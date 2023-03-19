You are here

  • Home
  • UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors

UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors

UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors
Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy met with China's deputy international trade representative in Dubai. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/99t32

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors

UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors
  • Al Saleh briefs on economic policies aimed at enabling competitiveness
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abdullah Ahmad Al Saleh, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy in the UAE, met Zhang Xiangchen, China's deputy international trade representative, on the sidelines of the economic forum in Dubai.

The two talked about expanding joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors, trade, logistics, real estate, financial services, technology, and insurance, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Al Saleh said that ties between the two countries were historically based on strategic partnership and cooperation, and that they had seen significant development over the last four decades in all fields, particularly in the economy and trade, which served development goals and promoted the growth and sustainability of both economies.

He said: “The UAE is China’s first Arab and Gulf trade partner during 2021. China is also the UAE’s first trade partner, as the value of non-oil intra-trade between the two countries amounted to more than AED 264.2 billion ($72 billion) in 2022, achieving a growth of 18 percent compared to AED 223.8 billion in 2021.

“The mutual investments between the two countries are witnessing continuous growth in various economic and commercial sectors, most notably real estate, logistical transportation, storage, financial services, insurance activities, manufacturing and information technology.

“Bilateral investments between the UAE and China reached nearly AED 44 billion until early In 2021.

“China is also the third-largest foreign investor in the UAE at the global level, with a balance of foreign direct investments that amounted to $9.3 billion until the beginning of 2021, and achieved a growth of 514.5 percent compared to the beginning of 2013.”

Al Saleh briefed the Chinese side on the UAE’s economic policies, which are aimed at enabling and improving the competitiveness of the investment environment and its growth, such as providing incentives and supportive enablers to encourage the private sector to invest and expand in the country’s markets, amending the Commercial Companies Law to allow 100 percent foreign ownership, and supporting increased labor mobility and modernizing residency systems in the country.

Topics: China-UAE

Related

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
Business & Economy
UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
Special UAE, China to supply Indonesia with vaccine
World
UAE, China to supply Indonesia with vaccine

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties
Updated 11 sec ago

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties

Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties
Updated 11 sec ago
CAIRO: A senior Russian delegation met on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, his spokesman said, with the parties committing to “continuing to strengthen bilateral relations.”
El-Sisi’s spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement the visiting delegation was led by Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister and President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to the Middle East, and included Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
The two sides committed to strengthening ties across multiple sectors, Fahmy added, including Egypt’s first nuclear power plant being built by Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.
The visit came two days after the Hague-based International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the war crimes accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
In a visit to Cairo in January, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed “Egypt’s votes in the United Nations to condemn Russia’s invasion” as a show of support for Ukraine.
But along with many other Arab states dependent on Russian imports, Cairo sought to avoid straining relations with Moscow.
Before the war, which has entered its second year, 85 percent of Egypt’s wheat imports were sourced from both Russia and Ukraine.
Since the February 2022 invasion, food prices have skyrocketed in the North African country, contributing to a punishing economic crisis.

More US Democrats have sympathy with Palestinians than Israelis, says Gallup poll

More US Democrats have sympathy with Palestinians than Israelis, says Gallup poll
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

More US Democrats have sympathy with Palestinians than Israelis, says Gallup poll

More US Democrats have sympathy with Palestinians than Israelis, says Gallup poll
  • Survey finds just 38% of those questioned in party support American ally
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Democrats in the US are sympathizing more with Palestinians than Israelis for the first time since 2001, according to a Gallup poll released on Thursday. 

The survey, based on the most recent update of Gallup’s annual world affairs poll, found that 49 percent sympathized with Palestinians and 38 percent with Israelis. 

Views of Republican voters on the issue were unchanged, with 78 percent of those surveyed sympathizing more with the Israelis, while 11 percent sided with Palestinians. 

Lydia Saad, director of US social research at Gallup, said: “The most consequential changes in public opinion on this question have occurred in the past five years, as support for the Palestinians has ticked up and support for Israel, as well as ambivalence about the conflict, have each declined.

“The escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities over the past year, resulting in a high number of Palestinians killed, could partly explain the most recent shift in Democrats’ perspective.”

Betty McCollum, a member of Congress, expressed the hope that an increasing number of Americans would oppose their government’s complicity in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians.

