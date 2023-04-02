You are here

Investments in Saudi logistics sector touch $559m, says Modon official  

Investments in Saudi logistics sector touch $559m, says Modon official  
The investment was facilitated by as many as 208 logistical contracts and leased areas measuring to 3.2 million sq. m. (Shutterstock)
Investments in Saudi logistics sector touch $559m, says Modon official  

Investments in Saudi logistics sector touch $559m, says Modon official  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, with the volume of investment currently reaching SR2.1 billion ($559 million), revealed a top official. 

The investment was facilitated by as many as 208 logistical contracts and leased areas measuring to 3.2 million sq. m, under the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, said Abdul Rahman Al-Askar, the director of its industrial production unit. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the authority’s recent meeting with investors in the industrial sector in Riyadh, Al-Askar pointed out that the plan for the sector includes activating logistical platforms approved by the Supreme Committee for Transport and Logistics Services.  

Presently, the authority, also known as Modon, has 34 logistical platforms and 17 industrial and logistical cities, some of which have already been activated while others are still under planning and development.  

Moreover, Al-Askar revealed that the total number of industrial contracts amounted to 5,895, with a total area of 74 million sq. m.  

Al-Askar went on to draw attention to the National Productivity Program, which seeks to achieve national targets to enable factories in Saudi Arabia to harmonize indicators of national transformation and adopt the Fourth Industrial Revolution.  

The program was launched to provide free advisory services and build transformation plans that contribute to achieving the highest production efficiency rates.  

It also works on applying the principles of operational excellence with the support of the National Industry Development and Logistics Program and the Ministry of Industry. The aim is to inspire others and further motivate other manufacturers to adopt and apply these principles and technologies.  

Additionally, Majed Al-Argoubi, the CEO of Modon, held discussions with investors on various challenges they are facing in the industrial sector and how to deal with them with appropriate solutions.  

Al-Argoubi has also signed an agreement with the CEO of General Electric in the Kingdom and Bahrain Hisham Bahkali to include the firm’s plants complex on an area of 120,000 sq. m in the Eastern Province under the supervision of the authority.

The total number of private industrial complexes and cities supervised by Modon is currently 18 complexes and cities owned by the Kingdom’s private sector.

Modon provides an industrial environment that stimulates growth while backing it up with all the required industrial services and products as well as the logistical technical solutions that align well with the top global practices in the field.

This move comes as several entities are working to finance industrial projects in the Kingdom, including the Industrial Development Fund and the Import and Export Bank.  

Earlier this month, Ali Al-Omeir, executive vice president of business development of Modon, signed agreements worth SR10 million to establish three new entrepreneurial projects on the sidelines of Biban 2023. 

Topics: Saudi logistics sector MODON Investment

Saudi consumer spending rose 10% in February 2023: SAMA 

Saudi consumer spending rose 10% in February 2023: SAMA 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's consumer spending rose 10 percent to SR97.9 billion ($26.1 billion) in February, up from SR88.6 billion a year earlier, on the back of rising point-of-sale transactions, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has revealed.  

This was driven by a 15 percent rise in the Kingdom’s point-of-sale transactions, which amounted to SR44.8 billion by the end of February of this year, according to data from SAMA’s monthly bulletin. 

February month saw the Kingdom's POS transactions reaching 633.2 million, which are made through ATMs and credit cards and processed through 1.51 million POS devices.

Nevertheless, consumer spending dipped 7 percent in February when compared to the previous month’s spending of SR105.19 billion.  

POS transactions also fell that month from SR48 billion in January, showing a 7.9 percent drop month-on-month. 

Cash withdrawals and e-commerce sales through Mada, the Saudi Payment Network, also contribute to the aggregate consumer spending in Saudi Arabia.  

Cash withdrawals from ATMs witnessed a moderate rise of 0.2 percent year-on-year to reach SR41.7 billion in February.  

Processed from approximately 16,200 ATMs, these withdrawals came through 117.6 million transactions that month, the SAMA data showed.  

