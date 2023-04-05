You are here

  • Home
  • Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of News Corp and co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AFP)
Rupert Murdoch, chairman of News Corp and co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbf6w

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
  • Smith is a widow whose late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer, radio and TV executive
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith have called off their engagement, a source confirmed on Tuesday.
The 92-year-old Fox Corp. chairman and Smith had planned to marry this summer. It would have been his fifth marriage.
Vanity Fair reported the breakup, citing one source close to Murdoch as saying he had grown uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views.
Murdoch and Smith, 66, met in September at his vineyard Moraga in Bel Air, California, and he called her two weeks later, Murdoch told News Corp-owned New York Post, which broke the news of the engagement.
Smith is a widow whose late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer, radio and TV executive.
On March 17 in New York, Murdoch presented Smith with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring, according to the Post.
“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” Murdoch told the Post at the time. 

 

Topics: rupert murdoch

Related

Media mogul Murdoch, 92, engaged for fifth time
Offbeat
Media mogul Murdoch, 92, engaged for fifth time
Rupert Murdoch marries Jerry Hall in London
Offbeat
Rupert Murdoch marries Jerry Hall in London

First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon

First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon

First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon
  • The three Americans and one Canadian will become the first astronauts to venture that deep into space since the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

HOUSTON: NASA unveiled the crew on Monday for its first human mission to the Moon in more than 50 years — including the first woman and Black man to voyage into deep space.
Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, will be a mission specialist on next year’s Artemis II flight around the Moon.
NASA’s Victor Glover, a naval aviator, will pilot the Orion spacecraft that circles the Moon in November 2024, becoming the first Black man to take part in a lunar mission.
Rounding out the crew are veteran NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, 47, the mission commander, and Jeremy Hansen, also 47, a former fighter pilot now with the Canadian Space Agency.
The three Americans and one Canadian will become the first astronauts to venture that deep into space since the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972.
The Artemis II flight is a prelude to returning humans to the Moon for the first time in a half century and an eventual mission to Mars.
The three American astronauts have all spent time on the International Space Station (ISS) while Hansen, the Canadian mission specialist, will be making his first space flight.
The four astronauts, dressed in blue flight suits, were introduced by NASA administrator Bill Nelson at an event at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“The largest, most powerful rocket in the world is going to propel them onward and upward into the heavens,” Nelson said.
Koch, 44, an electrical engineer, spent a record 11 consecutive months in space and took part in the first all-female spacewalks while on the ISS.
“Am I excited?” Koch said. “Absolutely!“
The 46-year-old Glover said Artemis II is “more than a mission to the Moon and back.”
“It is the next step that gets humanity to Mars,” he said.

Wiseman, the mission commander, said the diverse crew was made up of “exceptional operators.”
“We’re just all professional explorers,” he told AFP.
“We are representing our nation,” Wiseman said, but “we need the entire world to go along with us.”
Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, attended the event and said his country “could not be more proud” to have a Canadian on the crew for the flight.
As part of the Artemis program, NASA aims to send astronauts to the Moon in 2025 — more than five decades after the final Apollo mission.
Besides putting the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, the US space agency hopes to establish a lasting human presence on the lunar surface as a stepping stone for an eventual voyage to Mars.
Nelson, the NASA chief, has said he expects a crewed mission to Mars by the year 2040.
The 10-day Artemis II mission will test NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket as well as the life-support systems aboard the Orion spacecraft.
The first Artemis flight wrapped up in December with an uncrewed Orion capsule returning safely to Earth after a 25-day journey around the Moon.
During the trip around Earth’s orbiting satellite and back, Orion logged well over a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) and went farther from Earth than any previous habitable spacecraft.
Only 12 people — all of them white men — have set foot on the Moon.

