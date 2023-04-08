You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine’s coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

Miners walk out from the pit-face at the coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, on Apr. 7, 2023. (AP)
AP

  • Coal is central to meeting Ukraine’s energy needs following the Russia's military's 6-month campaign to destroy power stations
  • Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear, thermal and other power stations continue to disrupt electricity service as the war grinds on for a second year
DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST, Ukraine: Deep underground in southeastern Ukraine, miners work around the clock extracting coal to power the country’s war effort and to provide civilians with light and heat.
Coal is central to meeting Ukraine’s energy needs following the Russia’s military’s 6-month campaign to destroy power stations and other infrastructure, the chief engineer of a mining company in Dnipropetrovsk province said.
Elevators carry the company’s workers underground to the depths of the mine. From there, they operate heavy machinery that digs out the coal and moves the precious resource above ground. It is hard work, the miners said, but essential to keep the country going.
“Today, the country’s energy independence is more than a priority,” said Oleksandr, the chief engineer, who, like all the coal miners interviewed, spoke on the condition of giving only his first name for security reasons.
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear, thermal and other power stations continue to disrupt electricity service as the war grinds on for a second year.
Negotiations to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which the Kremlin’s forces captured last year at the start of the full-scale invasion, are at an impasse. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russian control of the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear energy facility.
At full capacity, the plant can produce 6,000 megawatts of electricity. The Ukrainian operators of the plant shut down the last reactor in September, saying it was too risky to run while Russia bombarded nearby areas.
Shelling has damaged the plant numerous times, raising fears of a possible nuclear meltdown. Russian missiles have also threatened the power lines needed to operate vital cooling equipment at Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine’s other nuclear plants.
Before the war, the Ukrainian government planned to reduce the country’s reliance on coal-fired power stations, which contribute to global warming, and to increase nuclear energy and natural gas production. But when Russian attacks damaged thermal plants in the middle of winter, it was coal that helped keep Ukrainian homes warm, Oleksandr said.
The work of the coal miners cannot fully compensate for the loss of energy from nuclear power plants, but every megawatt they have a role in generating reduces gaps.
“We come and work with optimism, trying not to think about what is going on outside the mine,” a miner named Serhii said. “We work with a smile and forget about it. And when we leave, then another life begins (for us), of survival and everything else.”
While many miners from the area joined the armed forces when Russian troops invaded and are now fighting at the front in eastern Ukraine, nearly 150 displaced workers from other coal-producing regions in the east joined the team in Dnipropetrovsk.
Yurii left the embattled Donetsk province town of Vuhledar, where he worked as a coal miner for 20 years. “The war, of course, radically changed my life,” he said. “It is now impossible to live there, and the mine where I used to work.”
“Life begins from scratch,” he said.

In Old Dhaka, blend of Bengali, Middle Eastern flavors is a Ramadan favorite

In Old Dhaka, blend of Bengali, Middle Eastern flavors is a Ramadan favorite
In Old Dhaka, blend of Bengali, Middle Eastern flavors is a Ramadan favorite

  • Cooked with at least a dozen spices, boro baper polay khay is a mix of many dishes in one
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: In the dusty and congested streets of Dhaka’s old town, a signature dish is a fast-breaking staple, blending Bengali and Middle Eastern flavors in strict adherence with a recipe dating back to the Mughal Empire. 

A popular street food of the historical part of Bangladeshi’s capital, boro baper polay khay is arguably not for the faint-hearted. A must-have delicacy during the holy month of Ramadan, it is generously served, appetizing but loaded with cholesterol and calories, cooked with an assortment of at least a dozen spices and presented as what can best be described as an amalgamation of many dishes in one. 

It consists of rice, lentils, chickpeas, beef or mutton, and is spiced with cumin, coriander, and cardamom. It is served with a generous amount of gravy, made from a mixture of yogurt, onion, and green chilies, and is garnished with crispy fried onions and fresh coriander leaves. 