As for e-commerce sales through Mada cards, they spiked 41 percent to reach SR11.32 billion year-on-year in February. 

The Mada card, a locally issued debit card, allows a cardholder to access funds in their accounts and functions like a regular ATM card. 

The SAMA data revealed that the aforementioned sales were made through 58.6 million transactions that month.  

As for January’s year-on-year increase in Mada card sales, it reached 42 percent to hit SR11.71 billion early this year.  

When compared to January 2023, sales through Mada cards remained largely stable, according to the data.  

E-commerce sales incorporate Mada cards payment and online purchase transactions but do not take credit card transactions, like Visa and Mastercard, into account.  

 

Topics: SAMA Saudi consumer spending

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000
Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation has skyrocketed in recent years with the Kingdom digitalizing more than 6,000 government services, representing 97 percent of total government services. 

According to the National Transformation Program’s 2022 report, the Kingdom was ranked first regionally and third globally in the World Bank's GovTech Maturity Index 2022.

The Kingdom has made significant strides in international placements after it secured the 31st rank in the UN e-Government Development Index in 2022. 

A couple of the critical achievements from NTP in 2022 are the launch of the strategic directions for the digital government and the licensing of 15 digital platforms. 

The program’s initiatives have been instrumental in advancing the Kingdom’s communications infrastructure, increasing mobile internet speed to 181.24 megabits per second and fixed internet speed reaching 109.83 Mbps. 

The NTP is responsible for almost 35 percent of Vision 2030 objectives with 253 initiatives and over 50 contributing entities. 

Topics: Saudi digital economy

IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 

IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 
IsDB approves $345m for Egypt's electric train project 

IsDB approves $345m for Egypt’s electric train project 
CAIRO: The Islamic Development Bank on Saturday approved $403 million for different projects in member countries, the bank said in a statement.

A big chunk of the funds — $344.5 million — has been approved for the first phase of Egypt’s electric express train project.

The 660-km railway project will connect the Egyptian port cities of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to Marsa Matrouh and Alexandria on the Mediterranean. It will benefit 25 million people annually and decrease carbon emissions by approximately 250,000 tons annually. 

“The transformative projects approved in this board meeting will have a significant impact on improving transportation, education, and energy, as well as promoting regional economic integration and addressing emergency situations,” said Muhammad Al-Jasser, IsDB president and board chairman. 

The bank also further approved additional financing of $13 million for the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) in Kyrgyzstan.

The bank initially approved $50 million for the project.

The project aims to meet the electricity demand in Afghanistan and Pakistan by establishing cross-border energy exchange among four IsDB member countries by exploiting the hydropower resources of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the statement added.

Once operational, the project will utilize efficient and environmentally friendly indigenous hydropower resources of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, creating conditions for sustainable electricity trade between Central and South Asia, said the statement.

The third approved project includes the implementation of the second phase of the National Education Development Strategy of Tajikistan.

“The IsDB Group remains committed to supporting its member countries in their pursuit of prosperity and resilience, particularly during these challenging times,” Al-Jasser added. 

Saving certificates 

Egypt’s Al-Ahly Bank and Banque Misr issued new three-year savings certificates with declining annual returns from 22 percent in the first year to 18 percent in the second to 16 percent in the third. 

The two banks also issued a new fixed saving certificate with a return of 19 percent for three years.

The decision of the two banks came after the Central Bank of Egypt raised interest rates by 200 basis points.

Topics: Egypt Financing

Turkish central bank further eases lira-saving regulations  

Turkish central bank further eases lira-saving regulations  
Turkish central bank further eases lira-saving regulations  

Turkish central bank further eases lira-saving regulations  
RIYADH: In a bid to promote and protect savings, the Turkish central bank has allowed banks to issue short-term maturities for foreign-exchange-protected lira deposit accounts.

The moves also aim to limit the use of foreign currency transactions in the country’s banking system. The central bank will determine the maturities of these deposit accounts, which will only be enabled if there is demand for them, it was reported in the official gazette on Saturday. 

