Cannes Film Festival 2023: Five Saudi-backed titles among slate of MENA films

DUBAI: The official selection of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was announced on April 13, with nine filmmakers from the MENA region among the line-up for the 76th edition of the festival, running from May 16-27.
The roster also features five films that have been backed by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film fund, including Tunisian film “Four Daughters” by Kaouther Ben Hania, Senegalese film “Banel E Adama” directed by Ramata Toulayesy, Sudanese film “Goodbye Julia” by filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani, “Les Meutes” by Kamal Lazrek and “The Mother of All Lies” by Asmae El-Moudir.
Here are the nine filmmakers from the MENA region who will showcase their work at the festival this year.
Karim Ainouz
The Algerian-Brazilian filmmaker’s “Firebrand,” an historical drama following Catherine Parr and Henry VIII’s marriage, and starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, will screen in the official competition category.
Kaouther Ben Hania
The Tunisian filmmaker’s “Four Daughters,” also showing in the official competition, stars Hend Sabry as the mother of four daughters, two of whom become radicalized and join Daesh.
Ramata-Toulaye Sy
The Senegalese-French film director and screenwriter’s debut feature “Banel & Adama” is a female emancipation drama set in a remote village in Northern Senegal, which will screen in the official competition category.
Elias Belkeddar
The Franco-Algerian producer-director’s “Omar La Fraise” follows the story of Omar Zerrouki, a gangster who leaves France for Algiers to escape a life of crime. The film will show in the Midnight Screenings at Cannes.
Asmae El-Moudir
The Moroccan filmmaker will screen “The Mother of All Lies” — a documentary that explores the events surrounding the deadly bread riots that shook El-Moudir’s impoverished Casablanca neighborhood in 1981 — in the Un Certain Regard category.
Mohamed Kordofani
The Sudanese filmmaker’s “Goodbye Julia,” also screening in the Un Certain Regard category, is set just before the secession of South Sudan, and follows a married former singer from the north who seeks redemption after causing the death of a southern man.
Kamal Lazraq
The Moroccan filmmaker’s debut feature “Les Meutes,” featuring in the Un Certain Regard category, stars Ayoub Elaid and Abdellatif Masstouri as a father-and-son duo.
Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami
Iranian filmmakers Ali Asgari (pictured) and Alireza Khatami will show their film “Terrestrial Verses” in the Un Certain Regard category of the competition.
Views of Ancient Arabia: Highlights from Sotheby’s Orientalist sale
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Sotheby’s Orientalist Sale, set to take place in London on April 25, consists of paintings representing “the landscapes, people and cultures of North Africa, Egypt, the Levant, Arabia and the Ottoman world during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” according to the auction house. With online bidding opening on April 18, here are some highlights from the upcoming sale.
‘An Encampment at the Port of Jeddah’
Alberto Pasini
Sotheby’s Orientalist Sale consists of paintings representing “the landscapes, people and cultures of North Africa, Egypt, the Levant, Arabia and the Ottoman world during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” according to the auction house. This piece from the second half of the 19th century shows Jeddah’s port, which the Italian painter would have seen on his travels through Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Yemen and the Gulf — a trip that marked the beginning of Pasini’s prodigious career as an Orientalist painter. Pasini’s interest in the East was first sparked by the French Romantic painter Théodore Chassériau, in whose studio Pasini worked for several months.
‘Al-Aqsa Mosque’
Carl Cowen Schirm
Schirm was a German painter fascinated by the Middle East. In 1880, he and two friends (and fellow painters) — Eugen Bracht and Adolf Meckel — set out on a journey that took them to Syria, the Caspian Sea and Mount Sinai. In this painting, Schirm is looking south from the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem at the northern entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque — one of Islam’s holiest sites. Schirm depicts the mosque’s “Cup” (its main ablution fountain) in the foreground of his painting.
‘An Arabian Stallion and his Groom, Egypt’
François-Gabriel Lépaulle
The prolific French painter travelled widely around North Africa and Turkey in the mid-19th century and is best known for his portraiture work. This painting, described by Sotheby’s as “a rare subject for the artist” shows a stallion and its groom in Egypt (Lépaulle has included the Pyramids in the background to avoid doubt over the location). “Tucked into the groom’s waist is an ivory-hilted Yataghan, whilst in his left hand he holds an Ottoman Kilij,” the auction notes state. “The presence of these fine items asserts his status as an important and powerful figure.”
‘The Old Boat Bridge, Baghdad’
Eugène Flandin
The famed French Orientalist is believed to have visited Baghdad in the 1840s, where he created a series of drawings which were later turned into engravings and included in his 1861 travel journal giving an account of his “Tour du Monde.” This work shows the Katah Bridge in Baghdad across the Tigris River. “To the right is the Tomb of Sheikh Omar, while in the foreground, on the river, can be seen a kuphar, a type of coracle or round rowing or paddling boat traditionally used on the Tigris and Euphrates in ancient and modern times,” the auction notes explain.
