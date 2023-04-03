You are here

  • Home
  • Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink

Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink

Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Tobias Harris (12) and P.J. Tucker (17) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ux9w

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink

Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink
  • LeBron James bagged the 107th triple-double of his career as the Lakers continued their late season resurgence with a 134-109 rout of Rockets
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Eastern Conference top seed favorites Milwaukee — routed 140-99 by Boston in their last outing on Thursday — bounced back in style to score an emphatic win over the third-placed Sixers.

Antetokounmpo led a balanced Milwaukee offensive display that saw five players finish in double figures in a wire-to-wire victory at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo finished with 14 rebounds and six assists in addition to his 33-point haul, while Brook Lopez (21 points), Khris Middleton (19) and Jrue Holiday (18) all contributed.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers scoring with 29 points while Joel Embiid added 28.

The win edged Milwaukee closer to sealing top spot in the Eastern Conference.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Bucks lead the East on 58-22, with Boston second on 54-24.

Philadelphia remain third on 51-27 following Sunday’s loss.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, meanwhile, said Antetokounmpo’s performance confirmed his belief that the Greek star should be the front-runner for the regular season MVP award.

“We certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP,” Budenholzer said. “What he does at both ends of the court — he does everything,” Budenholzer said. “We feel like he’s in the conversation and he should be the guy.”

In other games on Sunday, Western Conference leaders Denver — still missing Nikola Jokic — held on for a tense 112-110 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray combined for 55 points as the Nuggets withstood a late Warriors rally to hold on.

Warriors star Klay Thompson missed a last-gasp three-point attempt before a desperate block from Murray thwarted another effort as time ran out.

In Los Angeles, LeBron James bagged the 107th triple-double of his career as the Lakers continued their late season resurgence with a 134-109 romp over the Houston Rockets.

James finished with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Davis led the Lakers scoring with 40 points.

The Lakers third consecutive victory leaves them seventh in the Western Conference, just one spot outside the automatic postseason places.

In Oklahoma City, meanwhile, Kevin Durant scored 35 points against his old club as the Phoenix Suns romped to a 128-118 win over the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored a game-high 39 points for Oklahoma City, who are 10th in the Western Conference, just one win ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks’ hopes of forcing their way into the postseason suffered another blow despite a 41-point performance from Kyrie Irving in Atlanta.

A thrilling duel in Atlanta saw the Hawks squeeze home 132-130 in overtime after Irving gave up a costly foul with 1.8 seconds remaining to hand two game-winning free throws to Trae Young.

It was the final act of a nail-biting encounter which saw Irving lead Dallas back from a 15-point deficit to tie the game after a wild ending to regulation where momentum swung back and forth in the closing seconds.

But Irving’s heroics were in vain as he bundled over Young in overtime to give the Atlanta playmaker the chance to win the game that he converted.

Young finished with 24 points and 12 assists while Dejounte Murray led the Hawks scoring with 25 points. Seven Atlanta players finished in double figures.

The victory left Atlanta on course for a place in the play-in tournament with four games of the regular season remaining.

The Hawks are eighth in the East with a 39-39 record.

But Dallas’s hopes are fading fast after another costly defeat that followed Saturday’s loss to Miami.

“We know the situation we’re in — we’re playing catch up,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve got to find a way to win.

“Right now we’re coming up short when we need to win games. Unfortunately we’re not winning right now.”

Elsewhere Sunday, the New York Knicks assured themselves of a first playoff appearance since 2021 with a 118-109 win over the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes scored 27 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley (22 points) and Obi Toppin (21) also came up big for New York.

In other games on Sunday, Chicago staged a stunning comeback from 23 points down to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 128-107 in the Windy City.

Memphis roared into a 68-53 halftime lead but were then blown away after the break as the Bulls poured in 75 second-half points.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points while DeMar DeRozan added 31 to power the Bulls to victory.

Topics: Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers basketball

Related

Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks
Sport
Tatum, Brown star as Celtics whip NBA-leading Bucks
Antetokounmpo, Lopez to the fore as Bucks bounce back against Raptors
Sport
Antetokounmpo, Lopez to the fore as Bucks bounce back against Raptors

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires
  • Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter’s coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

LONDON: Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players totaling $630 million across the last two transfer windows.

