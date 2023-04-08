At least 23 missing, four die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia

You are here

The coast guard rescued 53 African migrants off the Tunisian city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition. (File/AFP)
TUNIS: At least 23 African migrants were missing and four died on Saturday after their two boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said, amidst a sharp rise in migrant boats from the North African country.
The coast guard rescued 53 others off the southern city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition, Sfax court Judge Faouzi Masmoudi said.
He added that four bodies were recovered.
In recent weeks, dozens have gone missing and died in repeated drowning accidents off the Tunisian coast.
Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe. Crackdowns on human trafficking in Libya have made Tunisia a more accessible option.
The National Guard said on Friday that more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of the year while trying to cross into Europe, five times more than figures recorded in the same period last year.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe risks seeing a huge wave of migrants arriving on its shores from North Africa if financial stability in Tunisia is not safeguarded.
Meloni called on the IMF and other countries to help Tunisia quickly to avoid its collapse.
Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said last week the country needed funding and equipment to better protect its borders. Tunisia had received equipment from Italy in the past years, but Ammar said it was outdated and not sufficient.

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by rising investor confidence, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the first session of the week on a positive note, as it went up 59.63 points or 0.55 percent to 10,965.78.

On Sunday, parallel market Nomu edged up by 50.12 points or 0.25 percent to 20,063.99, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index too climbed by 0.45 percent to close at 1489.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.10 billion ($1.36 billion). 

The top gainer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up by 9.94 percent to SR26.65.

Other top performers of the day were Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Saudi Marketing Co. whose share prices went up by 9.88 percent. 

The worst performer of the day was Ataa Educational Co. as its share prices dropped by 2.52 percent to SR65.70.

On the announcements front, the Capital Markets Authority said that number of companies listed on Nomu increased to 46 firms in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 14 companies in the same period of 2021. 

Meanwhile, Saudi multinational dairy firm Almarai announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Sunday. 

Almarai's net profit in the first quarter of this year hit SR635.95 million, up 50.51 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In a Tadawul statement, Almarai also noted that its operating profit hit SR802 million in the first quarter. 

Almarai added that the positive momentum in revenue growth is expected to continue in the remaining months of 2023, driven by the expansion of the poultry segment and stable macroeconomic development. 

As the profits of Almarai surged, its share prices too went up by 2.99 percent to SR58.50. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Canadian Medical Center Co. said that its board of directors recommended a 10-for-1 stock split. 

Accordingly, the share capital will amount to 77 million instead of 7.7 million. 

At the end of Sunday’s trading, Canadian Medical Center Co.’s share prices edged up by 1.52 percent to close at SR42.85. 

British royals gather for first Easter of King Charles’ reign

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

British royals gather for first Easter of King Charles’ reign

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
  • Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: King Charles and senior British royals gathered at Windsor Castle for their traditional Easter service on Sunday, the first of the new monarch’s reign.
Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his extended family including son and heir Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children, in a walk from the castle to the nearby St. George’s Chapel.
Also present was the king’s younger brother Prince Andrew, who was removed from royal duties before settling a US sex abuse lawsuit last year.
The occasion, one of the few events which bring all the royals together in public, is particularly poignant this year, being the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth and also falling two years to the day since her husband Prince Philip died. Both are buried in the King George VI chapel at Windsor.
It is also the 18th wedding anniversary for Charles and second wife Camilla, who tied the knot in Windsor in 2005.
As king, Charles is the symbolic head of the Church of England as its Supreme Governor, and the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that there was disagreement between the monarch and church leaders over the role other faiths might play in his coronation, a solemn religious occasion, on May 6.
The paper said the discussions were delaying the release of the coronation’s Order of Service, but said both Buckingham Palace and the Church had said details would be released in due course while sources had denied there was any delay.

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   
Updated 24 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   

ACWA Power’s Jazlah water desalination project gets commercial operation certificate   
Updated 24 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power’s Jazlah Water Desalination Co. has received the commercial operation certificate from its customer Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the production of 600,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day. 

Jazlah is owned by a consortium led by ACWA Power, which holds a 40.2 percent stake, with other strategic partners -- Gulf Investment Corp. and AlBawani Water & Power Co. 

With an investment value of $650 million, the consortium is responsible for designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the desalination plant in Jubail using the latest Reverse Osmosis Technology.  

ACWA Power said in a bourse filing that the financial impact of this project is expected to be reflected during the second quarter of 2023. 

Jazlah desalination plant is the first project to be launched by the Saudi Water Partnership Co. in the Eastern Province, as the project contains four water tanks with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters.  

ACWA Power said the project has successfully capitalized on local content with nearly SR850 million injected into the national economy, indicating the rising role of the private sector in developing local content 

It added that the project contributes more effectively to achieving the development goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The project chose to use reverse osmosis technology as opposed to alternative thermal technology as it typically uses less energy than thermal desalination plants.  Reverse osmosis is defined as a water purification system that uses semipermeable membranes and pressure to separate salts from water. 

The 25-year water purchase agreement that the consortium signed with the Saudi Water Partnership Co. involves designing, constructing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the desalination plant as well as associated potable water storage and electrical special facilities. 

The company had awarded the engineering procurement construction part of the contract to a consortium consisting of Power China, SEPCO-III and Abengoa. 

In addition to the core desalination process of an RO, the project consists of four tanks which are enough for one day of supply. It used 13.5 km of overhead transmission line and 3.5 km of interface dispatch line. The desalination project has used a total undersea piping of 11.5 km. 

Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
Updated 35 min 1 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
  • Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt
Updated 35 min 1 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt hopes that an exhibition of ancient artifacts in Paris will drum up interest and boost the numbers of French tourists visiting the country.

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt.

Egypt’s Tourism Ministry said that it expected the number of French visiting Egypt to increase by up to 20 percent due to renewed interest in the ancient civilization. 

Mohamed Othman, head of Egypt’s Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee, said the exhibition uses virtual reality to highlight destinations in Egypt, and is a golden opportunity to promote Egypt to Europeans. He said that more than 140,000 tickets were sold before the launch of the exhibition. 

Ahmed Al-Sheikh, an official in a large tourism company, highlighted the significance of similar exhibitions abroad.

He said they help build cultural bridges between Egypt and host countries, particularly France, where people have a great appreciation for ancient Egyptian civilization.

Mohamed Taher, a writer specializing in Egyptian tourism, told Arab News that there was a significant turnout at the exhibition’s opening day.

The exhibition spent a year on display in the US before moving to France. It is open in Paris until Sept. 17.

M&A activities in Saudi Arabia to speed up despite global slowdown: PwC report

M&A activities in Saudi Arabia to speed up despite global slowdown: PwC report
Updated 43 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

M&A activities in Saudi Arabia to speed up despite global slowdown: PwC report

M&A activities in Saudi Arabia to speed up despite global slowdown: PwC report
Updated 43 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mergers and acquisition activities in Saudi Arabia are expected to accelerate in 2023, even as the world is witnessing a slowdown in M&A deals, according to a new report. 

The report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East noted that Saudi Arabia has become one of the most attractive markets for international companies seeking new M&A. 

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the country’s economy has also played a key role in turning the Kingdom into a hub for international investors. 

“Saudi Arabia is expecting a further pick up in M&A activity during 2023, despite a strong pipeline of IPOs, as the gap in valuation multiples between these two exit routes narrows for investors looking to sell assets,” said Imad Matar, deals partner at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia. 

He added: “At the same time, the Public Investment Fund will continue to spearhead outbound cross-border transactions, as well as fueling domestic deals. Middle East CEOs are actively preparing for a more dynamic period ahead, marked by transformation to strengthen their longer-term resilience.” 

The report said that Saudi Arabia’s national vision, industrial strategies, and various tourism initiatives will help sustain economic growth beyond Vision 2030 and support future M&A opportunities. 

According to the report, the Middle East region as a whole is also witnessing a spur in M&A activities, as it maintained an upward trajectory in 2022 amid a global slowdown. 

The report said that the majority of Middle East M&A activities were concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, which collectively recorded 563 deals or 89 percent of the region’s total volume. 

The report also talked about the initial public offerings in Saudi Arabia which witnessed 17 primary listings in 2022, including the $1.3 billion IPO of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. 

Earlier in March, global rating agency Moody’s said that banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region will witness a rise in M&A activity enabling future synergies and oil revenue divergences in the region. 

‘‘Consolidation among GCC region banks brings scale to support the diversification of Gulf economies away from oil, and benefits in revenue and cost synergies,” said Francesca Paolino, an analyst at Moody’s. 

The rating agency noted that this development will occur despite the region’s pre-existing strong bank financial fundamentals and their modest level of over-banking.  

In an interview with Arab News, Gregory Garnier, regional head of private equity and sovereign wealth fund practices at Bain & Co. said that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East are the driving forces behind M&A in the region, which witnessed the activity rise to about 39 percent in 2022. 

The top official of the American management consulting firm also attributed the rise in M&A deals in the region to “high economic growth” providing “financial headroom to invest.”

