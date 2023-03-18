You are here

'Ice cold' Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix

Isak was the Magpies’ man of the match at the City Ground as he added goal five and six to his Newcastle tally (AFP)
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

  • Howe believes more is to come from the high-scoring Swede
Arab News

NOTTINGHAM: ‘Ice cold’ Alexander Isak’s two-goal show at Nottingham Forest catapulted Newcastle United back into the Premier League Champions League mix — but Eddie Howe admits he still thinks there’s more to come from the Sweden international.

Isak was the Magpies’ man of the match at the City Ground as he added goal five and six to his Newcastle tally. Emmanuel Dennis had given the hosts an undeserved, against-the-run-of-play lead.

And while Isak was star of the show in the Midlands — helping his side to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur — head coach Howe still believes we’re yet to see the finished article.

“It was a top performance from him (Isak),” Howe said.

“I thought he was a constant handful for Nottingham Forest. His pace and trickery were evident. I was really pleased with the two goals, and he’s building nicely to make a huge impact for us.

“I think confidence is key for any attacking player. The penalty was ice cool. It was a huge moment for us, in our season, and it’s not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well. The first goal was a slightly unorthodox finish, but it was great to see one hit the woodwork and fall in the net this time.”

Despite rumors of an injury crisis circling on social media pre-match, it was only top-scorer Miguel Almiron who missed out on the matchday squad. The Paraguayan looks set to miss the next six weeks with a muscle problem.

The team itself remained unchanged, and the continuity in selection reflected in performance, too, as the Magpies picked up against Forest where they left off against Wolves.

Some quality in the third is what Newcastle have been missing, but it didn’t take them much effort to open up Forest, not once but twice early doors.

Kieran Trippier sent Jacob Murphy clear down the right and his wicked ball in from the right was inch-perfect for Joe Willock arriving late. However, his finish with his left was wayward and didn’t trouble Keylor Navas’ goal from seven yards.

Soon after a clever, short free-kick by Trippier unleashed Isak but his deflected shot rebounded off the bar just as Renan Lodi, a summer target for the Magpies, looked to have turned it in.

With Newcastle on top and creating at will, they couldn’t let themselves down at the other end, could they? Well, that’s exactly what Sven Botman did as his attempted backpass turned into a one for the season blooper reel. Under little to no pressure from Andre Ayew, the Netherlands international tried to find Nick Pope but instead fed Dennis, who dinked over Pope and covering Trippier to turn the tables in this one.

Despite that blow, the visitors continued to play their football and again hit the bar on 35 minutes as this time Sean Longstaff took aim from distance.

And they got a deserved equalizer right on the stroke of half-time as Isak produced a wonderful finish, guiding a Willock cross in off the post.

While Forest had their moments in the second 45, it was the Magpies who remained firmly on the front foot and appeared the more willing and likely to go and claim all three points.

The excellent Murphy wrong-footed goalscorer Dennis down the right and found sub Elliot Anderson at back post, whose volley was saved. This was far from the only contribution the Scotland youth international made — one of which produced the most controversial call of what was an action and incident-packed half of football.

Just after the hour a floated ball in was nodded home by Anderson at the back post, cue scenes of jubilation as the young Geordie jumped into the away end at the City Ground to celebrate with his natives.

However, the goal was eventually ruled out, breaking his heart and dreams in the process, thanks to a touch by offside Longstaff in the build-up. It was a bizarre call by referee Paul Tierney, especially when Longstaff only played the ball when hit by a Forest player.

Murphy had a chance to win, so too Bruno Guimaraes before Brennan Johnson brought the best out of Pope at the other end in a rare Forest foray forward.

Serge Aurier cleared one goal-bound effort from hero Isak off the line before the game-changing call at the death. A ball in from the left was flicked goalwards by Isak and caught the hand of Moussa Niakhate. Tierney could make no mistake this time and pointed directly to the spot.

Cool as you like, the Swede looked Navas in the eyes and coaxed a move on the line from the South American keeper, before guiding the opposite way to send the thousands of jubilant Geordies behind the goal wild.

“The VAR goal is a good place to start, really. I’m not sure what happened there, I’ve got no idea, so I need to sit down and see what happened and what the thought process was,” Howe said of the Anderson disallowed goal.

“I was surprised to see the referee go over to the screen and make that decision and that call. It was what it was, and I think the big thing from that is that the players responded really well. Especially Elliot. It would have been easy for him to really curse that moment, with the fact that it was his first Newcastle goal.

