Nobel Peace laureate praises Saudi politics, leadership

RIYADH: Vice Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 and 2007 Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Mohan Munasinghe praised the Kingdom’s policy, which stands at an equal distance from all international countries and engages in fruitful talks that bring stability, peace, and economic growth to the Middle East as the most influential country.

Munasinghe said that Saudi Arabia maintains an equal distance when dealing with all international countries such as the US, Russia, and China, as a key player in the Middle East, to achieve its interests and the interests of other parties.

His comments came on the sidelines of the Global Priority Summit in Miami, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Munasinghe commended the Saudi leadership for its achievements, including the recently announced agreement with Iran, which is reflected in the interest of the Middle East region in terms of security, economy, and at various levels.

He added: “As everyone knows, Saudi Arabia has an ambitious and large economic project, and for this to be achieved in any country, the basis is an effective political decision and social stability, which are what Saudi Arabia enjoys, in addition to its human capabilities and the great technical progress it has achieved.”