Arab League calls for serious measures to end Israeli occupation

CAIRO: On the commemoration of the 47th Palestinian Land Day, the Arab League has called on the international community to take serious measures to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
The AL’s General Secretariat underlined the need to grant Palestinians the right to freedom and independence, reported Kuwait News Agency on Thursday.
In a statement issued by the General Secretariat, the league called for an end to the continuous Israeli crimes against Palestinians, adding that over 90 Palestinians were killed, among them 17 children, and over 400 others were injured since the beginning of 2023.
The statement reaffirmed the league’s full support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. It called on the UN and the international community to “carry out their responsibilities toward the Palestinian people.”
The league further stressed the necessity of “immediate action to stop the continuous daily crimes against the Palestinian people,” calling on the UN Security Council to mount more pressure on Israel “to stop its policies and violations against the Palestinians.”
The statement pointed out that Palestinians, who have been facing organized persecution for over 75 years of occupation, “are suffering today...at the hands of a far-right-fascist extremist government that has been practicing more uprooting, displacements, mass killings and executions over the past days and weeks.”
The Land Day remembers the events of 1976 that followed the Israeli government’s announcement of a plan to expropriate large swathes of Arab land for state purposes. A general strike and marches were organized in Arab towns from Galilee to Negev, resulting in confrontations with the Israeli army and police.palestinians
