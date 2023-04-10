You are here

  • Home
  • After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
The change in how Twitter refers to Washington-based National Public Radio happened quietly overnight Saturday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxmfc

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
  • Musk’s move against NPR came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verified status on the platform
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter has backtracked after an uproar for labeling the US radio network NPR as “state- affiliated media” and now calls it “government-funded.”
Elon Musk’s social media network has also applied that new label to the BBC, which is funded predominantly by British households paying a license fee.
Britain’s beloved national broadcaster has reached out to Twitter for clarification, news reports said.
The change in how Twitter refers to Washington-based National Public Radio happened quietly overnight Saturday and comes after the network complained that the term “state-affiliated” was disparaging and inaccurate.
Twitter last week branded NPR in the same way as government-owned Chinese and Russian platforms.
In protest, NPR stopped tweeting. In its updated Twitter bio, NPR’s main account — which has more than 8.8 million followers — invited users to “find us every other place where you read the news.”
NPR CEO John Lansing said the decision by Twitter was “unacceptable” and the radio’s account has remained silent ever since.
Other accounts run by NPR, such as its music and politics handles, did not have the “state-affiliated” specification and have continued to post tweets.
Musk’s move against NPR came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verified status on the platform, which like NPR, is often accused of left-leaning bias, particularly by US conservatives.
According to Twitter policy, the decisions will deamplify tweets from both companies, limiting their reach on a platform that remains a major communication tool for media outlets, celebrities and officials.
Musk has for years expressed a deep disdain for the news media and in recent weeks installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site’s main press address.
But on Thursday, NPR said Musk had signaled in a series of emails that the relabeling may not have been “accurate” and that Twitter would look further into the matter.
“The operating principle at Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-US accounts as government, then we should do the same for the US, but it sounds like that might not be accurate here,” Musk wrote to NPR.
According to NPR’s website, the bulk of its budget comes from fees paid by member stations throughout the United States, who are themselves supported by individual donors and government funds.
NPR, one of America’s most respected news outlets, told AFP less than one percent of its operational budget comes from federal sources.

Topics: Twitter NPR BBC Elon Musk

Related

NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
Media
NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Media
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces
  • Sundar Pichai says company is testing several new products
  • Opportunity will give more power and flexibility, insists chief
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Google plans to include conversational artificial intelligence features in its search engine as it seeks to respond to changes brought about by the rapidly changing industry, says Sundar Pichai.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Alphabet and Google CEO said AI will enhance user experience to give people more power and flexibility when searching online.

Pichai said: “Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely.”

Google is a pioneer in the field of large language models, the term used to refer to AI models that can generate natural language texts from large amounts of data.

The technology is at the heart of services like ChatGPT, the AI chatbot sensation released to the public in the autumn of last year by OpenAI.

Microsoft recently launched an upgraded version of its Bing search engine, which is now powered by ChatGPT. The company said that the new search engine helped it exceed 100 million daily active users last month.

Along with adding it to Bing, the firm spearheaded by Satya Nadella is also integrating the chatbot technology into its Edge browser as well as other Microsoft 365 applications and services.

Google has long been the dominant player in the field of search engine technology, offering a fast and simple way to access information online.

The algorithm that powers its search engine has been the driving force of the business, accounting for more than half of the revenue at parent Alphabet.

Pichai dismissed the potential threat posed by chatbots and added that “the opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before.”

Google released Bard to the public in February, its own AI chatbot that is similar to ChatGPT, hinting at possible plans to integrate the technology into its search engine.

Pichai added: “It has been incredible to see user excitement around adoption of these technologies, and some of that is a pleasant surprise as well.”

Although Google insists on saying that Bard is an “experiment” and a “powerful technology” that should be used in a “responsible way,” Pichai confirmed that the tech giant is “thoughtfully integrating LLMs into search in a deeper way.”

However, Google has not yet released any specific information about when or how it plans to integrate the technology.

