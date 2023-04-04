You are here

  • Home
  • Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla

Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla

The Cloud7 Residence AlUla will be home to 150 serviced bungalows in the initial phase and it will be transformed into a true community in 2023 where people can live and work or visit for a short stay. Supplied
The Cloud7 Residence AlUla will be home to 150 serviced bungalows in the initial phase and it will be transformed into a true community in 2023 where people can live and work or visit for a short stay. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/2556q

Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla

Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla and the AlUla Development Co. have chosen Kerten Hospitality to manage and operate a new facility in AlUla under one of the group’s lifestyle brands: Cloud7.

The Cloud7 Residence AlUla will be home to 150 serviced bungalows in the initial phase and it will be transformed into a true community in 2023 where people can live and work or visit for a short stay.

Collaborations with local artists, food-preneurs, and businesses will stand at the forefront of supporting local businesses by bringing them together within a self-sufficient ecosystem.

Kerten Hospitality, owns and operates a collection of bespoke brands for hotels, residences, serviced apartments, serviced offices, restaurants, entertainment, and wellness, that aim to transform spaces through impactful local collaborations, innovation, and the creation of unique experiences.

“The opening of the Cloud7 Residence, operated by Kerten Hospitality, is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand and diversify AlUla’s hospitality offerings,” said John Northen, vice president, head of hotels and resorts, Royal Commission for AlUla.

Kerten Hospitality’s operations in the Kingdom are tripling in 2023, as the group is strongly invested in the delivery of Vision 2030.

Rolf Lippuner, CEO of AlUla Development Company commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with RCU to announce this exciting partnership with Kerten Hospitality which will position the Cloud7 Residence as a place to live, work and visit. We look forward to announcing more partnerships.”

Cloud7’s vision is to create a unique and affordable community, led by local talent which will contribute to the mission of the Royal Commission for AlUla to create employment locally and accelerate the development plans for AlUla and position the region as a global tourism hub while preserving the heritage sites in the area.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality said: “We’re proud to support the development plan for AlUla working hand in hand with its visionary leadership.”

Topics: AlUla SaudiVision2030 Quality of Life

Related

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has ‘coolest natural landscape’ for videos, says R3hab after Now United shoot video
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has ‘coolest natural landscape’ for videos, says R3hab after Now United shoot
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Design Award extends submissions deadline until April 12 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Design Award extends submissions deadline until April 12 

Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022

Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022

Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar achieved a real growth rate of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year, official data showed on Tuesday.

The real economic growth rate measures growth, as expressed by gross domestic product, from one period to another, adjusted for inflation or deflation.

The quarterly gross domestic product estimates at constant prices reached about 179.99 billion riyals ($49.43 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the revised fourth-quarter estimates for 2021 amounting to 166.68 billion riyals.

According to the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority, the GDP at current prices jumped to about 220.43 billion riyals in the fourth quarter of 2022, a surge of 26.2 percent compared to the final quarter of the previous year.

The nominal gross value added estimate of mining and quarrying activities increased by 43.4 percent to reach 91.25 billion riyals in Q4 of 2022, as compared to the same period a year earlier.

The data indicated that the value-added estimates at current prices for non-mining activities and quarries in the fourth quarter of last year amounted to 129.18 billion riyals, an increase of 16.4 percent compared to the revised estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Topics: Qatar economy GDP Growth

Related

Qatar launches new derivatives exchange framework
Business & Economy
Qatar launches new derivatives exchange framework

Saudi Arabia tests self-driving electric cars

Saudi Arabia tests self-driving electric cars
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tests self-driving electric cars

Saudi Arabia tests self-driving electric cars
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Self-driving electric cars are a step closer to coming to Saudi roads after the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services launched a trial of the revolutionary vehicles.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Rumaih Al-Rumaih helped the experiment get underway, reported the Saudi Press Agency, as part of the government’s efforts to support and develop progressive transportation systems in the Kingdom. 

