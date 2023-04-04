Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 

You are here

The iftar table, in Padang, was 1,200 meters in length and catered to more than 8,000 Indonesian citizens. (SPA)
  • West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah and Religious Attache Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi attended the event
  • Ansharullah said the Indonesian government would submit the event to the Guinness Book of Records
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia hosted what appears to the world’s longest iftar table spanning 1,200 meters, attended by more than 8,000 Indonesian citizens, on Monday in the country’s West Sumatra city of Padang.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in Jakarta, has been hosting iftar in several cities in Indonesia, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah and Religious Attache Ahmed bin Isa Al-Hazmi attended the event in the presence of several politicians, Islamic organization leaders and heads of universities.

Ansharullah said the Indonesian government would submit the event to the Guinness Book of Records. He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed for their generosity, and said the event would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

NEW DELHI: More than 4,300 Indian women have registered to perform this year’s Hajj on their own, in what authorities say will be the country’s largest female contingent to embark on the pilgrimage without a male guardian.

With over 200 million Indians professing Islam, the Hindu-majority South Asian nation has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population. Under the 2023 Hajj quota, about 175,000 of them will travel to Saudi Arabia in June for the spiritual journey that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

In a first, among the pilgrims will be women who applied individually and will reach the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah on their own, following last year’s decision by Saudi Arabia to lift a rule that required women to be accompanied by a mahram, or male guardian. Those who had no such companion could previously travel only in large groups of other women.

India tweaked its Hajj policy accordingly in February, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs announced its list of pilgrims on Monday, saying that this year 4,314 pilgrims were selected in the Ladies Without Mahram category, marking the country’s “largest ever contingent of women proceeding on Hajj alone without a male member.”

A.P. Abdullakutty, chairman of the Haj Committee of India, a statutory body of the Indian government that organizes Islamic pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that the fact that so many Indian women are going on Hajj without a mahram was an indicator of social development.

“It’s a good sign,” he said. “This is an empowerment of women, especially the empowerment of Indian Muslim women.”

Shaista Ambar, a resident of Lucknow, is one of the women who applied to travel alone.

“I lost my husband and a son in the COVID pandemic, but I did not lose my hope to go for Hajj and I applied all alone,” she told Arab News.

“Women have been asking the Haj committee to change the rules for (so) long. Qur’an gives women equal rights to education and freedom (as men).”

To make the new pilgrimage policy even more fair, Indian authorities have also abolished the VIP quota for pilgrims, which earlier had 500 reserve spots set aside for top government officials. They also made special arrangements to provide forex facilities to pilgrims, allowing them to carry sums that are based on their actual requirements.
 
“In front of Allah everyone is equal,” Abdullakutty, said. “There is a complete transparency in the selection ... The whole idea is to make pilgrimage as smooth as possible for Indian Muslims.”

LONDON: A member of the British House of Lords who fled the Nazis in the build-up to World War II has branded the UK government as “totally cruel” over its treatment of an Afghanistan war hero threatened with deportation.

The Afghan pilot, who fought alongside British troops against the Taliban after the 2001 invasion of his country, arrived in the UK on a small boat, but faces being relocated to Rwanda in east Africa under the government’s controversial asylum policy.

The airman was deemed by officials to have arrived in the country via an illegal route, which he said he was forced to do as there were “no safer legal routes into the country.”

British Labour peer, Alfred Dubs, told the Independent newspaper the fact the pilot faced deportation was “absolutely shocking.”

He said: “If he risked his life for us, how can we possibly not consider giving him safety? The government must think again.”

Dubs urged British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman to “stop hiding behind bureaucracy” and help war veterans in need.

Last week, following a report by the Independent, Sunak told a House of Commons liaison committee that the Home Office would “have a look” at the case, but refused to comment on the pilot’s plight, while officials in Braverman’s department said they could not comment on individual cases while a claim for asylum was being considered.

According to a Times newspaper report on Friday, British defense secretary, Ben Wallace, said the former lieutenant would receive the right to permanently remain in the UK as soon as he applied through the government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

But Dubs, a campaigner for refugee rights, claimed the pilot’s ordeal had been “terrible” and “not right,” and described the British Conservative Party’s Rwanda policy as “appalling.”