Topics: lunar orbiter NASA

Related

Firefly Aerospace. (Twitter @Firefly_Space)
Offbeat
NASA awards Firefly Aerospace $112 million contract for far-side moon lander
Update SpaceX, NASA postpone launch carrying UAE astronaut AlNeyadi
Middle-East
SpaceX, NASA postpone launch carrying UAE astronaut AlNeyadi

Parisians massively vote to banish rental e-scooters

Parisians massively vote to banish rental e-scooters
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Parisians massively vote to banish rental e-scooters

Parisians massively vote to banish rental e-scooters
  • Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the outcome of the vote was “very clear” and the self-service scooters will vanish from Sept. 1
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital’s ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
The 15,000 opinion-dividing mini-machines are now expected to vanish from central Paris at the end of August when the city’s contracts with the three operators expire.
The question City Hall asked voters in a citywide mini-referendum on Sunday was: “For or against self-service scooters in Paris?”
The result wasn’t close. City Hall said just over 103,000 people voted, with 89 percent rejecting e-scooters and just 11 percent supporting them.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed the consultative referendum as a success and said its outcome was “very clear.”
“There will no longer be any self-service scooters in Paris from September 1st,” she said.
The vote had been open to all of Paris’ 1.38 million registered voters, but the low turnout — just 7.4 percent of those registered — has been criticized by the scooter companies.
“This unprecedented referendum ... was heavily impacted by very restrictive voting methods. This led to an extremely low turnout, heavily skewed toward older age groups, which has widened the gap between pros and cons,” said a joint statement from Lime, Dott and Tier.
“We regret that Parisians will lose a shared and green transport option ... It is a step back for sustainable transport in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics,” it added.
Scattered around Paris, easy to locate and hire with a downloadable app and relatively cheap, the scooters are a hit with tourists who love their speed and the help-yourself freedom they offer.
In the five years since their introduction, following in the wake of shared cars and shared bicycles, for-hire scooters have also built a following among some Parisians who don’t want or can’t afford their own but like the option to escape the Metro and other public transport.
But many Parisians complain that e-scooters are an eyesore and a traffic menace, and the micro-vehicles have been involved in hundreds of accidents, some fatal.
Hidalgo and some of her deputies campaigned to banish the “free floating” rental flotilla — so called because scooters are picked up and dropped off around town at their renters’ whim — on safety, public nuisance and environmental cost-benefit grounds before the capital hosts the Olympic Games next year.

Topics: e-scooters Paris France

Related

France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests
World
France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests
Burkina junta orders France 24 off air after Al-Qaeda interview
Media
Burkina junta orders France 24 off air after Al-Qaeda interview

2,000-year-old Iranian carving seized at British airport in smuggling attempt

2,000-year-old Iranian carving seized at British airport in smuggling attempt
Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

2,000-year-old Iranian carving seized at British airport in smuggling attempt

2,000-year-old Iranian carving seized at British airport in smuggling attempt
  • UK Border Force officers spotted the item and became “suspicious” when they noticed it was wrapped in a “haphazard” way
  • After gaining permission from the Iranian government, the British Museum said the piece would go on display for three months
Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An attempt to smuggle a 2,000-year-old Iranian carving into the UK was thwarted recently when the item was seized by authorities at a British airport.

The treasure, a large fragment from a Sasanian rock relief, depicts a male figure and appears to have been gouged from a cliff face in Iran with an angle grinder, experts said.

According to an Observer report, the carving is estimated to be worth more than £30 million ($37 million).

UK Border Force officers spotted the item and became “suspicious” when they noticed it was wrapped in a “haphazard” way, the report said.

Those found guilty in Iran of trafficking antiquities face a possible death sentence and people have been executed for the crime in recent decades.

“We almost never come across a case of something being cut out of the ‘living rock.’ That’s a level of brutalism that surpasses anything,” St. John Simpson, a senior curator and archaeologist in the British Museum’s department of the Middle East, said.

“You’ve even got felt-tip marks on the back before they’ve used an angle grinder to slice diagonally behind it and across the top. It was then packed in an incredibly bad manner, in a small, almost unpadded crate held together with nails.

