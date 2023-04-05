British embassy hosts Ramadan event celebrating women in Kingdom

RIYADH: The British Embassy in Riyadh recently hosted a Ghabga, a Ramadan event for female UK alumni to network, share experiences and celebrate Saudi women.
“Women’s networks anywhere in the world are incredibly important. I think women have a special responsibility to other women to support them, to empower them, and to help them progress their careers,” Eilidh Kennedy McLean, the country director of the British Council, told Arab News.
The event saw the alumni and guests have poetry readings and open discussions.
The word Ghabga translates to gathering in Arabic and is an event that takes place late in the evenings during Ramadan.
“We wanted to have an event during Ramadan because it is a very special time for us and all of our Saudi alumni in the country. We wanted to reconnect with all of our female friends and celebrate this special time together,” said McLean.
The event opened with McLean highlighting the gathering’s importance. “One of the strongest networks we have as women is the support of other women,” she said.
“I think this is a fantastic opportunity for us all to meet new friends, build our networks and benefit from the kinship of other women,” McLean said.
The women’s event also served as a celebration of the Saudi Year of Poetry.
Wedyan Al-Madani, a Saudi staff member of the UK embassy, read out two poems about the year of poetry and the Kingdom’s women.
Several discussions were held including on challenges in the workplace. A talk on health was led by Dr. Amina Butt, a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology.
The participants tackled misconceptions and challenges women face around health, with topics including contraception, treating menstrual pain, and menopause.
“Support groups are really helpful to raise the awareness among women on certain problems plus it’s also important that women can share their experiences and their stories with each other and they are learning,” Butt said.
During her discussion, many women in the audience highlighted the health challenges they face, and the need for more support groups on miscarriage and menopause.
To ensure inclusivity and accessibility Butt said these support groups “need to be multicultural and multilingual so that everybody can share. Saudi is expanding and we do need to work as a big society and not in small pockets.”
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global achieves Green Key certification for Turtle Bay Hotel
Evaluation holds ‘us to account,’ says RSG CEO John Pagano
Renewable power, cutting waste, water rationing are key elements
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has become the first Saudi hospitality entity to achieve the prestigious Green Key certification for its Turtle Bay Hotel at The Red Sea, the company said on Tuesday.
Turtle Bay Hotel is a self-operated property with 90 employees — 50 percent of whom are Saudi nationals from the local community, and 30 percent Saudi females. The hotel was officially opened in September 2021 and is an advocate for training young Saudi talent entering the hospitality sector.
The world’s leading independent certification for excellence in sustainable tourism was awarded to the hotel in recognition of its exceptional efforts toward environmental protection, conservation, and regeneration, as driven by RSG’s pioneering approach to responsible development, the company added.
“As we shape the blueprints for regenerative, responsible tourism, we continue to root our efforts in transparency and accountability,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG. “The Green Key certification demonstrates we are being true to our word and living up to the expectations we set ourselves for sustainable growth.”
He added: “Such critical evaluations are key to holding us to account, while galvanizing the sector toward a collective journey into a new era of regeneration.”
The hotel was independently assessed by Green Key Global, a leading international environmental certification body, which conducted a rigorous audit that tracked against 77 criteria across 13 categories.
The hotel is powered by RSG’s wider vision to run all operations using 100 percent renewable energy and deliver a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040 through the protection and enhancement of key habitats crucial to biodiversity.
Turtle Bay Hotel makes use of all natural resources and strategies are in place to ensure zero waste is sent to landfill, while it also eliminated single-use plastics, replaced non-recyclable packaging work in parallel with circular processes to prioritize recycling and reuse, and minimizes water consumption.
Measures have been implemented toward a procurement structure for goods and services that prioritize eco-labelled and fairtrade sources, where high standards for the protection of workers and the environment are followed, the company said. For example, all seafood served at Turtle Bay Hotel is locally sourced and independently certified as responsibly farmed without negative impacts on the environment.
The use of toxic chemicals is also prevented to protect the health and safety of employees and guests, particularly with housekeeping products, which are locally produced and completely eco-friendly.
Three resorts at The Red Sea will open this year along with the first phase of the Red Sea International airport to offer domestic flights.
Another 13 hotels will open in 2024, and upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.
The destination will also include luxury marinas, championship golf courses, entertainment, food and beverage, and leisure facilities.
KSrelief continues distribution of food aid in several countries
The food aid project comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts through Ksrelief to achieve food security
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues this week in distributing food packages in Mauritania, Sudan, Albania and Lebanon.
In Lebanon, the center distributed more than 32 tons of food packages to Syrian and Palestinian refugees living in camps. The packages benefited more than 2,500 refugees.
