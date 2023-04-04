You are here

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group
The Taliban operation late Monday night targeted an Daesh hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed. (AFP photo)
AP

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group
  • Islamic State in Khorasan Province has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021
ISLAMABAD: An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed six members of the extremist Daesh group, a Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday.
The regional affiliate of the Daesh group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
According to Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the police chief in Balkh, the operation late Monday night targeted an Daesh hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed.
The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were withdrew after 20 years of war.
The international community has not recognized the Taliban government, wary of the harsh measures they have imposed since their takeover — including restricting rights and freedoms, especially for of women and minorities.
In March, a member of the Daesh group carried out a suicide bombing that killed three people, including Daud Muzmal, the Taliban’s appointed governor for Balkh. Muzmal is one of the most senior Taliban officials to have been killed since they took power in mid-August 2021.

Bangladesh fire brigade: Huge blaze engulfs market in Dhaka

Bangladesh fire brigade: Huge blaze engulfs market in Dhaka
Bangladesh fire brigade: Huge blaze engulfs market in Dhaka

Bangladesh fire brigade: Huge blaze engulfs market in Dhaka
  • The Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent commercial precincts had been almost completely gutted
  • The market is a popular destination for cut-price Western fashion brands
DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshi firefighters were mobilized in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday to battle an inferno that raged through a popular clothing market and blanketed the city’s oldest neighborhoods in black smoke.
No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners and fire officials told reporters that the Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent commercial precincts had been almost completely gutted.
“Some 600 firefighters ... are working to bring the fire under control,” fire department spokesman Rakibul Islam said, adding that the blaze began around dawn.
A military spokesman said in a statement that an air force helicopter had joined the firefighting effort.
Aerial footage from the chopper showed hundreds of people watching the fire from a nearby overpass.
The market is a popular destination for cut-price Western fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, selling clothes that were produced in the city’s garment factories but failed to meet export standards.
Distraught shop owners told reporters the blaze had left them destitute ahead of Eid, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan and the country’s biggest religious celebration.
“I borrowed 1.5 million taka ($14,100) to buy Eid clothing,” one business owner said. “I’ve lost everything.”

One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision

One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision
One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision

One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision
  • Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague, the emergency services said
AMSTERDAM: At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.
Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague, the emergency services said.
A fire department spokesman told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.
The front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague derailed and plowed into a field after the accident, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage but was later extinguished, it said.
There were conflicting reports about the cause of the accident.
Earlier reports had said the passenger train had collided with a freight train. Dutch Railways (NS) spokesman Erik Kroeze said a freight train was involved in the accident but could not give details.
Dutch Railways said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were canceled due to the accident.

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
  • Under Security Council rules, a member directly connected to an issue should withdraw from participation, and Nebenzia was asked if Russia would recuse itself when Ukraine was discussed
UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s UN ambassador on Monday dismissed US and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool’s joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the UN Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters earlier Monday that the US expects the Russians will be professional but will use their presiding seat “to spread disinformation and promote their own agenda as it relates to Ukraine, and we will stand ready to call them out at every single moment that they attempt to do that.”
She and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell both called Russia’s takeover of the council presidency an April Fool’s joke.
Under Security Council rules, the presidency rotates monthly in alphabetical order among its 15 members. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters there will be no change in the rules of the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, and he said Russia will be “an honest broker.”
The council president presides over meetings and gets to decide the topics of key sessions, often presided over by foreign ministers and sometimes presidents. Lavrov on April 24 will preside over a session on “effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the UN Charter.”
There are also required monthly meetings, including on the Middle East, which Lavrov will also preside over, Syria and other global hotspots, including Mali, Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Africa’s Great Lakes region and Colombia.
Nebenzia responded to the US ambassador’s expectation that Russia will spread disinformation about Ukraine by calling it “a Western narrative” and stressing that “we think just the opposite.”
He said Russia plans to hold an informal council meeting on Wednesday on what Moscow claims is disinformation being spread by Western officials and media about the Ukrainian children taken to Russia. He said the aim of the meeting is “to dispel this narrative” that they were abducted.
The issue was put in the spotlight when the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country’s commissioner for children’s rights, accusing them of war crimes for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow called the warrants “outrageous” and “legally void.”
An Associated Press investigation first published in October found that the open effort to put Ukrainian children up for adoption in Russia was well underway. Ukrainian officials claimed at the time that nearly 8,000 children had been deported to Russia, but the exact number was difficult to pin down.
Britain’s deputy UN ambassador, James Kariuki, said Russia was in no position to talk about international law or UN values.
“It is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, violating the most basic principle of the UN Charter — you don’t redraw borders by force — and its president has been indicted by the ICC for the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children,” he said.
“The UK will keep using our seat on the council to challenge their illegal war, expose their disinformation, and protect the council’s vital work tackling other threats to international peace and security, including across Africa and the Middle East.”
Russia’s assumption of the council presidency also drew strong criticism from Ukraine and Baltic nations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “bankruptcy” of the Security Council and reiterated his call for an overhaul of the UN body and other global institutions.
Estonia’s UN Ambassador Rein Tammsaar, speaking also on behalf of Latvia and Lithuania, called the Russian presidency “shameful, humiliating and dangerous” for the council’s credibility.
Under Security Council rules, a member directly connected to an issue should withdraw from participation, and Nebenzia was asked if Russia would recuse itself when Ukraine was discussed.
“No,” he replied, indicating that the US, Britain and France, which have been supporting Ukraine, would have to withdraw as well.
The Russian ambassador recalled that following the US-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003, the UK and US held the council presidency consecutively that September and October.
“Nobody raised the question of their legitimacy to hold the presidency,” Nebenzia said. “And nobody put on the table the question that they withdraw from discussing an issue that was perhaps the most hot and topical then.”

