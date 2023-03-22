You are here

Indonesian, Hijazi cultural traditions celebrated at event in Jeddah

The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST's arts office.
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
The event was organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office. (Supplied)
SALEH FAREED

Event was organized by Zawiya 97, the Jeddah Historic District Program and Angklung Ensemble from KAUST’s arts office.
  • “Apart from our role to revive the community in Al-Balad, we are celebrating the culture of Indonesia through its arts, tradition, food, and music,” Angawi said
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Performances using traditional musical instruments hit the right note with visitors to an Indonesian and Hijazi cultural event held recently in Jeddah.

The angklung, an Indonesian instrument made from bamboo, and the Arabian oud featured prominently at the event which took place in the historic Al-Balad area of the city.

Organized by Zawiya 97 in collaboration with the Jeddah Historic District Program and the Angklung Ensemble from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s arts office, the gathering was attended by around 300 guests including KAUST students and staff, members of the Indonesian community, and leading Saudi figures.

A musical rendition based around the angklung was performed by an Andika Berbawa-led band of students, teachers, and university staff from KAUST’s arts department.

Ahmed Angawi, chief executive officer of Zawiya 97, told Arab News: “Usually our celebrations focus on the traditions and culture of this region through arts, crafts, and architecture design but this event is about music in collaboration with KAUST and Jeddah Historic District Program.

“Apart from our role to revive the community in Al-Balad, we are celebrating the culture of Indonesia through its arts, tradition, food, and music, which highlights the beautiful connection between Indonesia and the Hijaz area,” he said.

He noted that the event had been staged to offer Indonesian music fused with Hijazi songs and Indonesian cuisine in celebration of a cultural convergence that extended through the ages.

Indonesian students showcased traditional clothing and crafts from various regions, and guests were invited to sample popular southeast Asian dishes such as selat Solo, mie goreng, sayur lodeh with quail eggs, and chicken satay.

Solkem N’Gangbet, head of KAUST’s office of the arts, said: “Al-Balad, Hijaz, and Indonesia are a natural combination. So, we decided, with Zawiya 97, to come up with music and culinary art to honor this connection through ages.”

She pointed out that the event had been designed to draw links between the past, present, and future.

The ceremony concluded with a local band performing Hijazi music.

Haifa Alshammari

  • Sri Lankan embassy is hoping to encourage visitors from the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia, to visit
  • Tourism will contribute to the country’s economy, which has suffered because of the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Ambassador
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Sri Lanka is planning to increase visitor numbers to 5 million a year in a bid to revive its tourism sector and struggling economy, according to the island’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Pakeer Mohideen Amza was speaking at an event organized by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh on Monday to promote tourism to the South Asian country, which has faced an economic crisis and widespread social unrest since 2022.

The embassy is hoping to encourage visitors from the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia, to visit Sri Lanka.

In a presentation, the ambassador shared statistics on tourism, and highlighted the country’s heritage, architectural history and natural attractions.

Tourism will contribute to the country’s economy, which has suffered because of the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Amza said.

“This year has started very well. I can say we had some challenging times in 2019. 2020 was the pandemic year. Then, in 2021, the tourism sector started to crumble. I think, in 2022, we started getting back, but, still, we had a bad economic situation. So, that hampered our tourism development,” he said.

However, the country had more than 100,000 visitors in January and February this year, signalling a stronger tourism market.

“We think tourism is a very important sector for our economy,” he said.

As for what visitors can expect in Sri Lanka, the ambassador said: “We are small, but we are rich in resources. And that’s what we say, come and explore.”

Asked about future projects or plans to attract tourists, he replied: “We have a plan to develop the tourism sector. It will attract 5 million tourists a year. I’m sure we need to do a lot about that. At the moment, we are bouncing back. So, come and hold our hands. Work together with us. Tourism is one area where we can work together.”

Zafra Zafeen, an embassy official, talked about the culture, food, climate and sightseeing locations in Colombo, the Sri Lankan capital.

Attendees included diplomats and stakeholders from the tourism sector.

Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka on Tuesday signed a new agreement on the employment of workers, opening up more opportunities in the Kingdom for professionals from the crisis-hit island nation.