This initiative is intended to limit the rate of transport accidents and deaths as well as enhance mobility between and within cities.  

In addition, it adds to the Kingdom’s sustainability by reducing the harm that sectors impose on the environment, noted Al-Rumaih.  

Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM will heavily rely on the development of the self-driving electric car being tested by the ministry as the innovation hub plans to create a sustainable, safe and seamlessly connected mobility ecosystem, while aiming for zero carbon emissions and 100 percent renewable energy.  

The ministry’s experimentation falls in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom among the most advanced countries in terms of road quality and safety. 

Efforts include initiatives designed to reduce the number of road-traffic accidents, implement the best global practices, achieve efficient connectivity, and develop public transport in Saudi cities. 

As for the NTLS’s environmental goals, they include enhanced sustainability, a reduction in fuel consumption by 25 percent, and the provision of smart solutions to transport challenges through the adoption of cutting-edge and innovative global technologies.

Topics: self-driving EVs Saudi Arabia sustainability SaudiVision2030

Related

Update PIF-backed Lucid rents land at Emaar EC for its Saudi EV plant
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Lucid rents land at Emaar EC for its Saudi EV plant

Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  

Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  

Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. has completed the issuance of the two tranches of sukuks — including green and regular — valued at $2 billion as part of its international fundraising program. 

The green sukuk tranche was issued for $1.2 billion with a maturity of 10 years and a fixed return of 4.6 percent yearly as it was priced at a difference of 120 basis points compared to the yield on treasury bills, representing a 45-bps drop in the indicative target return disclosed for the tranche while opening the order book. 

The company also stated that the regular tranche of sukuk amounted to $800 million with a maturity of 30 years and a fixed return of 5.6 percent annually, as it was priced at a difference of 205 bps compared to the return on treasury bills, resulting in 35 bps decline from the indicative target return while opening the order book. 

“This issuance of sukuk is in line with the company’s strategy to diversify its financing sources and expand its investor base in international markets. It also supports the company’s aspirations to finance its projects through innovative and sustainable financing solutions,” said Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon, CEO of SEC. 

“We are very pleased with the large turnout of international investors and their confidence in the investment story of the Saudi Electricity Company and its creditworthiness. This confirms the growing confidence of international investors in Saudi companies,” Al-Gnoon added. 

The power distribution company appointed HSBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Al Ahli Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, Saudi Fransi Capital, and others as Sukuk offering managers. 

On March 30, the company announced plans to meet with fixed-return investors in preparation for the issuance of prospective sukuk. 

To that purpose, it arranged a virtual promotional campaign that drew a huge number of foreign investors from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as a global conference call in which many investors participated, as more than 350 investors from local and international financial institutions participated. 

During the call, the company presented its investment story, sustainability aspiration and the parameters applied to the green sukuk. 

Following the call, the corporation opened the order book for issue on April 3, and it closed on the same day, with total requests for both tranches totaling around $15.4 billion, with a coverage rate of about 7.7 times. 

The order book for the issuance is the biggest for a Middle Eastern issuer in over a year. Furthermore, with the issuance, the corporation accomplished the rare performance of issuing 30-year sukuk, only something a few corporate issuers globally have been able to do. 

SEC has received advanced credit ratings from international rating agencies such as Moody’s, rating it A1 with a positive outlook, and Fitch rated it A with a stable outlook. 

Topics: Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) Sukuk

Related

Saudi Electricity Co. plans capital expenditure increase to $9.3bn for 2023
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity Co. plans capital expenditure increase to $9.3bn for 2023

Sanabil Investments discloses its ties in global venture, buyout firms  

Sanabil Investments discloses its ties in global venture, buyout firms  
Updated 04 April 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Sanabil Investments discloses its ties in global venture, buyout firms  

Sanabil Investments discloses its ties in global venture, buyout firms  
Updated 04 April 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Sanabil Investments, the portfolio company of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has revealed its ties to more than 50 venture capital and private equity firms, including Blackstone and KKR & Co.   