The team announced Potter’s departure a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which left Chelsea in 11th place, and nearly seven months after taking a gamble on him as the replacement for the fired Thomas Tuchel.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person,” Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

The American ownership’s first managerial appointment ultimately backfired. Potter was brought in from Brighton on a five-year deal despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s biggest clubs — in a somewhat obscure coaching past, the only trophy he’d won was the Swedish Cup in 2017 — and he failed to get the best out of an expensively assembled squad.

Chelsea won just seven of their 22 Premier League games under Potter and — with 10 games remaining — are 12 points off the top four, meaning the team are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Chelsea lost to Manchester City in both domestic cup competitions but have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where they were drawn against titleholder Real Madrid with the first leg on April 12.

Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter’s coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis and there was no immediate timescale on a new full-time appointment

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” said Chelsea, whose next game is against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Heading a list of potential successors to Potter is likely to be Julian Nagelsmann, who is available after being fired by Bayern Munich during the international break.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was interviewed for the job along with Potter in September, could also be a candidate.

The same two managers would likely be on a short list of options for Tottenham, which is also searching for a permanent manager after firing Antonio Conte last weekend. That situation across London might have prompted Chelsea’s owners to act fast on Potter so as to not risk missing out on their favored replacement.

British media reported Sunday that Chelsea reached a compromise with Potter over his payoff so he didn’t receive the full value of his remaining contract.

He leaves Chelsea with his reputation damaged, even if his first stint at an elite club has come in unique circumstances. The spending overseen by Boehly was unprecedented — $280 million in Europe’s summer transfer window, the first in the post-Roman Abramovich era, then an estimated $350 million in January — and innovative, giving players contracts of seven or eight years to spread “amortization” costs of transfer fees across the whole deal.

It left Potter with a talented yet bloated group of players, many of whom expected to be first-team regulars but had to be content with being rotated as the manager tried in vain to find his best formula.

Potter tried a back four and a back five, wingers as wing backs and full backs as center backs, all while trying to implement his own style and under the glare and pressure of working at one of the most talked-about clubs in soccer.

It proved too much for him.

Topics: Chelsea FC Graham Potter

Related

Aston Villa leapfrog Chelsea into top half of Premier League
Football
Aston Villa leapfrog Chelsea into top half of Premier League
More misery for Potter as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League derby
Sport
More misery for Potter as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League derby

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title

Koepka becomes LIV’s 1st multi-winner as Conners seizes 2nd PGA Tour title
  • In the LPGA Tour, Ruoning Yin held off Georgia Hall to become the second Chinese winner in the tour's history
  • In the Korn Ferry Tou, Ben Kohles won for the third time, the last two back-to-back early in the 2012 season
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Brooks Koepka became the first multiple winner in LIV Golf on Sunday, while Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years for his second PGA Tour title.

Koepka closed with a 3-under 68, making a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Sebastian Munoz.

Munoz was trying to stay with Koepka along the back nine and didn’t go away easily. He fell two shots behind when he sent a bunker shot flying over the green at the par-5 14th. And while he did well to scramble for par, Koepka made a short birdie.
Munoz bounced back by holing a chip for birdie on the 16th to cut the deficit to one. But on the par-5 17th, the easiest hole at Orange County, the Colombian again hit a bunker shot over the green. He made another par, and Koepka gave him hope by missing a 5-foot birdie.
The final hole shed some insight into the team component of LIV Golf.
Koepka and Munoz both were about 40 feet away for birdie. Koepka went first and left the putt just over 4 feet away. Munoz needed to make birdie to force a playoff. However, his Torque team had a one-shot lead over the Smash team led by Koepka.
If he were to hit the putt too hard and three-putt for bogey, Munoz might have cost Torque the team title. He left it just under 4 feet short, and made the par for Torque to win a team competition for the first time.

PGA Tour

In San Antonio, Texas, Conners closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.
Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.

Corey Conners celebrates his victory in the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio with a score of 15 under par on April 2, 2023. (AP Photo)

A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.
Stevens shot a 66. Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.
Rodgers saw a chance for his first tour victory and first Masters spot slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

LPGA TOUR
In Palos Verdes Estates, California, Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history, holding off Georgia Hall in the DIO Implant LA Open.
The 20-year-old Yin closed with an eventful 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Hall, the English player whose 5-foot birdie try on the 18th to force a playoff slid by the right side. Recently retired Shanshan Feng is the other only other Chinese champion, winning 10 times on the LPGA Tour.

Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrates with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando at The Orange County National on April 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images/AFP

Yin finished at 15-under 269 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, making six birdies and five bogeys in the final round. She had a nine-hole stretch without a par, making a birdie on No. 2, three straight bogeys, four straight birdies and a bogey on No. 10. After dropping a stroke on 13, she birdied 14 and parred the final four.
Hall closed with a 67, making four birdies in a bogey-free round. She also was second last week in Arizona, losing a playoff to Celine Boutier.

Korn Ferry Tour
Down south in Santiago, Chile, Ben Kohles made a 5-foot birdie putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 to force a playoff, then he made two more birdies to win the Astara Chile Classic on the second hole of a playoff Sunday over Dimi Papadatos.
Kohles won for the third time on the Korn Ferry Tour, the last two back-to-back early in the 2012 season.

Ben Kohles shows of his third Korn Ferry Tour trophy after winning the Astara Chile Classic in Santiago, Chile, on April 2, 2023. (Twitter: @KornFerryTour)

Papadatos birdied three of his last six holes for a 65, but he failed to birdie the 18th. In the playoff on the 18th, both made birdie. The second time playing it in overtime, Papadatos couldn’t match Kohles’ birdie.
Kohles moved to the top of the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
Tim Widing (68) and Rico Hoey (70) tied for third, two shots out of the playoff.

Other tours
Gigi Stoll closed with a 4-under 68 and held on for a one-shot victory over Natasha Andrea Oon in the Casino Del Sol Classic on the Epson Tour. ... Shugo Imahira rallied from a two-shot deficit by closing with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot win over Han Lee to win the Token Homemate Cup in the season opener on the Japan Golf Tour. Imahira won for the eighth time on the Japan tour. ... Ugo Coussaud of France had a 5-under 67 and held on for a one-shot victory over Manuel Elvira of Spain and Joel Girbach of Switzerland in The Challenge held in India. It was Coussaud’s first title on the European Challenge Tour. ... Ryan Van Velzen had a 4-under 68 and won the Limpopo Championship by one shot on the Sunshine Tour. ... Tom Power Horan made a hole-in-one on his way to a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot victory over John Lyras in The National Tournament in the final event of the season on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Charlie Hillier of New Zealand closed with an even-par 71 for a one-shot victory in the JHSF Brazil open on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Lala Anai closed with a 2-under 70 and won a sudden-death playoff against Shoko Sasaki in the Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi on the Japan LPGA.
 

Topics: LIV Golf League PGA Tour LPGA Tour Korn Ferry Tour Brooks Koepka Corey Conners Ruoning Yin Ben Kohles

Related

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Golf
Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Golf
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
  • Kylian Mbappe failed to pull off a repeat of his late scoring heroics as he had done in recent games against Strasbourg and Brest
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain suffered a second home defeat in a row Sunday, falling 1-0 to Lyon as they saw their lead at the top of Ligue 1 cut to six points.

After losing 2-0 at home to Rennes two weeks ago, it was Lyon’s Bradley Barcola who inflicted the latest loss for PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The goal by Barcola — who had come on as replacement for injured Amin Sarr — made up for a missed penalty by Alexandre Lacazette in the first half.

It is the Parisians’ fifth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them in 2023, and leaves Christophe Galtier’s side just six points ahead of both second placed Lens and Marseille in third.

Lyon, coached by former PSG boss Laurent Blanc, now move up to ninth place.

PSG midfielder Danilo acknowledged the team had hit “a difficult phase” which they had to find a way out of, given their rivals were closing in.

“We have to wake up. The title is not guaranteed at all, there are still a lot of matches,” he said on Prime Video.

“There are lot of things to change, not just the mindset, but it’s not up to me to say what.”

PSG have been severely hampered by injuries, with Neymar recovering from ankle surgery and their defense decimated.

On Sunday, PSG called up 17-year-old central defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu but he was overawed, giving away the ball too often.

Kylian Mbappe failed to pull off a repeat of his late scoring heroics as he had done in recent games against Strasbourg and Brest.

Before the kickoff against Lyon, Lionel Messi’s name had drawn whistles from supporters in the stadium during team line-up announcements.

Messi — who led Argentina to last year’s World Cup triumph in Qatar — is nearing the end of his two-year contract with the Paris club who head Ligue 1 and talks have begun on a possible renewal.