“Back-to-back wins are hugely important in this division. The quality of the teams, the strength of the opponents, make it so difficult to do. Today, we came to a difficult away ground. I thought the Nottingham Forest supporters were really good in that first half and we lost control for ten or 15 minutes. They scored in that period, but it was a really good response in the second half from the team. It was a big moment in our season, and we managed to dig deep and find the winner.”

Topics: football Newcastle United

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka

Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka

  • Swiatek, winner of the French and US Opens last year, simply had no answer ro world No. 10 Rybakina's moves
  • World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 7th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Elena Rybakina again proved too much for world number one Iga Swiatek, denying the defending champion a return to the Indian Wells final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 semifinal victory on Friday.
Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion who stunned top-seeded Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open on the way to the final, will now get a chance to turn the tables on Aryna Sabalenka, who beat her in Melbourne to capture a first Grand Slam title.
World number two Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Rybakina, ranked 10th in the world, was all over Swiatek from the opening game, painting the lines with her punishing ground strokes and serving with pinpoint precision.
Swiatek, winner of the French and US Opens last year in a campaign that included eight titles in all, simply had no answer and surrendered the first set with a double-fault on the first set point.
It was more of the same in the second as Rybakina raced to a 5-0 lead. Swiatek finally managed a hold for 5-1, and pounced to break as Rybakina suddenly struggled with her first serve in the next game.
Rybakina still managed to muster two match points at 40-15, but Swiatek saved one with an overhead and another with a blistering return of a second serve, winning two more points to complete the break for 5-2.
But there would be no comeback. A mis-hit as Swiatek appeared to trip chasing a ball back to the baseline gave Rybakina another match point and she converted it with confidence.
“I didn’t expect that I was going to play that good today,” admitted Rybakina, who battled through three sets to beat Czech Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.
“I had nothing to lose, I just wanted to come enjoy and it really went my way. I played one of the best matches of this year.
“Hopefully I’m going to play like this on Sunday,” she added after denying Swiatek’s bid to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles in the California desert.
Sabalenka had to battle back from a set down to beat Rybakina in the Australian Open final, and the Kazakh was optimistic she avenge that defeat in the looming battle of reigning Grand Slam champions.
“If I play like today, I think I have all the chances,” she said.

Sabalenka out-dueled Sakkari in a Stadium Court slugfest.
Playing with supreme confidence, Sabalenka opened with a quick service hold that featured two aces and broke Sakkari for a 3-1 lead.
Sakkari immediately broke back as Sabalenka double-faulted on break point. But the Belarusian won the next five games to pocket the set and take a 2-0 lead in the second.
Sakkari, perhaps trying to do too much in the face of Sabalenka’s powerful groundstrokes, made three forehand errors to give her triple set point.
She saved two with a service winner and an ace but fired another forehand out of the court on the third.
Sabalenka was rolling, breaking Sakkari again with a blistering backhand service return up the line for a 2-0 lead in the second.
But she gave the break back with a sloppy service game and Sakkari held to level the set before Sabalenka steadied to win three straight games.
Sabalenka said she might have let the match get away in past years, but she’s playing now with a new sense of calm.
“In past I lost so many matches like that, just like a few not super-smart mistakes,” she said. “I was reminding myself it’s OK to make these mistakes, I’m not a robot. I can miss these shots and probably that’s why I was able to keep fighting and keep trying.”
After Sakkari let two game points go in the sixth game, Sabalenka drilled another service return winner for a third break chance of the game, which she seized with a crosscourt forehand.
She finished the match with 21 winners to Sakkari’s nine as she denied Sakkari a return to the Indian Wells final.
 

Topics: Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open Elena Rybakina Iga Swiatek

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four

Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four

  • Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolves and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground
AFP