She tweeted: “More than ever before, Americans do not want the US to be complicit in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinian children and families.

“Not $1 of US aid should be used to imprison Palestinian children in military detention facilities, or used to tear down their homes.”

 

Topics: US Democrats Gallup pro-Palestinian activism

Related

House GOP votes to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from major committee
World
House GOP votes to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from major committee
American Palestinians open homes to PLO delegation amid threat to close US office
Middle-East
American Palestinians open homes to PLO delegation amid threat to close US office

Houthis plan to demolish Old Sanaa’s bazaars for religious site

A picture shows a view of the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa with its UNESCO-listed buildings, on February 24, 2023. (AFP)
A picture shows a view of the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa with its UNESCO-listed buildings, on February 24, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis plan to demolish Old Sanaa’s bazaars for religious site

A picture shows a view of the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa with its UNESCO-listed buildings, on February 24, 2023. (AFP)
  • The Houthi project would demolish at least three historic landmarks in Old Sanaa, including Al-Mahdada, Al-Halaqa, and Al-Manqala, as well as scores of homes and businesses
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthi militia aims to destroy ancient marketplaces and buildings in UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Sanaa to construct a religious shrine, officials have claimed.

The urgent warning from the Yemeni government and local residents and shopkeepers came after a leaked video showed a meeting of Houthi officials exhibiting a new 3-D film of a massive facade with a religious shrine named after Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law and cousin, that would be constructed on top of hundreds of stores and buildings in Old Sanaa.

The Houthi project would demolish at least three historic landmarks in Old Sanaa, including Al-Mahdada, Al-Halaqa, and Al-Manqala, as well as scores of homes and businesses.

Yemenis, outraged by the film, asked that the international community and UN heritage authorities, particularly UNESCO, intervene to prevent the Houthis from carrying out their plan.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture, and tourism, pointed out that if the Houthis went ahead with the project, hundreds of old houses and locations in Sanaa dating back to ancient times would be destroyed, adding that the Houthis had previously ignored calls not to demolish a millennia-old mosque in Sanaa.

In a tweet, he said: “The Houthi militia has previously demolished the historic Al-Nahrain Mosque and leveled it to the ground and tampered with its building materials and priceless stones.

“We warn against the terrorist Houthi militia demolishing of Al-Mahdada, Al-Halaqa, and Al-Manqala markets, which include hundreds of antique shops in the old city of Sanaa.”

Mohammed Jumeh, Yemen’s permanent representative to UNESCO, said that the government wrote to UNESCO informing the organization about the Houthi plan and its impact on the nature of Sanaa as a world heritage site, and warning that if the plan went ahead, Old Sanaa would be delisted from the UNESCO list.

Jumeh said that the Houthis would transform the city’s character by replacing old construction material of damaged stores and residences with new, removing an element that retained Sanaa as an ancient city.

“The problem is that they are introducing a new hue to the Yemeni architecture, which is a contemporary color that contradicts the historical nature of Sanaa,” Jumeh told national TV, adding that the architecture of the Houthis’ holy site would be modeled on the style of religious locations in Iran rather than Sanaa’s old architectural style.

“On the other hand, this contemporary structure does not originate from the Yemeni cultural setting; rather, it is intended to be based on the Iranian cultural environment and the Persian architectural style.”

Yemeni government officials, conservationists, and archaeologists hope that extensive media coverage of the Houthi proposals and international pressure from global heritage organizations would compel the Houthis to abandon the idea.

Jumeh said: “I think international pressure from UNESCO and other international organizations to halt aid to Sanaa could have an influence.”

In Sanaa, the proprietors of several of the targeted antique marketplaces said they had been pushed by the Houthis into selling their stores.

In a tweet, Abdul Wahab Qatran, a Sanaa-based legal activist, said he visited Old Sanaa and met shop owners who said the Houthis attempted to force them to surrender their businesses in order to construct a holy site and endowments for Imam Ali.

“We are in the presence of lunatics who earlier destroyed Al-Nahrain Mosque, which is over 1,400 years old. And now they want to demolish the marketplaces of the world’s most significant and oldest city,” Qatran added.

One shopkeeper agreed to sell his store for a “reasonable amount,” while another refused to sell even if it cost him his life, Qatran said.

Despite an outcry from Sanaa residents and other Yemenis, the Houthis have made no comment.

