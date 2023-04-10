Saudi ambassador to Yemen says talks with Houthis aim to revive Yemen ceasefire

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber said recent talks held with the Houthis in Sanaa aimed to revive a ceasefire and end conflict in the country.
“Continuing the Kingdom’s efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, and in support (of) the Saudi Initiative of 2021 to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, I visit Sanaa along with a delegation from the brotherly Sultanate of Oman to stabilize the truce and ceasefire,” Al-Jaber tweeted on Monday.
A truce announced roughly a year ago has significantly reduced active hostilities within Yemen, and is still largely respected even though it officially expired in October.
The envoy said he also wants to “support the prisoner exchange process and explore venues of dialogue between Yemeni components to reach a sustainable and comprehensive political solution.”
He added that Saudi Arabia has always stood with Yemen during dire political and economic circumstances and crises.
“Since 2011, these brotherly efforts have continued to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly people of Yemen to restore security, stability, and economic prosperity,” Al-Jaber said.
The UN described the talks with the Saudi and Omani delegations and officials from the Houthis as “a welcome step toward the de-escalation in tensions.”
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric was responding to questions from reporters in New York, following reports that progress had been made toward a permanent cease-fire, the UN said in a statement.
“Neighbouring Oman has been involved in peace talks with the warring parties in Yemen, running in parallel with UN efforts, led by Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, who Mr. Dujarric said was continuing to ‘explore options to extend and expand’ an UN-brokered six-month truce, which expired last October,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s government has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s extensive diplomatic efforts to end more than eight years of war between the government and the Houthi militia.
Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said that his government applauds Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Yemen and restore peace and stability in the country, and that it would support any peace initiative that would end the suffering of Yemenis.
“We express our appreciation for the exceptional efforts made by the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring peace to Yemen, as well as our full support for their efforts to achieve peace in the region and move it from a stage of conflicts and internal strife to one of stability and security,” the Yemeni minister said.
Over 16,000 registered Saudi beekeepers produce more than 5,000 tons of honey each year
Some honey varieties from the Kingdom's southeast can sell for over $300 per kilogram
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: With talk of climate change, devastating droughts and growing concerns about the state of food systems due to continuing conflicts, it’s easy to forget the buzz surrounding one of nature’s simplest creatures and their profound role in our food chain — the bee.
Humans most often associate bees with honey. In addition to being a delicious ingredient for sweet and savory dishes, honey is used in traditional medicine to treat various conditions such as asthma, eye infections, and more. In modern medicine, researchers have noted honey’s antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.
Honey, however, is far from the most important reason to protect bees. This is because bees play a crucial role in pollination: Nearly 75 percent of the world’s leading crops depend on animal pollination. Bees remain the most dominant pollinators of wild and crop plants.
In 2019, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, or FAO, released a statement highlighting the threat that the declining number of bees and other pollinators posed to global food security and nutrition.
It is challenging to calculate the number of bees in the world; some experts believe there are at least two trillion bees worldwide, divided into seven families and about 20,000 species. Other experts believe there are between 80 million to 100 million beehives worldwide, with a single bee colony containing 10,000 to 60,000 bees.
Bees are irreplaceable as pollinators of many plants that simply would not survive without them. While the insects are reared primarily for their honey, not all of them produce it, and their decline could have a major impact on the planet’s biodiversity. The FAO also noted how declining bee populations could affect nutritious crops such as fruits, nuts and vegetables, which would then be substituted by staple crops such as rice, corn and potatoes, resulting in an imbalanced diet.
Researchers believe that the headlines of honey bee colony losses have given an impression of the large-scale global decline of the bee population that endangers beekeeping. However, the stories are usually based on research reports limited to a few countries with observations over a relatively short period, such as the US and Europe, where colony losses have been particularly evident during several harsh winters.
Though bees have stood the test of time for hundreds of millions of years as their populations varied, over the past few decades, the fluctuating decline in numbers may also be attributed to poor farming practices, global warming and disease.
Realizing the possible harsh impact the decline of bees can have on crop yields, the beekeeping industry is steadily growing around the world, and the Kingdom is no exception. Though Saudi Arabia’s arid landscape may seem an inhospitable location for beekeeping and honey-making, the practice has been passed down from generation to generation for centuries.
The bee species most prevalent in the Kingdom is the indigenous honey bee, Apis mellifera dementia, which is found mainly in the southern and southwestern regions of the Kingdom, an ideal environment for nature’s cultivators.
