Nobel Peace laureate praises Saudi politics, leadership

Climate expert Mohan Munasinghe poses for a photograph. (File/AFP)
Climate expert Mohan Munasinghe poses for a photograph. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Nobel Peace laureate praises Saudi politics, leadership

Climate expert Mohan Munasinghe poses for a photograph. (File/AFP)
  • Munasinghe said Saudi Arabia maintains an equal distance when dealing with international countries such as the US, Russia, and China, as a key player in the Middle East
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Vice Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 and 2007 Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Mohan Munasinghe praised the Kingdom’s policy, which stands at an equal distance from all international countries and engages in fruitful talks that bring stability, peace, and economic growth to the Middle East as the most influential country.

Munasinghe said that Saudi Arabia maintains an equal distance when dealing with all international countries such as the US, Russia, and China, as a key player in the Middle East, to achieve its interests and the interests of other parties.

His comments came on the sidelines of the Global Priority Summit in Miami, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Munasinghe commended the Saudi leadership for its achievements, including the recently announced agreement with Iran, which is reflected in the interest of the Middle East region in terms of security, economy, and at various levels.

He added: “As everyone knows, Saudi Arabia has an ambitious and large economic project, and for this to be achieved in any country, the basis is an effective political decision and social stability, which are what Saudi Arabia enjoys, in addition to its human capabilities and the great technical progress it has achieved.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2007 Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Mohan Munasinghe

Jordan’s crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

Jordan’s crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan's crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

Jordan’s crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia
  • Jordan’s crown prince will perform Umrah during his stay in the Kingdom
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah arrived in Jeddah on Sunday.

Dressed in an ihram, the crown prince will perform Umrah during his stay in the Kingdom.

He was greeted on arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the deputy governor of the Makkah region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and other officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah

US envoy visits Dammam’s historic Love Market

US envoy visits Dammam’s historic Love Market
Updated 02 April 2023
Jasmine Bager

US envoy visits Dammam's historic Love Market

US envoy visits Dammam’s historic Love Market
  • Pausing for selfies with locals, Edginton stopped at each booth to talk to stallholders, learn about traditional crafts, and sample food
Updated 02 April 2023
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: The US consul general in Dhahran recently toured Dammam’s historic Souq Al-Hub, or Love Market, to celebrate Ramadan.

Known for its bridal jewelry and decorative abayas and thobes, nights during the holy month of fasting are especially festive at the traditional market.

David Edginton, known locally as Abu Yaqoob, told Arab News: “It’s a great, historic part of Dammam’s heritage and the activities are just incredible. The energy and the electricity of the people is great.”

Pausing for selfies with locals, he stopped at each booth to talk to stallholders, learn about traditional crafts, and sample food.

Edginton said: “Ramadan is absolutely my favorite season. In Saudi Arabia, the energy and the excitement of the people is just palpable. This has so far been one of the best Ramadans I’ve ever been part of, so congratulations to everyone.”

He joined local men performing the Ardah folkloric sword dance, played a handheld drum, took part in a ceremonial marriage dance and chant ritual for Dammam men, and tried his luck at shooting basketball hoops.

“It’s wonderful to see so many families with their kids, enjoying Ramadan, enjoying the holy season, and really coming together as families. I’m excited and very honored to be part of it. I want to thank my hosts and the mayor for organizing the event; a wonderful experience,” he added.

The market is free to enter and open all-year-round, and offers food and drink outlets, and nearby parking. The Ramadan night market includes special activity programs for children and adults.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Dhahran Dammam David Edginton

Deal signed to support local community in Jeddah

Deal signed to support local community in Jeddah
Updated 02 April 2023
Afshan Aziz

Deal signed to support local community in Jeddah

Deal signed to support local community in Jeddah
  • Aloula has been working for 63 years to break the cycle of poverty through early intervention and empowerment of lower-income families in Jeddah
Updated 02 April 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah and Aloula, a charity association for empowering generations, recently signed an agreement to reinforce their commitment to give back to the community and enhance social responsibility.

It was initiated between The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah Cluster General Manager Mohammed Marghalani, CEO of Aloula Foundation Dania Al-Maeena, and Sabah Yasin, a board member of the foundation.

As a part of the cooperation, The Ritz-Carlton will support the local and charitable businesses of Aloula and provide its hotel space for various charitable events and workshops.

The hotel will also host this Ramadan “Basmat Khair,” a charitable fundraising sahoor as well as an iftar gathering for Aloula employees and their beneficiaries.

Al-Maeena, speaking to Arab News, said: “We are delighted with the innovative partnership with an elite institution such as The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah and thank them for their support. We hope that this partnership will be the starting point for all the industries to give back to our communities and empower our future generations.”

Aloula has been working for 63 years to break the cycle of poverty through early intervention and empowerment of lower-income families in Jeddah. This initiative aims at encouraging a number of other hospitality group hotels to participate in fundraising activations for local charities and help the less fortunate in the country.

Echoing the same sentiment, Marghalani said: “As part of The Ritz-Carlton’s commitment to contribute, support and empower our local community as well as those in need, we are proud to collaborate with the Aloula Foundation. Our brand philosophy is to play an active role in society.”

“We hope that our simple gestures will encourage fellow group hotels and partners to reach out to less privileged members of society during the holy month of Ramadan.”

One of Aloula’s beneficiaries, Aisha Abdulrahman, said: “The kind efforts from Aloula and The Ritz-Carlton to help us in every way possible had enlightened my day. I had a wonderful time and experienced the wonderful hospitality and witnessed the difference they are able to make for us.”

Topics: Jeddah AlOula Ritz-Carlton Jeddah

Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.
  • During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement”
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was brokered by China.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran China Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issues royal decrees

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decrees
  • Fahd bin Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al-Rasheed was appointed as an advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers
  • The governor of Diriyah, Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, was relieved of his post
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a raft of royal decrees on Sunday.

These include the appointment of Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Bouq as the new governor of the General Organization for Social Insurance after Mohammad bin Talal Al-Nahas, the former holder of the post, was relieved of his position.

Fahd bin Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al-Rasheed was appointed as an advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Al-Rasheed was also relieved of his previous post as CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and replaced by Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sultan.

The governor of Diriyah, Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, was also relieved of his post.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Riyadh Diriyah

