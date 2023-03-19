Amazon Saudi Arabia policy supports new parents

As the Kingdom strives to accelerate progress toward a gender-balanced workforce, Amazon Saudi Arabia outlined its paid parental leave policy that benefits all employees who have become new parents, regardless of gender. Reiterated in celebration of International Women’s Day, the inclusive policy offers both parents, who have completed one year of service, paid parental leave for up to six weeks within the first year following the birth of a child. Birth mothers can choose to add the six weeks of parental leave to their 14 weeks of maternity leave to avail 20 weeks of paid time off, including one month before birth, to focus on parenthood and the family.







Ensuring gender equality in the workplace is crucial to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, says Abdo Chlala,

Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia



Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We continue to listen and evolve our employee experience to ensure our policies and benefits deliver the support new parents need to thrive both at work and at home. Amazon’s parental leave policies represent another important step toward meaningful progress that will support Saudi Arabia’s drive to unleash the full potential of its people. Ensuring gender equality in the workplace is crucial to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. We at Amazon are proud to contribute to bringing these goals to life.”

HIGH LIGHT The inclusive policy offers both parents, who have completed one year of service, paid parental leave for up to six weeks within the first year following the birth of a child.

As part of a broader benefits package for new parents, Amazon also provides a “Ramp-Back” program that offers primary caregivers eight consecutive weeks of flexibility and partial work hours as they adjust to work schedules as new parents.

“A parent’s return-to-work plan after the birth of a child is just as important as the leave itself. Our ‘Ramp-Back’ program allows new parents to ease their transition back to the workplace and customize their schedules, giving them the flexibility to prioritize family responsibilities as they resume work following their parental leave,” said Bikram Walia, director, human resources, Amazon MENA.

Speaking about her maternity experience, Dana Al-Shahrani, delivery station shift manager at Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Bonding with my newborn was extremely important to me. Knowing that Amazon understands what a mother needs during this phase was very comforting and allowed me to focus my full attention on my child and the needs of my growing family. The policy enabled me to start my leave a month before my child was due, and that allowed me the time and mental space to focus on myself and my needs as well.”

Moreover, all Amazon offices and operations sites in Saudi Arabia include dedicated and fully equipped “Mothers’ Rooms.”