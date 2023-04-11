Thousands of Israeli settlers on the march to illegal outpost

You are here

Israeli settlers gather at the Israeli settler outpost of Avitar, as part of a protest march from Tapuach Junction to Avitar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joins Israeli settlers as they hold a protest march from Tapuach Junction to the Israeli settler outpost of Avitar, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Mohammed Najib

  • Avitar outpost, built on Palestinian land on Mount Sabih, is illegal even under Israeli law
  • Outpost was set up in 2013, and destroyed and rebuilt several times between then and July 2021
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Extremist Israeli government ministers led thousands of settlers on Monday on a march to an illegal settler outpost in the occupied West Bank that was abandoned two years ago.

The Avitar outpost, built on Palestinian land on Mount Sabih south of Nablus, is illegal even under Israeli law, and the marchers demand that it be repopulated is the latest challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin’s authority by far-right members of his Cabinet.

Waving Israeli flags and chanting religious slogans and songs, settlers from across Israel marched toward the outpost. They were protected by Israeli security forces who attacked Palestinian protesters nearby. The Palestinian Red Crescent treated 216 people suffering from tear gas inhalation and 22 hurt by rubber bullets.

The march was led by more than 20 Knesset members and seven Israeli ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who are leading demands for the legalization of outposts. “With God’s help we will legalize dozens more,” Ben-Gvir said at the march.

Rivka Katzir, 74, who lives in the Elkan settlement, said: “I believe that the one solution for all of this problem is if we will settle this place. If there is a new settlement that we want to develop, then we will walk there.”

All settlements are illegal under international law, but Israel distinguishes between those planned by the state and outposts established by rogue settlers’ groups without government permission.

The Avitar outpost was set up by one such group in 2013, and destroyed and rebuilt several times between then and July 2021, when the last settlers were evicted. Over the years the outpost sparked violent clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians from the nearby town of Beita, in which 12 Palestinians were killed.

Ministers including Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are at the forefront of demands for settlement expansion. Last month the Knesset paved the way for settlers’ return to four settlements in the occupied West Bank by amending a 2005 law that ordered their evacuation, a move condemned by Palestinian leaders and the EU.

In February Israel granted retroactive recognition to eight illegal West Bank outposts, also condemned by international organizations.

Ghassan Daghlas, who is responsible at the Palestinian Presidency for the settlement issue in the northern West Bank, told Arab News that the settlers’ march aimed to legitimize the theft and plundering of Palestinian lands in favour of Israeli settlement.

“We are facing a new settlement battle with this extreme right-wing Israeli government, and if their policies are not met with a strong Palestinian and international popular response, they will reactivate settlement in the northern West Bank and rebuild the settlements that were evacuated in 2005,” he said.

Palestine Israel

Japan calls for restraint in Israel-Palestine conflict

Japan calls for restraint in Israel-Palestine conflict
Arab News Japan

Japan calls for restraint in Israel-Palestine conflict

Japan calls for restraint in Israel-Palestine conflict
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the rise in violence in Israel and Palestine and called on all parties “to restrain themselves.”

Referencing the violence, a statement issued by the ministry said: “The Government of Japan strongly condemns all forms of violence over the past week and expresses its serious concern over the growing tensions on the ground. As we have entered the season of holy days for both Muslims and Jews, it is all the more important to respect the sanctity of the holy place.”

It added that Japan supports a two-state solution with regard to the Middle East peace and is “convinced that the problems people in the Middle East face can never be resolved by violence, but only through negotiations and efforts to build mutual trust among the parties to the conflict.”

The statement said: “Japan urges all the parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from violence and provocative actions in order to avoid further escalation of the situation.”

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Japan Israel Palestine

New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head

New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
Arab News

New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head

New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
  • Saudi officials have been in Sanaa since Sunday for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi militia
Arab News

RIYADH: Protecting the rights of people in southern Yemen is a key aim of talks to end the country’s war, Yemen’s southern separatist leader told Arab News on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, president of the Southern Transitional Council and deputy head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said all the country’s leaders were closely cooperating with the Arab Coalition and were in full agreement with the coalition on a roadmap for the political process in Yemen.

Saudi officials have been in Sanaa since Sunday for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, as part of newefforts to end Yemen’s nine-year conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s delegation, led by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, met Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ supreme political council. An Omani delegation is also taking part in the talks.

“The peace roadmap and negotiations that are due to take place over the coming days will shed light on all issues and concerns of the nation, foremost of which is the case of our people in the south,” Al-Zubaidi told Arab News.

The Southern Transitional Council was set up in May 2017, with the aim of a separation of southern Yemen from the rest of the country, as it was before 1990. Al-Zubaidi is a former governor of Aden, the southern capital.

The Presidential Leadership Council was established a year ago as the executive body of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
 

Yemen

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
AFP

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
  • The latest surge came late last month after he announced a “pause” for dialogue on judicial reform legislation, which split the nation and caused divisions in his government
AFP

