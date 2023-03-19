Amazon Saudi Arabia policy supports new parents

You are here

Amazon strives to enhance the employee experience for parents and primary caregivers by creating an inclusive work environment and fostering a strong sense of employer and team support.
Amazon strives to enhance the employee experience for parents and primary caregivers by creating an inclusive work environment and fostering a strong sense of employer and team support.
As the Kingdom strives to accelerate progress toward a gender-balanced workforce, Amazon Saudi Arabia outlined its paid parental leave policy that benefits all employees who have become new parents, regardless of gender. Reiterated in celebration of International Women’s Day, the inclusive policy offers both parents, who have completed one year of service, paid parental leave for up to six weeks within the first year following the birth of a child. Birth mothers can choose to add the six weeks of parental leave to their 14 weeks of maternity leave to avail 20 weeks of paid time off, including one month before birth, to focus on parenthood and the family.




Ensuring gender equality in the workplace is crucial to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, says Abdo Chlala,
Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia

Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “We continue to listen and evolve our employee experience to ensure our policies and benefits deliver the support new parents need to thrive both at work and at home. Amazon’s parental leave policies represent another important step toward meaningful progress that will support Saudi Arabia’s drive to unleash the full potential of its people. Ensuring gender equality in the workplace is crucial to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. We at Amazon are proud to contribute to bringing these goals to life.”

As part of a broader benefits package for new parents, Amazon also provides a “Ramp-Back” program that offers primary caregivers eight consecutive weeks of flexibility and partial work hours as they adjust to work schedules as new parents.
“A parent’s return-to-work plan after the birth of a child is just as important as the leave itself. Our ‘Ramp-Back’ program allows new parents to ease their transition back to the workplace and customize their schedules, giving them the flexibility to prioritize family responsibilities as they resume work following their parental leave,” said Bikram Walia, director, human resources, Amazon MENA.
Speaking about her maternity experience, Dana Al-Shahrani, delivery station shift manager at Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Bonding with my newborn was extremely important to me. Knowing that Amazon understands what a mother needs during this phase was very comforting and allowed me to focus my full attention on my child and the needs of my growing family. The policy enabled me to start my leave a month before my child was due, and that allowed me the time and mental space to focus on myself and my needs as well.”
Moreover, all Amazon offices and operations sites in Saudi Arabia include dedicated and fully equipped “Mothers’ Rooms.”

 

EFS Logistics has been chosen as the preferred sales agent for EgyptAir Cargo in Saudi Arabia, based on their reputation and expertise in the air cargo logistics industry.
EFS GSA, a subsidiary of EFS Logistics, recently hosted an event to officially announce their partnership with EgyptAir Cargo, at Le Méridien Jeddah. The event formally started with a welcome speech by Sultan Al-Quraishi, HR and public relations manager of EFS Co. Ltd. Captain Gaser Hussein, chairman of EgyptAir Cargo, officially announced EFS GSA as the PSA for Egypt Air Cargo, followed by a speech by Hesham Elliwa, vice president of EgyptAir Cargo.
Managing Director Najeeb Kalappadan introduced the various services of EFS Co. Ltd., which has been in the logistics industry for more than 26 years. “We at EFS Logistics are thrilled to announce that we have been selected as the PSA for EgyptAir Cargo for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This appointment is a testament to our strong reputation and exceptional expertise in the air cargo logistics industry,” he said.
“We are excited to embark on this new venture and look forward to serving the customers of EgyptAir Cargo with the same dedication and commitment that has made us a leader in the logistics industry,” he added.
Nadir Kalappadan, executive director of EFS Co. Ltd., said: “With our ability to provide outstanding customer service, we are well-equipped to offer comprehensive air cargo solutions that ensure the seamless and efficient transportation of goods for our client.”
Elliwa and Nadir Kalappadan then signed the bond between EFS GSA and EgyptAir Cargo.
Egypt Air operates in more than 70 international destinations, including major cities of the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, the GCC, and the Far East. From Saudi Arabia, EgyptAir currently operates more than four flights daily from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. The airline’s cargo hub is located at Cairo International Airport, in addition to several regional hubs.
The new partnership between EFS GSA and EgyptAir Cargo will allow both companies to leverage their strengths and work together to provide customers with the best possible service.
Delegates from the Egyptian Consulate, Saudi Arabian Logistics, Saudi Customs and General Authority of Civil Aviation also attended the event. Fahad Al-Bishri, clearance department manager of EFS Co. Ltd., extended his wishes and support to the entire team.

