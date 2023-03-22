SABIC appoints Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh as CEO

You are here

Al-Fageeh has been working with SABIC as the acting CEO since Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan stepped down in September 2022. (File)
RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp., also known as SABIC has appointed Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh as its new CEO, effective from March 21, 2023.

Al-Fageeh has been working with SABIC as the acting CEO since Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan stepped down in September 2022. 

The decision to appoint Al-Fageeh was made after the board of director resolution on March 21, SABIC said in a regulatory filing on the Saudi stock exchange. 

In the statement, SABIC noted that Al-Fageeh is currently the chairman of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. and the Nusaned Investment Co. 

He is also the Chairman of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association and the Chairman of the Petrochemical Manufacturers Committee. 

Al-Fageeh is on the Board of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and is also a board member of the Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade. 

Al-Fageeh has been named the CEO of SABIC, just a few days after the company reported a 13 percent rise in total revenue to SR198.47 billion ($52.88 billion) in 2022, up from the SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021. 

SABIC’s net profit, however, fell by 28.35 percent to SR16.53 billion in 2022, due to a lower profit margin amid rising distribution costs. 

“SABIC 2022 results remain strong despite challenging market conditions. Our sales volumes continue to grow, exceeding the previous year’s sales by 9 percent and driven by growth projects, improved reliability, inventory optimization and synergies with Saudi Aramco,” said Al-Fageeh after announcing the financial results. 

Meanwhile, SABIC Agri-Nutrients reported SR10.03 billion net profit in 2022, registering 92 percent year-on-year growth, driven by higher average selling prices and sales volumes. 

Topics: SABIC Saudi Arabia

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Russia maintains 500k bpd oil output cut to end June 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Russia maintains 500k bpd oil output cut to end June 
Updated 22 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Russia maintains 500k bpd oil output cut to end June 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Russia maintains 500k bpd oil output cut to end June 
Updated 22 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday, after two straight days of gains, as an industry report showed US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign demand may be weakening. 

Brent futures, which have risen more than 3 percent this week, were down 40 cents, or 0.53 percent, at $74.92 a barrel at 11.15 a.m. Saudi time.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.65 percent, at $69.22. 

Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed US crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, Reuters reported citing sources.  

PDVSA head Tellechea appointed as new oil minister 

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday named the head of state oil company PDVSA, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, as the new oil minister, a day after his predecessor resigned amid an extensive corruption investigation focused on the company. 

Former minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on Monday after the arrest of several government officials and judges in connection with graft investigations. 

Tellechea has been the head of PDVSA since January and ordered an audit into heavy losses suffered last year as tankers left the country without proper payments being made for cargo. 

Tellechea first rose to prominence as head of the state chemical company Pequiven, where he oversaw a boost in petrochemical exports that provided much-needed cash flow to Maduro’s administration. 

He kept that post even as he ran PDVSA. It was unclear whether a successor or successors would take over those jobs. 

Moscow to maintain 500,000 bpd oil output cut to end June 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia will continue a 500,000 barrels per day oil production cut until the end of June. 

“At the moment, Russia is close to achieving the target level of reduction — it will be reached in the coming days,” Novak said, referring to the announcement he made last month that Russia would cut by 500,000 bpd from March. 

“In accordance with the current market situation, the decision to voluntarily reduce production by the amount of 500,000 bpd will be valid until June 2023 inclusive.” 

In a statement, Novak said the global oil market was under unprecedented pressure, citing Western energy embargoes against Russia and what he called dangerous attempts to cap the price of Russian oil. 

Russia’s unilateral output cut is in addition to an agreement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies known as OPEC+, which agreed to steep output cuts of 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.  

A high-level ministerial panel from the group is scheduled to meet on April 3 to discuss market conditions, with a full ministerial meeting planned for June 4. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6bn program

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6bn program
Updated 22 March 2023
Reuters

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6bn program

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6bn program
Updated 22 March 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion, offering funds the country needs as it continues to defend against Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.

The agreement, which must still be ratified by the IMF’s board, takes into consideration Ukraine’s path to accession to the EU after the war. The fund said its executive board was expected to discuss approval in the coming weeks.

“The overarching goals of the authorities’ program are to sustain economic and financial stability in circumstances of exceptionally high uncertainty, restore debt sustainability, and support Ukraine’s recovery on the path toward EU accession in the post-war period,” IMF official Gavin Gray said in a statement announcing the agreement.

IMF staff on Tuesday briefed board members on the agreement — which would be Ukraine’s biggest loan package since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 — and the board was supportive, a source familiar with the matter said.

The global lender said the agreement was expected to help unleash large-scale financing for Ukraine from international donors and partners, but gave no details. Typically IMF loans unlock support from the World Bank and other lenders.

Calculations have in the past estimated the cost of reconstruction in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

“A gradual economic recovery is expected over the coming quarters, as activity recovers from the severe damage to critical infrastructure, although headwinds persist, including the risk of further escalation in the conflict,” said Gray.