With the introduction of this new rule, the central bank would be able to disregard the three-month minimum maturity that had been formerly in use in the country. 

The gazette also noted that the modification does not pertain to deposits converted from standard lira deposits paid by the Treasury. The decree also highlighted that there is no immediate change in the maturities. 

As the third change in FX-protected lira deposit accounts in the past week, this step added additional pressure on banks in an effort to stabilize the lira. 

Turkiye permitted companies with FX liabilities to open FX-protected lira deposit one-month maturity accounts on March 30. 

In addition, the central bank allowed banks to set interest rates freely for FX-protected lira deposit accounts last Friday. 

S&P downgrades Turkey’s outlook 

International credit rating agency S&P updated its outlook for Turkiye from stable to negative due to vulnerabilities in the economy but kept the country’s sovereign credit rating at B. 

The agency noted that these vulnerabilities stem from low policy rates and directed lending and regulatory control on its foreign currency positions and interest rates. 

Turkiye has faced a series of obstacles that played a part in its demotion — the earthquake in February which drew in recovery costs, and the continued surging inflation levels. 

Reconstruction operations require internal and external financing amounting to 12 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. 

On Feb. 23, the central bank reduced its main interest rate to 8.5 percent to soften the impact of the earthquake.  

“Given Turkiye’s elevated current account deficits, limited usable reserves, high inflation, and reliance on occasional capital inflows, the outlook for the exchange rate remains, at best, uncertain,” S&P said in a statement. 

The country’s credit rating has not been downgraded since September last year when it dropped over concerns about the country’s ultra-accommodative monetary policy. 

 Two other agencies, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, have also downgraded Turkiye’s credit rating on the threat of balance-of-payments risks and rising inflation concerns respectively.

Topics: Turkiya Central Bank

Double-digit growth in heat pump sales confirms world’s sustainable shift 

Double-digit growth in heat pump sales confirms world’s sustainable shift 
Double-digit growth in heat pump sales confirms world's sustainable shift 

Double-digit growth in heat pump sales confirms world’s sustainable shift 
RIYADH: As the world looks to sustainable heating, global sales of heat pumps recorded double-digit growth of 11 percent in 2022, a trend seen for the second year in a row, driven by increased policy support and incentives.  

The strong uptake comes as governments are making efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.  

Europe, for instance, had a record year in heat pump sales in 2022, with more than 40 percent growth over the previous year, according to the International Energy Agency.  

In Europe, sales of air-to-water versions compatible with standard radiators and underfloor heating systems surged by more than 50 percent. 

Meanwhile, pump purchases in the US surpassed those of gas furnaces.   

However, despite a general economic slump, sales in China, the world's largest heat pump market, remained stable.  

To achieve all existing national energy and climate targets worldwide, IEA said heat pumps will need to provide roughly 20 percent of global heating needs in buildings by 2030. If new installations continue to increase at the same rate as they did over the last two years, the target is almost there, it added.   

However, heat pumps cover approximately 10 percent globally of the heating needs in buildings today when employed as the primary heating technology. This equates to over 100 million households, implying that heat pumps now service one in every ten homes that require major heating.   

Many more families, however, use heat pumps only for part of the winter or as a supplement to heating in locations where they are primarily used for cooling buildings, IEA’s report added. 

If the world wants to attain net zero emissions by 2050, IEA said sales must increase by more than 15 percent annually this decade. Energy efficiency retrofits must also be accelerated to guarantee that new heat pumps installed in existing buildings are as efficient and not excessive as possible.   

This will reduce consumers' upfront and operating expenses and lessen the strain on power systems, especially when combined with smart controls for flexible operation.  

Heat pump installations continue to focus on new buildings and existing single-family houses. If strong growth is to continue, multistory housing buildings and commercial spaces must be prioritized.   

The IEA believes global emissions will peak in 2025 as surging energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine propel investment in renewables. 

 

 

 

Topics: sustainbil heat pump Net Zero