 

As Japan ages, young Indonesians train to fill caregiver jobs

People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
As Japan ages, young Indonesians train to fill caregiver jobs

People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
  • As of December 2022, there were more than 16,000 Indonesians working under Japan’s special skilled worker scheme, the second-highest number behind Vietnam
JAKARTA: Speaking in Japanese and bowing, 24-year-old Siti Maesaroh offers a tray with a mug and two bowls to a fellow student pretending to be an elderly person, before asking him if he wanted chopsticks and a spoon to eat with.
The role play is an example of the type of training being offered by vocational institutions across Indonesia catering to students seeking to fill job vacancies in Japan.
“I think the reason Japan chooses us is because Indonesian youths are very capable of caring for the elderly,” said Maesaroh, who is attending the Onodera User Run school in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.
The school, established in 2022, also offers Japanese language training for its students seeking to enrol in a Japanese government program to employ foreigners with special skills to work in sectors like care giving.
Japan is one of the world’s most rapidly aging societies, with people who are 65 or older now accounting for 28 percent of the population, according to UN data.
Births in Japan fell to fewer than 800,000 for the first time last year, according to official data, as Japan’s working-age population shrinks.
Hiroki Sasaki, labor attache at the Japanese embassy in Jakarta, estimates only about 130,000 of the 340,000 special skilled job vacancies in Japan have been filled.
A foreign workforce, therefore, is becoming increasingly necessary, he said.
As of December 2022, there were more than 16,000 Indonesians working under Japan’s special skilled worker scheme, the second-highest number behind Vietnam.
Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country with some 280 million people and Kamila Mansjur, the principal of the school, said sending workers to Japan to care for the elderly benefited both countries.
“In Indonesia every year we have an increase in the population of about three million. Yet here we have our own challenge which is a lack of jobs,” she said.

 

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
  • Still, at the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon's impact on national security, saying it took measures to limit its ability to collect information on sensitive U.S. sites
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday it could not confirm reports that China was able to collect real-time data from a spy balloon as it flew over sensitive military sites earlier this year, saying analysis was still ongoing.
NBC News on Monday reported that the Chinese balloon was able to transmit data back to Beijing in real time despite the U.S. government's efforts to prevent it from doing so -- a disclosure that could deepen Republican criticism of Biden for waiting for the balloon to reach a safe location before shooting it down.
NBC cited two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.
The White House and the Pentagon told reporters that they could not confirm that account. The Pentagon said experts were still analyzing debris collected from the balloon after it was shot down on Feb. 4.
"I could not confirm that there was real-time transmission from the balloon back to (China) at this time," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, adding, "that's something we're analyzing right now."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before the U.S. military shot it down off the Atlantic Coast on Biden's orders.
Reuters has reported that the U.S. officials believe the high-altitude balloon was controlled by Beijing and was able to maneuver as it flew over the United States, at times steering left or right.
Still, at the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon's impact on national security, saying it took measures to limit its ability to collect information on sensitive U.S. sites. It also played down the idea that the balloon was much more capable of collecting information than Chinese spy satellites, while acknowledging the balloon's ability to loiter longer over U.S. locations than a satellite.
The Chinese balloon incident prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing and further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.
The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the U.S. military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar.
The FBI has taken the lead in analysis since the United States said on Feb. 17 it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

 

