You are here

  • Home
  • Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out

Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out

Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out
Asa Hutchinson speaks at the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 18, 2023. (Getty Images via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6q2c

Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out

Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out
  • Says "the people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts”
  • Trump has previously called the former governor of Arkansas state a “RINO” — a Republican In Name Only
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Asa Hutchinson, who recently completed two terms as Arkansas governor, said Sunday he will seek the Republican presidential nomination, positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York.

Hutchinson said Trump should drop out of the race, arguing “the office is more important than any individual person.”
Hutchinson, who announced his candidacy on ABC’s “This Week,” said he was running because “I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future.” He added: “I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.”
He is the first Republican to enter the race since Trump became the only former US president to ever face criminal charges. Hutchinson’s candidacy will test the GOP’s appetite for those who speak out against Trump. Others who have criticized Trump, including former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have opted against a campaign, sensing the difficulty of prevailing in a primary.
Hutchinson, in an Associated Press interview later Sunday, said it was important for voters to have an alternative leader and “not simply go by default to somebody who is really wrapped around what happened in the past.”
“I don’t think you have to be blustery. I think you can be honest and authentic, and that’s what I want to be able to offer,” he said.
In a sign of Trump’s continued grip on the Republican base, most in the party — even those considering challenging him for the nomination — have defended him against the New York indictment. Hutchinson, notably, had said Friday that Trump should “step aside,” calling the charges a “distraction.”
In addition to Trump, Hutchinson joins a Republican field that also includes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to jump into the race in the summer, while US Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence are among those considering bids.
“I think I stand out by stating my convictions and my vision for the country,” Hutchinson told the AP. “I think that is illustrated in the last week, in how I’ve handled the Trump indictment, how I’ve handled how we need to move forward as a party and a country.”
The formal campaign announcement will come April 26 in Bentonville, his hometown and also the home of Walmart’s headquarters. He will be campaigning in the coming weeks in Iowa, Indiana and Kentucky.
He said he could be very competitive in places like Iowa, where campaigning involves “retail politics” like chatting with potential voters in diners. He also said he believed he would be financially competitive, though, “certainly it’s not going to be at the level of the Donald Trumps of the world.”
Hutchinson, 72, left office in January after eight years as governor. He has ramped up his criticism of the former president in recent months, calling another Trump presidential nomination the “worst scenario” for Republicans and saying it will likely benefit President Joe Biden’s chances in 2024.
The former governor, who was term-limited, has been a fixture in Arkansas politics since the 1980s, when the state was predominantly Democratic. A former congressman, he was one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton.
Hutchinson served as President George W. Bush’s head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and was an undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
As governor, Hutchinson championed a series of income tax cuts as the state’s budget surpluses grew. He signed several abortion restrictions into law, including a ban on the procedure that took effect when the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. Hutchinson, however, has said he regretted that the measure did not include exceptions for rape or incest.
Hutchinson earned the ire of Trump and social conservatives last year when he vetoed legislation banning gender-affirming medical care for children. Arkansas’ majority-Republican Legislature overrode Hutchinson’s veto and enacted the ban, which has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
Trump called Hutchinson a “RINO” — a Republican In Name Only — for the veto. Hutchinson’s successor, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has said she would have signed the legislation.
Since taking office, she’s signed legislation aimed at reinstating the currently blocked ban by making it easier to sue providers of such care to minors.
Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders and signed other restrictions on transgender youth into law, said the Arkansas ban went too far and that he would have signed the measure if it had focused only on surgery.
Although he has supported Trump’s policies, Hutchinson has become increasingly critical of the former president’s rhetoric and lies about the 2020 presidential election. He said Trump’s call to terminate parts of the Constitution to overturn the election hurt the country.
Hutchinson also criticized Trump for meeting with white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, who has praised Adolf Hitler and spewed antisemitic conspiracy theories. Hutchinson has contrasted that meeting to his own background as a US attorney who prosecuted white supremacists in Arkansas in the 1980s.
An opponent of the federal health care law, Hutchinson after taking office supported keeping Arkansas’ version of Medicaid expansion. But he championed a work requirement for the law that was blocked by a federal judge.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutchinson tried to push back against misinformation about the virus with daily news conferences and a series of town halls he held around the state aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.
The former governor is known more for talking policy than for fiery speeches, often flanked by charts and graphs at his news conferences at the state Capitol. Instead of picking fights on Twitter, he tweets out Bible verses every Sunday morning.
___
Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