NOTTINGHAM, Britain: Alexander Isak said Newcastle believe they will seal a place in next season’s Champions League after the Swede scored twice, including a stoppage time penalty, to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Friday.
Victory lifts the Magpies to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand to come on Spurs.
“We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance,” said Isak after Newcastle signed off for the international break with back-to-back wins.
“It is important we have gone into this break with a good feeling with two wins from two games.”
Defeat was Forest’s first at home in the league since September and leaves Steve Cooper’s men still two points above the relegation zone.
“It’s always the worst way to lose, in the last couple of minutes, having fought in the game,” said Cooper. “We made some poor football decisions around the build-up to the goals and that’s something we can only blame ourselves for.”
Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolves and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground.
But the closest the visitors came to turning their early dominance into a lead was when Renan Lodi turned Isak’s cross onto his own crossbar.
Instead it was Forest who went in front completely against the run of play thanks to a howler from Sven Botman.
The Dutch center-back has been a major factor in Newcastle’s success this season but his attempted pass back to goalkeeper Nick Pope was intercepted by Emmanuel Dennis, who produced a stunning chipped finish for just his second Forest goal.
The crossbar came to the home side’s rescue again when Sean Longstaff’s deflected strike from the edge of the box came back off the woodwork.
Newcastle finally got their reward in first half stoppage time when the club’s record signing Isak acrobatically flicked in Joe Willock’s cross off the post.
The pattern of play continued after the break as the Magpies laid siege to the Forest goal.
Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas had to be at his best to turn over powerful drives from Elliot Anderson and Bruno Guimaraes.
Anderson then thought he had his first senior goal when he headed in Isak’s cross at the back post.
However, the goal was controversially disallowed after a VAR check for offside against Longstaff in the build-up despite the ball breaking to the midfielder off a Forest player.
Just when Forest looked set to hold out for a precious point in their battle to beat the drop, Moussa Niakhate needlessly put his hand up to block Isak’s tame header.
The Swedish international’s debut season in England has been blighted by injury, but he showed his class by keeping his head to slot past Navas and spark wild scenes of celebration among the away support.
“It’s a massive win and I thought we deserved it,” said Howe.
“To come back is always a great way to win and the character shown in the group is very pleasing.”
 

Topics: Newcastle United Nottingham Forest English Premier League (EPL) Alexander Isak champions league

Bernardo Silva: Transfer speculation won't distract me from Man City trophy hunt

Updated 18 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva: Transfer speculation won’t distract me from Man City trophy hunt

  • Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move away from Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing team, who face Burnley in the FA Cup this weekend
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva says that he won’t let transfer speculation distract him from trying to help Manchester City achieve a treble this season.

The Portuguese midfielder has constantly been linked with a move away from the Etihad.

While Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are known admirers, City will not sell the 28-year-old cheaply and boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to lose a player he has called “unique in the world.”

And Bernardo, whose side are second in the Premier League and host Burnley on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a last-eight Champions League tie against Bayern Munich to come, told Arab News exclusively: “It’s not the moment to talk about this. There’s three months left of the season and I’m very focused on Man City.”

“Honestly it (the speculation) doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t. I try to do my best and then what happens happens,” he said. “There’s three months to go and so many big things we can fight for — the Champions League, which we have always wanted to win. Still if we win this Premier League that’s five in six seasons, which is a big big achievement, and the FA Cup which we have won only once since I’ve been here.”

“We have been losing in the FA Cup semifinals, which is very frustrating for us because it’s a very important competition. So there are big things to fight for and we are going to be there.”

Since beating Watford 6-0 to win the 2019 FA Cup, City have lost at the semifinal stage for the past three seasons to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

They face Burnley, currently 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and set for a return to the Premier League.

The Clarets are also managed by Vincent Kompany, who captained City to four top-flight titles and two FA Cup triumphs during an 11-year career that ended in 2019.

Guardiola said it is “written in the stars” for Kompany to manage the Blues one day and added: “He is one of the biggest legends I have had.”

Bernardo said the former Belgian defender, who has a statue outside the Etihad, was “THE captain.”

“It’s going to be kind of weird to see Vinny on the other side because he’s such a big legend,” he said. “He was such a big character for us and still a friend so it’s going to be weird.”

“He’s THE captain, he’s that guy. It’s just the example that he sets. It’s a guy that you respect, but at the same time he knows when he’s got to shout at you, he knows when he’s got to be kind to you in a way, and be supportive.”

Bernardo says that Kompany set a great example for youngsters and old heads alike.

“No disrespect to the other guys I’ve had, not just at Manchester City or Monaco, whatever, he’s ‘THE captain’.”

Kompany himself admitted it will be a daunting task to beat City at the Etihad and added: “It’s undeniable, it’s a club with a special place in our hearts but on the day, we can move past it. I will appreciate what it means to coach there and bring a team there that can hopefully do the fans proud. Hopefully, we will show our best side.”

