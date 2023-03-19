RCRC launches first phase of 1900-km Riyadh bus service network   

RIYADH: The Royal Commission of Riyadh City announced the launch of the first phase of the Riyadh bus service with more than 340 buses on 15 routes under the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport.
The ambitious public transport project is set to have 633 stations and stops within the Riyadh Buses network, which in total, consists of 86 routes.
The bus network will encompass 1,900 km after all five phases become operational by the end of 2024.
The network is set to exceed 800 buses with more than 2,900 stations and will include an integration of metro trains and buses.
The total value of the project is estimated to be $22.5 billion and will reduce the number of car trips by approximately 250,000 trips per day.
The Riyadh metro will have six tracks with 85 stations with a total length of 176 km.
The first phase is being developed as one of the strategic projects aimed at serving the city’s mobility needs, bringing a qualitative boost to the public transport sector, enhancing the connectivity of parts of the capital and raising the level of quality of life for its residents and visitors.
The project includes the launch of an online portal for passengers to know the bus routes as well as purchase tickets for Riyadh buses.
Passengers can purchase a trip ticket on board Riyadh buses for SR4 ($1.07), valid for two hours from the first login on one of the buses or by activating the ticket through the application.
The Kingdom’s transport sector witnessed massive improvements under the national initiative Vision 2030.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently announced the launch of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
The airline seeks to enable Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade and tourism.
Operating from the Saudi capital as its hub, the airline is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.
GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s
RIYADH: Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are strongly interlinked with their respective sovereigns and are unexposed to recently failed US banks, stated the global credit rating agency Moody’s.
GCC banks' broad franchises and large government presence across the banks’ balance sheets support their resilience, according to a recent report by Moody’s Investors Service.
The rating agency noted that banks in the GCC region often have large franchises in retail and corporate banking. Governments in the region are primarily represented across the balance sheets of banks as principal shareholders, borrowers, and depositors, which fosters a cooperative and interconnected operating environment.
The report added that the region continues to own direct and indirect stock shares in the banking system through public-sector institutions, pension funds, and companies.
They support the banks’ funding profiles with constant deposit inflows, which have expanded due to rising oil revenues in 2022.
Additionally, governments also provide lending opportunities to GCC banks, which play a critical role in implementing governments' economic diversification agendas in non-oil sectors of the economy — where they conduct most of their lending activities — which are backed by government spending, particularly in Saudi Arabia.
“All these factors ensure GCC banks remain core to the regional economies and will protect them against sudden market shocks,” Moody’s said in a statement.
As of December 2022, across the GCC banking systems, low-cost and reliable client deposits made by customers cover the majority of non-equity liabilities held by GCC banks, accounting for almost three-quarters of total liabilities.
On the Islamic finance front, Islamic financing is rapidly expanding across the GCC banking institutions because deposits at these banks are less expensive than at traditional banks and help the banks’ profitability, notably during times of high-interest rates.
As of year-end 2022, Saudi Arabia has the largest Islamic banking franchise, with quasi-zero-cost deposits accounting for 55 percent of total deposits (Islamic and conventional), according to the ratings agency’s report.
Moody’s also highlighted how Gulf banks have adequate liquidity buffers and low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding.
“We expect banks' recourse to more volatile market funding to remain stable, averaging around 20 percent of tangible banking assets, except in Saudi Arabia where the banks will likely seek additional market funding in light of substantial credit demand,” Moody’s stated.
They also added that Saudi banks tend to retain longer-term bonds, a good portion of their held-to-maturity books comprising floating-rate securities.
Saudi Arabia launches $234m funding program to boost Kingdom’s growing film sector
Updated 19 March 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund has launched a $234 million Film Sector Financing Program to prop up the budding film sector in the Kingdom.
As the name suggests, it is aimed at supporting the Saudi film industry by offering financial packages to local and foreign firms to empower the private sector and boost local content.
The packages will be broadly focused on small and medium enterprises in the sector.
“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with strategic financial institutions across the country to provide companies working in the film sector with the financial solutions to shore up the film sector, establish financial sustainability for film projects, and enable healthy market dynamics,” said the fund’s chief executive, Mohammed Bindayel.
The financing packages will be divided into two types of funding: lending and investment.
