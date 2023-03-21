LONDON: London’s West End has been decorated to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan for the first time in history.
The famous district of the UK capital has been decked out with fanoos lanterns and lights in the shape of crescent moons and stars, with the words “Happy Ramadan” erected on Coventry Street between Piccadilly and Leicester Square, to usher in the start of the holy month.
The area is popular among tourists from the Gulf and large segments of the city’s Muslim population — which makes up around 15 percent of the total — due to its internationally renowned shopping opportunities, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Visitor numbers tend to surge during the holy month, which has led to it being dubbed the “Ramadan Rush.”
News of London’s new Ramadan-inspired decorations came days after the Royal Mint, the official manufacturer of the UK’s coinage, issued a new gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba in Makkah, the holiest site in Islam, at a price of £1,156.22 ($1,414.43) per bar.
London lights up with Ramadan decorations
- UK capital’s West End illuminated for first time to mark holy month
