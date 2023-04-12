Germany condemns China’s ‘threatening’ drills around Taiwan

You are here

Recent Chinese air and sea drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a "serious warning" to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters, a Chinese spokesperson said on Apr. 12, 2023.
  • "We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes," foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said
  • Baerbock will set off later on Wednesday for China, where she will discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese officials
BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday accused China of inflaming tensions with its recent military drills around Taiwan, ahead of a visit by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Beijing.
“We have the impression that measures such as threatening military gestures... increase the risk of unintended military clashes,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said.
Germany is “working with our international partners to contribute to de-escalation” in the region, she added.
Baerbock will set off later on Wednesday for China, where she will discuss Taiwan and the war in Ukraine with top Chinese foreign and defense officials.
The trip comes hot on the heels of a controversial visit to Beijing by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron ruffled feathers of some Western allies by saying Europe should not follow US policy on Taiwan as he flew back from China last week.
Both Sasse and a spokeswoman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment when asked for a response to Macron’s remarks at a government press conference on Wednesday.
China and Taiwan split following a civil war in 1949.
Beijing views the democratic island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, stepping up its rhetoric and military activity around the island in recent years.
Washington has for decades sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defense and offered political support.
China on Monday concluded three days of military drills launched in response to a visit last week by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met a bipartisan group of lawmakers and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Baerbock, who has previously called for more caution in trade with China, will meet representatives of German companies as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during her trip.
She will then fly to South Korea on Saturday for a visit to the demilitarised zone and political talks in Seoul, before heading to Japan on Sunday for a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had been due to join Baerbock in China, but will no longer attend after testing positive for Covid-19.

  • Ethnic group facing worsening conditions in Bangladeshi camps this holy month
  • ‘No respect, no dignity’ in refugee life, one Rohingya woman tells Arab News
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Anwara Begum used to find herself busy with preparations in the days leading up to Ramadan, when it had meant stocking up on chickpeas and noodles, and making plans to distribute food for orphans and the elderly in her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

For the 50-year-old, the holy month had once been filled with days of cooking alongside her older daughter. They would spend hours in the kitchen making different kinds of dishes to break the fast, from steamed glutinous rice to banana bread and vermicelli dessert.

“Sharing iftar with other people as much as I could with what I had, greatly filled my mind with contentment and enjoyment at that time,” Begum told Arab News.

“That would, of course, remain the greatest memory of my life,” she said. “Recalling that pleasant time literally hurts me a lot and breaks my innocent heart into pieces.”

Begum was among more than 740,000 Rohingya who fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017, following a brutal military crackdown that the UN says amounted to genocide.

Life — and Ramadan — was never quite the same in the five years since she started living in the sprawling encampment in Cox’s Bazar, Begum said.

“No sooner had we arrived at the camp, everything was completely transformed into a challenge,” she said. “The injustices done to us in Myanmar forced us here into a life of poverty, unemployment and uncertainty.”

The Rohingya, who are predominantly Muslim, are facing worsening conditions, as international aid for the group has fallen since 2020. The UN World Food Program decided to cut food rations earlier this year, after its pleas for the Rohingya had not been met.

For many Rohingya, their difficult lives as refugees are even more pronounced this Ramadan.

“The meal we eat daily as iftar in the camp is neither hygienic nor healthy,” Begum said. “It is close to a dream to expect a delicious iftar. It isn’t even possible to buy what we need for a month as we are now receiving less aid compared with the months before.”

When she lived in Myanmar, Nosima Khatun said she would make luri fira, a traditional Rohingya bread made with rice flour, which her family preferred to eat with beef curry for iftar.

“I wanted to make my family happy with the utmost joy during holy Ramadan,” Khatun told Arab News. “In Ramadan, I had a great moment of joy and fulfillment that is irreplaceable with anything in life.”

Since she became a refugee in Bangladesh, those pleasant moments have become distant memories.

“I am stuck in an unprecedented situation like a bird in the cage. The dependency on rations has left me so helpless,” Khatun said.

