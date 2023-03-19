You are here

Houthis plan to demolish Old Sanaa's bazaars for religious site

A picture shows a view of the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa with its UNESCO-listed buildings, on February 24, 2023. (AFP)
A picture shows a view of the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa with its UNESCO-listed buildings, on February 24, 2023. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The Houthi project would demolish at least three historic landmarks in Old Sanaa, including Al-Mahdada, Al-Halaqa, and Al-Manqala, as well as scores of homes and businesses
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia aims to destroy ancient marketplaces and buildings in UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Sanaa to construct a religious shrine, officials have claimed.

The urgent warning from the Yemeni government and local residents and shopkeepers came after a leaked video showed a meeting of Houthi officials exhibiting a new 3-D film of a massive facade with a religious shrine named after Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law and cousin, that would be constructed on top of hundreds of stores and buildings in Old Sanaa.

The Houthi project would demolish at least three historic landmarks in Old Sanaa, including Al-Mahdada, Al-Halaqa, and Al-Manqala, as well as scores of homes and businesses.

Yemenis, outraged by the film, asked that the international community and UN heritage authorities, particularly UNESCO, intervene to prevent the Houthis from carrying out their plan.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture, and tourism, pointed out that if the Houthis went ahead with the project, hundreds of old houses and locations in Sanaa dating back to ancient times would be destroyed, adding that the Houthis had previously ignored calls not to demolish a millennia-old mosque in Sanaa.

In a tweet, he said: “The Houthi militia has previously demolished the historic Al-Nahrain Mosque and leveled it to the ground and tampered with its building materials and priceless stones.

“We warn against the terrorist Houthi militia demolishing of Al-Mahdada, Al-Halaqa, and Al-Manqala markets, which include hundreds of antique shops in the old city of Sanaa.”

Mohammed Jumeh, Yemen’s permanent representative to UNESCO, said that the government wrote to UNESCO informing the organization about the Houthi plan and its impact on the nature of Sanaa as a world heritage site, and warning that if the plan went ahead, Old Sanaa would be delisted from the UNESCO list.

Jumeh said that the Houthis would transform the city’s character by replacing old construction material of damaged stores and residences with new, removing an element that retained Sanaa as an ancient city.

“The problem is that they are introducing a new hue to the Yemeni architecture, which is a contemporary color that contradicts the historical nature of Sanaa,” Jumeh told national TV, adding that the architecture of the Houthis’ holy site would be modeled on the style of religious locations in Iran rather than Sanaa’s old architectural style.

“On the other hand, this contemporary structure does not originate from the Yemeni cultural setting; rather, it is intended to be based on the Iranian cultural environment and the Persian architectural style.”

Yemeni government officials, conservationists, and archaeologists hope that extensive media coverage of the Houthi proposals and international pressure from global heritage organizations would compel the Houthis to abandon the idea.

Jumeh said: “I think international pressure from UNESCO and other international organizations to halt aid to Sanaa could have an influence.”

In Sanaa, the proprietors of several of the targeted antique marketplaces said they had been pushed by the Houthis into selling their stores.

In a tweet, Abdul Wahab Qatran, a Sanaa-based legal activist, said he visited Old Sanaa and met shop owners who said the Houthis attempted to force them to surrender their businesses in order to construct a holy site and endowments for Imam Ali.

“We are in the presence of lunatics who earlier destroyed Al-Nahrain Mosque, which is over 1,400 years old. And now they want to demolish the marketplaces of the world’s most significant and oldest city,” Qatran added.

One shopkeeper agreed to sell his store for a “reasonable amount,” while another refused to sell even if it cost him his life, Qatran said.

Despite an outcry from Sanaa residents and other Yemenis, the Houthis have made no comment.

 

 

  • Officials urge US, UN, ICC to take immediate action
Updated 50 min 18 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Two Israeli settlers assaulted clerics and worshippers praying at a church in East Jerusalem on Sunday.

The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it, while hurling abusive remarks.

Citizen Hamza Ajaj confronted the settlers, one of which was arrested while the other fled from the scene.

Eyewitness Bilal Abu Nab said he was told that two settlers had stormed the church and, after rushing to the location, he saw one of them standing on the steps shouting. The other assaulted clergy and worshippers while armed with a stick with nails attached.

He added that one of the clerics was wounded in the forehead.

Locals said the arrival of police took more than 30 minutes.

Archbishop Munib Younan, the former head of the Lutheran Union, told Arab News that the attack was the sixth since the start of the year that had targeted Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He said: “This attack is unacceptable and denounced, and we are steadfast in Jerusalem as Palestinians, with our Christian and Muslim brothers, no matter how much we are subjected to attacks.”

Younan said he does not consider the attackers to be mentally ill, as the Israeli authorities often try to prove.

He said that such attacks converted the political crisis in Jerusalem into a religious conflict, which was rejected by Christians.

He added: “The heads of Christian churches are concerned about the continuation of the Christian presence in the Holy Land if the attacks continue.”

Wadih Abu Nassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land, agreed that the Israeli police often considered the aggressors to be suffering from a mental disorder, and often released perpetrators under the pretext of lack of evidence.

The Higher Presidential Committee on Church Affairs, an independent organization that monitors the affairs of churches and Christian places of worship, was critical of the attack.

Ramzi Khoury, the head of the committee, condemned the incident and said that it had taken place just before Ramadan and the approach of Christian celebrations.

He added that the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued attacks on churches violated all international norms, and called on the UN, the International Criminal Court, and the churches of the world to take urgent and immediate action against current Israeli practices.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, and called for effective international and American intervention to stop settlers’ encroachment on its people and its sanctities.

