South Korea: Leaked US intel document 'untrue', amid spying allegations

South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations
The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement that suspicions his office in Seoul was monitored are ‘utterly false.’ (AFP)
Reuters

South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations

South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations
  • Several US confidential documents have been recently posted on social media
  • The purported leak sparked a diplomatic row between the US and some allies
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea said on Tuesday that information contained in a purportedly leaked US confidential document that appeared to be based on internal discussions among top South Korean security officials was “untrue” and “altered.”
Several documents have been recently posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, sparking a diplomatic row between the US and some allies.
One of the documents gave details of internal discussions among South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine, suggesting the US could have been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies, and inviting condemnation from the Asian nation’s lawmakers.
The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement that suspicions his office in Seoul was monitored are “utterly false” and that any attempts to shake its alliance with the US is an act “compromising national interest.”
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday during which the two sides agreed that much of the document on South Korea has been fabricated, Yoon’s office said.
It did not elaborate on which part of the document was untrue.
South Korea’s defense ministry said that during the phone conversation that took place at the request of Austin, the Pentagon chief explained about recent media reports on the leak and vowed to closely communicate with South Korea on the issue.
The revelation comes just weeks before Yoon is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington, on April 26.
Some lawmakers of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party expressed “strong regret” on Monday over the alleged surveillance, calling it a clear violation of national sovereignty and a major security failure of the Yoon administration.
Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea’s Deputy National Security Adviser, said the latest controversy will not have an impact on South Korea’s alliance with the US, as he departed for Washington ahead of Yoon’s visit.
“The US is the country with the world’s best intelligence capabilities and since (Yoon’s) inauguration we have shared intelligence in almost every sector,” Kim told reporters.
The document, which does not appear to have a date on it, said that South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the US replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the “end user” should be the US military. But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the US would divert them to Ukraine.
South Korea has said its law forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict, meaning it can’t send arms to Ukraine.
Reuters has not independently verified the documents’ authenticity. US officials have said some giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses.

Topics: South Korea US

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
AFP

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
  • China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday
  • Exercises simulated targeted strikes and practice a blockade of the island
AFP
TAIPEI: Chinese warships and aircraft were still operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, the island’s defense ministry said, a day after Beijing declared an end to its massive war games.
China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practice a blockade of the island.
The show of force from Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, was a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would provoke retaliatory measures.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircraft around the island as of 11:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
China “organized military aircraft this morning and crossed the median line from the north, the center, and the south,” the ministry said, referring to the unofficial but once largely adhered-to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait.
On Monday, the final day of the drills, the ministry said it had detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island, with 54 planes crossing into Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
The ADIZ incursions were the highest recorded in a single day since October 2021.
During the exercises, J15 fighter jets had been deployed off China’s Shandong aircraft carrier and were among the aircraft that crossed the median line, the defense ministry added.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace, and includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China’s own ADIZ and even some of the mainland.
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen condemned the military drills on Monday, hours after they officially came to an end, saying China was using Taiwan’s engagement with the United States as an “excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region.”
“Although China’s military exercise has come to an end, our military and national security team will continue to stick to their posts and defend the country,” Tsai said in a post on Facebook.
After the three-day exercise, the Chinese military said it had “successfully completed” tasks related to its “Joint Sword” drills.
The war games saw Beijing simulate “sealing” off the island, with state media reporting dozens of planes had practiced an “aerial blockade.”
The United States, which had repeatedly called for China to show restraint, on Monday sent the USS Milius guided-missile warship through contested parts of the South China Sea.
“This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the US Navy said in a statement.
The deployment triggered condemnation from China, which said the vessel had “illegally intruded” into its territorial waters.
Separately, Beijing warned that Taiwanese independence and cross-strait peace were “mutually exclusive,” blaming Taipei and unnamed “foreign forces” supporting it for the tensions.
The White House made clear that relations with Beijing were rocky following the drills.

Indian business and political leaders to attend India Week across UK in May

Indian business and political leaders to attend India Week across UK in May
Arab News

Indian business and political leaders to attend India Week across UK in May

Indian business and political leaders to attend India Week across UK in May
  • UK-India Free Trade Agreement will be on the agenda
LONDON: “India Week” will take place across the UK next month, bringing together more than 100 business leaders from across India, organizers have said.