‘The Sheikh’
Otto Pilny
Pilny was a Swiss painter who focused heavily on Orientalist scenes. He visited Egypt twice — in 1889 and 1892 — creating works that “record not merely the landscapes and people that Pilny encountered, but the magical effects of Eastern light and sun,” Sotheby’s says. This particular portrait, painted in Cairo, shows an unidentified North African tribal leader who was likely a visiting dignitary. The notes state: “Armed with an early-19th-century Moroccan snaphaunce long-gun, and an Ottoman pistol whose butt is just visible above his belt, the sitter’s proud bearing and impeccable appearance speak of a man of power and authority.”
‘The Basket Weaver, Tangier’
Jean Discart
Discart’s extraordinarily detailed paintings made the Italian-born artist a prominent member of the Orientalist school in the late-19th and early-20th centuries. Here, Discart depicts a local artisan in the Moroccan coastal city of Tangier. His subject, the auction notes say, is “engaged in the intricacies of his trade. (Discart’s) decision to depict his subject in a moment of rapt concentration, conveyed by his furrowed brow and steadied hand, signals the man’s earnest devotion to his craft, perhaps not unlike Discart’s own.”
Discart was committed to presenting “the truthful and detailed representation of everyday life as he saw it” on his travels, hence the high level of detail here, from the weaver’s clothing and babouche slippers, to the copper pot and wooden door in the background.
Celebrity Syrian chef Mohamad Orfali: ‘I’m trying to educate people about our culture’
This year, Orfali Bros was recognized by Michelin with the prestigious Bib Gourmand and also crowned by The World’s Fifty Best as the top MENA restaurant
Updated 13 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: You can’t miss him. With his full beard, slightly pointed mustache, and signature round black glasses Syrian chef Mohamad Orfali is instantly recognizable. And, along with his two brothers Wassim and Omar, he has risen to the top of the regional culinary scene.
In February, their Dubai eatery Orfali Bros was crowned by The World’s Fifty Best as the top restaurant in the Middle East and North Africa, and a few weeks later it was recognized by Michelin. The path to these achievements, though, was anything but smooth.
“My blood pressure went up and my mouth dried up,” the jovial chef tells Arab News, laughing, about the Fifty Best award ceremony. “I never got married before, but it felt like my wedding night, just because of how happy we were. The happiness I felt came from the people who dine with us, not the inspectors.”
However, he acknowledges the sense of responsibility that comes with such an honor. “It was great happiness, but at the same time, there was fear,” he continues. “I was scared, because of people’s expectations. When you’re number one, they judge you differently. . . When they called our name, I remembered everything that we went through to open this restaurant.”
We meet during lunch service. Orfali Bros is busy but relatively calm. The restaurant is billed as a modern bistro. It accommodates eight tables in its high-ceilinged interior, which includes limestone from Aleppo, with more seating outside. It has a homely feel — like you’re inside Orfali’s dining room, and everyone is invited.
Orfali isn’t one of those chefs who stays behind the scenes, rather he roams from table to table, speaking with guests, serving their food, and explaining what they’re about to indulge in.
“I love people and I get energy from them,” he explains. “My food is different than what’s being offered in the UAE. It has my personality, my memories, and funny stories that come from my mother and grandmother. I’m trying to educate people about our culture. We tell a story.”
While we’re at the venue, one man requests a picture with the chef, and a child approaches to give him a high five. He’s something of a celebrity now, with the air of a cool uncle.
Orfali was born and raised in Syria’s largest city, Aleppo, to an engineer and teacher. His hometown, he explains, is the custodian of a culinary history distinguished from the rest of the country. “The food of Aleppo is a culmination of civilizations,” he says. “It started with its early inhabitants. Colonizers, foreigners, orientalists, and immigrants passed through.”
Aleppo’s cuisine has its own specific techniques and flavorings — from dairy products to jams and meats — influenced by the outside world, from the Far East to Europe. It’s a place that taught the future chef a thing or two about taste. “Aleppians are natural food critics. You leave Aleppo with a developed tongue,” says Orfali.
Despite the sophistication of Aleppo’s cuisine, Orfali bemoans the fact that it has stagnated because of traditionalists. “We don’t like change,” he says. “Aleppian food is very prestigious, but at the same time, there’s no innovation. It’s remained as it is.” That’s where Orfali comes in.
As a child, Orfali never openly expressed an interest in cooking, but he was curious. He recalls watching his grandmother, Umm Salah, whom he describes as his “first school,” cooking away in the kitchen.
