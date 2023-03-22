Kuwait, UK hold strategic dialogue in London/node/2273251/middle-east
Kuwait, UK hold strategic dialogue in London
The Kuwaiti side was led by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah while the British side was chaired by James Cleverly, secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs. (KUNA)
LONDON: The first session of strategic dialogues between Kuwait and the UK were held in London on Monday with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in several fields, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
The Kuwaiti side was led by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah while the British side was chaired by James Cleverly, secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs.
During the session, Cleverly said although the world has witnessed significant changes, Kuwaiti-British relations had grown stronger. He also lauded Kuwait’s well-balanced foreign policy, which focuses on promoting regional security and peace.
Sheikh Salem and Cleverly discussed the most recent regional and international developments as well as strategies for enhancing international cooperation. They also coordinated on issues such as the situation in occupied Palestinian territories and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Houthi court sentences Yemeni YouTubers to different prison terms
Updated 17 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi-controlled court in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, sentenced four Yemeni YouTubers to different prison sentences on Tuesday and shut down their internet channels after accusing them of inciting the public against the militia, rekindling indignation against the Yemeni militia and their habit of punishing dissidents through courts.
Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer who defends abductees held in Houthi prisons, said that the Specialized Criminal Court of First Instance in Sanaa sentenced Ahmad Elaw to three years in prison, Mustafa Al-Mawmari to one and a half years, Ahmed Hajjar to one year, and Hamoud Al-Mesbahi to six months, accusing them of circulating false information to damage national security.
The court ordered the closure of their YouTube channels and a fine of 10 million Yemeni riyals ($1=547 riyals in Houthi-controlled territories). The court also ordered the confiscation of Elaw’s mobile phones, cameras, and bank accounts.
Waddah Qutaish, the YouTubers’ attorney, said on his Facebook page that the judge read out the judgment without providing any grounds or evidence for granting it, calling the sentence “unjust” and intended to stifle free speech, and stating that he has filed an appeal.
The four YouTubers were apprehended by the Houthis from various places in Sanaa and at various periods in December and January.
The Houthis abducted Hajjar, a well-known Yemeni comedian, actor, and YouTuber, as he walked down Al-Zubairi street in Sanaa in December, just days after he appeared in a video criticizing the Houthis for overtaxing people, failing to pay government salaries, corruption, and failing to address aggravating poverty.
The Houthis kidnapped the other three YouTubers in January after they released videos showing support for Hajar, calling for his release, and criticizing the Houthis once more.
Al-Mawmari is the most popular YouTuber with over 2 million YouTube subscribers and tens of thousands of Facebook fans, followed by Elaw with 800,000 YouTube subscribers.
On Monday, Houthi security services released a video of the YouTubers confessing to inciting the public to revolt against the movement, as well as creating fake content and social media accounts, apologizing for criticizing the militia, and blaming “aggression” for the worsening economic situation in Sanaa, referring to the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
The ruling has provoked protests against the Houthis, who have been accused of attempting to muzzle dissenting voices. “Al-Houthi is an unruly gang that utilizes the court as a weapon for repression…and the abolition of individual liberties,” Mohammed Al-Ahmadi, a Yemeni journalist, said on Facebook.
Why Daesh is still not a spent force despite facing terminal decline in Iraq
Unable to attract new recruits or mount significant attacks, analysts say the group is a spent force in Iraq
Western military leaders fear Daesh prisoners held in Syria could pose threat as an ‘army in detention’
Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, KURDISTAN: Having once controlled roughly a third of the country at the height of its power, including several major cities and oilfields, there are now growing signs that what remains of the Daesh terrorist organization in Iraq is in terminal decline.
Unable to attract new recruits to shore up its dwindling numbers, nor able to mount significant offensive operations, the group that had in 2014 proclaimed its own “caliphate” today looks like a spent force — in Iraq at least.
On March 12, Iraqi General Qais Al-Mohamadawi revealed that Daesh has about 500 active militants remaining in the country. However, he stressed that they are confined to remote desert areas and mountains and have lost their “ability to attract new recruits.”
The following day, the US-led coalition tweeted that Daesh networks “remain under intense pressure,” with the Iraqi Security Forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga having “removed from the battlefield at least 55” of the militants in February alone.
Joel Wing, author of the “Musings on Iraq” blog and who tracks security incidents in Iraq attributed to Daesh, recently wrote that recorded incidents from the start of March are a reminder that Daesh is in its “death throes in Iraq” and “remains barely active in the country.”