Local content will drive Saudi growth, AmCham forum told

Local content will drive Saudi growth, AmCham forum told
Afshan Aziz

  • The panel discussion revolved around the industrial transformation taking place in the Kingdom as part of Vision 2030 reforms
  • Forrest Young, president of AmChamKSA Jeddah Chapter, welcomed representatives from Zahid Industries, Johnson Controls Arabia, SAWACO, and MARS Arabia
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s “Road to Localization” was the focus of an American Chamber of Commerce Jeddah Chapter event featuring industry experts and representatives of leading corporations.
The panel discussion revolved around the industrial transformation taking place in the Kingdom as part of Vision 2030 reforms.
Forrest Young, president of AmChamKSA Jeddah Chapter, welcomed representatives from Zahid Industries, Johnson Controls Arabia, SAWACO, and MARS Arabia.
“As a G20 member and the 18th-largest economy globally, Saudi Arabia is experiencing a significant industrial metamorphosis, with localization being one of the primary pillars of the Kingdom’s ambitious vision,” he said.
“It has spurred numerous initiatives to increase domestic value creation, adapt to a rapidly evolving economic landscape, foster future prosperity, and generate sustainable job opportunities for the nation’s growing workforce.”
Nizar Kammourie, CEO of SAWACO, said: “As part of our project Rabigh 3 IWP, we are proud to contribute to the local content effort in Saudi Arabia where the production and procurement of goods and services support the country’s economic growth and development.”
“We are also committed to supporting local content policy by sourcing goods and services from local suppliers wherever possible. We believe that this not only benefits the local economy but also helps to build strong partnerships with local businesses.”
Kammourie said that the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority is playing a vital role in evaluating the level of local content in various sectors.
“As a responsible project company, we are fully supportive of the LCGPA’s efforts, and are always looking for ways to increase the participation of local businesses and manufacturing in our projects.”
Mohanad Al-Shaikh, Johnson Controls CEO, outlined an initiative aligned with the National Industrial Strategy announced recently by the Ministry of Industrial Affairs.
“Through this initiative, we are ensuring Saudi students before they graduate from high school get familiar with the manufacturing process and be a part of the ecosystem. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Industrial Affairs and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce through the industrial council, around 3,000 students will be assigned to visit the York factory,” he said.
Zeina Alnouri, Jeddah Chapter coordinator, said that the AmCham Saudi Arabia event brought together key industry leaders “and allowed attendees to gain a deeper understanding of localization and embrace it.”

Saudi foreign minister meets Kuwaiti counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi foreign minister meets Kuwaiti counterpart in Riyadh
Arab News

  • The officials reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to boost cooperation and coordination
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, met his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 155th session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways in which cooperation might be enhanced and developed in all areas, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also talked about ways to boost Gulf coordination in service of common interests and to help achieve the aspirations of their countries, and shared their views on the latest regional and international developments.

 

Saudi fashion brand creates pigeon-house-inspired dress

Saudi fashion brand creates pigeon-house-inspired dress
Rahaf Jambi

  • Modeled by Linda Qari, the dress was made of leather with holes of different sizes
  • The pigeon towers were commissioned to be constructed during the reign of King Abdulaziz
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi fashion brand Qormuz created a dress called Al-Dalam, inspired by pigeon houses, which received mixed reactions at the Saudi Cup 2023.
Modeled by Linda Qari, the dress was made of leather with holes of different sizes.
Owner of Qormuz, Abdulrahman Al-Abed, told Arab News: “We created the outfit as an inspiration from the pigeon tower in the Al-Dalam region, a neighborhood close to the Al-Kharj region, with the intention of causing this visual disturbance.”
The pigeon towers were commissioned to be constructed during the reign of King Abdulaziz who wanted a place for migratory pigeons to rest. But decades later, it became a source of inspiration for Al-Abed.
He said: “Those towers were left unoccupied for 60 years before being turned into a tourist destination. The towers served as the inspiration for Al-Dalam bag that we later created.
“We created a full line and participated in fashion shows in Paris, New York, Dubai, Milan, and the Saudi Cup.
“We wanted to draw attention to the towers and reshape it into clothing. We used engineering technology to do this ... our body was the pigeons emerging from the dress,” he added.
The dress received criticism online due to its peculiarity but made “a global impact.”
Al-Abed said: “Of course, the piece will receive criticism because it is unique. However, the numbers speak for themselves because Al-Dalam was one of the most searched terms then, and more than 15 million people viewed the dress (on social media and Google).”
Qormuz has been wowing the fashion world with its thought-provoking designs in jewelry, clothing, home accessories, silverware, leather, and fragrances since 2017.
“The piece I love the most is the oud bracelet because my family has been in the oud and incense trade for more than 35 years.
“Our products and fabrics come from Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Denmark, India, and many other countries. However, we have a whole collection called 1902, commemorating the battle for Riyadh’s conquest. We showcased the entire collection of Saudi fabrics, threads, and leather for this collection,” Al-Abed added.
The brand is committed to bringing the past to life in a way that is consistent with the present, the future, and Vision 2030.
He said: “Our keenness is one of the first building blocks in Qormuz to focus on building a solid identity capable of bringing heritage to today and tomorrow and attracting talents from the people of the country.
“Deep research and visits to historical sites and presence in the most important events that take place in the Kingdom, such as the events of the Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Cup, as well as our presence in Dubai Expo.”
Qormuz means crimson red color. The brand chose the name because in the past, it was one of the most challenging colors to make as it would have to be first extracted from prickly pear insects. The color was rare, hence expensive, and popular. Its discovery made a revolution in the world of colors.
“The color made a revolution, us as a brand we chose this color because we are making a revolution in the world of fashion,” he added.
Al-Abed majored in both law and business administration. He did not study design but grew up in a creative atmosphere because his father was a calligrapher and artist.
Inspired, Al-Abed entered the design field out of love and passion.

King Salman arrives in Jeddah from Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday ahead of Ramadan which will start on Thursday.

The king was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and was accompanied by various officials. 

King Salman left Riyadh earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

