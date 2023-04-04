You are here

Iftar feast lights up Ramadan for Pakistani kids in impoverished city neighborhood

A communal iftar meal is held for street children in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, Pakistan, on March 25, 2023 (Sabina Khatri/Facebook)
A communal iftar meal is held for street children in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, Pakistan, on March 25, 2023 (Sabina Khatri/Facebook)
Updated 04 April 2023

  • Faryal Kamran Initiative works with Lyari-based welfare groups to organize twice-weekly Dream Street iftar
  • Similar evening street meals run by charities, local communities throughout Pakistan
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: With beaming smiles on their faces, around 300 children in the Pakistani port city of Karachi sat in long lines along a narrow street festooned with lights, bunting, and banners waiting to enjoy a meal of biryani and rice pudding arranged by a local charity.

The communal children’s street iftar gatherings in the impoverished, crime-ridden Lyari neighborhood, are run twice weekly by the Faryal Kamran Initiative in collaboration with Lyari-based welfare organizations Dreams of Youth, and the Kiran Foundation.

The iftar program, which takes place on what has been dubbed Dream Street, was launched last year in Lyari’s Block-C, and is held every Tuesday and Thursday during Ramadan.

Up to 300 children are invited, based on tokens distributed to households in the vicinity according to the number of kids in each home, Kamran told Arab News.

Around 100 of the children also support Kamran and her team with the arrangements, blocking off the street near sunset, and only letting children with tokens enter and settle on the dastarkhwan, or floor spread.

Kamran said: “We saw the conditions here and how the children were deprived of so many things.




A communal iftar meal is held for street children in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, Pakistan, on March 25, 2023 (Sabina Khatri/Facebook)

“So, we had the idea of setting up an iftar on the road ... I wanted to spend some time with these kids and give them the festive feeling of Ramadan.”

In Pakistan, evening street meals are widely organized by charities for the poor, while others, similar to the one in Lyari, are run by local communities which pool food donations.

FASTFACT

Kamran sought the help of local organizations and volunteers to launch the initiative, especially the task of decorating the streets.

“First of all, we painted and renovated the streets. We got them cleaned and then we put out the dastarkhwan.

“The main purpose was to add colors, to bring happiness to the children for all of Ramadan. The lights and decor keep hanging here. So, whenever the kids walk by this street, they smile, and Ramadan is memorable for them,” she added.

This year, she noted, several confectionaries were supporting the project by providing gifts, biscuits, and goodie bags for children, and a different menu was offered every day which included burgers, cupcakes, rice, and juices.

Unaisa Bibi, a fourth-grader, told Arab News: “We come here for iftar. We have rice, biryani, kheer (rice pudding), and we have it with the kids.”

One of the children, Nashra, said the program gave her the opportunity to make new friends. “I have come to play with friends. I really like it with my friends here.”

Javeria Rauf, a high school student who helps with serving meals, said seeing the children happy filled her with gratitude.

“They come here full of energy. They are excited about what the meal will be. They are full of hope … The colorful cupcakes, when the children see that, they are so happy.”

Sabeer Ahmed, the founder of the Dreams of Youth welfare society, said: “We all are divided within Karachi, in different partitions. Events like this bring everyone together irrespective of caste and color.

“It’s not just the kids, their families are also involved in this with them. This is where we spread happiness and tell everyone to come together.”

Kamran said that next year they planned to provide iftar meals for children in other neighborhoods.

“We are thinking of expanding to more streets right now and get them painted, renovated, and make them as colorful as possible.”

 

AFP

  • Trump is being prosecuted for cooking his company’s books to hide payments he arranged to an adult film actress
  • The former US president: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’
AFP