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to restore security “on all fronts” after surging violence that included rocket fire from Lebanon and Syria and two more deaths on Monday.
Netanyahu also reinstated the defense minister whose firing he announced last month.
Heavy clashes, shootings, rocket strikes and a car-ramming attack have marred a period when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.
The latest casualties were a Palestinian teenager and a British-Israeli mother who succumbed on Monday to injuries from a West Bank gun attack that earlier killed her two daughters.
The day after Israeli police on Wednesday stormed the prayer hall of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque — Islam’s third-holiest site — more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese soil into Israel.
The Israeli army said the attack was most likely carried out by the Palestinian armed movement Hamas.
Israel then bombarded the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting “terror infrastructures” it said belonged to Hamas.
“We will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon,” by acting on “all fronts,” Netanyahu said at a news conference Monday.
Israeli-Palestinian violence had already intensified since Netanyahu’s new government took power in December, a coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.
The latest surge came late last month after he announced a “pause” for dialogue on judicial reform legislation, which split the nation and caused divisions in his government.
Among the political casualties was Yoav Gallant, whom the prime minister dismissed on March 26 after he called for a halt to the legislative process, citing national security concerns and threats by reserve military personnel not to report for duty.
Netanyahu is currently battling very low levels of domestic popularity. A recent survey showed him likely to lose if an election were held now.
At his news conference, Netanyahu said he and Gallant had “difficult disputes” but he had decided to put them in the past.
“Gallant remains in his post and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel,” he added.
In Tel Aviv, several hundred protesters took to the streets to denounce the government and condemn the prime minister’s speech, according to images broadcast by Israeli television.
Earlier Monday several government ministers joined a protest march by Jewish settlers, held under tight security in the north of the occupied West Bank.
In the latest shooting in the territory, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager, Mohammed Fayez Balhan, 15, and wounded two other people, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the army described as a raid to arrest a “terror suspect.”
The Israeli army confirmed its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp, the site of previous deadly Israeli raids this year, near Jericho, where soldiers were seeking “to apprehend a terror suspect.”
The army said troops responded with live fire after “suspects opened fire toward (soldiers), hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails.”
A suspect was taken in by security forces, they added.
Clashes erupted when the army entered the camp and surrounded several houses, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. A Palestinian security official told AFP that five individuals had been arrested during the raid.
Hamas said it mourned the “young martyr” and praised those “standing up to this arrogant enemy.”
The operation came as a Jerusalem hospital confirmed that a British-Israeli woman, Lucy (Leah) Dee, had died after being seriously injured in a shooting attack Friday in the West Bank that killed her two daughters, aged 16 and 20.
Their car came under fire in the Jordan Valley, where Jericho is also located. The families were residents of Efrat, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that there could be “no justification” for the “senseless violence.”
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in Israeli-approved settlements there which are considered illegal under international law.
Hundreds of Israelis marched Monday in the north of the West Bank, pushing for state approval of an Israeli settler outpost.
Several government ministers — including Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — appeared at the march to Eviatar, whose residents agreed to leave in 2021 while officials examined their case.
Addressing the crowd, Ben-Gvir said “the response to terror is to build” settlements.
Violence has flared anew since Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn operation aimed at dislodging “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” they said had barricaded themselves inside.
Late Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven others wounded in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli army also said it had launched strikes on targets in Syria Sunday after rockets fired from there landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 94 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.
These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Lebanon Syria Gaza

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 
AP

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 
AP

DAMASCUS: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people, according to media reports.

News agency SANA said the explosion hit civilians who were foraging for truffles in the countryside, and blamed the incident on a land mine planted by Daesh in the southern Deir Ez-Zor province. 

The area is a former stronghold of the militants.

A day earlier, SANA reported six people — also heading to search for truffles — were killed by an anti-tank mine left by Daesh in the desert of Homs’ eastern countryside.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, put the number killed on Sunday at nine. The monitor said the incident brings to 139 the number of civilians reported killed this year as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive objects left over from the war, including 30 children.

The truffles are a seasonal delicacy that can be sold for a high price. Since truffle hunters work in large groups in remote areas, Daesh militants have repeatedly preyed on them, emerging from the desert to abduct them, kill some and ransom others for money.

In February, Daesh sleeper cells attacked workers collecting truffles near the central town of Sukhna, killing at least 53 people, mostly workers but also some Syrian government security forces.

Syria Daesh

Egyptian community creates giant iftar table for Ramadan

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
Laila Mohammad

Egyptian community creates giant iftar table for Ramadan

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
  • Magical creation brings ‘joy and happiness’ to all, organizer says
  • Residents of Al-Matariyya contribute what they can afford to ensure event’s success
Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: The people of Al-Matariyya, east of Cairo, are celebrating Ramadan in a special way once again this year, by creating a huge iftar table.

The wondrous creation, which is surrounded by lights, balloons and other decorations, took a week to put together and involved people from all across the community.

Ahmed Khalaf, one of the organizers, said: “We divided the roles, with the young men taking charge of buying the table supplies and the women preparing all the different types of food.

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)

“On the day of iftar, the children participated in cleaning and decorating the streets to welcome the fasting people.

“We do not care about the cost, as all the residents of the neighborhood participate in financing the table in order to bring joy and happiness to the people of the region and other neighboring areas.

“Each person contributes according to their income and financial situation,” he said. “Some gave 50 Egyptian pounds ($1.60), while others gave up to £5,000.”

Alaa Saqr, one of the founders of the Ramadan table in Al-Matariyya, told Arab News the event had been held for the past nine years.

“There is a state of harmony and understanding between the participants and the organizers,” he said.

Hundreds of residents, including photographers and social media users, gathered round the iftar table to “document an event that embodies the spirit of love and social cohesion between Egyptians,” Saqr said, adding that the event caused such a stir online that it inspired other neighborhoods to organize similar events.

Moataz Abu Rayya, a resident of the New Helmeya area in central Cairo, told Arab News: “We also hold an annual iftar in Helmiya El-Jadida on the last Friday of the holy month, and the Matariyya iftar prompted us to try to organize an iftar table that would compete.”

 

Ramadan 2023 Egypt Cairo