 

Bringing together the journeys of some of the world’s most inspiring female leaders in arts, sports, politics, hospitality, financial services and beyond, Mastercard has unveiled a coffee-table book, “Lasting Legacy — Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless.” Launched during Women’s Month 2023, the book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s Priceless platform, which has been connecting people to their passions for a quarter of a century.
Mastercard is committed to creating a more equitable world for all and this project marks the company’s latest milestone in unlocking opportunities and celebrating the role of women in society. By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future.

FASTFACT

The book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s Priceless platform.

The legacy piece highlights the journeys and impact of women including Saudi Arabia’s Raha Moharrak, adventurer; Jessica Kahawaty, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Roya Khajeh, assistant general manager and head of cards and payments at Commercial Bank, Qatar; Sconaid McGeachin, director of communications and marketing at COP28 UAE and former senior vice president communications at Expo 2020 Dubai; Dr. Maya Mursi, president of the National Council for Women, Egypt; and Sudha Murty, author and philanthropist.
Others featured in the book include Nona Gaprindashvili, chess legend; Nezha Alaoui, founder, author, impact influencer and CEO of Women Choice; Ambareen Musa, founder and CEO of Yabi by Souqalmal; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general of Emirates Nature-WWF; Naoko Yamazaki, astronaut and engineer; Jennifer Blandos, founder and CEO of Female Fusion; and Ola Doudin, co-founder and CEO of BitOasis, among others.
“This book has been a true labor of love for us, and a testament to the women who are driving progress and uplifting communities around the world,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

It is our hope that the stories in ‘Lasting Legacy’ will encourage readers, regardless of their gender, to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society, to inspire generations to come,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.
The book is available online, across libraries, universities, schools and on BooksArabia.com.

 

Topics: Mastercard

realme has always been a company that pushes the limits of what is possible in the smartphone market, and this year the brand has made a bold commitment: Every product released will come packed with at least one leap-forward innovation that is the absolute best in its price segment. And with the release of the realme C55, the company has certainly delivered on that promise by offering a high camera resolution of 64 MP, 256 GB large storage, and 33 W fast charging capabilities under SR700 ($186). 

One of the standout features of the C55 is the mini capsule, which can display notifications for low battery warnings, earbud connections and more. It can even reveal various background tasks, such as Google Maps directions, incoming phone calls, music being played and screen recordings. The realme C55 is the first Android phone with the dynamic notch, a feature that sets it apart from its competitors in the entry-level phone market. This new design allows for a larger screen-to-body ratio, providing a more immersive viewing experience and best intelligent UI software experience for users.

The C55 has three leap-forward dimensions that elevate the benchmark of entry-level phones: Leap-forward design, leap-forward techniques and leap-forward quality. It adheres to bringing industry high-end craftsmanship and trend-setting design to the C series, bringing realme GT and number series functions to the C series, and adopting the same test standards as flagship phones to guarantee a smooth experience.

realme’s commitment to innovation doesn’t stop with the C55. The company has streamlined its three core product lines to focus on empowering users at every price segment. And with the C series, it is ushering in a strategic upgrade, focusing on prominent features and all-around performance to create a champion in its segment.

The C55 is the first product in this strategic upgrade, and it is undertaking the mission of becoming “the best champion phone that everyone can afford.” It bears the spirit of “Dare to Leap,” with leap-forward science and technology that not only innovates but also popularizes. As an entry-level product line, the C series achieves the popularization of leap-forward functions, which is the best embodiment of “Dare to Leap.”

realme’s commitment to the Middle East and North Africa region is also evident, with a plan to attain 300 percent growth and 10 percent market share in Saudi Arabia over the next two years, aiming to be among the top three spots in the region. The release of the C55, with its bold commitment to innovation, is a significant step toward achieving those goals.

