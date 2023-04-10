You are here

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a 'special case' for asylum, former army head says

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
Sir Richard Dannatt described the planned deportation of an Afghan pilot as flawed. (Reuters)
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says

Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
  • ‘Hero’ veteran threatened with removal to Rwanda after journey through Europe in wake of Taliban takeover
  • Sir Richard Dannatt: ‘Clearly there is a flaw in evolving British policy’
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Afghan pilot in the UK at the center of a deportation row is a “special case” for asylum, a former head of the British Army has told The Independent.

The veteran, who traveled to the UK through Europe from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover in 2021, has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda — a policy that the government claims is targeting economic migrants.

Sir Richard Dannatt warned that policy is unduly overlapping, describing the planned deportation of the pilot as a “flaw.”

He said: “Clearly there is a flaw in evolving British policy. While the pressure is on to reduce small boat crossings, Afghans who have worked with the British, like this pilot, must be a special case.”

The Afghan pilot, who took part in missions against the Taliban alongside Western-led forces, should be made eligible for the UK’s Afghan relocations and assistance policy, or Arap, Dannatt added.

During an investigation by The Independent, it was revealed that the pilot, who was described by his US supervisor as a “patriot to his nation,” was facing deportation as a result of UK Home Office policy.

He was warned that his journey via Europe to the UK could have “consequences for whether your claim is admitted to the UK asylum system,” resulting in his possible deportation to Rwanda in line with new policy targeting small boat arrivals.

Dannatt added: “Those in touch with him must advise him to apply for the Arap scheme and not take no for an answer.

“The Home Office should be passed his details in order to lift him out of the general mass of small boat illegal entrants.”

The pilot said that he has been “forgotten” by Britain, adding: “What safe and legal way was there after the fall of Afghanistan?”

Despite mounting criticism over the pilot’s potential deportation, the UK Home Office has refused to comment on individual cases.

However, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to “make sure the Home Office has a look” at the case.

Former Conservative Cabinet minister David Davis told The Independent: “We have a moral responsibility to people who are our allies. There must be a mechanism for looking at his case.

“It demonstrates we don’t have a workable policy at the moment. Until you have safe and legal routes it’s hazardous to do what the government is doing.”

A campaign by The Independent newspaper to encourage the granting of asylum for the former pilot has been backed by figures across the political spectrum, as well as charities and military veterans.

Former army captain Mike Crofts, who served two tours in Afghanistan, said: “The government’s abandonment of Afghan soldiers who served the UK cause in Afghanistan is further indictment of a failed approach to immigration.”

He added: “This case only serves to highlight the motivation behind many using boat crossings. The so-called legal routes into the UK exist only in name.”

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero
Updated 56 sec ago
AFP

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero
Updated 56 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Monday commemorated slain anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani amid calls for a fresh probe into the murder that almost plunged the country into a race war 30 years ago.

Hani, a hugely popular figure and the then leader of the South African Communist Party, was gunned down by Janusz Walus, a white supremacist, on April 10, 1993.

Three decades on, many South Africans harbor questions about the killing, suspecting Walus and his accomplice did not act alone.

Conspiracy theories, involving anyone from the secret services to the ANC, abound.

“I don’t have closure,” Hani’s widow, Limpho, told a memorial ceremony attended by SACP party leaders and foreign dignitaries on Monday.

“That is why I am wearing black today. Until such time the truth comes out I am in mourning for life.”

Last week, the SACP called for a fresh inquest into the murder, with a petition hoping to collect 30,000 signatures.

“There were many ... factors that were not properly investigated,” SACP’s leader, Solly Mapaila told AFP on Wednesday. “We need to know the truth.”

Aged 50, Hani was shot dead in the driveway of his home in eastern Johannesburg in front of his 15-year-old daughter.

The incident led to protests and rioting in black townships.

As anger within South Africa’s black majority reached boiling point, Nelson Mandela appeared on national television to appeal for calm.

The move helped ease tensions and open the way to South Africa’s first multi-racial elections the following year.

Walus’s and his accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, had hoped to spark a racial conflict but were quickly arrested. Derby-Lewis was released in 2015 on medical parole after 22 years in jail. He died of lung cancer in 2016, aged 80. Walus was released on parole in December last year in a controversial decision.

“The democratic government, which my husband died for, has betrayed Chris and his family by releasing his assassin,” Limpho Hani told the memorial ceremony on Monday.

“The killer is free. And the opportunity for full truth on the wide conspiracy of Chris Hani assassination is now buried and lost completely.”

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader
  • First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is first Ukrainian minister to visit India since Russian invasion
  • India, which has largely remained neutral about the war, is back in spotlight as potential mediator
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said supporting Kyiv is the “only right choice” for a true world leader as she hailed India’s leadership in the international community on Monday. 

Dzhaparova, who is on a four-day visit to India, is the first Ukrainian minister to visit the South Asian country after the Russian invasion began in February last year. 

India has tried to strike a delicate balance when it comes to the ongoing war in Europe, as it seeks to avoid provoking Russia and maintain its expanding relations with the West while also sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 

“Today, India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we’ve got a very clear picture: aggressor against innocent victim. Supporting Ukraine is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru,” Dzhaparova tweeted on Monday, using the Hindi term for “world leader.” 