“If it had been a state-of the-art handling crate, that would have attracted a different sort of attention because it requires all sorts of paperwork,” he said.

Simpson, who said the piece has been restored by museum staff, identified it as Sasanian, an empire that existed between A.D. 224 and A.D. 651.

“It belongs to a period when Iran was the center of a powerful empire stretching from Syria to the Caucasus and Central Asia, and with its capital at Ctesiphon, south of present-day Baghdad,” he said.

“The Sasanians were powerful rivals of Rome, and famous today for their fine silverwares and cut glass.”

Simpson said the carving would be “incredibly valuable” on the black market.

“It looks amazing; it is stunningly attractive. The valuation could be anything, really. We’re talking £20 million to £30 million-plus. There’s never been anything like it on the market.”

After gaining permission from the Iranian government, the British Museum said the piece would go on display for three months before being returned to Iran, where it will be shown at the National Museum in Tehran.

Seyed Mahdi Hosseini Matin, Iran’s charge d’affaires in London, said: “We sincerely hope that further expansion of cooperation between the British Museum and the Iranian Embassy in London will continue to be effective in fighting against illicit trafficking of cultural properties and protect the cultural heritage of mankind.”

Topics: UK Iran Antiquities British Museum

Related

Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed
Middle-East
Briton leaves Iraq after antiquities conviction quashed
Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer
Middle-East
Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

NYUAD unveils new map of Mars using images captured on Emirates Exploration Imager

NYUAD unveils new map of Mars using images captured on Emirates Exploration Imager
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

NYUAD unveils new map of Mars using images captured on Emirates Exploration Imager

NYUAD unveils new map of Mars using images captured on Emirates Exploration Imager
  • Work combines more than 3,000 observations from over 2 years
  • Findings will help scientists learn about major climatic shifts
Updated 30 March 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: NYU Abu Dhabi research scientist Dimitra Atri, from the Center for Space Science, and his team have unveiled a map of Mars, using images captured by the Emirates Exploration Imager.

The EXI is an advanced imaging system aboard the Emirates Mars Mission currently orbiting the planet, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

The new color composite map combines more than 3,000 observations over two years, which have been processed together.

The Mars Map captures the planet’s regions and features in high resolution, including polar ice caps, mountains, volcanoes, remnants of ancient rivers, lakes, valleys, and impact craters.

The map will also help scientists learn about major climatic shifts that can fundamentally alter planets, WAM reported.

The map is the result of the UAE’s significant scientific advances and will aim to inspire more young people in the country to pursue STEM careers. 

Atri said: “We plan to make our map available to the entire planet, as part of the new and more advanced ‘Atlas of Mars’ which we have been working on, and [which] will be available in both English and Arabic once published.

“The hope is that this accessibility will make it a great tool for researchers and also students to learn more about Mars, and showcase the possibilities that the space sector in the UAE can offer.

“More than 30 previous spacecraft have only managed to capture a snapshot of the Mars weather, whilst EMM will follow the seasonal changes throughout a Martian year.

“The Hope probe is helping researchers to create this global image of the planet due to its strategic position.

“Hope circles Mars in an elliptical orbit that allows it to observe from much further away than any other spacecraft. This strategic position is helping researchers to create a global image of the planet.” 

EMM is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission and was commissioned by the UAE’s leaders in 2014.

The spacecraft was launched from Japan in July 2020 and entered Mars’ orbit on Feb. 9, 2021.