Only three incidents were attributed to Daesh in the first week of March, down from eight in the last week of February. Furthermore, since the start of 2023, eight out of nine weeks have witnessed security incidents in the single digits, which Wing says continues a trend that began in 2022, when the majority of weeks saw fewer than ten attacks.
“I don’t see a Daesh revival any time soon,” Wing told Arab News, using another name for Daesh. “They’ve had five years to recover from their defeat in Mosul and all signs point to the group getting weaker, not stronger.”
Mosul is Iraq’s second city and the largest urban center the group annexed into its self-styled caliphate, which, at the height of its power in the mid-2010s, covered about one-third of Iraq and one-third of Syria.
Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul with the support of the US-led coalition in July 2017 after months of intense fighting. Iraq declared victory over the group the following December.
Having lost its territorial caliphate, Daesh mounted an insurgency from rural and mountainous redoubts. For years, there were fears that the group had reverted to its pre-2014 status as an insurgent threat and could one day retake significant swathes of territory.
It now seems that dire prospect is a remote one.
“They haven’t been able to recruit many new Iraqis to their cause,” Wing said. “Their main activities appear to be trying to smuggle members and their families from Syria into Iraq and protecting the rural areas they control. There are hardly any offensive operations and they are completely absent from Iraq’s urban centers.”
And while Daesh could feasibly continue in this state for years to come, since there are few people and a minimal government presence in the areas where they operate, Wing says that they have “little to no effect upon Iraq anymore.”
Michael Knights, the Jill and Jay Bernstein Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, sees two different scenarios potentially unfolding.
“If current trends continue, Daesh is headed in the same direction as Algeria’s terrorist groups — disintegration into criminal gangs, inability to destabilize the country, and occasional terrorist outrages that are easy to quickly forget,” he told Arab News, using another acronym for Daesh.
“The question is whether — as in 2011-2014 — the Iraqi government will politicize the security forces and adopt a sectarian agenda, thus breathing life back into Daesh,” he said.
The government of former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki adopted just such an agenda after the US withdrew the last of its troops from Iraq in 2011. Consequently, when Daesh entered Mosul in June 2014, the ISF infamously did not fight, despite having vastly superior numbers.
Daesh invaded northern Iraq in 2014 after gaining a sizable foothold in Syria amid the chaos of that country’s brutal civil war. If the security situation in eastern Syria again deteriorates, there are fears this could reenergize diminished Daesh remnants in Iraq.
After visiting prisons holding thousands of Daesh militants in northeast Syria earlier this month, General Michael Kurilla, head of the US military’s Central Command, CENTCOM, warned of a “looming threat” posed by these detainees.
“Between those detained in Syria and Iraq, it is a veritable ‘ISIS army in detention,’” he said in a CENTCOM statement. “If freed, this group would pose a great threat regionally and beyond.”
The Al-Hol camp in eastern Syria also houses tens of thousands of the relatives of alleged Daesh militants, roughly half of whom are Iraqi citizens.
In January 2022, Daesh detainees in Ghwayran prison in the northeast Syrian city of Hasakah rioted in coordination with an external attempt to free them, igniting 10 days of bitter fighting with Kurdish-led security forces. Daesh reportedly had similar plots for Al-Hol.
“Sneaking people out of Al-Hol and getting them into Iraq is a major priority because they haven’t been able to bring many new people to their cause in Iraq,” said Wing. “So they’re relying upon getting their current members out of the Syrian camp to try to bolster their numbers, but it hasn’t added to their capabilities at all.”
Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the risk intelligence company RANE, emphasizes the importance of recalling the context in which Daesh initially emerged to “better understand the conditions that would allow it to return in the future.”
“ISIS emerged in a power vacuum, one first caused by the US invasion of Iraq and then the Syrian civil war that began in 2011,” Bohl told Arab News. “It was best able to grow and exploit local grievances for its radical agenda when its rivals were split and when it was not the focus of a major power, like the US, Turkiye, or Russia.
“Today, Iraq, despite deep political dysfunction and violence, is not nearly as divided as it was during the run-up to the Daesh blitz in 2014 into Iraq. Syria’s civil war has stabilized, leaving little room for them to grow there as well.”
Nevertheless, completely eradicating a group such as Daesh will remain a difficult, if not impossible, task for Iraqi authorities.
“There will always be online recruitment and localized grievances that can turn into small cells or radicalized individual attackers,” Bohl said. “Iraq’s social contract also remains fractured, and until there is a strong, sustained governing consensus, radicalism of all stripes will find a home there.”
