US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69), deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations at an undisclosed location in South China Sea. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

  • China condemned the ‘illegal’ intrusion of the US warship
BEIJING: The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a “freedom of navigation” operation on Monday.
The operation “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the Navy said in a statement.
The destroyer had “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law,” it added.
After the operation, the Milius “exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea,” it said.
According to the statement, the ship sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef — about 1,400 kilometers (860 miles) from the southern tip of Taiwan’s mainland.

China has condemned the “illegal” intrusion of the US warship.
“Missile destroyer USS Milius illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to the Meiji Reef in China’s Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tian Junli, spokesman for the Chinese military’s Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement, adding Beijing’s air force “followed and carried out surveillance of the vessel.”
About 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, Chinese fighter jets and warships are carrying out three days of military drills around Taiwan, including simulated strikes on the island.

The war games follow a meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside Los Angeles.
The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely.”
On Monday, Beijing said fighter jets carrying “live ammunition” had conducted “simulated strikes” near Taiwan and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.
China claims vast swathes of the area that overlap with exclusive economic zones of various countries, including the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway.

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police
  • High toll was partly due to ‘revenge travel’ as country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain COVID-19
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
MANILA: At least 72 people have died by drowning in the Philippines since the start of the month, police said Monday, attributing the unusually high figure in part to millions hitting the beach for Holy Week.
The holiday is traditionally marked in the Catholic-majority nation by millions of people leaving the capital Manila to spend time with family.
Philippine National Police spokeswoman Col. Jean Fajardo said the high toll was partly due to “revenge travel” as the country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
“People got a bit excited to go to beaches and resorts,” Fajardo said.
A breakdown of the fatalities was not immediately available, but Fajardo said the victims included children who were left unattended by guardians while swimming, as well as people who hit beaches while drunk.
Fajardo called the death toll “unusual” and higher than past years.
“Resorts and beaches were packed. This also contributed to the number of drowning incidents,” she added.
The World Health Organization has said drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, with an estimated 236,000 fatalities annually.

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills
  • China’s war games involved sending planes, ships and personnel into “the maritime areas and air space” around all four sides of Taiwan, the army said as it launched the exercises, engineered to flex Beijing’s military muscles
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese fighter jets and warships simulated strikes on Taiwan Sunday as they encircled the island during a second day of military drills launched in response to its president meeting with the US House speaker.
The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely.”
Dubbed “Joint Sword,” the three-day operation — which includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan — will run until Monday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.
“I am a little worried; I would be lying to you if I say that I am not,” said 73-year-old Donald Ho, who was exercising Sunday morning in a Taipei park.
“I am still worried because if a war broke out both sides will suffer quite a lot,” he told AFP.
China’s war games involved sending planes, ships and personnel into “the maritime areas and air space” around all four sides of Taiwan, the army said as it launched the exercises, engineered to flex Beijing’s military muscles.
A report from state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday said drills had “simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters,” adding that forces “continued to maintain the situation of closely encircling the island.”
The air force also deployed dozens of aircraft to “fly into the target airspace,” and ground forces had carried out drills for “multi-target precision strikes,” the report added.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, which come after she met last week with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside Los Angeles on her way home from a visit with two allied countries in Central America.
She pledged to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” in the face of “continued authoritarian expansionism.”
In Washington, a State Department spokesperson said the United States had “consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo,” while the Pentagon said it too was “monitoring events closely.”
“There is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit — which was consistent with longstanding US practice and policy — into something it is not or use it as pretext to overreact,” a Defense Department spokesperson said Sunday, referring to Tsai’s stop in California.
The United States has been deliberately ambiguous on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily, although for decades it has sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defense.

Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the rocky coast of China’s Fujian province, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Taiwan’s Matsu Islands and 190 kilometers from Taipei.
“These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces and against their provocative activities,” said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman.
AFP saw no immediate signs of enhanced military maneuvers on the northern coast of Pingtan, a Chinese island across the strait from Taiwan where the live-ammunition exercises will kick off on Monday.
On a roadside verge high above the ocean, Lin Ren blasted the Chinese national anthem on a loop as he sold cups of coffee from the back of his car.
“I think the current exercises serve as a way of putting pressure on Taiwan,” the 29-year-old told AFP.
“I think they make it clear to them that we have the capabilities... to unify.”
China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.
Taipei’s defense ministry said it had detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around Taiwan on Sunday.
It said 45 aircraft had crossed the median line separating Taiwan from mainland China on Saturday — the most incursions this year, according to figures maintained by AFP.
Over the weekend there were around 150 detections of Chinese ships or aircraft, including fighter jets, drones, bombers, and transport aircraft, according to the ministry.
The island has been on high alert and said its forces “will be well prepared and maintain solid combat readiness,” while making sure not to “escalate conflict.”
An AFP journalist saw Mirage 2000 fighter jets scrambling at the Hsinchu air force base in northern Taiwan on Sunday.
Three boats from Taiwan’s elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit were also seen patrolling the Matsu Islands on Sunday, according to an AFP journalist.
“The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has continued to conduct military exercises around the Taiwan Strait and since this morning it has successively dispatched multiple batches of aircraft... as well as a number of ships in the area,” Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
The drills came hours after the departure from Beijing of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in China to urge his counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
In August last year, China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan in its largest show of force in years following a trip to the island by McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi.
Tsai returned to Taiwan on Friday after visiting her island’s dwindling band of official diplomatic allies in Latin America, with two US stopovers that included meetings with McCarthy and other lawmakers.

 

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
  • Emergency responders had deployed a helicopter as well as mountain rescue dogs to the scene, although the prefecture warned a further avalanche could not be ruled out
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: An avalanche on Sunday near Mont Blanc in southeastern France swept four people to their deaths and left two more missing, the officials said.
Among the dead were two mountain guides caught by the snow tumbling down the Armancette glacier, the prefecture for the Haute-Savoie department said.
Investigators had been called in help with the search for the two persons still unaccounted for in the Alps.
One person also suffered slight injuries in the avalanche while eight others also swept up were unharmed, the prefecture said.
The avalanche, covered an area of 1,000 meters by 500 meters
No avalanche warning had been issued for the region by weather authority Meteo France, but a combination of warmth and wind may have been behind the disaster, the prefecture added.
“We’re thinking of (the victims) as well as of their families,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.
“Our emergency services have been mobilized to find those still trapped in the snow.”
Emergency responders had deployed a helicopter as well as mountain rescue dogs to the scene, although the prefecture warned a further avalanche could not be ruled out.
The operation was suspended in the evening, but will resume at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) Monday.
“I think it’s the most deadly avalanche this season,” Contamines-Montjoie mayor Francois Barbier told AFP.
Two brothers died in an avalanche on the same glacier in 2014, both experienced climbers in their 20s.

 

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

MILAN: A vessel with around 400 people on board is adrift between Malta and Libya and is taking on water, support service Alarm Phone said on Sunday, amid a sharp rise of migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Alarm Phone said on Twitter they had received a call from the boat, which departed from Tobruk, in Libya, last night and that they had informed authorities. But no rescue operation has been launched so far, they added.

Alarm Phone said people on board were panicking, with several of them requiring medical attention. 

The vessel was out of fuel and its lower deck was full of water, while the captain had left and there was nobody who could steer the boat, they added.

Alarm Phone said the boat was now in the Maltese Search and Rescue area or SAR.

It was not immediately possible to reach Maltese authorities.

German NGO Sea-Watch International said on its Twitter account that on Sunday it was carrying out searches of boats in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, including the one flagged by Alarm Phone.

Another NGO, Germany’s Resqship, said on Sunday at least 23 migrants died the previous night in the Mediterranean in a separate shipwreck.

They said on Twitter they found 25 people in the water during a rescue operation, and that they were able to recover 22 survivors and two bodies. 

But Resqship added their crew was told about 20 other people had already drowned.

Last week 440 migrants were rescued off Malta after a complex 11-hour operation in stormy seas by the Geo Barents vessel of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity, while at least 23 African migrants were missing and four died on Saturday after their two boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to reach Italy.