Topics: Asa Hutchinson GOP RINO Donald Trump US Election 2024

Related

Republicans defend Trump by attacking criminal justice system
World
Republicans defend Trump by attacking criminal justice system

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
BERLIN: Four people were seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday. A man was detained in connection with the blaze.
The fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning, the fire service said. Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured, among them a patient who got stuck in an elevator and whose life was in danger.
Forty people were evacuated as smoke spread through the building.
Firefighters said the blaze appeared to have started with burning beds in a corridor, but it wasn't immediately clear how they caught fire, German news agency dpa reported. Police said a man was arrested and arson couldn't be ruled out.

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
AP

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill

South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
  • Two-day drills come amid North Korea’s recent unveiling of a type of battlefield nuclear warhead
  • There are worries that Pyongyang may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: The South Korean, US and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months on Monday to boost their coordination against increasing North Korean missile threats, South Korea’s military said.
The two-day drills come as North Korea’s recent unveiling of a type of battlefield nuclear warhead prompted worries the country may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.
The maritime exercises in international waters off South Korea’s southern island of Jeju involved the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and naval destroyers from South Korea, the US and Japan, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The training was arranged to improve the three countries’ capacities to respond to underwater security threats posed by North Korea’s advancing submarine-launched ballistic missiles and other assets, the statement said. South Korean defense officials said the three countries were to detect and track unmanned South Korean and US underwater vehicles posing as enemy submarines and other assets.
Submarine-launched missiles by North Korea are serious security threats to the United States and its allies because it’s harder to spot such launches in advance. In recent year, the North has been testing sophisticated underwater-launched ballistic missiles and pushing to build bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one.
Last month, North Korea performed a barrage of missile tests in response to the earlier South Korea-US bilateral military drills. The weapons tested included a nuclear-capable underwater drone and a submarine-launched cruise missile, which suggest North Korea is trying to diversify underwater weapons systems.
Photographs in North Korea’s state media last week showed leader Kim Jong Un standing near about 10 red-tipped warheads called “Hwasan (volcano)-31” with different serial numbers. A poster on a nearby wall listed eight kinds of short-range weapons that can carry the “Hwasan-31” warhead. The previous test flights of those weapons show they are capable of striking key targets in South Korea, including US military bases there.
Some observers say the warhead’s unveiling may be a prelude to a nuclear test as North Korea’s last two tests in 2016 and 2017 followed the disclosures of other warheads. If it does conduct a nuclear test, it would be its seventh detonation overall and the first since September 2017.
During the warhead-related event last week, Kim also ordered officials to ramp up bomb fuel production to achieve his stated goal of expanding his country’s nuclear arsenal ““exponentially.” On Saturday, 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, said that recent commercial satellite imagery of the North’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex indicates a high level of activity, such as the continued operation of its 5-megawatt reactor and new construction around the uranium enrichment plant area.
Foreign experts debate whether North Korea has functioning nuclear-armed missiles. But South Korea’s defense minister, Lee Jong-Sup, recently told lawmakers that the North’s technology to build miniaturized warheads to be mounted on advanced short-range missiles was believed to have made considerable progress.
North Korea could carry out new missile tests to protest the South Korea-US-Japan drills because it views such training as a security threat. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the recent South Korea-US exercises “reckless military provocations” that disregarded North Korea’s “patience and warning.”
In remarks carried in the Defense Ministry statement, Rear Adm. Kim Inho, chief of the South Korean forces involved in the trilateral drills, said “We’ll decisively respond to and neutralize any type of provocation by North Korea.”
In addition to the anti-submarine drills, the three countries will practice humanitarian search-and-rescue operations, including saving people who fall into the water and treating emergency patients. It would be the three countries’ first such training in seven years, the Defense Ministry statement said.