The realme C55 is a powerful entry-level phone that sets the standard for what is possible in its price range. With its dynamic notch and focus on user needs, it is sure to win over users and become a top contender in the entry-level phone market.

Forbes has unveiled a list of the most innovative Saudi companies that have obtained the highest number of international patents and made giant leaps in recent years.

It noted that the total number of patents obtained by Saudi Aramco from its founding in 1933 until 2010 is about 100, and in 2021 only, the company obtained 864 patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, thus ranking first as the most innovative company and entering the list of the top 50 global companies and universities that obtained patents this year. In 2022, the company reinforced its efforts in research and innovation, with the number of patents increasing to 963. Saudi Aramco also ranks first in the oil and gas sector globally.

According to the US magazine, the Saudi government, with the support of major telecommunications and industrial companies, has worked over the past decade to develop the country’s innovation ecosystem, and these efforts have begun to bear fruit.

“Today, Saudi Arabia is among the fastest transforming countries in the world, as it is diversifying its economy and introducing whole new sectors,” the report added. 

According to Forbes, Saudi Arabia jumped 15 ranks on the Global Innovation Index 2022 issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The Kingdom also ranked second among the G20 countries in terms of digital competitiveness, according to the European Center for Digital Competitiveness.

The Kingdom is focusing its innovation efforts on sustainability. It announced its commitment to increasing the percentage of energy generation from renewable sources to reach 50 percent by 2030, which in turn would bring the carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060. In the same context, the Saline Water Conversion Corporation entered the Guinness Book of Records by achieving a new record for being the lowest energy-consuming desalination plant in the world, at a rate of 2.27 kilowatt-hour per cubic meter of desalinated water.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the national aspirations and priorities for research, development and innovation in Saudi Arabia for the next two decades, based on four main priorities: Human health, environmental sustainability and basic needs, leadership in energy and industry, and future economies. The aim is to enhance the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and strengthen its position in the region, in line with the directives of Vision 2030.

The Research, Development and Innovation Authority collaborated with Forbes Middle East to review the 10 most innovative companies in Saudi Arabia, in addition to identifying 40 of the Kingdom’s most progressive companies, divided into four key sectors according to the national aspirations and priorities.

Jadwa Investment, an investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, was awarded “Best Asset Manager in the Middle East” and “Best Asset Manager in Saudi Arabia” by EMEA Finance at the Middle East Banking Awards 2022. The ceremony was held at the Shangri-La Hotel Dubai last week.

The year 2022 was a noteworthy year of business achievements for Jadwa. The firm’s managed funds delivered net outperformance of +1.23 percent to +15.64 percent relative to benchmarks across all of its local and regional public equity strategies. Jadwa also launched a series of multi-asset class funds and international alternatives funds, giving clients greater choice and efficient access to diversified investment portfolios that cater to different risk/return and geographic exposure preferences. The firm finished the year with the divestment of its stake in Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company, known as Luberef, through a SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) initial public offering on the Saudi exchange, one of the country’s largest IPOs since Saudi Aramco.

The Middle East Banking Awards, now in their 15th year, are organized by EMEA Finance to honor the best commercial banks, investment banks, brokers and asset managers across the Middle East. EMEA Finance is an independent financial news magazine, awards issuer and event organizer based in London and covering Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, managing director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: “We are honored to be selected for this achievement on the international stage by EMEA Finance. 2022 was a year of exceptional results for Jadwa as we continue to build on a 16-year track record of long-term value creation and an expanding universe of best-in-class investment offerings for our clients.”

Jadwa’s investment management offerings for public equity investors comprise regional funds (including Jadwa Saudi Equity Fund, Jadwa Saudi REIT Fund and Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain Fund, Jadwa GCC Equity Fund and Jadwa Arab Markets Equity Fund), international funds (including Jadwa US Quantitative Fund, Jadwa Developed Markets Equity Fund and Jadwa Emerging Markets Equity Fund), and segregated mandates. The firm also offers private equity, real estate, private credit, and fixed income investments to private and institutional clients. 

 