These days, Khatun can only serve a few things for the pre-dawn meal of suhoor and iftar, such as chickpeas and dates. What little she can come up with is “not enough” for her four-member family, she said.

“Whenever I recall the old days in my homeland, I fall into the ocean of serious grief as I won’t have that time again in my life,” she said.

Tasmin Begum, 35, said her life was marred by difficulties in Myanmar, where her husband was forced to work petty jobs as employment in the public sector was off-limits for the Rohingya.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as an indigenous ethnic group. Most people from the long persecuted community were rendered stateless under the country’s 1982 Citizenship Law and had been excluded from the 2014 census.

Though celebrations and gathering in public places were not easy even during Ramadan, Begum would try to make the most of it by spending many hours in the kitchen, making a variety of steamed snacks and rice cakes, among other dishes.

“After fleeing to Bangladesh, I started to suffer the pains of refugee life,” Begum said. “Now in Ramadan, here I can have only chickpeas and puffed rice.”

The Rohingya women Arab News spoke to for this story said that they longed to return to their homes in Myanmar, fearing prolonged lives as refugees. But like so many others in their community, they want their rights guaranteed.

“There are innumerable sufferings in refugee life — no respect, no dignity to survive as a human being,” said Anwara Begum.

Khatun hopes for an immediate return to her motherland, “because I want to die in the soil of Myanmar.”

Tasmin Begum, too, has a similar wish.

“I wish I could go back to Myanmar with our rights restored as I don’t want to become a refugee for the rest of my life,” Begum said. “I don’t want to be the victim of genocide in my homeland. The only thing I want is to spend the rest of my life peacefully.”

  • Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021
KABUL: A ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations was an internal issue, the country’s Taliban authorities said Wednesday, adding that the decision “should be respected by all sides.”
Taliban authorities triggered international outrage earlier this month after extending a December ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organizations to the UN.
“The Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Rather, it wants to make it clear that this is an internal issue of Afghanistan which does not create a problem for anyone and should be respected by all sides.”
Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
The UN said Tuesday the ban was forcing it to make an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan.
The world body said it cannot comply with the ban as it was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter.”
Mujahid, however, said there was no “discrimination” in the decision.
“On the contrary, considering the religious and cultural interests, we are committed to all the rights of our people.”
The increasing curbs on women are reminiscent of the Taliban’s first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations — particularly against girls and women.
Since the ban was announced, the UN has ordered all its Afghan staff — men and women — not to report to work until further notice.
Taliban authorities justified the December ban on the grounds they had received “serious complaints” that women were not observing the group’s interpretation of Islamic dress codes.
Several NGOs suspended operations in the country in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s citizens — half of whom face hunger, according to aid agencies.
Mujahid said Afghans had the “capacity to stand on their own feet,” but the country’s problems were caused by sanctions and restrictions on the financial and banking system.
Soon after the Taliban’s takeover, the United States seized roughly $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets.
“It is necessary that the member countries of the United Nations resolve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security areas,” Mujahid said.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, accompanied by Queen Rania and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, recently embarked on a diplomatic visit to Japan.

During their stay, the Jordanian royal family met with the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the imperial palace in Tokyo. This high-level meeting was held in recognition of the historic ties that exist between the two nations and was a chance for the leaders to discuss their shared goals for the future.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II with the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the imperial palace in Tokyo. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

In addition to this, Crown Prince Al Hussein also met separately with Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko Akishino. During their meeting, the two young royals had the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between their respective countries.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko Akishino. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

But the royal family’s visit wasn’t just limited to meetings with the Japanese monarchy. King Abdullah also met with the President of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), TANAKA Akihiko, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, HIROYUKI Hosoda, and the President of the House of Councillors, OTSUJI Hidehisa.