PALM BEACH: Donald Trump offered a full-throated defense of his conduct Tuesday in his first public remarks since being charged over hush money payments to a porn star, blasting the criminal prosecution as “an insult to our country.”
Hours earlier the 76-year-old former US president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a dramatic hearing in New York that transfixed the nation — and began the countdown to the first ever criminal trial of an American president.
“I never thought anything like this could happen in America — never thought it could happen,” Trump told an audience of several hundred donors, political allies and other supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago, his beachfront mansion in southern Florida.
“The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it... It’s an insult to our country.”
Trump — the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination — said from a stage festooned with American flags in an opulent gold-and-cream ballroom that “radical left” prosecutors across the country were out to get him “at any cost.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Trump for cooking his company’s books to hide payments he arranged to adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election, to cover up an alleged sexual encounter a decade earlier.
Trump’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is serving a five-month jail term for the same charge of falsifying business records.
Manhattan prosecutors say Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”
A “statement of facts” released alongside the indictment included details of hush money payments to Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman claiming to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock.
Daniels was paid $130,000 by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, while McDougal and the doorman got $150,000 and $30,000 respectively from AMI, the publishers of supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer.
Bragg alleges that Trump and his allies “also took steps that mischaracterized, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments.”
Trump and his lawyers have accused Bragg of over-reaching in his characterization of the allegations.
The one-time reality TV star had sent a fundraising email shortly before flying back to Florida, saying that since the news of his indictment broke, his campaign had raised over $10 million.
“While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits,” Trump said.
The twice-impeached Republican is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted.
Earlier in the Manhattan courtroom, he answered “not guilty” to all charges in a clear voice, sitting with hunched shoulders and at times looking annoyed but mostly listening cooperatively.
Judge Juan Merchan said a trial could potentially start as soon as January — a month before the presidential primaries kick off — although Trump’s lawyers have indicated they would want it pushed back to next spring.
In a spectacle that played out on live television — with rival protesters rallying outside — the hearing marked a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system.
A crowd of hundreds had gathered, with pro-Trump protesters — sporting “MAGA” hats and attire emblazoned with the American flag — yelling slurs at their opponents.
Trump for years rejoiced in his reputation as a playboy but has always denied the tryst with Daniels, which would have occurred just after his third wife Melania gave birth.
He faces a series of separate criminal investigations at state and federal level that could result in further — more serious — charges between now and Election Day.
They include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
While Republicans have largely rallied around Trump, President Joe Biden — mindful of his potential 2024 rival’s accusations that the judicial system is being politically “weaponized” — has refrained from commenting in any detail.

AFP

  • “After more than 11 hours of operation, the rescue is now over and a total of 440 people, including 8 women and 30 children, are now safely aboard GeoBarents and being cared for by the team,” the charity tweeted
AFP

ROME: More than 400 migrants have been rescued from a boat off Malta after an 11-hour operation, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday after its ship responded to a distress alert.
While heading to shelter in the Mediterranean due to bad weather, MSF’s rescue ship the Geo Barents received the distress signal, the charity tweeted.
The Geo Barents finally reached the boat at 4:00 am Tuesday “after more than 10 hours of navigation in a stormy sea,” MSF said.
“Unfortunately, the weather did not allow our team to directly perform the rescue, which could have endangered the lives of the people and those of the MSF team,” it said.
But by early afternoon, the Geo Barents was able to launch its speed boats to the vessel, MSF tweeted along with photos showing the deck of the blue and white boat packed with people wearing life jackets.
“After more than 11 hours of operation, the rescue is now over and a total of 440 people, including 8 women and 30 children, are now safely aboard GeoBarents and being cared for by the team,” the charity tweeted.
The Geo Barents was detained by Italian authorities in February for allegedly breaking new government rules on life-saving missions in the Mediterranean.
The charity said it had been accused of failing to share information, including voyage data recorder information on the position and movement of the ship.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, took office in October after promising to curb the number of migrants landing in Italy.
The new law obliges charity ships to only perform one rescue at a time.
Critics say it increases the risk of deaths in the central Mediterranean, which is the most perilous crossing in the world.
Italy’s geographical position makes it a prime destination for asylum seekers crossing from North Africa to Europe, and Rome has long complained about the number of arrivals.
Charities only rescue a small percentage of those brought ashore, with most saved by coast guard or navy vessels.
But the Italian government accuses charity ships of acting as a pull factor and encouraging people traffickers.

