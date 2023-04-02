Etidal finds 6m extremist posts on Telegram in three months

RIYADH: More than six million extremist posts and nearly 2,000 host channels have been removed from the social media platform Telegram since the start of the year due to monitoring by the Saudi-based Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology.
The center, also known as Etidal, said that the deleted channels belonged to three terrorist organizations, Daesh, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Al-Qaeda. The content included audio, videos and PDF files in Arabic.
Etidal found 2,773,902 items on 477 channels referencing Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, 1,807,215 items on 1,040 channels sympathetic to Daesh and 1,423,101 items on 323 channels with links to Al-Qaeda.
It said that over the course of just one day - Jan. 9 - 451,911 items with an extremist nature were either shared or referred. It found 101 channels related to extremist activity were created in one day towards the end of March, Etidal added.
The center began collaborating with Telegram in February 2022 to monitor and identify extremist content posted in Arabic. It has since helped identify and remove 21,026,169 items of an extremist nature and close 8,664 related channels.
The cooperation aims to protect Telegram users from ideological influences and extremist content.
The UN Office of Counterterrorism hailed Etidal’s efforts in combating terrorism in August, saying that it had practical insights into several extremist groups.
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: During Ramadan there’s a tradition of families gathering around after iftar to watch seasonal shows such as Tash Ma Tash, Selfie and Al-Asouf.
The shows this year are predominantly viewed on streaming services for convenience, such as MBC’s Shahid and OSN+. As the regional film scene and production houses rise to prominence, Ramadan TV offers more than just a laugh this year — rather a series of shows carrying historical, emotional and educational significance.
Seen
The second season of Seen, by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, returns on the streaming service Shahid, exploring a number of social, economic and lifestyle topics. Al-Shugairy has always found ways to engage and unveil the highlights of Saudi Arabia, both as a nation and as a collective community. From platforming the role of Saudi industries globally to tackling issues of public safety and food security, the show will educate viewers in unexpected ways. For those who like to binge-watch or are eager to learn more, the complete first season of the series can be streamed on Netflix.
Safar Barlik
Set during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, Safar Barlik is a distinctive historical story. After an arrest warrant is issued for Arabs following a shooting incident in Istanbul, the narrative follows four Arab college students as they rise up in rebellion against the sultanate’s oppression.
After the Ottomans assassinate his uncle, Radwan vows to seek vengeance for his family and nation. Radwan’s brother, Abdulrahman, attempts to prevent him but is unsuccessful. Abdulrahman later travels, and is persuaded to set out on a quest to murder Esmat Pasha, as the Ottoman forces undertake a series of arrests. Actors Abd Alrahman Yamani, Wissam Fares, Anas Tayara, Pio Shihan and Abed Fahed star in the historical epic, now streaming on Shahid.
Majareeh
Regional TV delves into taboo subjects with Majareeh, ranked in the Top 10 Most watched shows on Shahid. The drama series follows the life of 80-year-old Ghanima, who was released from prison after spending 36 years of her life incarcerated. Starring renowned Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah, the show demystifies and humanizes the situation, unravels a life after a difficult past full of traumatic experiences, and sheds a light on the complexities of a fresh start.
El Harsha El Sab’a
Egyptian actors Amina Khalil and Mohamed Shahin share the spotlight in the latest drama series El Harsha El Sab’a. The show follows the story of Adam and Nadine, two highschool sweethearts who have been married for seven years. As the reality of marriage dawns on the couple, dragged down by boredom and fatigue and the growing pains of parenting two twins, they are left to test whether love conquers all.
The show highlights the stark contrast of life before and after marriage. Despite knowing each other for 17 years, the couple struggle to balance their newly established life together. Thriving off relatability, the episodes tackles everyday struggles such as health setbacks, job uncertainties, living through the pandemic, and falling out of love. You can catch up on all the missed episodes on the streaming service Shahid.
Tuwaiq
This docu-series takes an intricate look at Saudi Arabia’s groundbreaking progress in various fields. Through Mohammed Alnhet’s lens, Saudi Arabia is seen paving the way for industries globally through innovation. The show takes a look into the past and the impact on the Kingdom’s present and future, featuring guest appearances from industry leaders, heritage experts and community changemakers.
Arab News
RIYADH: The president of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, has written to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries in all fields.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Guelleh’s message on Sunday during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh with Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama.
The minister and envoy discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. Saudi Assistant Minister of State for African Affairs Dr. Sami Al-Saleh was also present at the meeting.
Arab News
RIYADH: Vice Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 and 2007 Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Mohan Munasinghe praised the Kingdom’s policy, which stands at an equal distance from all international countries and engages in fruitful talks that bring stability, peace, and economic growth to the Middle East as the most influential country.
Munasinghe said that Saudi Arabia maintains an equal distance when dealing with all international countries such as the US, Russia, and China, as a key player in the Middle East, to achieve its interests and the interests of other parties.
His comments came on the sidelines of the Global Priority Summit in Miami, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Munasinghe commended the Saudi leadership for its achievements, including the recently announced agreement with Iran, which is reflected in the interest of the Middle East region in terms of security, economy, and at various levels.
He added: “As everyone knows, Saudi Arabia has an ambitious and large economic project, and for this to be achieved in any country, the basis is an effective political decision and social stability, which are what Saudi Arabia enjoys, in addition to its human capabilities and the great technical progress it has achieved.”
Arab News
RIYADH: The Masam Project cleared a total of 3,316 mines, unexploded ordnance and other explosive devices across various parts of Yemen, according to a March 2023 report published by the project’s media center.
Through this initiative, the Masam Project has managed to open up Al-Shaab Akkad School, located in the Jabal Habashi district, after clearing it of mines and explosives, creating a safe environment for students and faculty.
The project director, Osama Al-Gosaibi, said that the complete clearing of Al-Shaab Akkad School is evidence that Masam is a project that ensures a safe life for all.
Dr. Aref Al-Samit, deputy director of the Education Office in Taiz Governorate, expressed his deep gratitude for the great efforts made by the Masam Project regarding safety actions and securing the return of students to their studies.
The initiative, under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, managed to remove 2,534 UXOs and 741 anti-tank mines, clearing a total area of 516,858 square meters of Yemeni territory within the framework of its ongoing humanitarian mission.
In March, the project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives as part of the project’s endeavors to save innocent lives from deadly explosive canisters.
The operating engineering teams in the Beihan district of Shabwa were able to remove 18 anti-tank mines that were swept away in torrential rainfall in Wadi Beihan.
Eng. Abdullah Salem warned civilians in the Beihan and Asilan districts to avoid flood streams, noting the danger of tampering with any mines or foreign objects. Civilians were instructed to swiftly report any found objects for the sake of public safety, ensuring that Masam teams are ready to respond to any reports of mines.
Al-Gosaibi called on Masam Project teams to continue their efforts in advancing the demographic, geographic, and living facilities in Yemen.
Since the launch of the program, the number of cleared hazardous materials and explosives has totalled 393,022, including mines, UXOs, and explosive devices randomly planted by the Houthi militia in various regions around Yemen, the media center in Yemen indicated. The vast areas cleared in that timeframe amount to 45.36 million square meters.