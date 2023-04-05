UAE non-oil activity bounces back and boosts job numbers: S&P Global

You are here

The UAE’s employment index rose to the highest level since July 2016, according to S&P Global (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Growth in non-oil business activities in the UAE have resulted in the fastest job growth in seven years in the Emirates, a new report has revealed.

The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index report noted the UAE’s PMI rose to 55.9 in March, from 54.3 in February. 

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

This came as the sector expanded at its strongest pace in five months.

“The latest PMI reading of 55.9 in March reflected concerted efforts by non-oil companies to boost their capacity levels in the face of strengthening demand conditions,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Driven by accelerated new order growth, the UAE’s employment index rose to the highest level since July 2016, the report added.

The rise in the employment sub-index is a strong indication of a solid boost to the workforce and it reflects the recent trend of improving demand conditions that led to a need for greater labor capacity.

Owen added: “The sub-indices for employment and stocks of purchases rose to 80 and 60-month highs respectively, signaling notable uplifts in staffing numbers and inventories in the latest survey period.”

The report further pointed out that the rate of new order growth picked up to a five-month high in March, driven by stronger market demand and rising tourist activities.

“Underlying the expansion was a robust increase in new order intakes, with the rate of growth accelerating to a five-month high, albeit remaining below the post-COVID peak seen in late-2021. Similarly, output levels expanded at the quickest rate for five months, while the outlook for future activity was up to the highest since last October,” added Owen.

The PMI report said non-oil private sector firms in the UAE were generally hopeful that continued market growth will provide increased opportunities over the next 12 months.

Earlier in March, the UAE Central Bank said the country’s economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024, while it grew 7.6 percent in 2022.

The Central Bank also added that the UAE’s non-oil gross domestic product is expected to accelerate by 4.2 percent in 2023 and 4.6 percent in 2024.

Topics: UAE S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

HOUSTON: US crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week due to strong export and refining demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday,

Gasoline and distillate inventories also drew down sharply, hinting at rising demand just days after OPEC+ announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day.

Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to March 31 to 470 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 970,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

“Across the board we’ve had draws in crude and products and I think that’s supportive for the market in conjunction with the recently announced OPEC+ production cuts,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Oil prices pared some losses after the report, but gave up those gains later with Brent crude futures trading down 0.9 percent at $84.20 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude trading 1 percent lower at $79.90.

US crude exports climbed to 5.2 million bpd, their second highest level on record. On a net basis, crude imports rose by 1.16 million bpd, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 198,000 bpd last week, edging down slightly from the highest level this year of 15.8 million bpd the week before, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates was also at its second highest level this year at 89.6 percent of total capacity, slipping only 0.7 percentage point in the week as companies continued to wrap up maintenance ahead of the summer driving season.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 222.6 million barrels, the EIA said, more than double forecasts for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.6 million barrels to 113.1 million barrels, far exceeding expectations for a 400,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Topics: Oil US WTI OPEC+ stockpiles

RIYADH: Turkish exports increased 4.4 percent year-on-year in March to reach $23.6 billion, despite the repercussions of the earthquake that struck 11 provinces the previous month, according to the country’s minister of trade.

Mehmet Mus stated at a press conference the affected regions were responsible for 8.6 percent of Turkiye’s exports in 2022.

He added that imports increased 4.2 percent year-on-year in March to $32.2 billion, with overall commerce volume rising 4.3 percent to $55.7 billion.

“We expect the impact from the earthquakes on production and exports to wane further in the coming months,” Mus said.

Additionally, Turkiye’s global trade imbalance increased by 3.7 percent as record exports struggled to balance soaring gold and vehicle imports. Purchases of gold surged by 63 percent to $1.7 billion.

From January to March 2023, the trade deficit climbed by 31.5 percent to $34.9 billion from the previous year.

Moreover, Turkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent to $61.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same time in 2022.

The trade gap increased to $8.57 billion from $8.27 billion in the same period last year, with Mus noting higher demand for automobiles as the worldwide semiconductor shortage eases.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, also known as TIM, March’s energy imports totaled $6 billion, down 28.6 percent from the same month last year.

Rolling 12-month energy imports came to $93.1 billion, a decrease of nearly $2.4 billion from the previous month.

TIM also added that Germany accounted for $2 billion of Turkiye’s exports in March, followed by the US for $1.38 billion and Italy for $1.19 billion.

In March, the country’s top three import destinations were Russia at $3.99 billion, China at $3.78 billion and Germany at $2.69 billion. The EU’s total imports from Turkiye were $9.76 billion, while its exports to Turkiye totaled $10.12 billion.

Topics: Turkei exports Mehmet Mus

RIYADH: After continuing the upward trend for nine consecutive sessions, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday – down 27.97 points, or 0.26 percent, to 10,920.63.