The center also distributed four tons of food packages in Albania, almost seven tons of food in Nouakchott in Mauritania while a total of 500 food baskets were distributed in North Darfur, benefiting 3,198 people.
The food aid project comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts through Ksrelief to achieve food security, to alleviate the suffering of the needy and to provide basic food requirements especially in the holy month of Ramadan.
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli army storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Israeli police attack dozens of worshippers in before dawn on Wednesday
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by the Israeli army, assaulting worshipers and arresting several on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
In a statement, the ministry “expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and rejection of the blatant storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound, these practices undermine peace efforts, reaffirming its firm position in supporting all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause.”
The raid occurred during the month of Ramadan, a time of spirituality and prayer in Islam.
“Such actions violate international principles and norms regarding respect for religious sanctities,” the statement said.
Israeli police attacked dozens of worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound before dawn on Wednesday, witnesses said, after storming inside.
The incident sparked protests across the occupied West Bank and the Israeli military said nine rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel after sirens blared in southern towns.
Jordan and Egypt, both involved in recent US-backed efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, issued separate statements condemning the incident.
Saudi Cabinet reviews unemployment figures, approves international agreements
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet reviewed the nation’s security and foreign policies at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday aimed at enhancing peace and stability in the region and across the globe.
At the start of the session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Cabinet was briefed on two messages received by King Salman and the crown prince from the presidents of the UAE and Djibouti.
The ministers were also briefed about the meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed and the president of Egypt, which saw discussions take place on developing closer ties in various sectors.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said that the foreign policy discussions focused on ensuring peace and stability, in partnership with various friendly nations, in the region and globally.
The Cabinet also highlighted the security agreements signed between Saudi Arabia and the UK.
On domestic affairs, Al-Dosari stated that the Kingdom’s unemployment rate fell from 9.9 percent in the third quarter of 2022, to 8 percent in the fourth quarter.
This was a result of the legislative and other reforms under Saudi Vision 2030, which ensured the country’s remarkable economic growth compared to the rest of the world.
The Cabinet issued various decisions including approving a cooperation agreement between the Kingdom and Greece on crime; and authorizing the Foreign Ministry to draft a political memorandum of understanding with Sri Lanka.
The minister of foreign affairs was also authorized to discuss a headquarters agreement with the UN Human Settlements Programme.
Cabinet further approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization.
A memorandum of understanding was authorized between the Kingdom’s Finance Ministry and the treasuries of Britain and Northern Ireland to enhance cooperation in the financial services and the public finance sector.
There were other memorandums of cooperation approved, on social development with South Africa, direct investment with China, and money laundering and terrorism with Oman.
Approval was further given for Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to draft an education agreement with German company Merck.
The Cabinet approved the appointment of Eng. Abdurrahman bin Saleh Al-Faqih, a representative of the private sector, who is not an investor in the ports sector, as a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Ports Authority.
Other approvals included organizational structure and manual of the Ministry of Tourism; the two final accounts of the General Authority for Competition; and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority accounts for the previous fiscal year.
The Cabinet also reviewed the annual reports of the Saudi Export Development Authority, the National Industrial Development Center, Prince Sultan Defense Studies & Research Center, and King Salman Park Foundation.
State-regulated online platforms have revolutionized the way public donations are collected and used
Regulation of online platforms has allowed for more accountability and cut off sources of funding for illicit organizations
Updated 05 April 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For many people around the world, the gift of giving is one of the most profound charitable acts one can perform to help those who are less privileged. It is an inbuilt desire to help others, and in today’s modern, high-tech and digitally driven world, many choose to “pay it forward” with a simple click of a button.
Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation program in 2016, the government has been busy creating infrastructure to improve the services it provides for citizens and residents alike. From banking systems and court hearings to the issuance of business permits and health services, all this and more besides has been enhanced by creating a solid regulatory framework to ensure seamless experiences for beneficiaries based on their needs.
Generosity, giving and charitable values are noble characteristics significantly endorsed and deeply rooted in Saudi society through Islamic teachings. Many people are invested in aiding others who are less fortunate and having a positive impact on society. Thanks to advances in digital technology, several national charitable platforms have been established in the Kingdom that provide vital services both to donors and beneficiaries.
The process of turning donations digital is a challenging task but state-regulated online platforms have revolutionized the ways in which public contributions are collected and used.
For decades, charitable causes often worked to raise record amounts in record time but one downside was the inability to easily follow the money trail. Donation boxes were plentiful across the nation, at mosques, malls and supermarkets, and more often than not a volunteer would be on hand to explain the cause and persuade a donor to step up and give something back.