The southwestern region of Asir in particular is famous for producing the highest quality honey. Beekeepers there benefit greatly from its climate and diverse flora, which helps honey bees extract nectar to create honey of high nutritional value. Asir is also known to have some of the most fertile soil in the Kingdom. The existence of bees and the preservation of the species is essential for the region’s flourishing agriculture market — a win-win for farmers, bees and beekeepers alike.
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, or MEWA, has several plans to develop the beekeeping and honey production sector through initiatives to preserve and protect local bee species, develop the productive efficiency of queens, honey production and other bee products, develop and safeguard bee pastures, and regulate their exploitation and improve quality to achieve economic and social returns.
Beekeeping has found support from the Kingdom’s program for developing human capabilities, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, an economic diversification and social reform plan announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016. The industry is also attracting much attention due to local support of homegrown small and medium-sized enterprises.
There are about 16,000 registered beekeepers in the Kingdom, a number which is projected to reach 30,000 by 2030, with the number of beehives exceeding 1 million.
According to MEWA, the Kingdom produces nearly 5,000 tons of honey and imports 24,000 tons annually. More than 20 types of honey are sold locally from hundreds of apiaries spread across the country. The southern region produces some of the highest grades of honey and the rarest types such as Al-Majra, which sells for $266 to $320 a kilogram.
However, beekeepers are facing several challenges.
Speaking to Arab News, Prof. Ahmad Al-Khazim Al-Ghamdi, head of the Bee Research Chair at King Saud University and president of both the Arab Beekeeping Association and Beekeepers Association in Albaha, said that preservation projects and initiatives are more critical today than ever before due to climate change and the resulting loss of bees’ natural habitats.
“International reports on climate change indicate that the temperatures in Saudi Arabia will rise dramatically in the next 20 years due to the dryness of the air, and when this happens, the local bees will not be able to bear these conditions, so losing the bees will result in economic and environmental damage,” he said.
“Importing bees in large quantities will result in the replacement of local bees. The mating of local bees with the imported bees, due to mixing the genetics between the local and the imported ones, will lead to the loss of local adaptations.”
Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that imported bees also have the potential to bring in pests and diseases, “especially the Varroa destructor (mite), and viral diseases, of which nine viruses have been recorded so far, and fungal diseases, the most dangerous of which is Nosema ceranae.”
Through the Beekeepers Association in Albaha, Dr. Al-Ghamdi said that so far, 3,000 have received training in the best practices of beekeeping, including how to withstand harsh environmental conditions to preserve the Kingdom’s indigenous bees.
To further support the protection and preservation of bees, Dr. Al-Ghamdi said that planting suitable trees can help to increase numbers significantly as well as help the region flourish agriculturally and economically.
“We sent a proposal to MEWA to allocate 10 percent of the Saudi Green Initiative’s planned 10 billion trees as flowering trees to provide good nectar and . . . sources of pollen for bees; this is essential to help with the stress resulting from global warming,” Dr. Al-Ghamdi said.
Over time, local honey bees have adapted to regional environmental factors such as climate, vegetation cover, prevailing diseases, lack of rainfall, pests and predators, coexisting with them over the years. Dr. Al-Ghamdi said, however, that more needs to be done to preserve Saudi Arabia’s bees.
This year’s Asian Apicultural Association Conference, to be held in Albaha from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 under the theme “Breeding the indigenous bees toward sustainable beekeeping to cope with global climate change,” will tackle beekeepers’ most pressing concerns head-on. Guests from more than 40 countries will attend, present their work and participate in the event.
“We initiated a project, which has been in the works for three years now with MEWA, to conserve the native honeybee in the Kingdom. We took bee samples from different regions of the Kingdom, analyzed them, and documented their genetic sequence . . .(we) discovered three genotypes prevalent in the Kingdom, all of which were registered in the US National Biotechnology Information Bank,” Dr. Al-Ghamdi said.
“We’re helping produce 5,000 selected queens at queen breeding and rehabilitation stations in Jazan, Asir, Albaha and Taif, developing a selection and breeding program for the native honeybee using AI and natural mating, and establishing an electronic database in Arabic and English to benefit future beekeepers and researchers.”
He said that some of the initiative’s findings are aimed at preserving the local bees and working with local beekeepers and MEWA, who have allocated land for apiaries to ensure that bee colonies and the industry thrive and grow in parallel.
“This will help capacity building of beekeepers in the Kingdom, offer technical support and data and improve production,” Dr. Al-Ghamdi said.