Boro baper polay khay is believed to have been created by the workers of the Boro Bari Mosque in Old Dhaka some four centuries ago. The name of the dish literally means “food eaten by the son of a rich father.” 

“I prepare it with 12 ingredients and 12 spices,” said Mohammed Salekin, one of many street food vendors specializing in boro baper polay khay. 

“I prepare the food with pure ghee. People find it tasty, and they come here again and again.” 

He is the third generation of cooks involved in the business nested in vibrant Old Dhaka, an area known for its Mughal-era architecture and often frequented by locals and tourists. 

Cook Amir Hussain Jewel, who is competing to grab his market share of customers through small adjustments to the signature dish, said he avoids adding beef to the dish to make it more widely palatable. 

“I prepare boro baper polay khay with 12 ingredients and 12 spices except for beef so that all people, including Hindus and Muslims, can taste it,” he told Arab News. 

Despite soaring inflation and a rise in the cost of ingredients that have led to an increase in the price of one serving to $8 from $6 last year, foodies remain unfazed in ordering the signature dish, saying it is an all-in-one treat. 

“You can taste all the flavors of old Dhaka in one item. This is the specialty of this food,” said customer Dr. Omar Faruk, for whom the dish is “a tradition of old Dhaka.” 

“It’s like a custom that every Ramadan we will come here at least once and take the food home. It’s a food that represents tradition.” 

And the delicacy’s unique flavor compels those who have tasted it once to become repeat customers. “It is very delicious,” said another customer, Happy Akter, while buying boro baper polay khay for iftar.   

“That’s why I take it every year. Boro baper polay khay is something unique in taste, like its name.” 

AP

  • The WHO comments were “offensive and disrespectful," said the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention
  • He accused the WHO of “attempting to smear China” and said it should avoid helping others "politicize COVID-19”
BEIJING: Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out Saturday at the World Health Organization after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.
The WHO comments were “offensive and disrespectful,” said the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shen Hongbing. He accused the WHO of “attempting to smear China” and said it should avoid helping others “politicize COVID-19.”
The global health body’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said March 17 that newly disclosed genetic material gathered in Wuhan in central China, where the first cases were detected in late 2019, “should have been shared three years ago.”
“As a responsible country and as scientists, we have always actively shared research results with scientists from around the world,” Shen said at a news conference.
The origins of COVID-19 are still debated and the focus of bitter political dispute.
Many scientists believe it jumped from animals to humans at a market in Wuhan, but the city also is home to laboratories including China’s top facility for collecting viruses. That prompted suggestions COVID-19 might have leaked from one.
The ruling Communist Party has tried to deflect criticism of its handling of the outbreak by spreading uncertainty about its origins.
Officials have repeated anti-US conspiracy theories that the virus was created by Washington and smuggled into China. The government also says the virus might have entered China on mail or food shipments, though scientists abroad see no evidence to support that.
Chinese officials suppressed information about the Wuhan outbreak in 2019 and punished a doctor who warned others about the new disease. The ruling party reversed course in early 2020 and shut down access to major cities and most international travel to contain the disease.
The genetic material cited by the WHO’s Tedros was uploaded recently to a global database but collected in 2020 at a Wuhan market where wildlife was sold.
The samples show DNA from raccoon dogs mingled with the virus, scientists say. They say that adds evidence to the hypothesis COVID-19 came from animals, not a lab, but doesn’t resolve the question of where it started. They say the virus also might have spread to raccoon dogs from humans.
The information was removed by Chinese officials from the database after foreign scientists asked the CDC about it, but it had been copied by a French expert and shared with researchers outside China.
A CDC researcher, Zhou Lei, who worked in Wuhan, said Chinese scientists “shared all the data we had” and “adhered to principles of openness, objectivity and transparency.”
Shen said scientists investigated the possibility of a laboratory leak and “fully shared our research and data without any concealment or reservation.”
Shen said the source of COVID-19 had yet to be found, but he noted it took years to identify the AIDS virus and its origin still is unclear.
“Some forces and figures who instigate and participate in politicizing the traceability issue and attempting to smear China should not assume that the vision of the scientific community around the world will be blinded by their clumsy manipulation,” Shen said.