In the homes of Pakistan’s Memons, age-old recipes bring nostalgia to Ramadan tables

An iftar spread of traditional Ramadan dishes made in Pakistan’s Memon households. (AN photo)
An iftar spread of traditional Ramadan dishes made in Pakistan’s Memon households. (AN photo)
Updated 10 April 2023

In the homes of Pakistan’s Memons, age-old recipes bring nostalgia to Ramadan tables

An iftar spread of traditional Ramadan dishes made in Pakistan’s Memon households. (AN photo)
  • Memons, a Muslim ethnic group, have their origins in small towns and villages of the Kutch, Gujarat and Kathiawad regions of India
  • Cuisine has many simple, easy-to-make recipes passed down over generations that community members have preserved
Updated 10 April 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Every Ramadan, Memon households in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi revisit easy-to-make recipes passed down through generations, bringing a sense of family and nostalgia to suhoor and iftar table spreads.

Memons, a Muslim ethnic group, have their origins in small towns and villages of the Kutch, Gujarat and Kathiawad regions of India.

After the partition of British India in 1947 and the creation of Pakistan, a large number of Memons migrated to Pakistan, especially to the port city of Karachi.

Memons have traditionally been a mercantile community, and began significant migration beyond the borders of India in the 18th and 19th centuries. Thus, Memon food has been widely influenced by South Indian, Bengali and Arab cuisine as Memon ancestors often traveled through these regions as traders and adopted their culinary methods to give a twist to their original recipes.   

“We are from Bagasara, India. It is a small town in Gujarat. When (my) grandmothers migrated from there at the time of partition, we got these recipes from there,” Yasir Billoo, a 48-year-old food consultant from the Memon community, told Arab News.  

“We prefer keeping it (the recipe) simple but they carry a punch of nostalgia. (They) remind us of our nani, dadi (maternal and paternal grandmothers).”  

A respected community member, Saeeda Haroon, 80, said that the taste of Memoni dishes was enhanced by the use of coriander, mint and other herbs.  

“We toss the food really well while cooking. We add coriander, mint and spring onion to add freshness to the food,” Haroon told Arab News.  

“We don’t use a lot of oil, keeping health concerns in mind.”  

Billoo said there were quite a few dishes in Memoni cuisine that added a special value to iftar platters and get-togethers for Ramadan evening meals.  

The main fried items made in Memon households during Ramadan include “bajray ke kebab” (millet flour kebabs), which is a variant of “nargisi kebab” without the egg, “lambe kebab” (cylindrical-shaped kebabs), and “purey,” a type of paper-thin pancake.  

Billoo said that the millet flour kebabs were made in rough, round shapes, with spring onions added for a fresh taste. Lambe kebabs were made of minced beef, bread, eggs, herbs and spices, and then shaped into long cylinders, a recipe passed down since his grandmother’s time.

Billoo also talked about “chilley” or “purey,” and described them as a “very unique and significant part of the Memoni cuisine.”  

“Our savory and sweet chillas, which we refer to as ‘purey,’ with dipped sugar, and the (savory) ones that are made with egg, are (cooked) a lot during Ramadan,” he said.  

“It is paper-thin. We can have it for breakfast too. It is usually a running dish in Ramadan.”  

Mehrun Rafiq, a 75-year-old grandmother, said that Memon cuisine was considered good for health in the past because of the purity of its ingredients.  

“Memoni cuisine made decades ago in our households in India was very good for health,” Rafiq told Arab News. “It consisted of ingredients such as flour, eggs and ‘asli ghee’ that would be particularly made for women who had just given birth to babies.”

Speaking about Memoni desserts preferred during Ramadan, Billoo said faluda, or vermicelli noodles made in sweetened milk, was the main item.

The dish is made with China grass powder, sugar and milk or water. Rooh Afza, a sweet red syrup popular in India and Pakistan, is used to add color, taste and a sweet aroma to the mixture.

Billo saidd that Memoni recipes were easy to make and many could be prepared in advance to be consumed at iftar during Ramadan.  

“Personally, we prefer not to make any changes to the recipes. (They’re) very simplistic,” he said. “The beauty of our Memoni cuisine is that it has simple flavors. A mix of four to five ingredients makes something incredible.”

 