In 1994, when Orfali was 14 and not impressing academically, his father encouraged him to enroll at a then-new culinary school in the city. “I asked him, ‘You want me to become a cook?’ and he said, ‘It’s called a chef.’” Orfali quickly learned that he appreciated the organization necessary in cooking, and felt that he belonged in the culinary world.
In 2005, Orfali left Syria to learn English in Dubai and Kuwait. His dream was to study in France, the world capital of gastronomy, and work at a Michelin-starred restaurant. But when he finally got there, those hopes were crushed. “No one was accepting me, because I have a Syrian passport and I didn’t have the background to work in a Michelin restaurant,” he says.
Orfali returned to the Gulf, and worked with several different companies. But something was missing. When he attended an Andalusian cooking conference in Seville and a journalist asked him to define Aleppian cuisine, he realized that he had yet to find his identity as a chef. “I didn’t know how to answer him,” he says. “It was a moment of awakening.”
So Orfali went back to his roots, and in 2009 he published an extensively researched book, “Ana Halabi” (I am Aleppian). It excluded the typical Levantine dishes, such as hummus and tabbouleh, and championed Aleppo’s ingredients. Two years later, he started presenting cooking segments on the Middle Eastern food channel, Fatafeat. Orfali describes filming as a “new, scary, and difficult” affair, and it took him a while to feel comfortable with the idea. He was originally scheduled to start appearing in 2006, but it was five years before he finally felt ready to start shooting.
“I didn’t have a message (in 2006),” he explains. “I felt like I was going to be another chef on television preparing another meal. I had nothing special.”
He shook things up by demonstrating molecular gastronomy — a radical departure from the regional norm that was met with criticism online, perhaps reinforcing Orfali’s point about resistance to innovation. Despite some pushback, his nine-year stint with Fatafeat gave Orfali confidence and motivated him to work on his own project.
In 2015, the Orfalis established Orfali Bros as a teaching establishment offering cooking courses. It wasn’t until 2021 — after many delays, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic — that they opened their bistro in Dubai. He says that opening a restaurant is the most difficult job in the world. “It’s like a baby. You have to take care of every single detail.”
The 25-item menu reflects the multicultural diversity of Dubai. “We don’t serve Syrian food — although we’re Syrian boys and proud about that,” says Orfali. “We’re a family of 18 nationalities in the restaurant, and we speak food.”
Some of the star dishes include Shish Barak a la Gyoza — a creamy combo of Syrian and Japanese cuisine; Come With Me To Aleppo — a sophisticated take on the Aleppian staple, cherry kebab; and Corn Bomb — layers of different forms of corn, from grilled to puréed, on a small tortilla, generously sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Orfali, it seems, is finally living his dream. But, he says, he is aiming still higher. He wants to open a namesake academy in Syria or the UAE to educate the younger generation about Arabian and Aleppian food.
“I would like in the future for someone to say, ‘I graduated from the Orfali Bros Academy,’” he says. “This is my dream.”
Review: Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Beef’ is a road rage-fueled riot
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in one of the best Netflix shows of the year
Updated 13 April 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: It’s no secret that some of the best characters on television tend to be the more unlikable ones. So, on the face of it, the formula at the heart of Netflix’s “Beef” is so straightforward it’s almost infuriating. What’s better than a truly diabolical lead that you can’t help but root for? Two of them.
At the nadir of LA contractor Danny Cho’s bad day, he gets into a road rage incident with a white SUV, driven by small business owner Amy Lau. The two end up embroiled in a bitter, albeit very funny, tit-for-tat feud that begins to seep into every aspect of their very different lives. Danny (Steven Yeun) is struggling to keep his business ticking over, while Amy (Ali Wong) is desperate to force through a high-stakes business deal that will enable her to take a break from her relentless schedule.
What makes “Beef” so entertaining is that you’re never really sure who the ‘good guy’ is – they’re both pretty terrible people, prone to petty overreactions and staggeringly short-sighted decision-making. Yeun (made famous by “The Walking Dead” but critically acclaimed in “Minami,” for which he earned an Oscar nomination) and Wong (made famous by pretty much everything she’s done) are wonderfully deplorable, as Danny and Amy sink to ever-lower depths to make each other suffer for the initial altercation. And though it takes an episode or two to get there, what makes “Beef” really sing is that Danny and Amy are both desperately trying to keep it together in ways that actually give them far more in common than they might like to admit.
The show, created by Lee Sung Jin, skillfully weaves together threads of LA cultural melodrama, dark comedy and American-Asian societal pressure that feel both inherently familiar and fascinatingly alien at the same time. But at its core, “Beef” is so enticing because it lets us imagine what it might be like to let that bottled-up rage out in the most childishly satisfying way.