IMF staff currently expected the change in Ukraine’s real gross domestic product for 2023 to range from -3 percent to +1 percent, Gray added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hailed the agreement and thanked the IMF for its support.

“In conditions of a record budget deficit, this program will help us finance all critical expenditure and ensure macroeconomic stability and strengthen our interaction with other international partners,” he said in a message on Telegram.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who paid a surprise visit to Ukraine last month, welcomed the deal after months of pushing for the IMF to move forward with a new financing package for Ukraine.

“An ambitious and appropriately conditioned IMF program is critical to underpin Ukraine’s reform efforts, including to strengthen good governance and address risks of corruption, and provide much needed financial support,” she said in a statement.

The US is the IMF’s largest shareholder.

If approved, as expected, the Ukraine program would be the IMF’s biggest loan to a country involved in an active conflict.

The fund last week changed a rule to allow new loan programs for countries facing “exceptionally high uncertainty,” without naming Ukraine. 

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

TotalEnergies awaits solution on $27bn Iraq energy deal: CEO

TotalEnergies awaits solution on $27bn Iraq energy deal: CEO
Updated 22 March 2023
Reuters

TotalEnergies awaits solution on $27bn Iraq energy deal: CEO

TotalEnergies awaits solution on $27bn Iraq energy deal: CEO
Updated 22 March 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: The stalled agreement between Iraq and TotalEnergies over a $27 billion energy project has yet to find a resolution, the French oil major's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said at the firm's climate update on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies agreed in September 2021 to invest in four oil, gas and renewables projects in Iraq's southern Basra region over 25 years, with an initial $10 billion.

But the deal, which Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has been stuck amid disputes over terms.

The deal was tested by elections and the change of government following the signing, Pouyanne said. Iraq's new government, voted in last October, insists the country take a 40 percent share in the project, which has been a key sticking point, sources said.

TotalEnergies needs the new government to confirm the contract signed in September 2021 before closing the deal, Pouyanne said.

"For the time being we didn't get it. If we don't get it, to be honest, I cannot expose a company to a mix of risks," Pouyanne said. "Iraq is not the easiest place to invest with all risk. ... We know the energy security situation and we know the geopolitics situation."

"I hope we find common ground. I worked on it in the last month, but again, we need to have this political answer," he said.

Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday that talks between TotalEnergies and Iraq regarding the deal "have reached advanced stages."

Topics: TotalEnergies CEO Iraq Oil OPEC

European Commission drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

European Commission drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars
Updated 21 March 2023
Reuters

European Commission drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

European Commission drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars
Updated 21 March 2023
Reuters

BERLIN/BRUSSELS: The European Commission has drafted a plan allowing sales of new cars with internal combustion engines that run only on climate neutral e-fuels, in an attempt to resolve a spat with Germany over the EU’s phasing out of combustion engine cars from 2035.

The draft proposal, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, suggests creating a new type of vehicle category in the EU for cars that can only run on carbon neutral fuels.

Such vehicles would have to use technology that would prevent them from driving if other fuels are used, the draft said. This would include a “fueling inducement system” to stop the car from starting if it was fueled by non-carbon neutral fuels, it said.

The proposal could offer a route for car manufacturers to keep selling combustion engine vehicles after 2035, the date when a planned EU law is set to ban the sale of new CO2-emitting cars.

After months of negotiations, EU countries and the European Parliament agreed the law last year. But Germany’s Transport Ministry surprised other countries this month by lodging last-minute objections to the law, days before a final vote that would have seen it enter into force.

The ministry’s core demand is that the EU allow sales of new cars running on e-fuels after 2035. The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, it said talks with the commission about the planned end of new combustion engines from 2035 were moving forward, but added it could not say when an agreement would be reached.

Topics: European Commission

Russia to extend oil production cuts until end of June

Russia to extend oil production cuts until end of June
Updated 21 March 2023
AFP

Russia to extend oil production cuts until end of June

Russia to extend oil production cuts until end of June
Updated 21 March 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia announced on Tuesday that it was extending oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of June, a response to Western anctions that was due to expire at the end of March.

“In accordance with the current market situation, the decision to voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day will be applicable until June 2023 inclusive,” deputy prime minister in charge of energy issues Alexander Novak was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.

Novak announced the oil production cuts, which amount to about 5 percent of daily output, in February after Western countries announced new sanctions on Russian oil products.

“At the moment, Russia is close to achieving the target level of reduction — it will be reached in the coming days,” Novak added.

The West has imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia since the Kremlin deployed Russian troops to Ukraine, including targeting Moscow’s energy sector.

The International Energy Agency said this month that Russia’s oil-export revenue sank by almost half in February compared to last year.

Topics: Oil Russia Western Sanctions Ukraine conflict