He said: “The strongest possible claim someone can have is that they fought to help British forces, and it’s totally cruel for bureaucracy to stop him from claiming asylum.

“To which country should they flee but Britain – the one country they thought they would be welcome?

“My own story makes it ever more painful, because I’m shocked what we have come to, we’re turning our backs on the basic human rights principles that have characterized this country,” Dubs added.

A recent Home Office statement said: “We remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan and so far have brought around 24,500 people impacted by the situation back to the UK.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans.”

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci on Tuesday insisted he is an innocent man as he addressed a panel of international judges hearing his trial on 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
At the end of his lawyers’ opening statement to the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, Thaci stood up, buttoned up his gray pinstripe suit jacket and told black-robed judges that he expects evidence to lead to his acquittal saying that “victims do not obtain justice when the innocent are pursued.”
Thaci was a student who came out of what he described as political exile in Switzerland to join Kosovo’s struggle for independence from Serbia. He was embraced by Western leaders who invited him to 1999 peace talks in France in his role as political director of the Kosovo Liberation Army and was seen as a leader who could guide the country toward independence.
Thaci said he regretted that late US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and other international diplomats who have died in the nearly quarter of a century since the war could not speak on his behalf.
“They would have testified on my part about what I have said and what I did during that very important time in Kosovo’s history,” he said. “I’m happy that many others like them have come forward to testify about my innocence.”
But prosecutors paint a different picture, alleging Thaci and three other former senior leaders of the KLA on trial with him were responsible for murders and the illegal detention and abuse of people they considered traitors or collaborators with Serb forces.
“I’m innocent of all these allegations,” Thaci said. “However, I’m ready to face this new challenge and succeed for my family, my people and my country.”
Defense lawyer Gregory Kehoe told judges that Thaci had no “effective command and control” over the KLA at the time international prosecutors hold him responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by members of the guerilla force in Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.
The issue of how much control Thaci and three other former high-ranking KLA leaders on trial with him had over KLA fighters will be key in the trial that opened Monday and is expected to last many months.
Thaci and his fellow accused, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi are each charged with offenses including murder, torture and persecution allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.
Kehoe’s opening statement aimed to counter prosecutors’ assertions on the trial’s opening day that Thaci and three-co-defendants who were all members of the KLA general staff who pursued a policy of targeting civilians perceived as collaborators and traitors.
Prosecution lawyer Matt Halling told judges Monday: “Each of the four accused wielded power, authority and influence” which enabled them enact the policy.
The trial is being held at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was established in The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security.
The court in The Hague and a linked prosecutor’s office were created after a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians. The organ harvesting allegations weren’t included in the indictment against Thaci.
“We now know that both myself and the KLA, as well as the people of Kosovo, as well as all Albanians, have been vindicated of those allegations,” Thaci said, referring to the organ harvesting claims. “The truth has been told and the black clouds over Kosovo have been lifted.”
Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of NATO air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About 1 million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.
The trial triggered a large demonstration in Kosovo on Sunday in support of the four defendants and another protest on Monday in The Hague by hundreds of Kosovars who waved flags and banners, including one that proclaimed: “KLA fought for freedom.”

