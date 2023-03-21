Jordan deputy PM discusses efforts to solve Syria crisis with UN envoy

AMMAN: Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Tuesday discussed an initiative to solve the Syrian crisis through direct Arab-Syrian government dialogue.
Safadi, who is also minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, reaffirmed his country’s full coordination with the UN on all details of the initiative, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
During their meeting in Amman, the deputy prime minister briefed the UN envoy on the kingdom’s aid to survivors of the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkiye last month.
Coordination is continuing with Arab countries on a date to launch the Syria initiative, Safadi said, adding that Arab countries are entitled to lead the dialogue.
He reiterated Jordan’s support for Pedersen’s efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254.
The UN envoy highlighted the importance of cooperation between Jordan and the UN, and commended the kingdom’s humanitarian role in providing aid to Syrian earthquake survivors and refugees in Jordan.