Topics: South Korea Japan US North Korea

Related

North Korea’s Kim orders more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials
World
North Korea’s Kim orders more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills
World
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills

Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security

Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Updated 03 April 2023
Reuters

Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security

Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
  • Trump is due to be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed at the downtown Manhattan courthouse
  • The former president will enter a plea of not guilty
Updated 03 April 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.
Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, is due to be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed at the downtown Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday. His lawyers have said he will enter a plea of not guilty.
The specific charges included in the grand jury indictment have not been disclosed; Tuesday’s arraignment marks Trump’s first appearance in court and in front of a judge in the case.
The Republican businessman-turned-politician plans to travel from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach midday on Monday, arriving later in the day in New York and spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan before arriving at the courthouse on Tuesday morning, an adviser said.
A court official said the arraignment is planned for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Tuesday. Trump then will return to Florida and deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said.
New York police during the weekend began erecting barricades along the edge of the sidewalks around Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court building downtown, and some other courtrooms will be cleared.
Demonstrations are expected at those sites and police vowed to be prepared. “Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights,” the New York Police Department said in a statement.
Other courtrooms on the courthouse’s higher floors will be shut down ahead of the arraignment as part of the security precautions, a court official said.
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted an invitation on Sunday to join her at a protest near the courthouse on Tuesday, saying “They’re not coming after President Trump, they’re coming after us, he’s just in their way.”
TRUMP LAWYERS HOPE TO DISMISS
Before the indictment, the grand jury heard evidence about a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006. Trump denies the affair.
Trump, 76, served as president from 2017 to 2021 and in November launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to deny Democratic President Joe Biden a second term in office.
Word of the indictment, arising from an investigation led by Manhattan’s Democratic district attorney, Alvin Bragg, surfaced last Thursday. Trump has called himself innocent and he and his allies have portrayed the charges as politically motivated.
Joe Tacopina, a Trump lawyer, said on Sunday he expects more details surrounding the arraignment to be resolved on Monday and noted that the Secret Service, which protects former presidents, also has a role to play on Tuesday. Tacopina said it was unlikely there will be a “perp walk” — perp being shorthand for perpetrator — in which an individual who has been charged is paraded in front of the news media, because of security concerns.
Tacopina added that Trump’s lawyers will “dissect” the indictment once it is made public and will look at “every potential issue” to challenge, adding that he anticipates at some point making a motion to dismiss the charges.
“I honestly don’t know how this is going to go — hopefully as smoothly as possible — and then we begin the battle to right this wrong,” Tacopina told CNN’s “State of the Union” program, speaking about the arraignment.
Trump is expected to appear before Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who also presided over a criminal trial last year in which Trump’s real estate company was convicted of tax fraud. Trump himself was not charged in that case.
A court official said on Sunday that the judge has asked both sides to submit their positions on whether cameras and video should be allowed in the courtroom and will decide on the issue on Monday.

Topics: Donald Trump United States of America (USA)

Related

Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out
World
Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, urges Trump to drop out

London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism

London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism
Updated 03 April 2023

London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism

London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism
  • Metropolitan Police held an iftar at New Scotland Yard during Ramadan
  • Event was attended by faith and community leaders and government representatives
Updated 03 April 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Police in the British capital are calling on Muslims to join the service to increase diversity in an effort to regain public trust and confidence amid damning reports of racism in the force.

“The overall aim is to have a more representative police service in line with the diverse nature of London,” Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe told Arab News.

Boothe, who is also head of the Metropolitan Police Outreach Recruitment program and the program director for the London Race Action Plan, was speaking on the sidelines of an iftar event during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that was attended by community and faith leaders and government representatives.

He said the aim of the event, which was held at New Scotland Yard in collaboration with Algebra Consulting, a company focused on serving economic and cultural sectors within the Muslim Community in London, was to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing to bring about change.

Boothe said his outreach role is about trying to get more women and people from underrepresented groups to ensure the Met is able to provide a service to all sections of the community.