BRUSSELS: Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Nordic country’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance and represents a major change in Europe’s security landscape: The nation adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
The move is a strategic and political blow to Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.
Russia warned that it would be forced to take “retaliatory measures” to address what it called security threats created by Finland’s membership. It had also warned it would bolster forces near Finland if NATO sends any additional troops or equipment to what is its 31st member country.
The alliance says it poses no threat to Moscow.
Neighboring Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has also applied. But objections from NATO members Turkiye and Hungary have delayed the process.
Alarmed by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia, applied to join in May, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organization’s security umbrella.
“I’m tempted to say this is maybe the one thing that we can thank Mr. Putin for because he once again here precipitated something he claims to want to prevent by Russia’s aggression, causing many countries to believe that they have to do more to look out for their own defense and to make sure that they can deter possible Russian aggression going forward,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said just before accepting the documents that made Finland’s membership official.
The US State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.
Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the country “will be forced to take military-technical and other retaliatory measures to counter the threats to our national security arising from Finland’s accession to NATO.”
It said Finland’s move marks “a fundamental change in the situation in Northern Europe, which had previously been one of the most stable regions in the world.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, Tuesday that Finland’s membership reflects the alliance’s anti-Russian course and warned that Moscow will respond depending on what weapons NATO allies place there.
But Peskov also sought to play down the impact, noting that Russia has no territorial disputes with Finland.
It’s not clear what additional military resources Russia could send to the Finnish border. Moscow has deployed the bulk of its most capable military units to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier said that no more troops would be sent to Finland unless it asked for help.
“There will be no NATO troops in Finland without the consent of Finland,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels a few hours before the country joins.
The country is now protected by what Stoltenberg called NATO’s “iron-clad security guarantee,” under which all member countries vow to come to the defense of any ally that comes under attack.
But Stoltenberg refused to rule out the possibility of holding more military exercises there and said that NATO would not allow Russia’s demands to dictate the organization’s decisions.
“We are constantly assessing our posture, our presence. We have more exercises, we have more presence, also in the Nordic area,” he said.
Meanwhile, Finland’s Parliament said that its website was hit with a so-called denial-of-service attack, which made the site hard to use, with many pages not loading and some functions not available.
A pro-Russian hacker group known as NoName057 (16) claimed responsibility, saying the attack was retaliation for Finland joining NATO.
The claim could not be immediately verified.
The hacker group, which has reportedly acted on Moscow’s orders, has taken party in a slew of cyberattacks on the US and its allies in the past. Finnish public broadcaster YLE said the same group hit the Parliament’s site last year.
Finland’s entry, to be marked with a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters, falls on the organization’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.
Finland’s president, foreign and defense ministers will take part in the ceremony.
Turkiye became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday. It will hand over the document officially enshrining that decision to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony.
Finland’s membership becomes official when its own foreign minister hands over documents completing its accession process to Blinken. The US State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.

PARIS: French judges have ordered senior officials of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria to stand trial for collusion in crimes against humanity, a first in France, according to court documents seen by AFP Tuesday.
The order, signed last Wednesday, says the officials, all senior advisers to Assad, are charged with complicity in crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
They are Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau of the Ba’ath party, Jamil Hassan, former head of the Syrian Air Force Intelligence Directorate and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, another Air Force intelligence officer.
French prosecutors believe the trio, who are not expected to show up for the trial or have lawyers represent them, are responsible for the deaths of two French-Syrian nationals, Mazzen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who were arrested in 2013.
France has issued international arrest warrants for the three.
A preliminary investigation into possible forced disappearances and acts of torture constituting crimes against humanity was launched in 2015 after the family of the two filed a complaint, which widened into a full-blown probe in 2016 and led to international arrest warrants two years later.
Mazzen Dabbagh, pedagogical adviser at the French school in Damascus, and Patrick Dabbagh, who was studying in the literature and humanities faculty at Damascus university, were arrested in November 2013 by officers identifying themselves as members of the Air Force intelligence services.
According to Mazzen Dabbagh’s brother-in-law Obeida Dabbagh, who was also arrested but released two days later, the two were taken to Mezzeh prison, believed to be the government’s main torture center.
They were not heard from again, and 2018 the government declared them dead, dating Patrick’s death to 2014 and his father’s to 2017.
According to witness statements collected by French investigators and the Commission for International Justice and Accountability, an NGO, they were beaten with iron bars on the soles of their feet, subjected to electric shocks and had their fingernails torn out.
The French investigating judges said it “seems sufficiently established” that they were subjected to torture “so intense that it killed them.”
Their house was confiscated and later rented to Hassan for around 30 euros ($32) per year, a fact that makes him an accomplice to war crimes, according to the judges.
Obeida Dabbagh welcomed the trial order, telling AFP it signalled to the Syrian government that “one day the impunity will end.”
The International Federation for Human Rights, an NGO, called the indictment “a historic decision.”
While this is the first time the French judiciary prosecutes Syrian officials for serious crimes, neighboring Germany has already brought similar cases to court.
In January of last year a German court sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.
Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the Al-Khatib detention center in Damascus in 2011 and 2012.