Political leaders from seven parties across eight states have confirmed their attendance at the largest India-related conference in Europe this year, they added.

Global advisory firm Economic Policy Group’s India Week, which will be held from May 7 to 12, is its annual global flagship event that gathers change-makers and policy and business leaders “for high-level discussions on pertinent topics, including the UK-India Free Trade Agreement,” organizers said in a statement.

The speakers confirmed include: Dr. Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Rohit Pawar, member of the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra; Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP for Maharashtra; Kartikeya Sharma, MP for Haryana; Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, managing director of Pride East Entertainment; Pradyot Manikya, chairman of Tipra Motha in Tripura; Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of Industries and Commerce, and IT departments in Telangana; Mohammed Ali Ashraf Fatmi, national spokesperson for JDU, Bihar; Abhinandan Sekhri, co-founder of Newslaundry; and Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

They will be coming especially for the “Ideas for India” conference, organized alongside the non-profit think tank Bridge India.

The events start with an exclusive CEOs’ golf weekend on May 7-8 at Rutland Hall and Spa in Leicestershire, where more than 20 CEOs from India are expected to attend. The Education Innovation Conference in Oxford, organized in partnership with the Worldwide Business Research, and including Prof. Jonathan Michie OBE, pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, and leadership from more than 40 higher education institutions in India are also included.

The Ideas for India conference in London on May 11-12 will include a dinner at the House of Commons and a formal dinner to celebrate closer UK-India ties.

Discussions during Ideas for India will include the topics of bilateral relations with the UK, India’s growth as a geopolitical power, investment opportunities in India, the importance of federalism, and a special focus on the North East.

Pratik Dattani, managing director of EPG, said: “India is the world’s fastest-growing economy today, ahead of China,” adding: “Its progress in financial inclusion, technology, renewable energy, infrastructure building, and the geopolitical leadership it offers the Global South, is admirable.”

Dattani said that he was “delighted that such a wide range of policy and business leaders have chosen to come to India Week in the UK,” as it “underlines the importance of the UK as a global gateway for India, ahead of the free trade agreement that is being negotiated between the two countries.”

The event in May 2022 was attended by more than 500 delegates over two days, including seven political parties from India and the two major ones from the UK.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, minister of state at the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, said: “I’m grateful to the team at Bridge India for organizing this important conference. It provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate the deep friendship between our two countries, and also look to the future.”

“It is this trusted partnership that extends to trade as well (and) we’ve already got a strong track history on this,” he said. “Just look at Reliance Industries’ recent investment into the UK battery industry.”
 

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
RAY HANANIA

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
CHICAGO: The imam of a New Jersey Mosque was seriously injured during a knife attack early on Sunday morning by a suspect who joined some 200 worshippers for Fajr prayers.

Paterson, New Jersey prosecutors said that the victim, Imam Sayed Elnakib, 65, of the Omar mosque, 501 Getty Avenue, was attacked by a suspect who had knelt with other worshippers during the prayers in the mosque. Imam Elnakib was immediately taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of “non-fatal” injuries.

The prosecutor’s office said that the suspect was immediately restrained at the mosque. He was identified as 32-year-old Serif Zorba. Worshippers said that Zorba had been to the mosque many times but was not a member of it.

Zorba rushed at Imam Elnakib while he was leading the prayers at about 5:37 a.m. After stabbing Imam Elnakib several times, Zorba turned to escape by running through worshippers who police said immediately subdued and held him until police arrived.

“Upon arrival, police officers encountered a 32-year-old suspect inside of the mosque who was subdued by congregants,” said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

“Mr. Zorba is charged with attempted murder, first degree; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree; and unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.”

Valdes said that if convicted, Zorba could face up to 20 years in prison. “The sentencing exposure for Serif Zorba on first degree attempted murder is 10 to 20 years at a New Jersey state prison with 85 percent of the term to be served before parole eligibility, pursuant to the ‘no early release act’ and five years of parole supervision upon release.”

The charges for unlawful possession of a weapon could add an additional six years to the sentence, the prosecutor’s office said.

Zorba appeared at Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Monday afternoon where the charges were formally filed and “pretrial detention” was granted, denying the suspect bail release.

The hearing was held before the New Jersey superior court judge.

Imam Elnakib is married and the father of three boys. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, who is Roman Catholic and Arab American, visited Imam Elnakib at the hospital on Monday morning, city officials said.

Sayegh told reporters at a press conference that he would assign additional police to all the mosques in the region to ensure people’s safety in the remaining days of Ramadan.

“You should not be afraid to pray, you should feel safe to pray,” Sayegh said.

Paterson Council member, Al Abdel-aziz, joined worshippers at the mosque on Sunday night to pray for the imam’s health and full recovery.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbing incident that took place during prayer at Omar’s mosque earlier this morning, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event,” councilman Abdel-aziz wrote on his Facebook page.

“While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space.

I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition, and wish him a full and speedy recovery. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

Councilman Al-Abdel-aziz added: “As a community, it is important that we come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence. I encourage everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support, and to work toward creating a safe and welcoming environment for all who enter your mosque.”

Nearly one third of the 158,000 residents of the city of Paterson, New Jersey are Muslim and Arab, officials said.

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
Reuters

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
LONDON: Up to one million smokers will be encouraged to swap cigarettes for “vapes,” with pregnant women offered financial incentives to make the change in what will be a world first, the British government said on Tuesday.
Under the scheme, almost one in five smokers will be given a vape — an e-cigarette — starter kit along with support to help quit smoking, the Department of Health (DoH) said.
Pregnant women will also be offered vouchers to help them kick the habit as part of the government’s target of reducing the number of smokers to 5 percent or less of the population from 13 percent now.
“Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly,” Health Minister Neil O’Brien will say in a speech later on Tuesday, the government said.
“We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – the first of its kind in the world.”
Although worldwide average smoking rates are higher than in Britain, tobacco is still the highest preventable cause of death and illness in the country, the DoH said.
The government spent 68 million pounds ($84.52 million) in 2021-22 on local authority measures to get people to stop smoking, leading to 100,000 smokers quitting, and easing the strain on Britain’s overwhelmed National Health Service.
Vaping, however, has its critics and health officials have warned its popularity among children is exposing them to chemicals whose long-term effects are unclear.
Health service figures show 9 percent of 11 to 15-year-olds in Britain had used e-cigarettes in 2021, up from 6 percent three years before. The government said it would set up an enforcement squad backed by 3 million pounds in funding to prevent the illegal sale of vapes to under 18s.

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero
AFP

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Monday commemorated slain anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani amid calls for a fresh probe into the murder that almost plunged the country into a race war 30 years ago.

Hani, a hugely popular figure and the then leader of the South African Communist Party, was gunned down by Janusz Walus, a white supremacist, on April 10, 1993.

Three decades on, many South Africans harbor questions about the killing, suspecting Walus and his accomplice did not act alone.

Conspiracy theories, involving anyone from the secret services to the ANC, abound.

“I don’t have closure,” Hani’s widow, Limpho, told a memorial ceremony attended by SACP party leaders and foreign dignitaries on Monday.

“That is why I am wearing black today. Until such time the truth comes out I am in mourning for life.”

Last week, the SACP called for a fresh inquest into the murder, with a petition hoping to collect 30,000 signatures.

“There were many ... factors that were not properly investigated,” SACP’s leader, Solly Mapaila told AFP on Wednesday. “We need to know the truth.”

Aged 50, Hani was shot dead in the driveway of his home in eastern Johannesburg in front of his 15-year-old daughter.

The incident led to protests and rioting in black townships.

As anger within South Africa’s black majority reached boiling point, Nelson Mandela appeared on national television to appeal for calm.

The move helped ease tensions and open the way to South Africa’s first multi-racial elections the following year.

Walus’s and his accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, had hoped to spark a racial conflict but were quickly arrested. Derby-Lewis was released in 2015 on medical parole after 22 years in jail. He died of lung cancer in 2016, aged 80. Walus was released on parole in December last year in a controversial decision.

“The democratic government, which my husband died for, has betrayed Chris and his family by releasing his assassin,” Limpho Hani told the memorial ceremony on Monday.

“The killer is free. And the opportunity for full truth on the wide conspiracy of Chris Hani assassination is now buried and lost completely.”