During his meeting with Tanaka, King Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the development support that JICA has provided for projects in Jordan.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with the President of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tanaka Akihiko. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

The significance of parliamentary coordination between Jordan and Japan, particularly in fields related to the economy and investment, was also discussed with Hiroyuki.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

Additionally, the historical relations and strategic partnership between the two countries were highlighted in the meeting with Otsuji.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with Otsuji Hidehisa. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

The Crown Prince’s diplomatic schedule was equally busy, with a separate meeting held with the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko. The two discussed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to bolster partnerships in technology, entrepreneurship, as well as educational and cultural exchange programmes.

 Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko (Twitter/@RHCJO)

Overall, the royal family’s visit to Japan was a testament to the strong bond that exists between the two countries. Their meetings with Japanese leaders and officials served as an opportunity to strengthen these ties further and explore new ways to work together towards mutual goals.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

  • Biden priority to help “keep the peace” in brief visit
  • Powersharing government collapsed over a year ago
BELFAST: US President Joe Biden will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Irish political leaders in Belfast on Wednesday, kicking off a three-day Irish tour with a speech to mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal.
Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, will spend just over half a day in the UK region before traveling south to the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days of speeches and meetings with officials and distant relatives.
The brief Belfast stop comes against the backdrop of the latest political stalemate in which the devolved powersharing government, a key part of the 1998 peace deal, has not met for more than a year due to a row about post-Brexit trade arrangements.
“It is a huge pity and a huge disappointment that the president of the free world is not addressing the (devolved) assembly,” former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, told Channel 4 News.
“There’s no good hiding that fact. It’s a big own goal.”
Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington, Biden said his priority was to help “keep the peace” as Northern Ireland marks the anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed between mainly Catholic opponents and mainly Protestant supporters of British rule.
He also said he would seek to make sure the recent Windsor Framework deal between the European Union and Britain to ease post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom remained in place.
That deal has so far failed to convince the region’s largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to end a more than year-long boycott of the local assembly. Powersharing has endured multiple breakdowns and suspensions since 1998, including the assembly not sitting between 2017 and 2020 over a different row.
Biden will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine with Sunak but is not expected to speak about a potential free trade agreement with Britain, White House official Amanda Sloat told a news conference.

’KNOCKING HEADS TOGETHER’
The DUP has said Biden’s visit — the first to the region by a US president in 10 years — will not convince it to end its protest at the trade rules that treat the province differently to the rest of the UK.
A senior US administration official said that Biden was not planning to pressure the parties.
Ahern said he knew from experience that “knocking heads together” did not usually work in Northern Ireland and that Biden should point out the obvious case that, in any democracy, institutions of parliament were essential.
The local party leaders will have a short opportunity to speak to Biden individually at Ulster University where he will make his speech, said Naomi Long, the leader of the Alliance party, which identifies as neither nationalist or unionist.
“It’s sad that it’s happening in the context of not having a sitting assembly, of the Good Friday Agreement not being fully functional, but we have to make the best of the situation we find ourselves in,” Long told Irish national broadcaster RTE.
Biden, flanked by new US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs Joseph Kennedy III on his arrival, will also float the possibility of closer US/Northern Ireland investment ties to try to encourage an end to the impasse.
Biden will travel later on Wednesday to County Louth — midway between Belfast and Dublin — where his great-grandfather was born. Stormy weather is expected across the island.
Biden will meet relatives from another side of his family in the western county of Mayo on Friday.
Biden’s great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan, a shoemaker from County Louth, emigrated to the United States in 1849. His family, including Biden’s great-grandfather James Finnegan, followed him in 1850.

BERLIN: German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
Federal police said a patrol on Monday stopped the vehicle at a highway exit on the edge of the border city of Aachen, and found the bats under the fish. A vet from the local consumer protection office was sent to the scene and ordered the bats and fish confiscated. Police seized the van, which was uninsured.
The 31-year-old driver, an Ivorian citizen, faced a criminal complaint for traffic offenses and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without papers or a driver’s license, police said in a statement. He also faces administrative proceedings for violations of food hygiene rules, and local authorities were looking into whether he violated conservation laws relating to the bats.
A court in Aachen on Tuesday ordered the driver held in custody pending his handover to authorities in Italy, where he was registered as living.