However, shadowy organizations such as terror networks depend on illicit funding, often hiding behind charitable organizations that are exploited by criminals who mobilize women, children the elderly and the disabled. In 2016, therefore, the Saudi Interior Ministry made it illegal for organizations to raise funds without first obtaining a permit from the authorities.
The Kingdom has also implemented robust policies across its financial and banking sectors with the aim of cutting the financial flows that contribute to money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups.
It has reformed its banking laws to require that charitable organizations have single-disbursement bank accounts and an approved official with signatory authority, to maintain tighter control on funds. Special units monitor and investigate suspicious financial transactions, in coordination with the Saudi Central Bank and the nation’s other banks.
During Ramadan in years gone by, people were often seen begging for money at entrances to shopping centers, supermarkets and hospitals, and even at traffic lights. Their numbers have dwindled in recent years as a result of an anti-begging law adopted by the Kingdom in 2021.
The penalties for those who break it, including anyone who cooperates with a beggar or incites someone to beg, are up to a year in prison, a $26,000 fine, or both, according to the Saudi Public Prosecution. Non-Saudis convicted of the crime will be deported after serving their sentence and only allowed to reenter the country to perform Hajj or Umrah.
In early 2022, the Ministry of Interior arrested an Asian woman who had collected more than $31,000 from begging. A Yemeni man was arrested for obtaining about $30,000 from worshippers at a mosque.
Though many unsanctioned collections are believed to have been for legitimate causes, it is undeniable that they come with a higher risk of fraud or illicit transactions. As artificial intelligence is increasingly deployed throughout society, is making a profound difference in the financing and operation of the private and public sectors, including non-profit organizations.
To protect citizens from exploitation and fraud, digital transformation initiatives have been expanded in the charitable sector through the creation of a number of regulated services, including Ehsan, Shefaa, KSrelief, and the National Donations Platform, that are developed and supervised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The most effective way to safeguard donations is to equip charitable platforms with a multilayered system of security and monitoring, to ensure donations reach beneficiaries quickly. They follow the highest standards of transparency in administrative and financial practices and apply the highest technical standards in information security.
In 2020, Jood Al-Eskan, a charitable housing platform that supports families in need of accommodation, was established as part of the National Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan). It recently launched the charitable Food Eskan subscription campaign, the first charitable initiative of its kind in the housing sector. It aims to raise $266 million by issuing 100 million stocks at $2.67 per share, and is designed to raise awareness of the importance of investing in community-driven social initiatives.
In 2021, Waqfy, a platform for charitable crowdfunding, was established to operate alongside the National Donations Platform. Waqfy operates under the supervision of the General Authority of Endowments, which aims to encourage community participation and support of projects through the provision of digital payment options. More than 230 campaigns have been launched so far and nearly 700,000 donors have contributed more than $86 million.
The National Donations Platform itself offers multiple options for donors, providing the ideal way for them to help people in need across the Kingdom through the provision of a safe and transparent donations process.
Through the platform, donors can select a project and information is provided to give them a better understanding of the work it carries out, the amount of funding it needs for this, the number of beneficiaries, the individuals that benefit (such as the elderly, families without support, people with special needs, widows and orphans, or mosques), and more besides.
After a donation is made the funds are sent directly to the beneficiaries, and Donors can follow up on the progress of the projects by using mobile applications or other online platforms.
Ehsan allows people to donate to initiatives in a number of fields, including social, educational, relief, environmental, and economic. It enables users to create fundraising causes and select projects to benefit, such as hospice care for patients at home, aid for widows and orphans, and care packages.
Approximately 60 million activities have been conducted so far, benefiting 4.8 million people.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority launched an online platform in 2021. Zakaty offers guidance to zakat (an Islamic charity tax) payers on the proper procedures under Shariah, helping to save them time and effort through a simple system of calculation and direct online payment.
After payment is made, the money is transferred to the Social Solidarity Fund at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, where more than $114 million of zakat has been paid by 171,000 people and distributed to beneficiaries.
Shefaa, an initiative of the Health Endowment Fund, targets residents who need financial assistance for specific health reasons, such as cancer treatment, cataract surgery, and congenital heart defects. Each case is presented with a brief, the city involved, and the funds needed, and users are able to share the case with their contacts to help boost the number of donations.
The crucial impacts made by non-profit organizations stem from their ability to promote social solidarity among all members of society by encouraging various forms of humanitarian, in areas such such as the environment and health.
The Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security has warned citizens and residents against donating to strangers. It advises people to donate only through authorized and official channels, and to report anyone involved in begging by calling 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 in all other parts of the Kingdom.