 

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Saudi aid center offers physical therapy and other services to assist those who have lost limbs to reintegrate into society. photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides prosthetic services in Yemen

Israeli settlers assault clerics and worshippers at East Jerusalem church

The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it.
The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it.
Updated 19 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli settlers assault clerics and worshippers at East Jerusalem church

The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it.
  • Officials urge US, UN, ICC to take immediate action
Updated 19 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Two Israeli settlers assaulted clerics and worshippers praying at a church in East Jerusalem on Sunday.

The Jerusalem Governorate said the settlers stormed the Church of the Tomb of the Virgin Mary and attempted to vandalize it, while hurling abusive remarks.

Citizen Hamza Ajaj confronted the settlers, one of which was arrested while the other fled from the scene.

Eyewitness Bilal Abu Nab said he was told that two settlers had stormed the church and, after rushing to the location, he saw one of them standing on the steps shouting. The other assaulted clergy and worshippers while armed with a stick with nails attached.

He added that one of the clerics was wounded in the forehead.

Locals said the arrival of police took more than 30 minutes.

Archbishop Munib Younan, the former head of the Lutheran Union, told Arab News that the attack was the sixth since the start of the year that had targeted Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He said: “This attack is unacceptable and denounced, and we are steadfast in Jerusalem as Palestinians, with our Christian and Muslim brothers, no matter how much we are subjected to attacks.”

Younan said he does not consider the attackers to be mentally ill, as the Israeli authorities often try to prove.

He said that such attacks converted the political crisis in Jerusalem into a religious conflict, which was rejected by Christians.

He added: “The heads of Christian churches are concerned about the continuation of the Christian presence in the Holy Land if the attacks continue.”

Wadih Abu Nassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land, agreed that the Israeli police often considered the aggressors to be suffering from a mental disorder, and often released perpetrators under the pretext of lack of evidence.

The Higher Presidential Committee on Church Affairs, an independent organization that monitors the affairs of churches and Christian places of worship, was critical of the attack.

Ramzi Khoury, the head of the committee, condemned the incident and said that it had taken place just before Ramadan and the approach of Christian celebrations.

He added that the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued attacks on churches violated all international norms, and called on the UN, the International Criminal Court, and the churches of the world to take urgent and immediate action against current Israeli practices.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, and called for effective international and American intervention to stop settlers’ encroachment on its people and its sanctities.

Topics: Israel East Jerusalem Israeli settlers

Related

Attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in West Bank continue
Middle-East
Attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in West Bank continue
Rampaging Israeli settlers set fire to homes and cars in West Bank photos
Middle-East
Rampaging Israeli settlers set fire to homes and cars in West Bank

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid

Dubai ruler launches Ramadan campaign to provide sustainable food aid
  • Initiative aims to provide hundreds of millions of meals to people in need
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum says it is a message from the UAE and its people to humanity
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has launched a campaign which aims to sustainably provide hundreds of millions of meals to people in need, the Emirates News Agency has reported. 

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign will establish a fund toward creating a sustainable and resilient food aid system to combat hunger and provide a safety net for vulnerable groups.

It will also aim to assist victims of conflicts, natural disasters, and crises worldwide.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “[Some] 828 million people suffer from hunger around the world; this means one in 10 people. As humans and as Muslims, it is our duty to be there for those in need, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“Even a small but sustainable contribution makes a bigger difference than a one-time large contribution.”

He added that the campaign was a message from the UAE and its people to humanity.

He said: “Our moral code compels us to take a leading position in the global efforts to eradicate hunger and alleviate suffering.”

The campaign is run in line with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives.

It strengthens the UAE’s contribution to international efforts to eradicate hunger, in accordance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. It also builds on the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns.
 

Topics: humanitarian aid Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Related

Dubai ruler hosts Erdogan at Expo 2020
Middle-East
Dubai ruler hosts Erdogan at Expo 2020

Latest updates

UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors
UAE, China review boosting joint investment opportunities in new economic sectors
Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole
Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole
‘I am not here to take your job,’ ChatGPT tells Frankly Speaking host
‘I am not here to take your job,’ ChatGPT tells Frankly Speaking host
Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties
Egypt’s El-Sisi meets Russian envoy in Cairo, vowing closer ties
UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $2bn: Report
UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $2bn: Report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.