The parallel market Nomu also edged down by 326.37 points or 1.62 percent to 19,799.26, and the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.36 percent to close at 1488.37.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR5.65 billion ($1.51 billion).

The top performer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up 9.98 percent to SR22.42.

Other top performers were Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Halwani Bros. Co., whose shares went up 9.95 percent and 4.88 percent, respectively.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group was the worst performer of the day, with the company’s share prices dropping by 5.24 percent to SR267.40.

Among other losses were the share prices of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., which dropped by 4.88 percent, and Arabian Centers Co., which saw a fall of 4.30 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Printing & Packaging Co. appointed Frank Ferguson as its new CEO.

Ferguson has been serving as the chief financial officer of SPPC for the past five years. He also has over 40 years of experience in senior commercial and financial roles in the Middle East, Ireland and Africa, a Tadawul statement said.

Amid the appointment of the new CEO, SPPC’s share prices dropped by 0.65 percent to SR18.28.

Meanwhile, Ladun Investment Co.’s directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR1, a Tadawul statement said.

After the amendment, the total number of shares will increase to 500 million from 50 million. The company closed its trading on Wednesday on an upward note, as its share prices went up by 1.15 percent to SR15.90.

Topics: Closing Bell TASI MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) nomu-parallel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy sector will gain from a newly launched state-of-the-art regional manufacturing facility to be built at the Kingdom’s King Salman Energy Park industrial zone.

Honeywell’s new center will incorporate engineering, manufacturing and assembly lines, according to an official release published Wednesday.   

The production lines will develop industrial automation and control equipment, field instruments, rugged mobile computers, gas detection equipment, fire safety systems and building management systems hardware.    

The statement added that additional capacity for future manufacturing expansion and customer demonstration facilities was also accounted for.   

“We are delighted to welcome Honeywell to SPARK in support of our localization objectives and commitment to expanding Saudi Arabia’s capabilities as a manufacturing and engineering powerhouse for the region’s energy sector,” stated SPARK President and CEO Saif Al Qahtani. 

He added: “Honeywell’s investment in our ecosystem will contribute to local economic growth and help create more job opportunities for Saudi nationals in advanced technology sectors.” 

As Honeywell’s eighth site in Saudi Arabia, the release noted that the facility cements the company’s growth objectives in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s localization and economic diversification objectives.   

It also reflected Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add program in that it plans to develop national skills in research, development and manufacturing of front-line technology.   

The release further noted that the project’s first phase is expected to be completed next year. 

Honeywell introduced its novel project at a recent ceremony attended by a delegation of international and regional Honeywell executives and chief leaders from SPARK and Aramco. 

“We are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s most important companies in localizing and developing innovative technologies to advance critical sectors of the economy,” said Abdullah Al-juffali, Honeywell’s president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.  

“SPARK is the perfect location for us to continue our journey of investment, localization and growth in the Kingdom in line with its sustainability goals and broader Vision 2030 objectives,” he added.   

Topics: Honeywell King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has scored 94.4 percent in a security audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization, as the Kingdom continues to work toward improving its efficiency in the sector.  

The audit also revealed that the Kingdom managed to secure the seventh rank among the Group of 20 countries in the aviation security field. 

ICAO carried out the exercise with the aim of ensuring that its 193 member states are complying with the international standards set for the field. 

These audits do not cover airlines, airports or other industry operators. According to the ICAO website, they rather restrict their focus to the legislation, resources and other capacities which state governments establish in order to effectively implement ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices in each area. 

The achievement is mainly attributed to the Kingdom’s provision of the latest equipment and systems as well as applying the highest possible security standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During a ceremony, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej explained that the achievement of aviation security in the Kingdom comes among several achievements accomplished by the aviation sector at the regional and international levels which reflects the interest and support of the leadership. 

The ceremony saw the participation of leaders of the security sectors, government agencies, and several national firms. 

Saudi civil aviation sector seeks to implement its strategic plans in an attempt to achieve excellence in the services provided to the traveler. It aims to obtain the highest evaluation rates at both the national as well as international levels, Al-Duailej stressed. 

GACA, on its part, brings out reports every month on airport performance as part of the implementation of the strategic directions aimed at enhancing the services given to travelers, raising their level, and improving the traveler’s experience at Saudi Arabia’s airports.   

In the monthly report for February, Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ranked first among the international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures.  

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top ranking for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.   

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the February report revealed.    

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Air Navigation Services Co. announced the launch of a new firm in a bid to drive up efficiency in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.   

The company, called Nera, will implement and manage projects in the field of civil aviation and air navigation in Saudi Arabia.  

Topics: Saudi aviation Audit ICAO