Bindayel launched the lending cycle by signing two agreements with the CDF’s financial partners Lendo and Sukuk Capital to provide financing packages to companies working in the Saudi film sector.
The investment cycle will be launched later this year and will support SMEs and large companies in the sector.
“We invite all financial and investment institutions to join this mission to build and empower this emerging sector,” Bindayel added
The announcement took place at the “Ignite The Scene” event held in Riyadh between March 16 and 18, which was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
The event served as a platform to celebrate films and creators locally and globally as well as connect storytellers and professionals within the industry.
The CDF was founded in 2021 with the aim of enhancing the cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia.
Organizationally linked to the National Development Fund, it was established as part of the Quality of Life Program’s initiatives to promote and empower the development of a self-reliant cultural sector.
The fund actively supports a variety of cultural activities, facilitates investment and seeks to improve the domestic culture sector’s profitability, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.
The NDF boosted the Kingdom’s economy by approving financing and support worth over SR135 billion ($36 billion) in 2022, according to its recently published quarterly report.
To enrich Arabic content, the CDF signed a partnership agreement with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture to cooperate in developing cultural projects, spreading knowledge, and encouraging national talents locally and globally.
Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked fourth globally in its level of preparedness in digital systems on the back of its sturdy regulatory framework, the latest report from the UN revealed.
The Kingdom ranked second in digital system preparedness among the G20 members, according to the report published by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency that deals with information and communication technologies, reported Saudi Press Agency.
The report credits this achievement to Saudi Arabia’s development of a sustainable regulatory framework, its empowerment of the digital economy, and its success in boosting its telecom infrastructure.
The Kingdom’s global rank was also attained through the endless support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stated the Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Mohammed Al Tamimi.
He added that Vision 2030 has paved the way for robust and efficient telecommunications and IT sectors, thus creating an ambitious strategy for digital transformation.
In line with Vision 2030, the ICT market’s primary objective is to build tomorrow’s digital foundations for a connected and innovative Saudi Arabia through developing standards, partnerships, and investments.
The CITC has launched multiple initiatives to advance the telecommunications and IT sector, stated the governor. It developed the national academy for digital systems to attract investments and speed up digital transformation.
Al Tamimi further added that the CITC has propelled the Kingdom’s position in the global market through cooperative regulating and including all stakeholders in its enterprises.
Furthermore, the ITU report has underlined many obstacles facing regulating agencies, including primarily monitoring competence and sustainable growth.
According to the Kingdom’s ICT Strategy 2023, the sector in the country includes several chief technologies in IT, emerging tech, and telecommunications.
The ICT infrastructure market growth in Saudi Arabia is driven by increased spending in the telecom and ICT industry by the government.
Other factors also contribute to the sector’s growth, like the Kingdom’s bring-your-own-device trend, supportive government initiatives for 5G commercialization, and cloud adoption.
PIF-owned Saudi Investment Recycling to acquire 60% of Masab Plastic Factory
Updated 19 March 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Investment Recycling Co. has signed an agreement to acquire 60 percent of plastic resin manufacturer Masab Plastic Factory Co.
The agreement aims to pave the way for the recycling firm to establish solid partnerships with the Kingdom’s private sector, according to Saudi Press Agency.
Masab collects plastic scrap materials from households and recycles them using mechanical and processes into secondary raw materials. The factory also exports plastic scrap raw materials in the form of flakes to makers of fibers and bottles.
The deal was signed on the sidelines of the Private Sector Forum, which was held from March 14 to March 15.
The two-day gathering was aimed at boosting existing connections and forming new ones with PIF, portfolio companies, local private sector players, and government leaders.
The event saw various partnership opportunities being showcased, alongside several announcements regarding deals already struck.
More than 4,000 private sector participants are estimated to have attended the event, alongside more than 50 exhibitors.
Ahead of the event, PIF governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan said: “As a key growth engine for the Saudi economy, PIF and its portfolio companies are looking to further develop long-term partnerships with the local private sector to realize Vision 2030 objectives. These will result in diversifying the economy and enhancing its competitiveness, increasing local content, as well as unlocking new sectors.”
Founded in 2017, the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. aims to help meet, or exceed the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, supporting various initiatives identified by the revised Waste Management National Regulatory Framework.