“My team works across the 32 London boroughs, looking to engage with partners and looking to inform people of the opportunities to join the Metropolitan Police Service as…we need to be more representative in terms of gender and ethnicity,” he added.

The London Race Action Plan, Boothe said, focuses on recruitment and people’s progression within the organization to give them opportunities to get to the highest levels and become strategic influencers.

It also aims to address police officers using their powers disproportionately against any section of the community, achieve more community engagement and ensure that victims of crimes are given the right level of service.

“We need to be reaching out to as many different minority media outlets so that they can spread the word so others will be aware of it,” he said. “All too often in the past, we’ve been going to traditional media, which doesn’t have the (same) range.”

The event follows a government report investigating the Met’s culture and standards of behavior, which found severe institutional failings across the organization that will require radical reform to resolve.

Public trust in the police has fallen from a high point of 89 percent in 2016 to 66 percent in 2022, while public confidence in the Met has fallen from 70 percent in 2016 and 2017 to 45 percent in 2022, the report issued on March 7 said.

People from Black and mixed ethnic groups have lower trust and confidence, scoring 10 to 20 percent lower than average on trust and 5 to 10 percent lower on confidence, it said, adding: “Met officers are 82 percent White and 71 percent male, and the majority do not live in the city.”

Detective Sgt. Zak Hullemuth, chair and vice president of the National Association of Muslim Police, said the association supports Muslims coming into the Met and guides them on how to be part of “the family” while still practicing their religion.

Hullemuth said the association tries to ensure that every police station has a prayer room equipped with all the facilities and accommodates those fasting during the Muslim holy month.

“Even when we detain or arrest someone, we give them the opportunity to pray, a prayer mat, and if it’s in Ramadan, we give them the opportunity to fast,” he said.

“We’ve got a big police family. We’ve got about 1,500 Muslim police officers in just the Met in London, so we promote that quite a lot,” he added.

Hullemuth explained that London’s diverse community constitutes about 46.6 percent, and Muslims make up 15 percent of that.

“It’s important to have a role in the Met so that you can serve your community as well,” he said.

Turning to the criticism, he said: “We have to acknowledge we have got some problems, but at the same time, the fact that we are talking about it, that’s a good sign, and to resolve the problems with the Met and the trust and confidence, you need to be in it to change it.”

Grace Bernard-Broadreck, outreach team lead for the west area at the Met, said by working with Algebra Consulting, one of their 32 community outreach fund partners, they are trying to build community trust and confidence where it is low, access Muslim community areas, and work with faith and key community leaders.

“We need to have some difficult discussions because we know that there are issues, and that’s where when we work for the community, they’re able to hold us accountable in terms of where we could improve as an organization,” she said.

“We are recruiting, we’re looking for more women to join the organization, we’re also looking for people from underrepresented groups so that we can have people that are representative of London,” Bernard-Broadreck added.

Claire Maynard, outreach lead for the central-east basic command unit at the Metropolitan Police, said attendees at the iftar expressed “an overwhelming sense of gratitude” that the Met “opened their doors” and demonstrated that they “can share a space together and recognize the great opportunity that this faith festival Ramadan brings.”

She added: “London is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and I think different faiths, cultures, and languages bring so much diversity and understanding and we can only learn from that and have a more cohesive society.”

Waleed Jahangir, director of Algebra Consulting, stressed the importance of community outreach and engagement with the police to change the negativity and drive diversity.

“We won’t deny it, every organization has issues, and the Metropolitan Police also has its fair share,” he said.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Metropolitan Police now for the last six months in engaging the Muslim community, and so far, we’ve had some great feedback from the community,” added Jahangir. “However, together we can make a change.”

 

Topics: Britain police London Muslims in UK Metropolitan Police United Kingdom Ramadan iftar British Muslims racism Ramadan 2023

Related

Special British Muslims welcome Humza Yousaf’s election as Scotland’s first minister
World
British Muslims welcome Humza Yousaf’s election as Scotland’s first minister
Chelsea FC hosts open iftar for Muslims at Stamford Bridge photos
Sport
Chelsea FC hosts open iftar for Muslims at Stamford Bridge

Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds

Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds

Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds
  • Some in limbo over a year including interpreters, doctors, 500 children
  • UK ceased RAF extraction flights from Islamabad in November last year
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 1,000 Afghans eligible to come to the UK for resettlement remain stuck in Pakistan, a report by The Independent has said.

