France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity
Mazzen Dabbagh and, right, Patrick. (File)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity
  • The order, signed last Wednesday, says the officials, all senior advisors to Assad, are charged with complicity in crimes against humanity, and war crimes
  • France has issued international arrest warrants for the three
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French judges have ordered senior officials of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria to stand trial for collusion in crimes against humanity, a first in France, according to court documents seen by AFP Tuesday.
The order, signed last Wednesday, says the officials, all senior advisers to Assad, are charged with complicity in crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
They are Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau of the Ba’ath party, Jamil Hassan, former head of the Syrian Air Force Intelligence Directorate and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, another Air Force intelligence officer.
French prosecutors believe the trio, who are not expected to show up for the trial or have lawyers represent them, are responsible for the deaths of two French-Syrian nationals, Mazzen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who were arrested in 2013.
France has issued international arrest warrants for the three.
A preliminary investigation into possible forced disappearances and acts of torture constituting crimes against humanity was launched in 2015 after the family of the two filed a complaint, which widened into a full-blown probe in 2016 and led to international arrest warrants two years later.
Mazzen Dabbagh, pedagogical adviser at the French school in Damascus, and Patrick Dabbagh, who was studying in the literature and humanities faculty at Damascus university, were arrested in November 2013 by officers identifying themselves as members of the Air Force intelligence services.
According to Mazzen Dabbagh’s brother-in-law Obeida Dabbagh, who was also arrested but released two days later, the two were taken to Mezzeh prison, believed to be the government’s main torture center.
They were not heard from again, and 2018 the government declared them dead, dating Patrick’s death to 2014 and his father’s to 2017.
According to witness statements collected by French investigators and the Commission for International Justice and Accountability, an NGO, they were beaten with iron bars on the soles of their feet, subjected to electric shocks and had their fingernails torn out.
The French investigating judges said it “seems sufficiently established” that they were subjected to torture “so intense that it killed them.”
Their house was confiscated and later rented to Hassan for around 30 euros ($32) per year, a fact that makes him an accomplice to war crimes, according to the judges.
Obeida Dabbagh welcomed the trial order, telling AFP it signalled to the Syrian government that “one day the impunity will end.”
The International Federation for Human Rights, an NGO, called the indictment “a historic decision.”
While this is the first time the French judiciary prosecutes Syrian officials for serious crimes, neighboring Germany has already brought similar cases to court.
In January of last year a German court sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.
Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the Al-Khatib detention center in Damascus in 2011 and 2012.

Topics: France Bashar Al-Assad Syria court war crimes

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped
  • Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow at the site
  • Rescue operations were ongoing, Loden Lepcha said, adding that when the avalanche hit, people were taking photographs near a stream
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

GUWAHATI, India: An avalanche killed at least seven tourists in India’s Himalayan state of Sikkim near a mountain pass to the Chinese region of Tibet, with several more people feared trapped, the Indian army said.
The army said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists to the strategically located Nathu La pass between Sikkim and Tibet were feared to have been stuck under the snow when the avalanche hit.
“We are yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. 17 people have been rescued, out of which 8 are very critical and have been moved to a hospital,” senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told Reuters on phone.
The incident took place at 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the army statement said. Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow at the site, some 40 km (25 miles) from the state capital Gangtok.
Rescue operations were ongoing, Loden Lepcha said, adding that when the avalanche hit, people were taking photographs near a stream. Rescue workers dug with shovels near a waterfall, images released by India’s ministry of defense showed.
Yellow heavy machinery worked to clear the churned up snow left by the avalanche, the images showed.
An additional 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after the snow was cleared from the road, the army statement said.
Thousands of tourists flock to Sikkim every year, also known as the “Land of Mystic Splendour,” located below Mount Khangchendzonga, also known as Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world.
Nathu La serves as a route for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in China, considered one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism.
The 3,500 km (2,100 miles) Himalayan border between India and China has been disputed since the 1950s. Both countries have raced to improve roads and railways in remote regions in recent years.
Avalanches and flash flooding in the Himalayas are common during summer and monsoon months, as snow melt and heavy rains combine.
In June 2013, record monsoon rains in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caused devastating floods that claimed close to 6,000 lives, one of the worst natural disasters to strike in the country.
 

Topics: India avalanche

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court Tuesday overturned a police decision to ban two Qur’an burning protests, as five suspected Islamists were arrested for plotting a “terrorist act” over a similar demonstration.