Moreover, the firm’s vision is to be the National Waste Management champion, driving the circular economy for a sustainable society.
Back in 2021, the PIF-owned firm announced that it is seeking to reduce waste landfill from 100 percent at the time to effectively zero percent by 2035.
The firm’s overall recycling strategy is targeted at 12 separate elements of waste, including raw sewage, construction/demolition debris, solid municipal waste and agricultural sludge.
These also include industrial effluent, end-of-life vehicles and batteries, old tires, automotive lubricants, disused electronic equipment and cooking oil.
Munjz takes pivotal step in its business model, secures $5 million in funding
Company provides property management system for community managers
Updated 19 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Munjz joins the property technology sector after taking a pivot that has changed the company’s mission and opened doors to new opportunities.
Established in 2017, Munjz first started as a platform for homeowners to connect with certified home service providers but, by the end of 2021, the company took a pivotal step after the founder recognized that the property management sector holds a large opportunity as it is worth over $1.8 trillion globally.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah AlDaij, CEO and founder of Munjz, said, “We pivoted our business model to be in the business-to-business sector and to classify our company as a proptech company seeing that around $25 billion were invested in the global proptech industry, which is around 27 percent from the global funding in 2021. Our vision is to digitalize vertical industry businesses by providing software and services at the same time.”
Capitalizing on the new trend, he decided to create a property management system software while incorporating the home services platform to bring the best of both worlds.
The company provides a property management system for community managers to run everything from financial to operational functions through the software. In addition, managers also have access to the marketplace of service providers like house cleaning, maintenance and material supply, which can be utilized to better operate the business.
Residents also have access to the home services marketplace that is white labeled under Munjz to also cater to its direct-to-consumer segment.
“We have three different customer segmentations,” AlDaij explained, “in residential, I’m talking about compounds, real estate, developers, community association, hospitality, and property managers.”
“The second segment is commercial where we are targeting retailers, offices, food and beverage, warehouses, healthcare centers and education centers. The third segment is the service companies that are in our marketplace, we are talking about professional services, cleaning services, hospitality services and logistics,” he added.
Through its new customer segmentation pivot, Munjz managed to open room for more revenue streams to support the business.
“We have three main revenue streams,” he explained. “The first is from the marketplace, from our service providers. We are capturing a commission base from every service closed.”
“The second revenue stream is the subscription fee to access the platform and the third revenue stream is from the end user who is requesting a service from the property manager,” he continued, explaining that the third revenue stream is the company’s white label services that are provided to property managers to cover residential orders.
As the company pivoted to its new model just seven months ago, AlDaij predicts to hit profitability in 18 to 24 months through expansion plans into the aforementioned segments.
“We operate in 15 cities in the Kingdom. By the first quarter of next year, we will expand to Egypt and Abu Dhabi. Our shift is going to be more convenient for us for global expansion because now we are focusing on our software as a service solution,” AlDaij stated.
He added that the company will only focus on the PMS software in its expansion plans because of its convenience.
“Inside the Kingdom, we are strong enough in terms of the marketplace because we have already built this network for the last five years. So, we have more than 3,500 service providers that are working with us, and all these companies are now available to our B2B clients,” he stated.
As the company expands, AlDaij stated that Munjz will go through a shortlisting process for its service providers to offer better experiences to its clients.
The company currently has 79 business accounts that include “Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s, DHL and one of the biggest development companies in Saudi Arabia called Almajdiah, which has more than 20,000 units under its umbrella,” AlDaij added.
Moreover, he stated that the company is expected to reach 300 business clients by the end of this year.
Last month, Munjz raised $5 million in a series A funding round led by undisclosed investors with participation from Vision Ventures, Almajdiah Investment Co. and Watheeq Proptech Fund.
AlDaij shared that the company will utilize its funding in product development and technology as well as structuring Munjz.
“Because our customers are different it means the company is different. Therefore, the structure and the team members should be taken into consideration to look after the talent who can run this new strategy. The investment is going to be mainly in structuring the team members and looking after the talents and engineers,” he stated.
Munjz currently has 50 employees and will reach 85 staff members by the end of this year.
AlDaij concluded by stating that the Saudi property management sector will grow significantly in the coming years, as it was worth $23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $35 billion by 2028.