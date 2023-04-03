London mosque serves more than 800 iftar meals a day as UK inflation tips over 10 percent

LONDON: The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center has been hosting more than 800 people a day for iftar during Ramadan as people in the UK grapple with a cost-of-living crisis and high inflation.

Officials at the mosque, one of the largest in Europe, reported an increase in the number of students and refugees from countries including Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan partaking of food this year as economic conditions made it harder for them to make ends meet.







Members of staff fill plates with food ahead of sunset. (Salman Farsi/East London Mosque)



The soaring cost of energy, the war in Ukraine, and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, plus shortages of salad and other vegetables during February, saw UK inflation rise to a 45-year high of 10.4 percent during the month.

In addition, pay increases for many British workers have not kept pace with rising prices and some struggling households in the UK were reportedly turning to food banks for help.

Sufia Alam, head of programs at the mosque, said the iftar meals that it provided were “crucial for our communities” this year, more than ever.







The head chef and a member of staff prepare food that will be served for iftar. (Salman Farsi/East London Mosque)



“With inflation rising above 10 percent, many families are struggling to make ends meet, and our iftars serve not only as a means to break fast but also as a way to alleviate financial pressures on those in need.”

She noted that the mosque’s food bank, funded generously by public donations, continued to support more than 100 families in the local community.

Dilowar Khan, the mosque’s director of engagement, pointed out that the center had always been a place where people gathered and the iftar meals provided every Ramadan “exemplify this spirit of unity and togetherness.”







People collect their iftar meals ahead of sunset. (Salman Farsi/East London Mosque)



He said: “As we face challenging economic times, we are committed to providing nourishing iftar meals to our community, fostering a sense of belonging and promoting the values of compassion and generosity as taught by our faith.

“We will continue to support our community whichever way we can through these tough times,” Khan added.

The mosque also provides iftar meals to the needy abroad through its charity partners.

Muslims donate more money to charity during Ramadan and anyone can sponsor an iftar meal at the mosque for £3 ($3.72) a meal.