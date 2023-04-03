You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder
Police have arrested 11 people over the audacious attack in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvh2s

Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder

Philippine lawmaker accused of organizing governor’s murder
  • Gunmen wearing military-style uniforms shot and killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, and eight others
  • ‘Congressman Teves was the producer or executive producer of the whole production’
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: A Philippine lawmaker has been accused of organizing the murder of a provincial governor last month, officials said Monday, after an investigation into one of the country’s deadliest political attacks in years.
Gunmen wearing military-style uniforms shot and killed Roel Degamo, governor of the central province of Negros Oriental, and eight others in Degamo’s home.
Police have arrested 11 people over the audacious attack in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines. A twelfth suspect was killed in a shoot-out.
Arnolfo Teves, who represents a Negros Oriental district in the national Congress, was alleged to be the mastermind of the shooting, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told reporters.
Teves, who is overseas, has denied involvement in Degamo’s murder.
The congressman’s brother, Henry Teves, was unseated as governor of Negros Oriental after the election commission declared in September that Degamo was the rightful winner of the 2022 election following a vote count.
The Supreme Court upheld the decision in February.
Arnolfo Teves’ longtime bodyguard Marvin Miranda allegedly recruited the shooters, Remulla said, likening the crime to a movie.
“Marvin was the director, producer of the props and casting director. He recruited the men,” he said.
“Congressman Teves was the producer or executive producer of the whole production.”
Arnolfo Teves could face charges for murder and illegal possession of firearms once a preliminary investigation wrapped up, Remulla said.
He has been suspended from the House of Representatives for 60 days after failing to return home and report for work after his authority to travel abroad expired.
His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, accused the justice department and the police of subjecting suspects in the case to “improper pressure and influence” to make them testify against his client.
“These acts evince not just the weakness of the government’s case, but an illegal scheme to manipulate the evidence to unfoundedly incriminate a person,” Topacio said.
Degamo campaigned for President Ferdinand Marcos when he ran for the nation’s top job last year.
Marcos has condemned the “dastardly and heinous” assassination of his political ally and has sent his top officials, including police and military chiefs, to investigate.
The Philippines has a long history of attacks on politicians.
In the bloodiest politically motivated ambush on record, the leaders of a powerful southern clan and about two dozen followers were sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 attack on supporters of a gubernatorial election rival in Maguindanao province.
Fifty-eight people were killed in the attack, including the politician’s wife and relatives, along with 32 journalists and media workers who were covering the race.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
World
Governor, five others shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians
Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor
World
Three arrested over killing of Philippine governor

UK govt warned against turning child sexual abuse into race issue

UK govt warned against turning child sexual abuse into race issue
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UK govt warned against turning child sexual abuse into race issue

UK govt warned against turning child sexual abuse into race issue
  • Home secretary claims British Pakistanis make up almost all grooming gang perpetrators
  • Opposition leader: ‘The vast majority of sexual abuse cases do not involve those of ethnic minorities’
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have been warned to avoid stigmatizing British Pakistanis and Muslims following controversial comments ahead of the unveiling of a new taskforce to tackle sexual abuse, The Independent reported on Monday.

Braverman last week said high-profile cases of sexual grooming gangs, which operate across the UK, are primarily composed of “groups of men, almost all British Pakistani.”

The government has pledged a slew of new measures to crack down on grooming gangs, but the opposition Labour Party, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and academics have warned the home secretary to avoid singling out ethnic or religious groups.

When unveiling the latest measures, Sunak pledged to avoid “political correctness” regarding ethnicity while tackling grooming gangs.

The new taskforce aims to bring together a range of law enforcement groups to target sexual predators. Ethnic data will be used as part of police investigations into grooming gang cases.

However, NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless told the BBC that the gangs, as well as sexual predators, “do not just come from one background.”

He warned the government to avoid “creating other blind spots” by “raising an issue such as race.”

Sabah Kaiser, the ethnic minority ambassador for the independent inquiry into child abuse, said it is “very, very dangerous for the government to turn child sexual abuse into a matter of color.”

On Sunday, Braverman accused Labour councillors of failing to take action on grooming gangs over fears of being branded as racist.

In response to her comments, Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “The vast majority of sexual abuse cases do not involve those of ethnic minorities and so I am all for clamping down on any kind of case, but if we are going to be serious, we have to be honest about what the overlook is.”