“We thought we could hurt them,” said Blanc. “They made a few technical errors.”

Next up for PSG is a trip to Nice who are undefeated since January 2 before a crucial home clash with second-placed Lens.

They will be hopeful of delivering a further blow to their Qatar-owned rivals whose season is threatening to implode after a Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich and a French Cup loss to bitter rivals Marseille.

Monaco kept up their push for a Champions League spot with a rollercoaster 4-3 home win over lowly Strasbourg.

Monaco trailed 2-1 at the interval despite taking an 18th-minute lead through Vanderson.

Lebo Mothiba and an own-goal by Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan gave Strasbourg the edge.

Eliesse Ben Seghir and Edan Diop, both just 18 years old, and Youssouf Fofana then hit three goals inside an 11-minute spell in the second half to give Monaco a 4-2 lead.

Habib Diallo’s stoppage-time strike was only a consolation for Strasbourg.

Monaco have 57 points, just three behind third-placed Marseille who were held to a 1-1 draw by Montpellier on Friday.

“As I told the players, we saw two faces of Monaco tonight,” said Monaco coach Philippe Clement.

“We started well and for 25 minutes, we were good. But then the aggressiveness fell away and Strasbourg came back and scored twice. At half-time, I was very angry. I did not recognize my team.”

Topics: Ligue 1 PSG Lyon

Related

PSG beaten at home in French league for first time this season
Football
PSG beaten at home in French league for first time this season
Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit
Football
Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title
  • Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Daniil Medvedev won his fourth ATP title of the year Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.

Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

He’s made five straight finals and he compared this run to 2019 when he advanced to the championship round in six straight events.

“It’s kind of the same,’’ Medvedev said. “It’s the best start to a season I’ve ever had. It’s been amazing amount of (ATP points) won. I’m super happy.’’

Sinner ran out of magic, with his three-hour win late Friday night over Alcaraz in the semifinals — when he had mild cramping in the second set — taking a toll on the 21-year-old Italian.

Sinner was visited by an ATP trainer midway through the first set Sunday. During the changeover at 4-3, Sinner received a packet of salt that he dumped into a water bottle to drink.

“Woke up this morning not at my best — a little bit sick,” Sinner said during the post-match ceremony, acknowledging that the crowd was behind him. “Thanks for the support. You gave me a lot of energy. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play at my best.’’ In the post-match press conference, Sinner said he didn’t “wake up in the best possible way’’ but didn’t specify the illness.”

“We tried to go out on the court, trying to give it a try,’’ Sinner said. “Unfortunately today wasn’t my day but I don’t want to take nothing away from Daniil. He was serving incredible. He was very brave with the way he played. He’s one of the best players in the world. ‘’

Sinner said the trainer’s salt didn’t make a huge difference. “It helped me a little bit but not enough,’’ Sinner said. “When you wake up like this, there’s not magical things.’’

Serving 5-6 in the first set, Sinner didn’t have any dazzle left and played a ragged game as Medvedev broke him to close out the first set. At 15-30, Sinner shanked a backhand that went long, then fired a forehand bullet into the top of the net to end the one-hour first set.

Sinner said he may have had “a little bit’’ of a mental letdown off the Alcaraz win but noted he was also facing an opponent he had never beaten.

“I was very looking forward to it and prepared for a lot,’’ Sinner said. “It was a very good win. But I was focused on Daniil because I’ve never won.’’

While Medvedev has won titles this year in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, this is the Russian’s first title on American soil since the 2021 US Open, when he derailed Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Grand Slam.

Before a crowd that included a handful of celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Medvedev won the first 12 points on his serve. The Russian won his first two service games at love and got up 30-0 in his third one before Sinner started to feel his way back into the match to post the match’s first break. Sinner rallied to break Medvedev, needing five break points to pull it off.

Medvedev showed his mettle by breaking Sinner right back to even the first set at 3-3. On break point, Medvedev won a 20-stroke rally as Sinner’s forehand clipped the netcord and bounced in the doubles alley.

Then Medvedev broke Sinner at 6-5 and twice broke Sinner’s serve in the second set. According to Tennis Channel’s stats, Sinner made 36 unforced errors.

When asked why he gives Sinner the most trouble on the tour, Medvedev said, “Somehow my shots don’t let him completely expose his game, which is hitting winners all over the place. Somehow my balls don’ let him do that.’’