The burning of Islam’s holy book outside Turkiye’s embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, and holding up Sweden’s NATO membership bid.
Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court overturned a police decision to ban two subsequent Qur'an burning protests in February, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.
The “police authority did not have sufficient support for its decisions,” judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said in a statement.
Swedish police had refused to authorize the Qur'an burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February saying that the January protest had made Sweden “a higher priority target for attacks.”
Turkiye took particular offense that police had authorized the demonstration. Ankara has blocked Sweden’s NATO bid because of what it perceives as Stockholm’s failure to crack down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists.”
Swedish politicians have criticized the Qur'an burnings but defended the right to freedom of expression.
Sweden’s Security Service meanwhile said five suspects were arrested early Tuesday in coordinated raids in the central towns of Eskilstuna, Linkoping and Strangnas.
“The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on... in connection with the high-profile Qur'an burning,” said Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of the security service’s counterterrorism unit.
She said the suspects were linked to international “Islamic extremism.”
The Security Service said however that it did not believe that an attack had been imminent.
“The Security Service often needs to act early in order to avert a threat. We can’t wait until a crime has been committed before we act,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Sweden court Qur'an Protests

China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’

China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’

China warns Philippines-US base deal ‘endangering regional peace’
  • ‘Out of self-interest, the US maintains a zero-sum mentality and continues to strengthen its military deployment in the region’
  • The 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement gave US forces access to five Philippine bases
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China warned on Tuesday that Washington was “endangering regional peace” in a new deal with the Philippines that will see four additional bases be used by US troops, including one near the disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.
“Out of self-interest, the US maintains a zero-sum mentality and continues to strengthen its military deployment in the region,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
“The result will inevitably be increased military tension and endangering regional peace and stability,” she added.
Longtime treaty allies Manila and Washington agreed in February to expand cooperation in “strategic areas” of the Philippines as they seek to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness over self-governed Taiwan and China’s construction of bases in the South China Sea.
The 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA, gave US forces access to five Philippine bases.
It was later expanded to nine, but the locations of the four new bases were withheld until Monday while the government consulted with local officials.
The four sites had been assessed by the Philippine military and deemed “suitable and mutually beneficial,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement Monday.
The US Department of Defense confirmed that the locations announced were the four new EDCA sites.
It also said in a statement it would add to the “$82 million we have already allocated toward infrastructure investments at the existing EDCA sites,” without specifying by how much.
Three of the sites are in the northern Philippines, including a naval base and airport in Cagayan province and an army camp in the neighboring province of Isabela, Manila’s statement said.
The naval base at Cagayan’s Santa Ana is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Taiwan.
Another site will be an air base on Balabac Island, off the southern tip of Palawan Island, near the South China Sea.
Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba has publicly opposed having EDCA sites in his province for fear of jeopardizing Chinese investment and becoming a target in a conflict over Taiwan.
But Philippine acting defense chief Carlito Galvez told reporters recently the government had already decided on the sites and that Mamba had agreed to “abide with the decision.”
The agreement allows US troops to rotate through the bases and also store defense equipment and supplies.
The United States has a long and complex history with the Philippines.
They share a decades-old mutual defense treaty, but the presence of US troops in the Southeast Asian country remains a sensitive issue.
The United States had two major military bases in the Philippines but they were closed in the early 1990s after growing nationalist sentiment.
US troops return to the Philippines every year for joint military exercises, including Balikatan, which kicks off next week. With more than 17,000 soldiers taking part, it will be the largest yet.
The pact stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored China over the Philippines’ former colonial master.
But President Ferdinand Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and has sought to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA.
Marcos has insisted he will not let Beijing trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
While the Philippine military is one of the weakest in Asia, the country’s proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters would make it a key partner for the United States in the event of a conflict with China.

Topics: China Philippines US

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
  • The Hague-based ICC on March 17 issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, for unlawfully deporting children
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who was accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the ICC’s allegations were false and unclear.
The Hague-based ICC on March 17 issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
The ICC said it had information that hundreds of children had been taken from orphanages and children’s care homes in areas of Ukraine claimed by Russia. Some of those children, the ICC said, have been given up for adoption in Russia.
Lvova-Belova told a news conference in Moscow that the consent of children’s parents was always sought and that the commission always acted in the best interests of the child.
If there were any specific problems with specific families, she said she was ready to help solve them.
“It is unclear to the presidential commissioner for children’s rights what the International Criminal Court’s allegations specifically consist of and what they are based on,” her commission said in a separate statement about its work released before the news conference.
“The use of the formulation ‘unlawful deportation of population (children)’ in the ICC’s official statement causes bewilderment,” it said.
It said it had also not received any documents about the case from the ICC, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize.
The Commission said Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian regions claimed and partially controlled by Russia, had asked Russia to accept civilians, including orphans and children whose parents were missing.
The Kremlin has said the ICC arrest warrant is an outrageously partisan decision, but meaningless with respect to Russia. Russian officials deny war crimes in Ukraine and say the West has ignored what it says are Ukrainian war crimes.
Putin allies have cast the ICC, which countries including Russia, China and the United States do not recognize, as a “legal nonentity” that had never done anything significant.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Daesh group
  • Islamic State in Khorasan Province has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed six members of the extremist Daesh group, a Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday.
The regional affiliate of the Daesh group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
According to Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the police chief in Balkh, the operation late Monday night targeted an Daesh hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed.
The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in August 2021, seizing power as US and NATO forces were withdrew after 20 years of war.
The international community has not recognized the Taliban government, wary of the harsh measures they have imposed since their takeover — including restricting rights and freedoms, especially for of women and minorities.
In March, a member of the Daesh group carried out a suicide bombing that killed three people, including Daud Muzmal, the Taliban’s appointed governor for Balkh. Muzmal is one of the most senior Taliban officials to have been killed since they took power in mid-August 2021.