Topics: NYUAD Emirates Mars Mission

Related

Emirates Mars Mission discovers new type of proton aurora around planet
Offbeat
Emirates Mars Mission discovers new type of proton aurora around planet
UAE In-Focus: Emirates Mars mission discovers aurora; FAB reports highest quarterly net profit ever
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: Emirates Mars mission discovers aurora; FAB reports highest quarterly net profit ever

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syria sushi outlet

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syria sushi outlet
Updated 30 March 2023
AFP

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syria sushi outlet

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syria sushi outlet
  • Islam Shakhbanov headed to Syria in 2015 “to take part in jihad.”
  • Shakhbanov was inspired to open “Sushi Idlib” after sampling Japanese cuisine during his travels
Updated 30 March 2023
AFP

IDLIB: A Russian jihadist has traded his weapons for wasabi by opening a small sushi restaurant in war-torn Syria’s rebel-held northwest, as the conflict wanes and fighters look for other income.
Islam Shakhbanov, 37, from Russia’s Muslim-majority Dagestan republic, said he headed to Syria in 2015 “to take part in jihad.”
But after years of war, the Damascus government has regained control of most of the country and Syria’s main frontlines have largely frozen, putting many foreign fighters out of a job.
“In the end I opened this sushi restaurant,” the goateed man told AFP, standing near a banner displaying a fish, with slogans in Arabic, English and Russian.
Wearing a warm vest, and with a dark winter cap on his head, Shakhbanov said he fought alongside jihadist factions and the Faylaq Al-Sham rebel group until about five years ago.
Faylaq Al-Sham is a Sunni Islamist group that has acted as Turkiye’s proxy during several Turkish military campaigns on Syrian soil. It has also been the source of pro-Ankara mercenaries sent to battle in Libya on the side of the UN-recognized government.
The group fought fierce battles against the Russian-backed Syrian regime in Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia provinces, and is considered close to the Syrian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Shakhbanov said he had lived in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, and was inspired to open “Sushi Idlib” after sampling Japanese cuisine during his travels.
He boasted it was the first sushi restaurant in the conservative enclave, Syria’s last main rebel bastion where many people depend on humanitarian aid.
Rebel-held Idlib is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced by 12 years of war.
The enclave is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, the former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, and other rebel groups — some of whom count fighters from central Asia and the Caucasus among their ranks.
Landlocked Idlib is surrounded by regime troops to the south but borders Turkiye to the north, with the coast less than 25 kilometers (16 miles) away in some places.
Shakhbanov said he imports many of his ingredients from Turkiye — pickled ginger, soy sauce, prawns and even crab.


Idlib was among the areas struck by a February 6 earthquake that collapsed buildings and killed tens of thousands, mostly in Turkiye.
The sushi restaurant survived unscathed.
Behind the counter, two chefs, also former fighters from Russia, chopped fresh salmon and cucumber, spreading the ingredients onto a bed of rice and seaweed before pressing everything into a roll.
The restaurant at first struggled to attract customers in the impoverished enclave where Japanese food is an oddity, but Shakhbanov bills his seaweed rolls as “affordable.”
A California roll sells for 60 Turkish lira ($3), double the price of a large shawarma sandwich more familiar to local residents.
He said he now has about a dozen regulars and hopes to attract more customers by adding fried dishes to the menu.
But Shakhbanov, married to a Syrian woman and with two young daughters, said he is ready to leave the sushi behind and taste combat again should divided rebel factions agree on a military strategy.
“I opened a restaurant,” he said, “but I did not abandon jihad.”

Topics: Russia Syria Idlib

Related

Syria says Israeli strikes near Damascus wound 2 soldiers
Middle-East
Syria says Israeli strikes near Damascus wound 2 soldiers
Nadia Kahf joins other community religious and political leaders at a news conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AFP)
World
Woman born in Syria makes history as first hijab-wearing Superior Court judge in the US

Latest updates

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
UN says Afghan women staff blocked from work by Taliban order
UN says Afghan women staff blocked from work by Taliban order
Who is the Iraqi lawyer in the eye of the latest Donald Trump legal storm?
Who is the Iraqi lawyer in the eye of the latest Donald Trump legal storm?
Chelsea, Liverpool draw 0-0 again to underline sharp decline
Chelsea, Liverpool draw 0-0 again to underline sharp decline
Saudis pay it forward through online donations
Saudis pay it forward through online donations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.