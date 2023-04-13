Saudi ports book 21% rise in container volumes in March: Mawani

You are here

The increase was fueled by a 17.74 percent gain in exports in March 2023 to 195,495 TEUs last month from 166,045 TEUs in the year-ago period. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed a 21.14 percent increase in container volumes to 693,523 twenty-foot equivalent units in March 2023 from 572,475 TEUs in March 2022, according to Saudi Ports Authority, also called Mawani.

The increase was fueled by a 17.74 percent gain in exports in March 2023 to 195,495 TEUs last month from 166,045 TEUs in the year-ago period.

Imported containers rose 37.5 percent to 224,221 TEUs in March 2023 from 162,876 units. 

Transshipments registered a 12.83 growth to 274,807 TEUs against the previous year’s 243,554 units.

The monthly cargo tonnage in March equaled 26,102,998 tons, indicating a 5.81 percent uptick from 24,670,510 tons in the previous year.

The cargo tonnage included 523,513 tons of general cargo, 4,588,115 tons of liquid bulk cargo and 13,594,542 tons of dry bulk cargo. 

Food volumes also jumped 37.52 percent last month to reach 1,487,327 tons, up from 2,045,428 tons in the corresponding period a year ago. 

The data revealed that livestock imports saw a 496.26 percent yearly spike, hitting 623,644 cattle heads from 104,592.

Moreover, while vehicle volumes climbed 11.42 percent in March compared to the same period in 2022, the number of vessels that dropped anchor at Saudi ports increased by 12.52 percent.

As for passenger traffic, it saw a 21.16 percent yearly rise, amounting to 104,575 passengers from 86,308 passengers, showed the data.

However, the growth rate of the overall container traffic of Saudi ports paled ahead of the February 2023 figures. It clocked a 7.76 percent increase in container traffic in February 2023, handling 622,837 units compared to the same month a year earlier.

There have been several initiatives by Mawani to further develop the national maritime sector, optimize its operational efficiency, and create an effective regulatory and legislative environment that facilitates streamlined processes.

These activities align with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s objective of transforming Saudi Arabia into an international logistics hub linking three major continents.

Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch

Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch

Global sukuk outlook for Q2 is positive despite slowdown: Fitch
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global sukuk issuance for the second quarter is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro volatilities, revealed US-based Fitch Ratings in its report released on Wednesday. 

“Islamic investor’s liquidity and investment appetite continues to be supportive of the longer-term sukuk story,” said Bashar Al-Natoor, the global head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, in its global outlook report. 

The sukuk issuance business declined 18.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to $45.3 billion compared to the year-ago period due to market volatilities and lackluster investor appetite. 

“Persistent macro volatilities and uncertainties, contraction in global liquidity and investor risk appetite, and monetary tightening is affecting sukuk and bond issuance in regions where Islamic finance is active,” added Al-Natoor. 

This is mainly attributed to the surge in crude oil prices, which has reduced new financing needs for many oil-exporting sovereigns. 

However, Malaysia, Bahrain, and several core oil-importing countries still have funding needs and are expected to have budget deficits in 2023. 

Last month, US credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service announced that improved fiscal positions of energy-exporting issuers like Saudi Arabia will help stabilize long-term sovereign sukuk issuance at around $80 billion in 2023 and $80 billion to $85 billion in 2024. 

The macroeconomic situation will continue to boost fiscal balances of energy-exporting sovereign sukuk issuers, with most Gulf Cooperation Council region countries recording budget surpluses in 2023-2024.   

“Consequently, GCC issuance in 2023 will be mainly driven by governments’ decisions to refinance or repay maturing sukuk using surplus funds,” said Alexander Perjessy, the vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s. 

“We expect lower gross issuance from GCC to be broadly offset by higher volumes elsewhere, particularly in Indonesia, where domestic sukuk issuance dipped significantly last year,” he continued. 

The report also said that recently announced new government sukuk initiatives by the Kingdom and Egypt provide a minor upside risk to their sukuk issuance forecasts. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia aims to introduce a domestic sukuk savings program for ordinary retail investors. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center announced the closure of the riyal-denominated sukuk program issuance for April, with the total bid amount received at SR2.471 billion. 

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise, end week on positive note

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise, end week on positive note
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise, end week on positive note

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise, end week on positive note
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement on Thursday, as it went up by 29.28 points or 0.27 percent to 10,964.67, as investors gained confidence from favorable market conditions. 