While he believes Syria is the most likely place from which Daesh can make a resurgence in the region, there would first have to be a strategic shift, such as a US withdrawal or some power vacuum caused by Damascus forcibly reestablishing its rule over the area.
“Under those conditions, it would become possible for Daesh to retake some initiative in that area and use Syria’s northeast to attack Iraq,” he said.
“However, it shouldn’t be entirely ruled out that Daesh could resurge in Iraq, particularly if political problems there grow so severe that it reignites sectarian war.
“Under those (more remote) circumstances, Daesh would once again have a shot at restoring territorial control within Iraq, even if Syria remained stable.”
Knights also stresses that any chance of Daesh making a successful resurgence in Iraq depends on Baghdad’s management of its security forces.
“Syria is like a freezer in which Daesh can hibernate, waiting for it to experience a springtime in Iraq,” he said. “If the Iraqi government mismanages the security file, then a cross-border pollination could start again.”
30% rise expected by year-end, to total 15m visitors
Untapped market of 272m people globally, says minister
Updated 21 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa hopes the promising rise in tourists this year will translate into a 30 percent increase by the year-end, bringing the total to 15 million.
Issa said there was an increase of 34 percent in the number of tourists over the past two months compared to the same period last year.
He made the remarks during a symposium organized by the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen Association titled “Tourism and Industry: Promising Opportunities for Economic Development.”
Issa said the Egyptian government has developed a new national tourism strategy and hopes numbers will double to 30 million by 2028. More effective collaboration is being sought with the private sector and 3,000 operators in the industry that are aligned to five tourism chambers and the Egyptian Tourism Federation. Growth rates are projected at between 25 to 30 percent.
Issa said there are three components for success by 2028: Doubling the capacity available to Egyptian Airlines; boosting services including protecting tourists from harassment and fraud; and improving the investment climate to triple the capacity of hotels and leisure activities.
He said that Egypt has not tapped a huge market, estimated at 272 million tourists globally who want to enjoy the country’s products. Issa said there were positive signs of the country making headway to capture a greater portion of the market, citing the rise in last December’s figures.
He said the government was focusing on 12 specific areas of the market, including the Pyramids Area Development Plan.
Last week, Issa said 11.7 million tourists visited Egypt in 2022.
According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.
There were 8 million tourist from all countries in 2021, up from 3.7 million in 2020, representing a 117.5 percent rise.
Saudi-Iranian diplomatic deal could boost support for the Palestinian cause
Many analysts believe the agreement will aid Palestine and weaken Israel but opinions are divided on the chances of reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas
Updated 21 March 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties could help mobilize support for the Palestinian cause and might even pave the way for possible reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas, according to Palestinian sources.
Politicians and analysts described the deal as a positive step that could enhance security and stability in the region, thereby improving the ability of Arab and Islamic countries to respond collectively and effectively to threats and challenges, and to defend the interests of Palestinian people and support their cause.
On March 10, following talks in Beijing sponsored by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that diplomatic relations will resume and their embassies reopen within two months. Many political analysts and experts said that the agreement is likely to negatively affect Israel by weakening its position and strengthening the Palestinian cause.
Jibril Rajoub, the secretary general of Fatah’s Central Committee, told Arab News that he believes the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement represents a strategic step that will significantly affect security, stability and other regional interests and issues, including the Palestinian cause.
At the start of the weekly Palestinian Authority cabinet session in Ramallah, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh welcomed the agreement.
According to Ahmed Majdalani, the Palestinian minister of social development, the agreement between Riyadh and Tehran will undoubtedly have a positive effect on security and stability in the region, and on the Palestinian cause. It might also help to improve the relationship between Fatah and Hamas, he told Arab News.
Nasser Al-Kidwa, a former Palestine Liberation Organization representative to the UN, told Arab News he believes the agreement would aid the Palestinian cause by weakening Israel.
Islam Shahwan, an expert on security and political affairs from Gaza, said: “The effect (of the Saudi-Iran agreement) will focus on strengthening support for the Palestinian cause.”
The Kingdom’s influence on the Palestinian Authority and Iran’s influence on Hamas and Islamic Jihad might, in turn, result in Hamas agreeing a long-term truce in the West Bank, he told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia might also be more open to dealing with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, contribute more to projects that support Palestinians in East Jerusalem, and generally strengthen the Kingdom’s role and image as the most prominent Islamic country, Shahwan added.