Pichai said that Google is testing several new AI-powered search products, including ones that would allow people to ask follow-up questions to their original query.

Google announced in March that it was working on testing AI features for its Workspace tools, including Gmail and Docs.

Although the AI race has injected fresh energy and optimism into the tech industry, the sector is in the midst of a transition that includes cost-cutting and layoffs due to economic uncertainty.

Google earlier this week announced cuts of some employee perks, ranging from dining facilities to the company’s computing infrastructure.

Topics: media Google AI chatbot

Related

Google launches ChatGPT rival in US and UK
Media
Google launches ChatGPT rival in US and UK
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

US reporter charged with spying: Russian news agencies

US reporter charged with spying: Russian news agencies
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

US reporter charged with spying: Russian news agencies

US reporter charged with spying: Russian news agencies
  • The arrest of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich prompted an outcry from media outlets and rights groups
  • "He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," TASS said
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow has formally charged US journalist Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russian news agencies reported Friday, adding that he had denied the accusations.
The arrest of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich prompted an outcry from media outlets and rights groups, as well as government officials in Washington.
“FSB investigators charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country,” Russian state-run agency TASS said, citing a law enforcement source.
“He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia,” TASS said.
Gershkovich’s arrest is seen as a serious escalation of Moscow’s crackdown on the media.
His publication, one of the most prestigious in the United States, “vehemently denies the allegations” against its “trusted and dedicated reporter.”
The case has been classified as secret, limiting the amount of information available.
His arrest also comes as Moscow’s relationship with Washington has been severely downgraded because of the Ukraine offensive.
Washington has long accused Moscow of arbitrarily arresting Americans in order to secure the release of detained Russians.
US President Joe Biden called for Gershkovich’s release on Friday, the White House calling the accusations against him “ridiculous.”
Russia said on Thursday it was “pointless” to try to pressure Moscow over the case.

Topics: Russia espionage Evan Gershkovich The Wall Street Journal US

Related

Nobel-winning Russian editor: ‘I know Gershkovich, he’s no spy’
Media
Nobel-winning Russian editor: ‘I know Gershkovich, he’s no spy’

Afghan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown

Afghan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

Afghan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown

Afghan women-run radio resumes broadcasts after shutdown
  • Sadai Banowan, which means ‘women’s voice’ in Dari, was launched 10 years ago
  • It is Afghanistan’s only women-run radio station
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: A women-run radio station in northeastern Afghanistan has resumed its broadcasts, after officials shut it down for a week for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official and the head of the station said Friday.
Sadai Banowan, which means “women’s voice” in Dari, was launched 10 years ago in Badakhshan province and is Afghanistan’s only women-run radio station. Six of its eight staff members are women.
Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for Information and Culture in Badakhshan, said the station was allowed to resume activities on Thursday after it had obeyed the “laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate” and agreed to stop broadcasting any kind of music.
Station head Najia Sorosh said after the station “gave a commitment to officials at the information and culture department, they unlocked the door of the station,” and they started broadcasting again.
The Afghan Journalist Safety Committee, an Afghan watchdog organization that promotes the safety of journalists and press freedom and which was involved in mediation for the station’s reopening, welcomed the resumption of broadcasts.
“Following AJSC’s advocacy efforts, Sadai Banowan radio resumed its broadcasts,” it said in a tweet.
Representatives from the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Vice and Virtue Directorate had shut down the station a week earlier.
Many journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Media outlets closed over a lack of funds or because staff left the country, according to the Afghan Independent Journalists Association.
The Taliban have barred women from most forms of employment and education beyond the sixth grade, including university. There is no official ban on music. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred most television, radio and newspapers in the country.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Taliban close women-run Afghan station for playing music
Media
Taliban close women-run Afghan station for playing music
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats
World
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

Vice Media Group unveils ‘The State of Arab Youth’ report

Vice Media Group unveils ‘The State of Arab Youth’ report
Updated 09 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Vice Media Group unveils ‘The State of Arab Youth’ report

Vice Media Group unveils ‘The State of Arab Youth’ report
  • Identity, expression, connectivity, ambition are four key areas of study
Updated 09 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Vice Media Group has launched the first edition of its “The State of Arab Youth” report.