He added: “Ethnicity is important and nothing should get in the way of investigating and prosecuting child sexual exploitation. But if you look at the overall figure that is, you know, a relatively small element of it.”

Academics including Ella Cockbain, an associate professor at University College London, also condemned Braverman’s remarks.

Cockbain told BBC Radio 4 that Braverman “is choosing to mainstream hard-right talking points, and to push discredited stereotypes. That is really dangerous and reductive. It allows other offenders to get away with abuse.”

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, accused the government of failing child sexual abuse victims.

She said: “Only 11 percent of child sexual abuse cases ends with a charge — down from 32 percent seven years ago — and the court delays have got far worse with victims waiting years for justice.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) rishi sunak Suella Braverman British Pakistanis

Related

Albanian PM brands Braverman’s comments on migrants ‘disgraceful’
World
Albanian PM brands Braverman’s comments on migrants ‘disgraceful’

2 Britons detained by Taliban expected home within days

2 Britons detained by Taliban expected home within days
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

2 Britons detained by Taliban expected home within days

2 Britons detained by Taliban expected home within days
  • Charity worker, hotel manager arrested after intelligence agency raid discovered firearm in room
  • UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government is negotiating with the Taliban to ensure the release of the two men
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two British men detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban are expected to return home within days following negotiations between the governments of both countries, The Times reported on Monday.

Charity worker Kevin Cornwell, 53, and an unnamed 52-year-old hotel manager were arrested following a January raid in Kabul after a firearm was discovered in the former’s hotel room.

The families of the two men made contact with them for the first time in almost three months last week as hopes grew over their return.

Cornwell and the hotel manager have been denied legal and consular aid following their arrests, which came after the raid on the Dayra Village hotel in January.

Led by Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Intelligence, the raid is believed to be the result of a tipoff, with officers discovering a securely stored handgun in Cornwell’s room.

He had been working in Afghanistan for almost a year with Iqarus, a UN-affiliated health company supporting humanitarian missions.

Scott Richards of the Presidium Network, a charity supporting the families of the two men, said Cornwell possessed a legitimate license to carry the weapon from Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry.

The Presidium Network is trying to obtain a copy of the license, which may have been lost as intelligence officials frantically searched the room, Richards added.

He said of the recent communication between the men and their families: “The men are in good health, good condition and spirits as reasonably strong as they can be given all considerations.

“It was clearly an important and emotional call and represents tremendous progress in the situation.

“The relief Kevin’s family expressed after hearing his voice for the first time in three months, not knowing if he was well, brought a sense of peace and gave them hope that this situation will be resolved soon.”

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government is negotiating with the Taliban to ensure the release of the two men.

Separately, 23-year-old Briton Miles Routledge, a vlogger and “danger tourist,” has been detained by the Taliban after previously escaping Kabul at the last minute during the Western withdrawal almost two years ago.

Topics: Afghanistan United Kingdom (UK) Kevin Cornwell Miles Routledge

Related

UK government ‘in negotiations’ after three British men held in Afghanistan
World
UK government ‘in negotiations’ after three British men held in Afghanistan
Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group
World
Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group

UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system

UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system

UK opposition leader to visit France, Albania to plan ‘clean up’ of immigration system
  • Labour’s Keir Starmer says British govt has created ‘utter mess’ of illegal migration
  • Albanians make up significant proportion of people crossing illegally into UK
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, is to travel to France and Albania in a bid to show the country he would “clean up the utter mess” of illegal migration created by the British government. 

He is set to visit both countries to discuss ways of addressing the issue of small boats crossing the English Channel, and will likely hold face-to-face talks with French authorities and Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama in the coming weeks.

Rama recently traveled to the UK where he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss Albanian migration, which makes up a significant proportion of people crossing illegally into Britain. 

Sunak’s government has pledged a tough response to the crossings, which reached a record number — in excess of 45,000 people — in 2022.

It recently introduced an Illegal Migration Bill to Parliament, and has sought to make it easier to detain and deport migrants who cross the Channel.

Among the suggestions for dealing with migrants have been deporting people to Rwanda while their asylum applications are processed, and housing them in vast barges off the coast of Britain.

Starmer has branded the government’s response to illegal migration as a failure that “gets worse with every new gimmick,” telling the House of Commons last month that he would “stop the boats, smash the gangs, sort out the returns and clean up the utter mess.”