Political analyst Majdi Halabi said that the Saudi rapprochement might influence Tehran’s point of view and persuade it to support a two-state solution to end the occupation of Palestinian territory, rather than calling for the elimination of Israel.
“Saudi Arabia’s adopted perspective, represented in the Arab Peace initiative of 2002, is closer to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict than Iran, which talks about liberating Jerusalem and erasing Israel from existence, but these hollow slogans do not benefit the Palestinian cause,” Halabi told Arab News.
Noting the overwhelming Israeli anger over the agreement, he added that the Kingdom is one of the few countries capable of persuading Israel to return to the negotiating table with the Palestinians, thanks to its regional and international political influence.
However, Halabi is less optimistic about the ability of Saudi Arabia or Iran to bring about a reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas, pointing out that Saudi Arabia has previously tried to encourage this and failed.
Mukhaimer Abu Saada, a political science professor at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, agreed that there still appears to be little prospect of Fatah and Hamas resolving their differences. But he told Arab News that there would be no chance of the Kingdom normalizing relations with Israel, as some other Arab nations have done in recent years, until the Palestinian issue is resolved.
Veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Amr also told Arab News that he does not believe the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran will improve the chances of reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas.
Killing of Kurds in northern Syria sparks protests, tensions
The attack on the Kurdish men rekindled tensions between Turkish-backed armed groups controlling the area and Kurdish residents
At the request of Kurdish residents, fighters from the armed opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham deployed en masse around Jinderis on Tuesday
Updated 21 March 2023
AP
JINDERIS, Syria: Thousands of Kurds took to the streets of the earthquake-ravaged Syrian town of Jinderis on Tuesday to protest the killing of four men as they lit a fire to celebrate the Kurdish new year the night before.
The attack on the Kurdish men rekindled tensions between Turkish-backed armed groups controlling the area and Kurdish residents. It fed into a power struggle between rival armed factions that control different parts of northwest Syria.
At the request of Kurdish residents, fighters from the armed opposition group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham deployed en masse around Jinderis on Tuesday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that the group had taken over the headquarters of the Ahrar Sharqiya group, a Turkish-backed armed opposition group, in the area.
A HTS spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, but there was a heavy presence of the group’s fighters in and around the city as crowds of Kurds attended the funerals of the victims. Meanwhile, Turkish forces deployed on the road linking the town of Atmeh, controlled by HTS, with Jinderis.
The assailants who shot the Kurdish men as they were lighting a fire in celebration of the Nowruz holiday allegedly belonged to Jaish Al-Sharqiya, a splinter group of Ahrar Sharqiya.
The Syrian National Army, an alliance of the various Turkish-backed factions in the area, issued a statement condemning the killing of the Kurdish men in “the strongest possible terms” and promising to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Tuesday evening, an official with the Harakat Al-Tahrir wa Al-Binaa, a faction within the Syrian National Army, announced that the suspects in the killing had been arrested and promised that local authorities will “deal firmly and forcefully with all perpetrators of crimes and violations against innocent people.”
Jinderis was controlled by Kurdish fighters until 2018 when it was taken by Turkiye-backed opposition fighters who still hold it. The capture of the town displaced many Kurds, while those who remained complain that they are often mistreated and subjected to discrimination.
““We call for an end to these violations and an end to the demographic change,” said Zakaria Ali, one of the Kurdish protesters. “All the Syrian people are our brothers, but criminals are not.”
In the hours after the shooting, some Kurds from Jinderis traveled in a convoy to the town of Atmeh, about 9 miles (15 kilometers) away, where they called on HTS to seize control of Jinderis from the Turkish-backed militias.
While Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham is designated as a terrorist group by the US and other Western countries due to its historical ties with Al-Qaeda, many Kurdish residents of the area said they see it as preferable to the Turkish-backed groups.
HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al-Golani met with a group of the victims’ families late Monday evening and promised revenge.
“The ones who harmed you will be killed, God willing,” Golani told the group.
Clashes between Turkiye-backed opposition gunmen and Kurdish fighters have left scores of people dead on both sides in Syria.
Since 2016, Turkiye has launched three major operations inside Syria, targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia — the People’s Protection Units or YPG — which Turkiye considers a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK has for decades waged an insurgency within Turkiye against the government in Ankara.
The YPG, however, forms the backbone of US-led forces in the fight against Daesh militants and has been a top US ally in Syria.