Medveved has proven to be the master of the hardcourt but the tour turns to the European claycourt season. “I love the hardcourts. If it would be my choice, it would be only hardcourts. wish all the tournaments were hardcourt.’’

At the ceremony, Sinner congratulated Medvedev, then quipped, “Now the clay starts; let’s see how you do there.’’

In a glamor women’s doubles finals, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, 7-6, 6-2.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev Miami Open 2023 Jannik Sinner

Related

Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up Miami final with Medvedev
Tennis
Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up Miami final with Medvedev
Medvedev, Kvitova win in semis at Miami Open
Tennis
Medvedev, Kvitova win in semis at Miami Open

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning

AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning
  • Rafael Leao scored twice and Brahim Diaz set up one goal and scored another to hand Napoli their heaviest defeat
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

ROME: If this was just the antipasto, Napoli should be concerned about what AC Milan will serve up for the main course.

In the first of three matchups between Milan and Napoli this month, the defending Serie A champion routed this season’s runaway leader 4-0 on Sunday ahead of two more clashes in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Rafael Leao scored twice and Brahim Diaz set up one goal and scored another to hand Napoli their heaviest defeat of what otherwise has been an extraordinary season.

“We’re happy with the performance but it’s just one game,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “Tonight’s result has nothing to do with the Champions League games, because that’s a different competition. That will be a very balanced contest.”

Napoli’s only other losses in the Italian league this season both came by scores of 1-0, to Inter Milan in January and to Lazio a month ago.

Napoli were also beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the final match of the Champions League group phase but that loss came after the Partenopei had already clinched a spot in the round of 16.

Otherwise, Napoli’s only other defeat in 2022-23 came against Cremonese on penalties in the Italian Cup.

Milan moved up to third place, 20 points behind Napoli and four points behind Lazio.

Milan controlled from the start at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and Diaz set up Milan’s early opener for Leão with a perfect through ball. Leao — last season’s MVP — then did the rest by chipping in over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Diaz produced some more fireworks when he faked out Mario Rui to score with a deflection from close range in the 25th.

It marked the first time that Napoli conceded twice in the opening 25 minutes of a Serie A game since a match against Juventus in Aug. 2019.

Leao fired in the third from a sharp angle near the hour mark after deceiving Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani.

Then Alexis Saelemaekers weaved through Napoli’s defense less than 10 minutes later to complete the rout.

At the final whistle, Leao exchanged shirts with his fellow left winger at Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Leao said. “I like what he does on the pitch. He’s similar to me, he tries to dribble by opponents.”

Milan host Napoli at the San Siro in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals in 10 days, then Napoli host the second leg six days later.

Napoli hope to have Serie A scoring leader Victor Osimhen back for those matches after its center forward was ruled out of this game due to an injured abductor muscle in his left leg.

Lazio tightened their grip on second place with a 2-0 win at Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza.

Having beaten Napoli and Roma in the derby before the international break, Lazio extended their unbeaten streak in the Italian league to six matches.

A free kick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the break followed an early goal from Pedro for Lazio.

Lazio have kept six consecutive clean sheets for the second time this season.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored one goal and earned a penalty that Paulo Dybala converted as Roma beat 10-man Sampdoria 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-place Inter Milan.

All of the goals came after Sampdoria defender Jeison Murillo was sent off for two yellow cards early in the second half.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring with a header then Stephan El Shaarawy sealed it from the edge of the area after Dybala’s penalty.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho’s counterpart at Sampdoria, Dejan Stankovic, was one of Mourinho’s players when he coached Inter to a treble of titles in 2010.

Also, Bologna continued to impress under Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Udinese to move up to eighth.

Stefan Posch, Nikola Moro and Musa Barrow scored for Bologna.

Motta replaced the fired Sinisa MiHajjlović in September after Bologna was unable to produce a win in itheir opening five matches.

Salernitana drew 1-1 at Spezia.

Topics: AC Milan Napoli Serie A

Related

Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash
Football
Spurs face uncertain future despite Conte return for AC Milan clash
Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia dazzle in Napoli’s 4-0 victory at Torino
Football
Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia dazzle in Napoli’s 4-0 victory at Torino

follow us

Latest updates

Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink
Antetokounmpo sparks Bucks in Sixers rout, Dallas on brink
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism
London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism
Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds
Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.