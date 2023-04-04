Top hospitality firm selected to operate Cloud7 Residence in AlUla

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla and the AlUla Development Co. have chosen Kerten Hospitality to manage and operate a new facility in AlUla under one of the group’s lifestyle brands: Cloud7.

The Cloud7 Residence AlUla will be home to 150 serviced bungalows in the initial phase and it will be transformed into a true community in 2023 where people can live and work or visit for a short stay.

Collaborations with local artists, food-preneurs, and businesses will stand at the forefront of supporting local businesses by bringing them together within a self-sufficient ecosystem.

Kerten Hospitality, owns and operates a collection of bespoke brands for hotels, residences, serviced apartments, serviced offices, restaurants, entertainment, and wellness, that aim to transform spaces through impactful local collaborations, innovation, and the creation of unique experiences.

“The opening of the Cloud7 Residence, operated by Kerten Hospitality, is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand and diversify AlUla’s hospitality offerings,” said John Northen, vice president, head of hotels and resorts, Royal Commission for AlUla.

Kerten Hospitality’s operations in the Kingdom are tripling in 2023, as the group is strongly invested in the delivery of Vision 2030.

Rolf Lippuner, CEO of AlUla Development Company commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with RCU to announce this exciting partnership with Kerten Hospitality which will position the Cloud7 Residence as a place to live, work and visit. We look forward to announcing more partnerships.”

Cloud7’s vision is to create a unique and affordable community, led by local talent which will contribute to the mission of the Royal Commission for AlUla to create employment locally and accelerate the development plans for AlUla and position the region as a global tourism hub while preserving the heritage sites in the area.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality said: “We’re proud to support the development plan for AlUla working hand in hand with its visionary leadership.”