At least 23 missing, four die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia

Closing bell: Saudi bourses begin week on a positive note

RIYADH: Driven by rising investor confidence, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the first session of the week on a positive note, as it went up 59.63 points or 0.55 percent to 10,965.78.

On Sunday, parallel market Nomu edged up by 50.12 points or 0.25 percent to 20,063.99, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index too climbed by 0.45 percent to close at 1489.21.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.10 billion ($1.36 billion).

The top gainer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up by 9.94 percent to SR26.65.

Other top performers of the day were Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Saudi Marketing Co. whose share prices went up by 9.88 percent.

The worst performer of the day was Ataa Educational Co. as its share prices dropped by 2.52 percent to SR65.70.

On the announcements front, the Capital Markets Authority said that number of companies listed on Nomu increased to 46 firms in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 14 companies in the same period of 2021.

Meanwhile, Saudi multinational dairy firm Almarai announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Sunday.

Almarai's net profit in the first quarter of this year hit SR635.95 million, up 50.51 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In a Tadawul statement, Almarai also noted that its operating profit hit SR802 million in the first quarter.

Almarai added that the positive momentum in revenue growth is expected to continue in the remaining months of 2023, driven by the expansion of the poultry segment and stable macroeconomic development.

As the profits of Almarai surged, its share prices too went up by 2.99 percent to SR58.50.

In a statement to Tadawul, Canadian Medical Center Co. said that its board of directors recommended a 10-for-1 stock split.

Accordingly, the share capital will amount to 77 million instead of 7.7 million.

At the end of Sunday’s trading, Canadian Medical Center Co.’s share prices edged up by 1.52 percent to close at SR42.85.