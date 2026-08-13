Ghana beat Ivory Coast 2-1 at WAFCON to keep Women’s World Cup qualification hopes alive

CASABLANCA: Ghana came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 Thursday and earn one of Africa’s last two chances to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria were to play South Africa for the other later as the four beaten quarterfinalists at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations were pitted against each other to decide which two progress to the World Cup intercontinental playoffs.

The four semifinalists – Cameroon, Malawi, Morocco and Algeria – have all qualified directly for next year’s tournament in Brazil. Cameroon and tournament debutant Malawi will contest the WAFCON final on Sunday.

Ghana got off to a bad start in Casablanca with Princess Marfo penalized for an apparent foul on Ivorian captain Bernadette Amani in the area in the first minute.

Inès Konan kept her cool despite a three-minute delay for a VAR check and duly dispatched the penalty to open the scoring for Ivory Coast.

Ghana thought they had equalized early in the second half when goalkeeper Océane Lamfir flapped at a cross and Evelyn Badu squared the loose ball to Stella Nyamekye, who fired into the unguarded net.

The goal was disallowed, however, after a VAR check deemed Lamfir still had control of the ball.

Princess finally headed in the equalizer before the hour mark, and Josephine Bonsu got the Black Queens’ winner from the penalty spot in the 72nd after Aboa Yapo was penalized for hand ball – again after a VAR check – when Grace Asantewaa’s shot hit her arm.