 

AFP

  • Authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The Taliban have extended a ban on women working for NGOs to the United Nations’ mission throughout the country, a UN spokesman announced Tuesday, calling such an order “unacceptable.”
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had said earlier in the day that UN women employees had been blocked from work in eastern Nangarhar province.
“UNAMA received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working,” spokesman for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters, adding that the UN had heard “from various conduits that this applies to the whole country.”
The UN had so far been exempt from a December Taliban order for all foreign and domestic NGOs to stop women personnel working across the crisis-stricken nation.
Dujarric said no written order had yet been received, but that the UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday in Kabul to “seek some clarity.”
For UN chief Antonio Guterres, Dujarric said, “any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly, inconceivable.”
“This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need,” he added.
“Female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver lifesaving assistance,” he said, noting that the UN is working to reach 23 million people with humanitarian aid in the country.

The UN employs around 400 Afghan women — the bulk of the some 600 female staff members working in Afghanistan, according to UN figures. There are about 3,300 Afghans in total in the 3,900-strong UN workforce in the country.
“It’s very difficult to imagine how we deliver humanitarian aid without our female staff,” Dujarric said, noting that “obviously, given the society and the culture, you need women to deliver aid to women.”
Women workers are vital for on-the-ground aid operations in Afghanistan, particularly in identifying other women in need.
After the ban announced last year, several NGOs suspended their entire operations in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s 38 million citizens, half of whom are facing hunger, according to aid agencies.
Days of discussions had led to an agreement that women working in the health aid sector would be exempt from the decree, and UN staff, including those in the aid sector, were never beholden to the ban.
Last month, however, UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council she feared the Taliban government could extend the ban imposed on women working for NGOs to the UN’s women staff.
The agency earlier on Tuesday expressed “serious concern that female national UN staff have been prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province,” in a tweet.
“We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff,” it added.
Following the UNAMA tweet, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP he was seeking information on the matter in Nangarhar.
Since surging back to power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, the Taliban government has imposed an austere interpretation of Islam.
Authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.
Women have also been banned from universities and not allowed to enter parks or gardens.
UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett said in a recent speech in Geneva that the Taliban authorities’ policy “may amount to the crime of gender persecution.”

 

RAY HANANIA

  • Alina Habba was born in Summit, New Jersey, to Chaldean Catholic parents who fled Iraq in the early 1980s to escape the religious persecution of Christians
  • Trump is the first former president charged with a crime; he is accused of paying “hush money” to two women to prevent them speaking publicly about their relationships with him
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Iraqi attorney Alina Habba has been on the front lines of the legal battles surrounding Donald Trump over the past two years, as one of the former president’s most tenacious defenders.
A managing partner of New York law firm Habba Madaio and Associates, she is married to attorney Matthew Eyet, who manages his own law firm in New Jersey. Habba and her two siblings were born in Summit, New Jersey, to Chaldean Catholic parents who fled Iraq in the early 1980s to escape the religious persecution of Christians. Her father, Saad F. Habba, is a gastroenterologist.
Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in Manhattan on more than 30 counts related to allegations he paid “hush money” to adult movie star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from disclosing details of their relationship. Trump turned himself in to authorities in Manhattan on Tuesday and later appeared before Judge Juan Merchan, entering a plea of not guilty to all charges.
Habba, 39, has been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders and it has put her in the legal cross hairs. She was lead attorney on a legal team that was sanctioned, along with Trump, on Jan. 19 in Florida by US District Court Judge Donald Middlebrook, who ruled the lawyers and their client were jointly liable for $937,989 in damages over a lawsuit they filed accusing 31 defendants of “trying to destroy” Trump’s life and “rigging the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton.”
The judge dismissed their case, saying it had “fatal substantive defects,” and accused the lawyers of ignoring his order not to advance the allegations that had been rejected.
On Tuesday, Trump became the first former president to be charged with a crime. His indictment came after a grand jury considered evidence presented by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The charges relate to payments allegedly made to Daniels on Trump’s behalf to prevent her speaking publicly about their relationship. Trump denies any wrongdoing.
Asked recently if she believes her client can get a fair trial in New York, Habba said: “No, no, I think it’s very difficult. I’d like to have faith in this state but I’ve been practicing for him now for a couple years and gone to court in New York for a few years, and I can tell you it’s not the same as representing anybody else.”
Habba’s legal expertise covers many types of cases, including corporate litigation and formation, commercial real estate, family law, the financial services industry and construction-related matters.
Before entering private practice, she was a law clerk for Eugene J. Codey, Jr., the presiding judge of the Civil Superior Court in Essex County, New Jersey.
In September 2021, Habba represented Trump in a $100 million lawsuit filed by the former president against his niece, Mary Trump, and The New York Times Company, accusing them of “an insidious plot” and conspiracy to publish information about his tax records. Mary Trump in turn filed a lawsuit against her uncle claiming she had been defrauded of her inheritance but a judge dismissed the case.
Although she is not lead counsel in the case surrounding Trump’s indictment on Tuesday, she has spearheaded investigations designed to clear his name and dismiss many of the lawsuits brought against him in recent years.
Celebrity gossip website TMZ reported this week that Habba found herself at the center of a social media storm of criticism when she compared Trump’s legal problems to those of African American rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., and said his arrest would serve only boost his popularity, a view that many conservative commentators embrace.
Habba also represents Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in New York in the mid-1990s. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegation. He was deposed in October last year by attorneys representing Carroll.
In addition, Habba was among the legal team that advised Trump during a federal investigation into allegations he mishandled classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. His home was raided by FBI agents and boxes of documents allegedly containing classified and secret documents were removed.
 

