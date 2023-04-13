You are here

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll back Pelicans
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scores past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday in Toronto. (The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Chicago coach Billy Donovan hailed LaVine’s role in the comeback as “extraordinary“
  • The Melbourne-born Giddey — still only 20 — produced a stunning performance with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds
LOS ANGELES: Zach LaVine inspired a fightback as the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the NBA play-in tournament Wednesday, while rising Australian star Josh Giddey helped the Oklahoma City Thunder end the New Orleans Pelicans’ season.

LaVine finished with 39 points — 30 of them scored after half-time — in a 109-105 road victory for the Bulls, who will now face Miami on Friday with the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs up for grabs.

LaVine and former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan showed superb composure down the stretch as Chicago recovered from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to snatch a win that left Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in stunned silence.

DeRozan finished with 23 points while Nikola Vucevic finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Chicago coach Billy Donovan hailed LaVine’s role in the comeback as “extraordinary.”

“He was phenomenal,” Donovan said. “What he did in that third quarter and going into the fourth quarter — it would have been very difficult for us to have won that game had he not done that.

“His performance was extraordinary. It gave us life, and it gave us hope...he had that mentality where he was going to do whatever he had to get us back in the game.”

Toronto, who looked to be in complete control for long periods of the game, were left ruing a litany of missed free throws.

The Raptors shot only 18-of-36 from the foul line, a 50 percent success rate which was in stark contrast to the Bulls, who made 18 of their 22 free throws.

“That’s a lot of misses,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said afterwards. “We left a lot of points on the floor there for sure.

“Okay, you’re not going to make them all. But if you miss more than 10 free throws in a game, it’s hard to win.”

Pascal Siakam (32 points) and Fred VanVleet (26) were both outstanding for Toronto, with VanVleet electrifying the home crowd with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near half-way as the second quarter ended.

That gave Toronto a 58-47 lead at halftime, and the Raptors kept up their scoring momentum early in the second half, extending their lead to 19 points as Chicago’s offense sputtered.

But the pendulum swung back in the visitors’ favor once LaVine found his range, and as Chicago’s defensive fine-tuning stifled the Raptors, the Bulls began to steadily whittle away the deficit.

A Pat Beverley three-pointer put Chicago ahead for the first time in the second half at 98-95 and Toronto were never able to get back in front thereafter.

In Wednesday’s other game, Oklahoma City’s youthful lineup showed tremendous poise under pressure to grind out a 123-118 victory over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

That result means the Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday with the chance to advance into the playoffs, while the Pelicans are now eliminated.

The Melbourne-born Giddey — still only 20 — produced a stunning performance with 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the oldest member of the Thunder starting lineup at 24, also came up big with 32 points, while the 23-year-old Lu Dort finished with 27 points.

It was another remarkable display by Oklahoma City, whose starting lineup had an average age of just over 21. The game was also Giddey’s first experience of high-pressure postseason basketball.

“It was pretty much everything I expected,” Giddey told ESPN afterwards. “A loud crowd, a hostile environment. As a kid you grow up wanting to be in these type of moments.

“I’m glad we came out of here with a win and we move on to the next one.

Gilgeous-Alexander said Oklahoma City’s young squad had developed poise under pressure after being “battle-tested” throughout the regular season.

“We’ve played in a lot of close games and we’ve developed good habits — we know what gets it done down the stretch,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Giddey was already looking ahead to Friday’s date in Minneapolis.

“It’s going to be a similar environment — hostile, on the road, a do-or-die game,” Giddey said.

“It’s going to be another test, but as Shai said — we’ve had a lot of close games and none of these moments rattle our guys. We’ll be ready for Minnesota.”

  • Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal
MONTE CARLO: Daniil Medvedev cruised through his first match of the year on clay Wednesday, defeating Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters to set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev broke Sonego at the first attempt and then twice more in the second set to reel off his 25th win in his past 26 tour-level matches.

“Every match is a struggle (on clay), but I have had some good matches on clay,” said Medvedev. “I managed to play good against a very strong player on clay.”

“It’s completely different on clay, but confidence is confidence,” the third seed added.

“It’s about winning matches, because it is always two players that play, and one is going to win... I hope to bring this confidence even further.”

Medvedev earned his tour-leading 30th victory of the season and will face Zverev in the last 16 — a first meeting between the pair on clay.

“We’ve had some tough matches,” said Medvedev, who has won seven of 13 previous matches against Zverev.

Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal.

Following a difficult first-round tie against the dangerous Alexander Bublik, he beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

“I saw him (Zverev) in the first two matches, he seemed to be in good shape. I’m just going to have to be at my best,” said Medvedev.

Casper Ruud, coming off a title in Estoril last weekend, kicked off his Monte Carlo campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

“It is never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I have lost to before,” said Ruud, who avenged his early exit at the hands of Van de Zandschulp in Miami.

“Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like ‘Not again’, but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match.”

Ruud, a semifinalist in the Principality two years ago, will take on Jan-Lennard Struff next after the German knocked out 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

Danish teenager Holger Rune swept aside two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4, while Jannik Sinner advanced as Diego Schwartzman retired while trailing by a set and a break.

Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed, downed Ilya Ivashka in straight sets to book a showdown with Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic plays Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Musetti, who famously led Djokovic by two sets at Roland Garros in 2021 before being forced to retire, thrashed qualifier Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0.

World No. 1 Djokovic is appearing at his first tournament since failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month’s Indian Wells and Miami events due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance.

Matteo Berrettini won a topsy-turvy three-setter against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo despite blowing a 5-0 lead in the opening set.

The Italian recovered to dominate the second-set tie break before completing a 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 victory.

US eighth seed Taylor Fritz overcame 2014 Monte Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (12/10), 6-2.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry will take on two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas after outlasting Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in three sets.

  • The French veteran has scored 20 goals in 27 matches against English opposition
  • Asencio netted the second in the 74th after another assist by Vinicius
MADRID: Karim Benzema struck yet again against Chelsea, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Substitute Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid after Benzema had netted his sixth goal in five matches against the English club in the latest meeting between the last two European champions.

Chelsea played the final half-hour with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off for stopping a Madrid breakaway. It was a second consecutive defeat for new Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard after he replaced Graham Potter amid the team’s disappointing results.

The second leg is next week in London. AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 in the other quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Benzema opened the scoring by hitting the open net off the rebound of a save by Kepa Arrizabalaga after an attempt by Vinicius Junior from close range in the 22nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Benzema had scored four times against Chelsea in the last-eight last season, including the decisive goal in extra time in the second leg in Madrid. He had a hat trick in the first leg in London. The French veteran has scored 20 goals in 27 matches against English opposition. His last 14 goals in the competition have come in the knockout stage.

Asencio netted the second in the 74th after another assist by Vinicius.

“We played very well. It was one of our best matches of the season,” Vinícius said. “It’s great to win at home like this, but there is still a lot left and we need to win the second game. We will have to come out strong there as well.”

It is the third consecutive time Madrid and Chelsea meet in the Champions League, with Madrid prevailing at this same stage last season and Chelsea advancing past the Spanish powerhouse in the semifinals in the previous year.

Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

Lampard began his new stint with Chelsea with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League over the weekend. The former midfield great also coached the team from 2019-21.

Chelsea’s winless run extended to five games. It has won only two of its last 11 matches in the Premier League, where it sits in 11th place.

The visitors had the first significant chance in a breakaway two minutes into the match, with former Atletico Madrid player Joao Felix having his shot saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation.

The match remained mostly even until Madrid broke the deadlock with Benzema’s tap in. Chelsea nearly equalized a minute later when Raheem Sterling’s close-range shot was stopped by a brilliant reflex save by Courtois by the post. The shot appeared to deflect off Madrid defender Eder Militão, making Courtois’ save even harder.

Chelsea’s chances were reduced after Chilwell pulled Rodrygo from behind to stop the Brazilian forward from entering the area in a breakaway in the 59th. Chilwell on Tuesday signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea.

Asensio came off the bench in the 71st and added to Madrid’s lead three minutes later with a low shot from just outside the area.

Chelsea struggled to create any danger near the end but they nearly got on the board in stoppage time with a shot by Kai Havertz that was blocked by Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger in front of the goal.

Madrid were coming off a 3-2 home to Villarreal that all but ended the team’s hopes of winning the Spanish league.

Madrid eliminated Liverpool in the last eight, while Chelsea got past Borussia Dortmund.

  • The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli
MILAN: AC Milan have the slenderest of advantages in their all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal after Ismael Bennacer fired his team to a 1-0 win over wasteful Napoli on Wednesday.

Algeria midfielder Bennacer lashed in the decisive strike five minutes before halftime of an engaging first leg at a packed, loud and wet San Siro after Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao combined brilliantly.

The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli in less than a fortnight and a narrow lead to defend at the Stadio Maradona in Naples next week.

“It will be a great return leg with a lot of tension and emotion,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli to Amazon Prime.

“We performed at a level worthy of the Champions League... we’ll go to Naples with confidence and concentration high, we know how difficult it will be down there.”

Napoli, who had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sent off in the 74th minute and will be without Kim Min-jae for the second leg, should have Victor Osimhen back for the second leg on Tuesday and without their star striker Luciano Spalletti’s team got nothing despite having plenty of chances.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a series of impressive stops, in particular late on when he clawed out Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s effort just as the more than 70,000 home fans were celebrating victory.

But Bennacer’s strike was just enough to give Milan hopes of their first Champions League semifinal since they were crowned kings of Europe for the seventh and most recent time in 2007.