The regional edition builds on the global document published by Vice Media in 2022 and is based on interviews conducted by the company’s employees, as well as an online survey.

The report’s insights can be put into four key areas: identity, expression, connectivity, and ambition.

Some 52 percent of youth in the Middle East and North Africa region said that personality was the main driver of their identity, while 49 percent attributed it to family, 47 percent to education, and 37 percent to friends.

These markers of identity were found to be stronger in the region than traditional ones globally, such as age and gender.

Julie Arbit, global senior vice president of Insights at Vice Media Group, told Arab News: “Young people in the Middle East are defining themselves by who they are, which is their personality, versus more traditional identity markers of age and gender.”

A total of 57 percent said they expressed their identity through their thoughts and opinions, followed by their appearance (44 percent) and language (40 percent).

Arbit added: “As that concept of identity is becoming more important to young people in the region, they are creating new avenues of expression and remaking culture in the process.”

FASTFACTS

YOUTH IN THE MENA REGION

Their identity is driven by personality (52 percent), family (49 percent), education (47 percent), and friends (37 percent).

Some 57 percent express their identity through their thoughts and opinions, followed by their appearance (44 percent) and their language (40 percent).

More than 52 percent use fashion to celebrate their cultural heritage.

Some 55 percent use beauty and grooming products to showcase their creativity.

One in three gamers turn to gaming as a place for self-expression.

Some 57 percent are excited to explore the metaverse.

A total of 69 percent are always looking for ways to use technology to enhance their lives.

Some 54 percent agree that sometimes they need to take a break from technology.

A total of 50 percent say their financial health is good or excellent.

More than 52 percent of Arab youth use fashion to celebrate their cultural heritage, which is 19 percentage points higher than the global average, while 55 percent use beauty and grooming products to showcase their creativity.

Arbit said: “This expression is not limited to the real world; we’re seeing expression flourish in virtual worlds too, with gaming really becoming a place for Arab youth to express themselves.”

One in three gamers in the MENA region, for example, turn to gaming as a place for self-expression, and 57 percent are excited to explore the metaverse.

Technology also plays a huge role in the lives of Arab youth for both connection and expression, with 69 percent saying they are always looking for ways to use technology to enhance their lives.

Some 30 percent in the MENA region — 14 percentage points higher than the global average — said they “need a lot more” technology to live a happy and healthy life.

The prevalence of technology and social media in the lives of people, especially children and young adults, has led to global concerns around online safety and mental health.

The US called on TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to appear recently before a bipartisan committee where he was asked about the platform’s adverse impact on children and teenagers, among other things.

Arbit said: “I’d be remiss to say that we don’t recognize the downsides of technology and media. However, what we’ve seen in other studies that we’ve done is that technology can actually improve young people’s mental health.”

She added that another Vice Media study had revealed that gaming in particular works to improve the mental health of young people, who feel it provides a place to escape and relax, as well as connect with other people.

Dina Alsharif, senior strategist at Vice Media’s agency Virtue, said that today’s youth are mindful of the potential dangers of technology and social media, and know how to deal with the issue.

In fact, 54 percent of the MENA youth agree that sometimes they need to take a break from technology, she added.

The youngsters have also acknowledged that in order to lead a happy and healthy life they need resources other than technology, such as money (53 percent), knowledge and education (47 percent), exercise and physical activity (42 percent), and creativity (41 percent), among others.

Some 54 percent of youth said their style is “heavily influenced by what they see on social media,” and 53 percent said they look for new beauty and grooming ideas from their peers on social media.