Topics: Man City Bernardo Silva Pep Guardiola English FA Cup

Libya's boxers recover from Qaddafi-era knockout

Boxers take part in a competition in Tripoli. (Reuters)
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Libya’s boxers recover from Qaddafi-era knockout

  • Following Libya’s 2011 revolution, in which Qaddafi was ousted and killed, Zlitni reunited with former fighters and worked to revive boxing, re-establishing the national federation through their “own efforts”
AFP

TRIPOLI: Omar Zlitni holds a decades-old, black-and-white photo of himself as a boxer in his prime, posing in shorts and a training vest before Libya’s then-dictator, Muammar Qaddafi, banned his beloved sport.
Boxing was “in his blood,” said the 63-year-old Tripoli resident who proudly keeps the image as his phone’s wallpaper.
In 1979, he was just 19 when boxing, along with wrestling and other combat sports, was banned by Qaddafi, who considered such contests a threat to his personality cult.
“We were a whole group. We were going to fight in Italy. And then, suddenly, they banned it. Why?” Zlitni said, with anger clouding his usually peaceful face.
“There were friendships and love; boxing was everything,” he said, adding he regretted their way of life had been taken away and that “everyone went his own way.”

HIGHLIGHT

Officially, authorities considered the sport too violent — despite Qaddafi’s regime being accused for more than 40 years of atrocities including terrorism, torture, massacres of civilians and targeted assassinations.

Officially, authorities considered the sport too violent — despite Qaddafi’s regime being accused for more than 40 years of atrocities including terrorism, torture, massacres of civilians and targeted assassinations.
Following Libya’s 2011 revolution, in which Qaddafi was ousted and killed, Zlitni reunited with former fighters and worked to revive boxing, re-establishing the national federation through their “own efforts.”
Since then, Libyan boxers have shone in various competitions, modeling themselves after Malik Zinad, a light heavyweight fighter who found success after leaving the country for Europe.
Under a tin roof, in a Tripoli barn, young fighters spar in a dusty old ring. They are striving to be selected to compete in African qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Now a coach, Zlitni deplores the lack of support from authorities, pointing out the rudimentary equipment that he and other former boxers had to pay for out of their “own pockets.” But the sight of so many young people freely practicing the sport and “waving the flag of Libya” brings him “joy.”
A crowd of spectators seated on plastic chairs shout at a boxer parrying blows from his opponent: “Block!” “Come on!” “Again!”
One in particular stands out among the ringside crowd — Mountaha Touhami, one of few women boxers in the conservative country.
The self-declared “sports lover” said she was encouraged to get into the ring by her father, who had sought exile in the US because of the boxing ban.
“Among the girls of my generation, we did not know that others practiced,” the 25-year-old said, describing how she often trained in secret with a punching bag.
“Even here, people are surprised to see a woman,” she said, having come to the boxing gym to support a friend.
“But the fact of being a woman, child or adult, does not prevent you from playing sports.”
Other combat sports have reappeared and emerged in Libya since 2011. For Omar Bouhwiyah, an ardent kickboxer and Thai boxer, their existence provided the opportunity to develop new passions.
“These sports have allowed me to have more self-confidence, to remove negative energy, have a sense of responsibility and to socialize more,” he said.
A fan of action films, the 29-year-old said he first came across a Facebook group dedicated to kickboxing in his hometown of Benghazi in 2013.
Having gone on to win several competitions, including regional titles, Bouhwiyah now trains in a modern gym in Tripoli.
Dressed in gloves and shorts in Libya’s colors, he delivers strong punches and kicks to a punching bag, while filming the scene for his 14,000 followers on Instagram.
He says there is a gap between Libya and its neighbors in such sports, but believes “perseverance and patience” has made it possible to “break down prejudices” held about Libyans.
Bouhwiyah dreams of reaching the top, even becoming a world champion.
“Nothing is impossible,” he said.

 

Topics: Libya boxing

Nagelsmann irked by Bayern 'mole' leaking tactics

Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Nagelsmann irked by Bayern ‘mole’ leaking tactics

  • "It annoys me. The person who leaks something harms each of the players, this is not the goal," Nagelsmann told a press conference
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed annoyance on Friday that there is a “mole” in his squad, after weekly magazine Sport-Bild revealed Bayern game plans earlier in the week.
“It annoys me. The person who leaks something harms each of the players, this is not the goal,” Nagelsmann told a press conference two days before a Bundesliga away game at Leverkusen.
“Moles are a protected species so the search is very, very complicated. What is important to me is to be able to look at myself in the mirror. For this person, it will be hard to look in the mirror,” Nagelsmann said.
On Wednesday, Sport-Bild published some of Nagelsmann’s tactical diagrams.
“I’m thinking a lot about it because I ask myself: what is the purpose of the person leaking it, what are they hoping for? The motive is not clear to me,” Nagelsmann said.
“It couldn’t be for financial reasons. It makes it easier for the opponent.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann

