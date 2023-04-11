You are here

UN faces 'appalling choice' about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff

Special UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff
UNHCR workers push wheelbarrows loaded with aid for displaced Afghan families as a Taliban fighter secures the area outside a distribution center, Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 12 April 2023

UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff

UN faces ‘appalling choice’ about Afghan mission after Taliban bans female staff
  • About 3,000 Afghan UN staff, men and women, told to stay home while UN carries out a review of its operations in the country
  • The UN ban is the latest in a series of restrictions on women’s rights imposed by the Taliban since regaining control of Afghanistan in 2021
Updated 12 April 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban’s refusal to allow Afghan women to work for the UN is forcing the global organization to make an “appalling choice” about whether it can continue its mission in Afghanistan, it said on Tuesday as it launched an operational review.

The UN revealed last week that it had received notification of the restrictions from the Taliban government.

“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people, and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday.

“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities.”

Taliban officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Arab News.

In response to the notification of the ban, the UN has launched a review of its operations in the country that will continue until May 5. It told 3,000 Afghan staff, men and women, not to go to work while it completes “necessary consultations,” makes required adjustments, and accelerates contingency plans.

The Taliban has imposed a series of restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls since regaining control of the country in 2021, including a ban on education beyond the sixth grade. Women are also barred from working, studying or traveling without a male companion.

The ban on female UN workers is an extension of restrictions announced in December preventing most women from working for nongovernmental organizations, which sparked heavy international criticism.

However, the global outcry against the actions of the Taliban is not proving effective, said Ramzia Sayedi, a women’s rights activist in Kabul.

“The Taliban have been trying to isolate Afghan women … since they took control of the country,” she told Arab News.

“Such condemnation will not solve the issues of Afghan women because the Taliban do not consider themselves as responsible towards women in the country and they are not committed to women’s rights.”

Topics: Afghnistan United Nations (UN) Taliban Afghan women

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
  • Police in the country said they found eight new Glock pistols and ammunition hidden in a food basket in the vehicle at Durres port
  • The driver denied any knowledge of the weapons and said a man he never met before asked him to deliver the basket to relatives in Luton, Bedfordshire
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Albanian police are questioning a driver allegedly caught attempting to smuggle eight guns inside a food basket that was to be delivered to a family in the UK.

The 34-year-old, who was was said to be driving a van with UK license plates, reportedly denied any knowledge of, or involvement with, the new Glock pistols and ammunition that were found by police at the port of Durres on the Albanian coast on Monday night, The Telegraph reported.

The weapons were discovered shortly before the Mercedes Benz van was due to board a ferry headed for Ancona in Italy. The driver’s ultimate destination was Luton, Bedfordshire, according to Albanian police, who said the food basket was to be delivered to a family there.

Police discovered the pistols when they searched the vehicle after being alerted by security scanners. According to local media, the driver, from Tirana, said an Albanian man he had never met before came to him with “a box saying he needed it to be delivered to a relative in the UK.” Two phone numbers for the person to whom the package was to be delivered were written on the box, the driver reportedly told police.

A police source said: “It’s crucial we find the other people involved in this. At this stage, from our interviewing, the driver denies having knowledge of the guns inside his vehicle.”

State police said the investigation is continuing and involves several law enforcement organizations.

Albanian gangsters have been trying to smuggle weapons into the UK through ports and the British government has been forced to beef up security, especially at Durres port, which was identified by UK and Albanian authorities in 2022 as a particular potential source of smuggling.

According to leaked police emails, the UK’s Border Force planned to deploy officers to Albania to help investigate plans for the port’s expansion and to advise on security measures to combat illegal immigration and the import of cocaine into Europe by organized crime gangs.

The force’s role, the documents revealed, would focus on the Albanian ports of Durres and Porto Romano to assess container traffic, roll-on/roll-off passengers, port and law enforcement information technology systems, and current operational capabilities at the port.
 

Topics: Albania UK

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
  • Cuban authorities banned the flow of US dollars into the country in June 2021, arguing an embargo from the United States made it impossible for Cuba to move the money abroad
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

HAVANA: The Cuban government, in a reversal of a ban enacted in 2021, has given the green light to US dollar deposits into the local banking system as the Caribbean island nation undergoes an economic crisis.
“From this moment on, financial and banking institutions will accept cash deposits of US dollars into bank accounts,” Cuba’s central bank said in a resolution published late Monday in the official gazette.
The central bank said the step was “advisable” given Cuba’s current economic situation, which is seeing foreign currency begin to trickle in as the tourist sector recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure “will benefit the nation’s economic activity and the population, despite US measures that hinder the financial flow out of Cuba and prevent US cash deposits abroad,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Cuban authorities banned the flow of US dollars into the country in June 2021, arguing an embargo from the United States made it impossible for Cuba to move the money abroad.
The US trade embargo on Cuba was put in place in the years after the country’s 1959 revolution under the argument of prohibiting the flow of funds to what it has dubbed a Communist regime.
Cuba has repeatedly denounced the US embargo, with the United Nations General Assembly recently voting overwhelmingly to end it. The non-binding resolution was opposed only by the US and Israel.
The move by the Cuban government comes after annual inflation hit 39 percent in 2022, and shortages of foreign currency, medicine, fuel and food have exacerbated.
The limited availability of dollars has caused a de facto black market to form, with some Cubans looking to save up enough greenbacks to emigrate off the island.
A record 220,000 Cubans were registered at the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022, according to US immigration data.
“This is a good measure to begin to clean up the Cuban economy,” economist Omar Everleny said. “Dollars have still been circulating on the black market, and they never reach the Cuban state.”

 

Topics: cuba The United States

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
  • Stefan Soesanto, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich who has studied Ukrainian hacking groups, said the leak “looks pretty credible”
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian hackers claim to have broken into the emails of a senior Russian military spy wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for hacking the Hillary Clinton campaign and other senior US Democrats ahead of Donald Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016.
In a message posted to Telegram on Monday, a group calling itself Cyber Resistance said it had stolen correspondence from Lt. Col. Sergey Morgachev, who was charged in 2018 with helping organize the hack and leak of emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign.
Reuters was not immediately able to fully corroborate the claim, but some of Morgachev’s purported personal information — which the hackers shared with the Ukrainian publication InformNapalm — lines up with previously leaked data preserved by the cybersecurity research platform Constella Intelligence.
Stefan Soesanto, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich who has studied Ukrainian hacking groups, said the leak “looks pretty credible,” noting that InformNapalm had a history of cross-checking the data it received from hackers.
InformNapalm said in an article about the breach that it had confirmed Morgachev’s identity by poring through personnel files and a curriculum vitae stolen by the hackers, including one document that identified him as a department head in Unit 26165 — the same position which the FBI accused him of holding in 2018.
Repeated messages left at email addresses and a telephone number purporting to belong to Morgachev went unreturned, and attempts by Reuters to reach him via social media and his current place of employment — said to be the sanctioned Saint Petersburg-based Special Technology Center — were not immediately successful. The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages; neither did the FBI.
It wasn’t immediately clear what information the hackers had managed to steal or how significant it was. Morgachev’s inbox could potentially hold insight into Russia’s hacking operations, including the operation against Clinton and the Democrats.
In its indictment, the FBI described him as an officer in the Russia’s military spy agency, still known by its old acronym, GRU. It said his department was “dedicated to developing and managing malware,” including the “X-Agent” spy software used to hack the DNC.
Reuters could not immediately locate contact information for the Cyber Resistance group — one of several Ukrainian hacker gangs that have gained international visibility since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.
In its message announcing the theft, the group said of Morgachev: “A very cool and clever hacker, but ... We hacked him.”

 

Topics: Hackers Ukraine Russia

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
  • Biden and Sunak will hold a meeting early on Wednesday, and Biden will also engage with each of the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties ahead of his speech at a Belfast university
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

BELFAST: US President Joe Biden was welcomed to Northern Ireland by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday as he flew in for a brief visit to mark the 25th anniversary of a peace deal that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed.
Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, will spend just over half a day in the British-run region before traveling to the Republic of Ireland for almost three days of meetings with officials and distant relatives.
Biden, who was met by Sunak on the runway at a windy Belfast International Airport, arrives at a delicate time in Northern Ireland and will need to tread carefully as the largest pro-British party continues to boycott the devolved power-sharing government, a key part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
The president spoke for a few minutes to officials on the tarmac, flanked by Joseph Kennedy III, of the storied Irish American political family, whom he appointed as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs in December.
Biden and Sunak will hold a meeting early on Wednesday, and Biden will also engage with each of the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties ahead of his speech at a Belfast university.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said supporting the recent Windsor Framework deal agreed by the European Union and Britain to ease post-Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland was one of his top priorities.
“Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place. Keep the peace. That’s the main thing.” he said. “Keep your fingers crossed.”
Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said Biden’s visit — the first by a US president in 10 years — will not pressure it to end its protest at post-Brexit trade rules that treat the province differently to the rest of the UK.
The DUP wants further changes to the revised post-Brexit deal for the province but London has said that is not possible.
Biden, who clashed with the British government at times during the Brexit talks, drawing ire from DUP lawmakers, will float the possibility of closer investment ties between the US and Northern Ireland to try to encourage an end to the impasse.
Security concerns were also highlighted on Tuesday by the discovery of four pipe bombs, small improvised explosive devices, in Londonderry, a city 110 km (70 miles) from where Biden is to stay. Police in a statement linked the devices to Irish nationalist rioters who attacked police there on Monday.

’WE DO NEED HELP’
The latest political stalemate — which followed a three-year collapse of the devolved government from 2017 to 2020 — is set to overshadow the visit and the anniversary of the peace deal the US helped broker between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and pro-British unionists wanting to remain part of the UK.
“It might spur things along and maybe things will be taken a bit more seriously,” said Niamh McNutt, a 21-year-old student adviser in Belfast, where security was tight ahead of the visit. “We do need help right now to get things in order and maybe this will give people the push that they need.”
There is still some sporadic violence by small groups opposed to the peace process. In February, an off-duty police officer was seriously injured after he was shot by two gunmen in front of his son.
Britain’s MI5 intelligence agency increased the threat level in Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism to “severe” following the shooting — meaning an attack is highly likely. It has been mostly at that level since its introduction in 2010.
In Ireland, Biden, who speaks proudly of his Irish roots and frequently quotes Irish poets such as Seamus Heaney, will address the parliament in Dublin, meet Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and visit his ancestral homes on either coast.
The president will travel to County Louth on Wednesday, where his great-grandfather James Finnegan was born, and end his visit with a public address in the western county of Mayo, where his great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt grew up.
“Since (John F.) Kennedy there hasn’t been as Irish American a president as Joe Biden and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him home,” Varadkar said on Sunday.

 

Topics: US President Joe Biden British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents

Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents

Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents
Updated 12 April 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks, while US officials stepped up efforts to locate the source of a leak of classified US documents, including those on Ukrainian counter-offensive plans.

The Russians pressed on with their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns came under heavy bombardment, Ukraine’s general staff said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces repelled several attacks, it said, as the Russian military kept up its effort to take control of Bakhmut.

A top Ukrainian commander accused Moscow of using “scorched earth” tactics.

“The  enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said of Bakhmut.

The battle for the small and now largely ruined city on the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk has been the bloodiest of the 13-month war as Moscow tries to inject momentum into its campaign after recent setbacks.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the Bakhmut fighting, but Syrskyi said: “The situation is difficult but controllable.”

The head of the Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Russian forces now held 75 percent of the city, though he cautioned it was too early to talk about Bakhmut’s fall.

Moscow’s military was also targeting the city of Avdiivka.

As the battles ground on, US broadcaster CNN said Ukraine was forced to amend some military plans ahead of its long-anticipated counter-offensive because of the leak of dozens of secret documents.

US officials are trying to trace the source of the leak, reviewing how they share secrets internally and dealing with the diplomatic fallout.

The documents detail topics such as information on the Ukraine conflict, in which Washington has supplied Kyiv with huge amounts of weapons and led international condemnation of Moscow’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