However, Alsharif said, the influence of social media is not necessarily a bad thing, adding: “We are being influenced by what we see, but at the same time we’re setting the stage.”

For young people in the Arab world, social media is a tool that inspires, influences and connects.

In Saudi Arabia, 70 percent of the population are under 30. As the Kingdom undergoes a massive transformation, Saudi youth are making a very “unapologetic point” about who they are, Alsharif said.

“They see that the change that they want is actually coming to life,” she added.

This is evident in the report, which says that 40 percent of Saudi youth are optimistic about the future of their country, compared to 21 percent globally.

Youth in the region are also more confident about their personal finances than anywhere else in the world, with 50 percent saying their financial health is good or excellent — 14 percentage points higher than the global average.

Alsharif said: “The Saudi youth are really excited about their financial futures and feel like it’s either good or excellent.”

She found the “most exciting” finding to be the level of optimism among Arab youth.

Some 35 percent of Gen Z audiences in MENA are more likely to be very optimistic about the world — 11 percentage points higher than the global average — and 45 percent are more likely to be very optimistic about their country, 15 percentage points higher than the global average.

Alsharif added: “The optimism shows that there’s so much more growth and positive change that’s going to happen. There’s a lot of opportunity and that’s the most exciting part.”

Topics: Vice Media Group

Related

A ‘key trend’ in latest Arab Youth Survey is ‘decline in news consumption’ graphic
Media
A ‘key trend’ in latest Arab Youth Survey is ‘decline in news consumption’
Special Arab Youth Survey finds young Saudis increasingly optimistic, reflecting wider regional trend
Middle-East
Arab Youth Survey finds young Saudis increasingly optimistic, reflecting wider regional trend

Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking

Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking

Founder of TikTok parent company lost $17 billion in 2022: ranking
  • Despite huge losses, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is still the second-richest entrepreneur in the world under age 40, with wealth valued at $37 billion, according to statistics published by the Chinese firm Hurun
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok parent company ByteDance, saw his personal fortune fall by $17 billion last year, according to a new Chinese ranking published Thursday.

The reasons for the losses are unknown, but Zhang is still the second-richest entrepreneur in the world under the age of 40, with wealth valued at $37 billion, according to statistics published by the Chinese firm Hurun.

Ahead of him is Mark Zuckerberg, boss of US tech giant Meta — the owner of Facebook and Instagram — whose fortune was estimated by Hurun at $68 billion.
According to the ranking, Zuckerberg also lost money last year to the tune of $8 billion.
Zhang co-founded ByteDance in Beijing in 2012, but resigned from the group in 2021 in the midst of regulatory tightening on China’s tech industry.
A Chinese citizen, Zhang is now based in Singapore.
ByteDance’s success in China’s highly competitive Internet sector has been largely thanks to its popular short video app Douyin.
The app is the most valuable start-up globally, with a market capitalization of $200 billion, according to Hurun.
Its international version, TikTok, is wildly popular with teenagers around the world, but concerns over national security have left its future uncertain in many countries.
Critics say TikTok allows Chinese authorities access to global user data — allegations the firm has vehemently denied.
Still, the US, Canadian, British and Australian governments, as well as the European Commission, have recently banned their officials from installing TikTok on work phones.
And Washington has threatened the app with a total ban, with TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew hauled before a US congressional hearing recently to defend it.
On Tuesday, TikTok was fined 12.7 million pounds ($15.8 billion) by the British digital regulator over its use of the personal data of children.
 

Topics: TikTok Bytedance Facebook Zhang Yiming Hurun

Related

TikTok-owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China
Media
TikTok-owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China
At the start of this year, ByteDance began exploring the possibility of a public listing. (File/AFP)
Media
ByteDance in talks with banks to borrow more than $3bn

Latest updates

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Israeli sisters killed in shooting attack laid to rest
British-Israeli nationals Rina and Maya Dee, who were murdered in a West Bank attack. (Twitter/Screenshot)
Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills
China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.