The asylum seekers, mainly people who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan and their families, have been stranded since the UK ceased chartering special Royal Air Force flights to evacuate Afghans from Pakistan in November, according to joint research with Lighthouse Reports.

Those left could face up to a year before they can travel on commercial flights due to a lack of safe housing in the UK and severe Home Office backlogs in processing asylum seekers. Whilst in Pakistan, they are left in legal limbo, with limited rights, sources of income and no access to education.

Among those stranded are former interpreters, medics and embassy employees, as well as at least 500 children.

There are also at least 4,600 people still stuck in Afghanistan, whilst the UK government has come in for criticism after it recently emerged that a former Afghan pilot, who had served alongside the British Army, had been threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

Johnny Mercer, the UK’s minister for veterans’ affairs, recently told MPs in the House of Commons: “The flow of people (from Afghanistan) to whom we have responsibility is not working as we would like at the moment.”

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, meanwhile, admitted that 63 people stranded in Pakistan had been there over a year — with some having been there over 500 days.

Those identified are eligible to travel to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, but the number of those traveling since November has plummeted, with just 56 in total between December and February 2023, down from an average of 385 per month between January and November 2022.

One former interpreter, trapped in Pakistan for over a year, said: “This is my sin that I worked with British forces. I am like a prisoner and we are not safe in Pakistan.

“I don’t know what I am doing. I have anxiety. If they (the UK government) don’t give me an answer in two months I will run away from this place. I will go illegally to European countries to get to safety.”

Another man, a doctor whose father also worked as an interpreter for the British Army, is hoping to join his parents, currently living in a hotel in the UK.

“I’m all day long in one room; you could say it’s like being in jail, but without any crime. I am a professional doctor. I want to work. I am young. England needs doctors, but unfortunately I’m still here,” he told The Independent.

A former British Embassy worker and father of five, who was told he would have to source his own accommodation if he traveled to the UK, told The Independent: “Unfortunately I have no relatives in the UK. It’s impossible for me to arrange accommodation there. But they haven’t given us any alternative.”

Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey said: “This is a fundamental breach of our national obligation. Ministers must sort out the many failings in their Afghan scheme, and honour the UK’s promise of safety, freedom, and a chance to contribute to Britain.”

His Labour colleague Dan Jarvis MP, who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, said: “The government’s failure to get a grip on ARAP means we now find ourselves in a farcical situation, where people who risked their lives in support of our mission and have been promised safe passage to the UK are having to do the legwork and embark on a house-hunting mission if they want to get here.”

Maj. Gen. Charlie Herbert, who also served three tours in Afghanistan, added: “It’s heartbreaking to think of how they have been treated — many over several years — and to leave them and their families languishing indefinitely in cheap hotels in Islamabad with little confidence of onward movement to the UK is utterly disgraceful.”

Sarah Magill, managing director of the Free From Fear charity, said: “We should have rolled out the red carpet for these brave people who served alongside our troops; instead we are locking them up like battery hens. We must not delay their evacuation a moment longer.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan. The UK government has made a commitment to relocate eligible Afghans and their families to the UK under the ARAP scheme, and will honour this.

“We continue to support the movement of eligible people out of Afghanistan by working with a variety of partners and countries in the region. To date, we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban

Related

Afghan seeking move to UK told to provide Taliban-stamped documents
World
Afghan seeking move to UK told to provide Taliban-stamped documents
Afghan pilot to remain in UK after PM’s intervention: report
World
Afghan pilot to remain in UK after PM’s intervention: report

Latest updates

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained
4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears
UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears
Where next for Saudi Arabia after Herve Renard’s exit?
Where next for Saudi Arabia after Herve Renard’s exit?
Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink
Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.