In its first public disclosure, the company revealed that it holds stakes in Andreessen Horowitz, General Atlantic, Hellman & Friedman and Platinum Equity, among others.  

It also divulged its direct investment portfolio, which included the machine learning-based discovery engine Atomwise, customer experience software company ActionIQ and cybersecurity platform Vectra, to name a few.  

According to the company website, Sanabil Investments has pledged to commit $2 billion annually in earlier stages of the business lifecycle, particularly in venture capital, growth and small buyouts.   

“Since its establishment in 2009, Sanabil has broadened its mission to take on greater degrees of risk to achieve more attractive returns within the scope of its commercially rooted investment philosophy and help achieve Saudi Arabia’s strategic aims,” said Yasir Bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Sanabil Investments in a statement published on its website.  

Even though the company did not indicate the value of the assets it manages, its website noted that 50 percent of its assets are allocated to venture capital, 30 percent to private equity and the rest to “liquid portfolios.”  

“We want to partner with the architects of these ideas - entrepreneurs and businesses - ​​who harness the innovations of mind and matter to fulfill significant societal needs in scalable and sustainable ways,” said Abdullah Alabduljabbar, CEO of Sanabil Investments, in the statement.  

Earlier in January, data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute suggested that the PIF has maintained the sixth spot in the list of top sovereign wealth funds worldwide, with assets worth $607.42 billion.  

The PIF is now leading the economic diversification journey in Saudi Arabia through strategic international and national investments.  

The sovereign fund owns 71 companies in 10 different sectors, creating more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.  

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, in November 2022, said that the PIF is planning to create more job opportunities.  

“We want to create 1.8 million jobs, and these are quality jobs. So, it is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan.  

Topics: Sanabil Investment Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Women-led startups among finalists in PIF’s Sanabil, 500 Global accelerator program
Business & Economy
Women-led startups among finalists in PIF’s Sanabil, 500 Global accelerator program

Iraq, Kurdish region sign deal to resume oil exports

Iraq, Kurdish region sign deal to resume oil exports
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Iraq, Kurdish region sign deal to resume oil exports

Iraq, Kurdish region sign deal to resume oil exports
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan autonomous region signed an accord on Tuesday to allow Kurdish oil exports to resume through Turkey after they were halted 10 days earlier.

The agreement, signed in Baghdad in the presence of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani and Kurdish Premier Masrour Barzani, was to be implemented “today,” a Kurdish regional government official told AFP.

The deal was described as temporary but signals the end of independent oil exports by northern Iraq’s Kurdish regional government.

The agreement comes two days after Iraq, major oil exporters announced a sharp reduction in their production from May that sent up global energy prices.

Barzani said on Twitter that the deal is “temporary” until Iraq’s parliament agrees a new oil and gas law, but he called it “a crucial step toward ending the long-standing dispute” between Irbil and Baghdad.

Ankara had stopped handling Iraqi Kurdish oil last month after an international tribunal ruled in a nine-year-old dispute that Baghdad was right to insist on overseeing all Iraqi oil exports.

Oil exports are the key revenue source for both the federal and regional governments and their management has long been a sensitive topic in relations.

Sales of Kurdistan crude will be managed from now by the State Oil Marketing Organization, a federal government official and a Kurdish official told AFP.

A joint committee formed by the federal and regional governments will supervise the export process, they added.

Revenues will be paid into an account under the control of the Kurdish government which will be overseen by Baghdad, they said.

 

Topics: Oil Iraq Kurdistan

Related

Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 
Business & Economy
Iraq Kurd oil exports to resume Monday under Baghdad supervision 

Latest updates

TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban
TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban
Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle’s transfer plans and Champions League budget hopes
Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle’s transfer plans and Champions League budget hopes
Iraq needs law to confront crisis of disappeared people: UN
Iraq needs law to confront crisis of disappeared people: UN
UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional peace with Israel’s Netanyahu in phone call
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AFP/File Photos)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.