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid
  • Initiative aims to provide hundreds of millions of meals to people in need
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum says it is a message from the UAE and its people to humanity
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has launched a campaign which aims to sustainably provide hundreds of millions of meals to people in need, the Emirates News Agency has reported. 

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign will establish a fund toward creating a sustainable and resilient food aid system to combat hunger and provide a safety net for vulnerable groups.

It will also aim to assist victims of conflicts, natural disasters, and crises worldwide.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “[Some] 828 million people suffer from hunger around the world; this means one in 10 people. As humans and as Muslims, it is our duty to be there for those in need, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“Even a small but sustainable contribution makes a bigger difference than a one-time large contribution.”

He added that the campaign was a message from the UAE and its people to humanity.

He said: “Our moral code compels us to take a leading position in the global efforts to eradicate hunger and alleviate suffering.”

The campaign is run in line with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives.

It strengthens the UAE’s contribution to international efforts to eradicate hunger, in accordance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. It also builds on the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns.
 

Egyptian customs thwart drug smuggling attempt

Egyptian customs thwart drug smuggling attempt
Updated 19 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian customs thwart drug smuggling attempt

Egyptian customs thwart drug smuggling attempt
  • Passenger’s baggage was scanned and 36 grams of marijuana and two vapes containing marijuana oil found
  • The items were hidden between the folds of clothes
Updated 19 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country after an English passenger drew the attention of officials at Hurghada International Airport.

His baggage was scanned and 36 grams of marijuana and two vapes containing marijuana oil were found. The items were hidden between the folds of clothes.

The passenger was referred to the public prosecution.

Separately, officers at Luxor International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle out of the country an amount of Egyptian and foreign cash, in violation of a number of regulations.

An Egyptian passenger traveling on a Jazeera Airways flight to Kuwait was found carrying a dark object in his hand baggage. A total of 184,400 Egyptian pounds, 1,615 Kuwaiti dinars, and 480 Saudi riyals were found hidden in the folds of his clothes.

Customs officers at Cairo International Airport last week foiled attempts to smuggle narcotic pills and underwater hunting rifles into the country.

An Egyptian passenger arriving from Poland was found hiding a large quantity of drugs in his baggage.

Another Egyptian traveler arriving from the US was found hiding seven underwater hunting rifles in his baggage.

Both men were referred to the public prosecution.

Human rights groups urge EU ministers to put pressure on Tunisia

Human rights groups urge EU ministers to put pressure on Tunisia
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Human rights groups urge EU ministers to put pressure on Tunisia

Human rights groups urge EU ministers to put pressure on Tunisia
  • Amnesty International, EuroMed Rights, Human Rights Watch, International Commission of Jurists call for unity amid crackdown on government critics
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of four human rights organizations has urged EU foreign ministers to put pressure on Tunisia to end its crackdown on government critics at upcoming talks.

Amnesty International, EuroMed Rights, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists called on the ministers to not contribute to the “ongoing undermining of human rights and of the independence of the judiciary” in the North African country.

In a letter, according to HRW, the four asked EU members to “press the Tunisian government… to halt the ongoing crackdown on dissent, and repeal or amend all laws that criminalize the legitimate exercise of free speech and freedom of association,” following an EU Parliament vote to condemn the activities in Tunisia on March 16.

Hussein Baoumi, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa advocacy officer, said: “The Tunisian president [Kais Saied] is cracking down on his opponents, so why are EU leaders not ringing the alarm?

“EU leaders must ensure that their cooperation with the Tunisian authorities, especially with the Ministry of Justice, does not contribute to undermining the rule of law even further, and EU leaders should call on the Tunisian authorities to release all lawyers, politicians, journalists, activists and any others who have been arbitrarily detained.”

ICJ Director Said Benarbia said: “In order to protect the right to a fair trial, Tunisian authorities must immediately stop their systematic interference in the judiciary and reverse all decisions that have undermined judicial independence, including by reinstating those judges who were summarily dismissed.

“The Tunisian authorities must stop trying civilians before military courts and ensure that the courts do not become a tool of repression.”

Philippe Dam, EU director at HRW, said: “In the past few weeks, President Kais Saied’s government has rounded up opponents, curbed judicial independence, crushed freedom of expression, and incited hatred against African migrants. 

“EU ministers should make it clear that such repression is incompatible with Tunisia’s obligations under international human rights law and with closer ties with the EU.”

Wadih Al-Asmar, president of EuroMed Rights, said: “There are worrying signs that the ability of Tunisian and international civil society organizations to operate freely in Tunisia is being restricted.

“Specifically, if enacted in its current formulation, a leaked draft law would grant the authorities significant powers to control associations’ activities, including their sources of funding, and would empower them to dissolve groups at will; this plan should be dropped.”

Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial

Qatar’s ex-finance minister to face trial
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

Qatar’s ex-finance minister to face trial

Qatar’s ex-finance minister to face trial
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

Qatar's former finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi will face a criminal trial, the state news agency said Sunday, following his 2021 arrest over embezzlement allegations.
Emadi will face trial, with an unspecified number of others, over charges of bribery, abuse of position and power, damage to public funds and money laundering, Qatar News Agency said. It is unclear if they all face the same charge.
Emadi was arrested in May 2021, stripped of his ministerial duties and soon after removed from the boards of the Qatar Investment Agency and Qatar National Bank. He had previously served as CEO at the bank.
Emadi has not commented publicly on the case and Reuters has been unable to contact him.
Emadi was minister of finance in the wealthy Gulf Arab state from 2013 until his arrest and sat on the board of its powerful $300 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, which owns 50% of Qatar National Bank.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has said the investigation of Emadi was related to his capacity as finance minister, and not to his posts at the sovereign fund or the bank.