Ukraine is hoping for a more intense political dialogue with India, Dzhaparova told reporters after talks in New Delhi with Sanjay Verma, a secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. 

“(There is) the question of India’s involvement as a leader in the global south, as a G20 presidency,” Dzhaparova said. “I think that we hope that India would be involved and engaged into global issues and challenges — economic challenges, energy challenges, nuclear challenges, to a great extent because (the) Ukrainian issue is a litmus paper today.” 

Dzhaparova’s visit is bringing the spotlight back on India as a possible mediator in the ongoing war, which has killed more than 8,200 people and injured over 13,700 others, according to UN data published in March. 

“This visit is an important one because India, I think, remains one of the few countries that has in some ways been able to retain its contacts with both sides in the war,” Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News. 

“For Ukraine, perhaps India is more reliable than China, which for obvious reasons is seen as being in Russia’s corner,” he said. “Therefore, given India’s equities with Russia, perhaps this is a moment for Ukraine to both underscore its position on this matter as well as to encourage India to do more on the Russia-Ukraine question.” 

Over a year since the war began, India’s potential as a peacemaker is still on the table, according to Prof. Ummu Salma Bawa of the Centre for European Studies at the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. 

“India can offer diplomatic support and other inputs for infrastructure vitally needed for Ukraine’s redevelopment. India has good relations with Russia, and any channel that can open the possibility to bring peace will be explored,” Bawa told Arab News. 

Ukraine recognizes India’s power on the global stage, particularly as it chairs the G20 biggest economies this year and its engagements with both the West and Russia, she said. 

“One year after the start of the war, Ukraine is keen to see the war end,” she added. “Engaging with countries who have good diplomatic relations on all sides like India is also important for Ukraine.”

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
  • One of the boats is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy
  • Other rescue operation by Italian coast guard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

MILAN: The Italian coast guard is carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying a total of 1,200 people, it said on Monday, after a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa over the weekend.
One of the boats, which is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy, had previously been sighted in Maltese waters.
Earlier on Monday, German NGO Sea-Watch International, which had located the fishing boat with one of its planes, said one merchant ship in the area had supplied fuel and water to the boat in distress, but Maltese authorities had ordered it not to conduct a rescue.
Early on Sunday, support service Alarm Phone had said the vessel, which departed from Tobruk in Libya, was adrift and taking on water.
The Maltese authorities did not respond to several requests for comment.
The other rescue operation by Italian coast guard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily.
It said in a statement this operation was complicated by the number of people on board.
A spokesperson for coast guard said it would take hours to complete the two ongoing operations because of difficult conditions, including the long distance form the coast.
Before these two operations, the Italian coast guard had already rescued around 2,000 migrants since Friday, it said.

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
Updated 10 April 2023

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
  • Humphrey said that at least eight people were being treated at a hospital for wounds, including two police officers, one of whom was in critical condition
Updated 10 April 2023
LOUISVILLE: A shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others Monday, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead.
The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, about 160 mile (260 kilometers) to the south.
Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside the Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. It wasn’t clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by officers.
“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey said that at least eight people were being treated at a hospital for wounds, including two police officers, one of whom was in critical condition.
An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost friends in the shooting in the building on East Main Street not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.
“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”
It was the second time that Beshear was personally touched by a mass tragedy since becoming governor.
In late 2021, one of the towns devastated by tornadoes that tore through Kentucky was Dawson Springs, the hometown of Beshear’s father, former two-term Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. Andy Beshear frequently visited Dawson Springs as a boy and has talked emotionally about his father’s hometown.
Humphrey, the deputy chief, said the actions of responding police officers in Louisville on Monday morning had undoubtedly saved lives.
“This is a tragic event,” he said. “But it was it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened.”
This year’s 15 mass shootings is the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009, when 16 incidents had occurred by April 10, according to a mass killings database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
Going back to 2006, the first year for which data has been compiled, the years with the most mass killings were 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 mass killings recorded during the entire calendar year. The pace in 2009 slowed later in the year, with 32 mass killings recorded that year.

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta

Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta

Police officers and people gather at the site of a bomb blast, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
  • Senior police official Shafqat Cheema said the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

QUETTA, Pakistan: Four people were killed and fifteen injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.
“The injured numbers reached fifteen, and four dead,” Wasim Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters. He added that the dead included one woman, while two women were injured.
Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.
He said initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the vehicle.
Two police officers who were sitting in the vehicle were among the dead, SSP operations Zohaib Mohsin Baloch said.
The initial investigation revealed that 4 to 5 kg of explosive was used in the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control, he added.
This is the second attack on police in less than 24 hours. On Sunday evening armed men targeted personnel of the Police Eagle Squad in Quetta, killing two police officers and injuring another. One of the attackers was killed by police.
Quetta is located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which has been dealing with a separatist ethnic insurgency, distinct from insurgency by militants.
Balochistan is home to a number of China-backed economic projects under its global flagship belt and road initiative (BRI), against which some militants have been protesting.
Last week Pakistan launched a new nationwide operation to root out militants.
“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination,” the security committee said in a statement on April 7.

