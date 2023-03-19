You are here

With legacy book, Mastercard celebrates its 'Priceless' platform and 25 inspiring women

Bringing together the journeys of some of the world’s most inspiring female leaders in arts, sports, politics, hospitality, financial services and beyond, Mastercard has unveiled a coffee-table book, “Lasting Legacy — Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless.” Launched during Women’s Month 2023, the book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s Priceless platform, which has been connecting people to their passions for a quarter of a century.
Mastercard is committed to creating a more equitable world for all and this project marks the company’s latest milestone in unlocking opportunities and celebrating the role of women in society. By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future.

FASTFACT

The book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s Priceless platform.

The legacy piece highlights the journeys and impact of women including Saudi Arabia’s Raha Moharrak, adventurer; Jessica Kahawaty, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Roya Khajeh, assistant general manager and head of cards and payments at Commercial Bank, Qatar; Sconaid McGeachin, director of communications and marketing at COP28 UAE and former senior vice president communications at Expo 2020 Dubai; Dr. Maya Mursi, president of the National Council for Women, Egypt; and Sudha Murty, author and philanthropist.
Others featured in the book include Nona Gaprindashvili, chess legend; Nezha Alaoui, founder, author, impact influencer and CEO of Women Choice; Ambareen Musa, founder and CEO of Yabi by Souqalmal; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, director general of Emirates Nature-WWF; Naoko Yamazaki, astronaut and engineer; Jennifer Blandos, founder and CEO of Female Fusion; and Ola Doudin, co-founder and CEO of BitOasis, among others.
“This book has been a true labor of love for us, and a testament to the women who are driving progress and uplifting communities around the world,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

It is our hope that the stories in ‘Lasting Legacy’ will encourage readers, regardless of their gender, to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society, to inspire generations to come,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.
The book is available online, across libraries, universities, schools and on BooksArabia.com.

 

Topics: Mastercard