Reuters

  • Donald Trump was indicted last week, becoming the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges
  • Former president has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty
Reuters

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a history-making moment on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of orchestrating payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.
Prosecutors in Manhattan allege that Trump — the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges — falsified business records to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign.
The two women were adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump sat, subdued, with his hands folded at the defense table as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.
“Not guilty,” Trump, 76, said when asked how he pleaded.
The front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, Trump responded with answers like “yes” when the judge asked him if he understood a right. At one point, the judge put his hand to his ear as if to prompt an answer.
Prosecutor Chris Conroy said: “The defendant Donald J. Trump falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws.”
While falsifying business records in New York on its own is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is elevated to a felony punishable by up to four years when done to advance or conceal another crime, such as election law violations.
Prosecutors during the arraignment said Trump made a series of threatening social media posts, including one threatening “death and destruction” if he was charged. The judge asked the parties to “please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.”
Trump said nothing as he entered the courtroom or when he left roughly an hour later.
Afterwards, he flew home to Florida where his office said he would deliver remarks at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday).
Earlier in the day, Trump posted on social media: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

JUDGE SETS DEC. 4 HEARING
Justice Juan Merchan set the next hearing for Dec. 4. Legal experts said a trial may not even get under way for a year, and indictment or even a conviction will not legally prevent Trump from running for president.
“We’re going to fight it hard,” Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, told reporters after the arraignment, adding that Trump was frustrated, upset and angry about the charges.
“But I’ll tell you what — he’s motivated. And it’s not going to stop him. And it’s not going to slow him down. And it’s exactly what he expected,” Blanche added.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who pursued the case and has been accused by Trump and other Republicans of targeting him for political reasons, defended the charges.
“We today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law. No amount of money and no amount of power changes that enduring American principle,” Bragg told a news conference.
The Manhattan grand jury convened by Bragg that indicted Trump heard evidence about a $130,000 payment made to Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.
The former publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, offered to look out for negative stories during Trump’s presidential campaign, prosecutors said. American Media Inc, its parent company, paid McDougal $150,000 to buy the rights to her story but then kept it secret. It also paid a former Trump Tower doorman $30,000 to buy the rights to an untrue story about a child Trump had allegedly fathered out of wedlock.
Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on payments to Daniels and McDougal. Trump has denied having had sexual relationships with either woman, but has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for his payment to Daniels.
Trump’s reimbursement checks to a lawyer for the suppression payments falsely stated that the money was for a “retainer agreement,” prosecutors said. The indictment accused Trump of falsifying his real estate company’s books with intent to defraud.
One element of the charges is a method known as “catch and kill” used by some media outlets to bury damaging information about a third party — in this case allegedly to benefit Trump. Bragg’s office did not charge Trump with violating election laws.
“Under New York state law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about — 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes,” Bragg said.
On a cool and sunny early spring day in the most-populous US city, Trump supporters and detractors before the arraignment were separated by barricades set up by police to try to keep order, though there were some confrontations.
“Let’s keep it civil, folks,” a police officer told them.

 