That prospect will be all the more mouth-watering for Milan fans as their likely opponents would be local rivals Inter following their convincing win at Benfica on Tuesday.

“It’s a defeat, but with the attitude we showed today we’re confident,” said Napoli captain Di Lorenzo to Amazon Prime.

“It’s not easy to come here without a center-forward but we created chances.”

The home fans had barely discarded their pre-match display which read “our destiny is in our hands” when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted a great chance to give Napoli a stunning early lead.

Anguissa’s low cross was dealt with terribly by the home defense but the home fans breathed a huge sigh of relief after Davide Calabria and Rade Krunic combined to block the Georgian winger’s shot on the line.

Anguissa then had a powerful shot tipped over the bar by Maignan before Di Lorenzo headed a presentable Mario Rui cross over the bar as Napoli flooded toward the Milan goal in the opening minutes.

Kvaratskhelia had a shot blocked after neat exchange with Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski forced Maignan into another good stop with a rocket in the 12th minute.

Milan had barely been in the game up to that point but midway through he first half Leao reminded everyone he was there by fashioning a glorious chance through pure pace only to drag his shot just wide after bursting past Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka.

And then Bennacer put the hosts into the lead after another brilliant piece of individual skill, this time from Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish international span beautifully in the midfield and fed Leao, whose first-time pass alluded Diaz and found Bennacer for a thumping near-post finish.

Simon Kjaer then smashed Bennacer’s corner off the bar in stoppage time with a header which for a moment had fans celebrating before the ball bounced out just before the line.

Napoli began the second half in the same manner in which they started the first but again couldn’t find their way past Maignan, who did brilliantly to tip Elmas’ looping header over the bar.

And after Kim Min-jae headed straight at Maignan from the subsequent corner Napoli struggled hard to go into damage limitation mode once Anguissa was sent off for two quickfire bookings.

That didn’t stop them having yet another chance denied by Maignan however as Di Lorenzo looked on in disbelief at the France goalkeeper, and the away side must be hoping that Osimhen will return for the second leg to offer a much-needed finishing touch.

  • Tunisia’s Sfaxien also qualified for 2nd qualifying round of the competition, going through on away goals after a 1-1 draw with Qatar Club
  • Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli went through as well, a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish giving them a 3-2 victory on aggregate
RIYADH: Syrian soccer team Tishreen FC defeated Al-Merrikh FC of Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the next stage of the King Salman Club Cup.
The Syrians had lost the away leg of their tie in the first qualifying round 2-1. But Abdul Razzaq Al-Mohammad scored the decisive goal in the home leg to make the aggregate score 2-2, and Tishreen progressed on the away goals rule.
They now await the outcome of the match on April 16 between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab and Air Force Club of Iraq to learn who they will face in the second qualifying round, the final hurdle before the group stage of the competition, which is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Iraq on March 13.
Tunisian side Sfaxien also qualified on Tuesday for the second qualifying round, again on away goals, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Qatar Sports Club in Doha, after the home leg last week in Sfax ended goalless. The crucial Sfaxien goal was scored by Mohammed Kante, while Javier Pastore grabbed a late equalizer for Qatar. Sfaxien will face Al-Hilal of Sudan in the next stage.
Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli also qualified, as a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish gave them a 3-2 victory on aggregate. Paul Julius put the visitors ahead in the first half and Anis Selto equalized for the home side in the second.
 

  • Lexi Thompson: ‘This event gives me a chance to compete with the talented players from the Ladies European Tour’
  • Thompson: ‘My victory in New York last year was one of the highlights of my season and I’m looking forward to continuing my success in this series’
RIYADH: American star and world number six Lexi Thompson is confirmed to tee it up at the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

The tournament which takes place between Friday 19th and Sunday 21st May 2023 will head to Florida for the first time and will see the best names from the world of professional women’s golf compete for the $1 million prize fund.

The Florida-native Thompson is no stranger to the Aramco Team Series, having previously competed in the inaugural event in London and enjoyed victory in New York at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point last October.

The 28-year-old is relishing the opportunity to add to her impressive record, “I am looking forward to competing in the Aramco Team Series in my home state of Florida.

“I’m a huge fan of the tournament and this event gives me a chance to compete with the talented players from the Ladies European Tour in an innovative format and offers fans and players the opportunity to experience something unique.”

“My victory in New York last year was one of the highlights of my season and I’m looking forward to continuing my success in this series in front of a home crowd.”

The upcoming Florida staging is the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series, following an exciting finale in Singapore in March, where young French star Pauline Roussin-Bouchard shot an outstanding 64, including a run of five birdies in six holes around the turn, to claim her second Ladies European Tour title — holding off World Number One, Lydia Ko.

The elevated Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After kicking off in Singapore, the series moves on to Florida, London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

May’s event consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund.

Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

