More than 10 million worshipers visit Prophet’s Mosque during first third of Ramadan

Ramadan 2023
Muslims perform the taraweeh prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)
Muslims perform the taraweeh prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (@wmngovsa)
RIYADH: More than 10 million people visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the first 10 days of Ramadan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The mosque, its courtyards, and facilities are being sanitized continuously to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

Visits to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah increase sharply during Ramadan as Muslims focus on prayer and worship.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Madinah Prophet's Mosque

  • The expansion was designed with architectural engineering details derived from the ancient Islamic heritage
MAKKAH: The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, announced that the preparation of the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque had been completed.

He stated that all the floors, roofs, and yards of the Grand Mosque are ready to accommodate the largest number of pilgrims and visitors, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The expansion was designed with architectural engineering details derived from the ancient Islamic heritage, while keeping pace with modern design principles and harnessing technical capabilities to ensure the purpose is achieved aesthetically and practically, SPA added.

Hamoud bin Saleh Al-Iyadah, undersecretary of the General Presidency, said the third Saudi expansion included 22 domes, of which 12 were movable glass domes, six fixed glass domes on the second floor, and four fixed domes on the middle halls on the second floor.

Al-Sudais extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their support for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan Grand Mosque Makkah Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Municipality platform records 45,000 e-contracts

  • A report issued by the municipality’s Madinaty center revealed collection and transport movements of over 1.6 million tons of commercial waste
  • Platform improved procedures for monitoring and controlling commercial and construction waste via links to systems for building permits, excavations, and project coordination
RIYADH: Jeddah Municipality’s Madinaty city management platform recorded 45,659 electronic contracts between waste producers and transporters during the first quarter of this year.

And the number of platform users among producers reached more than 41,600.

A report issued by the municipality’s Madinaty center revealed collection and transport movements of over 1.6 million tons of commercial waste, while 40,611 containers were monitored.

The center’s director general, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, said the platform’s unified tracking system could issue notices and alerts electronically, such as for entry into prohibited or controlled areas.

He pointed out that the platform improved procedures for monitoring and controlling commercial and construction waste via links to systems for building permits, excavations, and project coordination.

Platform monitoring also helped to protect the environment from the mixing of waste materials, he added.

Topics: waste management Abdullah Al-Ghamdi Jeddah Municipality

Canadian envoy praises Kingdom’s humanitarian role

  • Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met with Canadian Charge d’affaires Gwyneth Kutz
  • Kutz expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role
RIYADH: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently met Gwyneth Kutz, the charge d’affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, at the KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance them for the benefit of affected groups around the world.

Kutz also expressed her admiration for the Kingdom’s significant humanitarian role and commended the international response of KSrelief and its aid, which has been distributed worldwide.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,315 projects in 90 countries at a total cost of more than $6.1 billion.

The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.

The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has continued distributing various relief materials to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Some 34 sleeping mattresses, 34 blankets, and 17 shelter tents were distributed, benefiting 17 families affected by the earthquake.

In Lebanon, the center distributed more than 84 tons of food baskets in the town of Arsal, located in the Beqaa governorate, to the neediest families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community.

In Bangladesh, KSrelief distributed 24 tons of food baskets in the governorates of Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur, benefiting 1,000 families, as part of a food basket project in the country for 2023.

These initiatives come as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts the Kingdom provides through the KSrelief to provide relief to people and countries affected by various crises around the world.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Gwyneth Kutz Canada

Millions of pilgrims benefit from Grand Mosque services during Ramadan

MAKKAH: Millions of Umrah pilgrims, worshipers and visitors of the Grand Mosque have been served during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque continues to provide services and facilities throughout Ramadan, the report added.

More than 653,000 individuals have benefited from spatial guidance in various international languages, 982,000 beneficiaries have been registered using various voluntary services, and 62,500 individuals have used brochures and pamphlets during the holy month.

Some 32,635 people with disabilities have benefited from the sites equipped with services that suit their needs. 

The Ramadan Exhibitions at the Grand Mosque has received around 118,000 visits, while 45,560 individuals have used Tawaf services.

Nearly 720,000 people have benefited from the digital awareness services and more than 1.5 million visitors have taken advantage of the field awareness services.

The General Presidency has also distributed over half a million Zamzam water bottles, and around 9,500 wristbands to young visitors during the first ten days of Ramadan.

In addition, more than 230,000 liters of disinfectants and sterilizers for surfaces, carpets, and hand sanitisers have been used, while artificial intelligence (AI) and bio-care robots have consumed over 91 thousand litres of sterilisers.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan Grand Mosque Makkah Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon

  • Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 108 tons of food baskets to disadvantaged communities in Lebanon and Bangladesh as part of Ramadan aid efforts.
In Lebanon, Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets.
The center also distributed 24 tons of food baskets in Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur of Bangladesh, which benefited 1,000 families, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom provides through KSrelief to the needy and friendly people and countries around the world during the holy month of Ramadan,” read the SPA statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