Festival attractions range from hot air ballooning to stargazing at a cloudless night sky
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: The sky’s the limit for visitors to AlUla this Eid Al-Fitr as the ancient oasis city prepares to celebrate the holiday.
The AlUla Skies Festival, returning for a second year, will be the flagship event among a raft of activities. The festival will take place from April 26 to May 13 with a range of adventure, cultural, heritage, and entertainment experiences.
By day, visitors will have the chance to get a bird’s-eye view of AlUla from a hot air balloon or helicopter, and at night stargazing, music shows, and astrophotography will be among the offerings.
AlUla’s clear, unpolluted skies have become a magnet for stargazers, and those attending the night-time events will be able to learn how ancient Arab astronomers used the night sky as a navigation guide.
FASTFACT
The festival will take place from April 26 to May 13 with a range of adventure, cultural, heritage, and entertainment experiences.
“The AlUla Skies Festival … represents a unique opportunity to enhance the city’s position as a leading tourist destination in the region,” said Phillip Jones, head of the tourism sector at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
“In the past, the sky shaped maps to guide travelers, as visitors to AlUla were guided by the stars to travel for the ancient incense trade route.
“Today, we celebrate this heritage through a group of activities and performances that establish the AlUla Skies Festival as a pioneering event worth participating in.
Hot air balloon trips in the north of Al-Hajar will operate each day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with flights over the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Meanwhile, from 4:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. in the evenings, experts will take visitors on a journey through the stars before showing them how to take photographs at night.
Saudi leaders open national charity campaign with donations
King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donated SR70 million
The campaign aims to strengthen the donation culture within the Kingdom and support community and humanitarian cases in line with the goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030
SPA
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opened the third national campaign for charitable work with donations of SR40 million ($10.7 million) and SR30 million, respectively.
By 2 a.m. on Tuesday the total amount donated exceeded SR443 million.
The campaign began 11 p.m. on Monday, after it was approved by the king.
Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Husseini, chief executive of the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan), said the campaign, which coincides with the last 10 days of Ramadan, would accept donations from companies and individuals for the remainder of the holy month through the Ehsan.sa website and call center on 8001247000.
Saudi energy giant Aramco contributed SR30 million, and real estate developer ROSHN pitched in with SR25 million, with Jarir Investment adding another SR20 million. Saudi National Bank, and SABIC, donated SR15 million each.
The campaign aims to strengthen the donation culture within the Kingdom and support community and humanitarian cases in line with the goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Husseini said the Ehsan platform would be available for donations around the clock during the campaign, which will be broadcast live on the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel.
Saudi Arabia includes 190 new antiquities sites in national register
Saudi Arabia now has 8,788 archeological locations in country
Asir region in the southwest has the largest number at 35
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission approved the registration and documentation of 190 new archaeological sites in the national register of antiquities this week.
There are now 8,788 such locations in the national register across the country, according to reports.
Asir region in the southwest of the Kingdom has the largest number with 35, followed by Al-Jouf in the north with 32, Tabuk in the northwest with 31, Hail in the center with 23, Al-Qassim with 22, and the Eastern Province with 20.
Of the new registrations, 11 are in Jazan, 10 in the Makkah region, five in Al-Baha, and one in Madinah.
FASTFACTS
• The Kingdom has several archeological sites that are recognized internationally, including Hegra in AlUla which was the first World Heritage property to be inscribed in Saudi Arabia in 2008.
• This was followed by At- Turaif District in Diriyah in 2010, then Historic Jeddah in 2014, Rock Art in the Hail region in 2015, Al-Ahsa Oasis in 2018, and Hima Cultural Area in Jazan in 2021.
The registration of these sites is based on the criteria contained in the Antiquities and Architectural Heritage System issued by royal decree in November 2014.
The Heritage Commission’s registration is followed by the sites being mapped digitally to ensure ease of management, protection and preservation.
The Heritage Commission has called on members of the public to report any sites they discover on the Balagh platform at https://contactcenter.moc.gov.sa.
New sites could also be reported to the commission on its Twitter account and through its regional branches.
The Kingdom has several archeological sites that are recognized internationally, including Hegra in AlUla which was the first World Heritage property to be inscribed in Saudi Arabia in 2008.
This was followed by At-Turaif District in Diriyah in 2010, then Historic Jeddah in 2014, Rock Art in the Hail region in 2015, Al-Ahsa Oasis in 2018, and Hima Cultural Area in Jazan in 2021.