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria
Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria

BAUCHI, Nigeria: Gunmen abducted at least 80 people, mostly women and children, in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a hotspot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages, residents said on Saturday.
Gangs of armed men have attacked hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria in recent years, while Islamist militants continue to stage attacks in the northeast.
The latest kidnapping took place on Friday in Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area in Zamfara, three residents said. Zamfara is one of the states most affected by kidnappings.
Musa Usman, whose 14-year-old son Ibrahim was among those abducted, said children and women from the village were clearing land for farming and collecting firewood when they were taken by gunmen and marched into a nearby forest.
“The children from different households went to collect firewood and few of them were going to farms in search of manual jobs when they were abducted,” Usman told Reuters by phone.
Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident in a statement but did not say how many people were abducted. The police were working with the military and community security guards to rescue the victims, he said.
Haruna Noma, another parent, said some of those taken were from two nearby villages of Kucheri and Danwuri who had gone to Wanzamai to clear land to farm.
The gunmen had not yet made ransom demands, the residents said.
Amina Tsafe said her daughter was also abducted and that most of the children taken were aged between 12 and 17 years.
Kidnappers in Nigeria often keep their victims for months if a ransom is not paid and also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.
Nigeria’s military has been bombing bush camps used by armed gangs, but the attacks have continued.

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks
Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor last year.
India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defense and oil imports.
Its longstanding security ties with Russia have put New Delhi in an awkward diplomatic position, and while it has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn the invasion.
Emine Dzhaparova, Kyiv’s first deputy foreign minister, will “exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine” with a senior member of India’s foreign ministry, according to an Indian government statement.
India shares “warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation” with Ukraine and the visit will be an occasion to “further mutual understanding and interests,” the foreign ministry statement added.
There was no indication that Dzhaparova would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or ministers from his government.
While India has stopped short of publicly denouncing the invasion, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.
India is also snapping up discounted crude from Russia, resisting Western pressure to freeze out Moscow.
It has opted instead to strengthen trade ties with its long-standing ally — with the added benefits of tempering inflation while saving public money.
A report in The Hindu newspaper on Saturday said Dzhaparova would meet with media and think-tanks in New Delhi in an effort to build support for Ukraine.
She was also likely to invite Modi to visit Kyiv, it said.
Putin may visit India in July for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in what would be his first trip to Russia’s longstanding ally since December 2021.

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria

Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria
Canada repatriates 14 citizens from Islamic State camps in Syria

  • This is the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps under Daesh control in Syria
Montreal: Canada repatriated four women and 10 children from Daesh camps in northeastern Syria this week, police said on Friday.
This is the fourth repatriation operation conducted by the Canadian government of its nationals held in camps under Daesh camps control in Syria.
Three of the women were arrested at the airport before appearing in court on a “terrorism peace bond application,” a type of restraining order, police said in a statement.
One of them, an unidentified 38-year-old woman, was transported to Alberta in western Canada and released on bail pending a hearing on conditions of her status.
“This is not a criminal charge,” her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, told AFP, adding that the prosecutor will want to “ensure that the person follows the conditions for a period of up to one year.”
The other two, Ammara Amjad and Dure Ahmed, “will remain in custody until their next hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday,” police added.
“Everything was good” regarding the fourth woman, said Greenspon, who is representing all four repatriated women.
She faces neither criminal charges nor a request for a peace bond on terrorism.
“The 10 children are repatriated and are with their families here in Canada,” the lawyer added.
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department said Thursday it was concerned for the “health and well-being” of the Canadian children following the “deteriorating conditions in the camps” where they were confined until recently.
Last October, Canada repatriated two women and two children held in Syria, and in 2020, Ottawa allowed the return of an orphaned five-year-old girl, after her uncle filed a lawsuit against the government.
Since the end of the “caliphate” established by the Daesh group in Syria, many countries have been reticent to accept the repatriation of women and children of jihadists.