An ally of his told The Times that the trips to France and Albania are “about showing that when Keir says he would strike a better deal than the Tories in government, he absolutely means it.

“We need to demonstrate that we are as keen as the government to stop the boats — the difference is competence.”

The issue of deportations to Rwanda has proved controversial in the UK, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman drawing criticism after visiting the East African country last month. 

The policy has drawn more scrutiny in recent weeks after it emerged that a former Afghan Air Force pilot who had fought alongside British and coalition troops before fleeing to the UK had been threatened with deportation to Rwanda by the Home Office.

His application to remain in the UK was later approved after Sunak personally pledged to intervene on his behalf.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow leveling up secretary, told the BBC that she thought the Rwanda scheme would not happen. 

“I don’t think we’re ever going to be in the situation where we have to dismantle this (plan) because I don’t think it’s real, just like the barges that the home secretary promised this week that it turns out didn’t exist,” she said.

“This is just yet another way of distracting from the fact that they (the Home Office) are only processing 1 percent of the asylum claims of people who arrived last year.

 

“The reason that our hotels are full is because they haven’t got a grip on the asylum system, they aren’t processing claims and they haven’t got a returns agreement with France.”

 

Topics: UK migrants France Albania

Related

Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds
World
Over 1,000 Afghans trapped in Pakistan awaiting UK travel, report finds
UK travellers to France face long delays for third day
World
UK travellers to France face long delays for third day

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a historic meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Topics: NATO

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal defamation charge
  • Rahul Gandhi earlier sentenced to two years in prison for defamation for a comment made in a 2019 election speech
  • Critics say India’s democracy has been in retreat since Narendra Modi first came to power in 2014
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in a Gujarat court Monday to appeal a criminal conviction for mocking the prime minister’s surname that saw Gandhi expelled from Parliament, dealing a huge blow to his Congress Party ahead of general elections next year.
Gandhi, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in the 2024 polls, was ousted after a court sentenced him to two years in prison for defamation for a comment made in a 2019 election speech.
The case against Gandhi, the great-grandson of India’s first prime minister and scion of the dynastic Congress party, were widely condemned by opponents of Modi as the latest assaults against democracy and free speech by a ruling government seeking to crush dissent. The speed of his removal from Parliament shocked political circles in India.
Gandhi is flying from the capital, New Delhi, to Surat, a city in India’s Gujarat state, today to appear in a local court where the opposition leader is expected to seek a suspension or temporary stay of his conviction, his lawyers told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
A man who shares the prime minister’s surname, which is common in his home state of Gujarat, accused Gandhi of defamation over a 2019 speech in which he asked, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?” Gandhi then referred to three well-known, and unrelated Modis, in the speech: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the prime minister. The petitioner who filed the case is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, but is not related to the prime minister or the other two Modis Gandhi invoked in his speech.
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 and expelled from Parliament the next day, sparking opposition lawmakers to rally to his defense and call his expulsion a new low for India’s constitutional democracy. Gandhi was given bail for 30 days.
Under Indian law, a criminal conviction with a prison sentence of two years or more is grounds for expulsion from Parliament. If Gandhi’s conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court, he could face prison and will likely not be able to contest national elections in 2024.
Modi’s critics say India’s democracy — the world’s largest with nearly 1.4 billion people — has been in retreat since he first came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda, a charge his administration has denied. Modi’s government says its policies benefit all Indians.
Gandhi’s family, starting with his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, has produced three prime ministers. Two of them — Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi — were assassinated.
Even though Gandhi is projected to be the main challenger to the Modi government, his Indian National Congress party has suffered humiliating defeats in the last two general elections. In a bid to woo voters, Gandhi has railed against Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party in recent months, accusing them of corruption and of tarnishing India’s democratic credentials.

Topics: India Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi

Related

Latest updates

Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan
Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan
UK govt warned against turning child sexual abuse into race issue
UK govt warned against turning child sexual abuse into race issue
Makkah’s hotel occupancy rises to 80%, the highest since 2020  
Makkah’s hotel occupancy rises to 80%, the highest since 2020  
Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities
Saudization drive expands to new sectors amid efforts to increase job opportunities
2 Britons detained by Taliban expected home within days
2 Britons detained by Taliban expected home within days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.