On Thursday, parallel market Nomu edged up 338.34 points or 1.67 percent to close at 20,573.95, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index climbed by 0.23 percent to 1,487.08. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.17 billion ($1.38 billion).

Al Kathiri Holding Co. was the top gainer of the day, as its share prices went up by 9.80 percent to SR3.81. 

Other top performers were Anaam International Holding Group and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices rose by 6.18 percent and 5.70 percent respectively. 

Meanwhile, United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, reported an estimated net profit of SR84.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by 13 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. 

Driven by the drop in profit, eXtra’s share prices dropped by 3.08 percent to SR75.60. 

For the second half of 2022, the board of eXtra declared a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share. 

Other worst performers of the day were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. whose share prices dropped by 2.36 percent and 2.30 percent respectively. 

On Thursday, Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. announced its financial results for 2022. According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s net loss widened to SR315 million in 2022 from SR140.6 million in 2021. 

MEDGULF, in the statement, attributed the loss to the underwriting performance of the motor segment and some of the large accounts in the medical segment. The company’s share prices went down on Thursday by 1.24 percent to SR7.95. 

Meanwhile, Ghida Al-Sultan Co. which began trading on Nomu on April 13, with a base price of SR86.40, dropped by 6.43 percent to close at SR78.60.

Saudi inflation eases to 2.7% in March: GASTAT 

Saudi inflation eases to 2.7% in March: GASTAT 
Updated 13 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi inflation eases to 2.7% in March: GASTAT 

Saudi inflation eases to 2.7% in March: GASTAT 
Updated 13 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate softened to 2.7 percent in March, against 3 percent recorded in February, primarily driven by a slight decrease in the prices of food and beverages, according to the latest report released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

The inflation rate in the Kingdom stood at 3.4 percent and 3.3 percent in January 2023 and December 2022 respectively. 

The GASTAT report noted that the month-on-month decline in Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index was affected by a 0.4 percent decrease in food prices. 

It added that household equipment and maintenance prices also fell by 0.5 percent in March compared to the previous month. 

However, on a year-on-year basis, the Kingdom’s inflation rate continues to rise in line with the global trend, as it stood at 2.0 percent in March 2022.  

The report pointed out that the rise in Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index in March compared to the same month of last year was driven by the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which went up by 7.4 percent.  

Prices of food and beverages went up by 2.3 percent year-on-year, while transport prices edged up by 1.8 percent.  

While housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices increased due to the rise in actual rentals for housing by 8.7 percent, which in turn was affected by the increase in apartment rental prices by 22 percent. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s wholesale price index declined by 2.7 percent month-on-month in March, but it went up by 1.1 percent on an annual basis.  

According to the report, the annual increase in the WPI index was primarily driven by higher prices of food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles which went up by 5.1 percent in March.  

Prices of agriculture and fishery products increased by 3.0 percent year-on-year, while prices of other transportable goods went up by 1.3 percent.  

Despite the looming scare of inflation and a potential global economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund raised its expectations for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in January. 

In October 2022, the IMF stated that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the Group of 20 countries, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates.

Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 

Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 

Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power has signed a water purchase agreement for the 600,000-cubic meter per day Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant to be located on Kingdom’s Red Sea coast. 

The Saudi Water Partnership Co, a government off-taker, will be the sole buyer of services for the project, the company said in a press release. 

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, ACWA Power said the 25-year WPA was signed between its partly owned project company Rawabi Water Desalination Co. and SWPC for the development, construction, operation and ownership of the water desalination plant using reverse osmosis technology.  

The agreement also involves developing associated infrastructure and facilities of the plant including potable water tanks with a capacity of 1,200,000 cubic meters.

ACWA Power in the statement has put the contract value at SR2.54 billion ($677 million) while adding that the financial close for the project is expected during the third quarter of 2023.  

ACWA Power, a Public Investment Fund-backed firm, currently operates as many as 16 desalination plants across four countries; 10 of which are situated in the Kingdom. 

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “Our commitment to developing efficient and reliable projects that meet the practical water needs of the community has played a significant role in our contribution towards Saudi Arabia's clean water strategy, including supplying nearly a third of the nation's water needs.”   

“As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing our support with our upcoming facility, which will set a new standard in terms of capacity and sustainability,” the chairman stressed. 

The project is designed in such a way that allows it to use less electricity, lower operating costs, and back domestic content in terms of supply chain and employment, according to SWPC CEO Khalid bin Zuwaid Al-Quraishi. 

The plant – which is set to become operational in 2026 – will display the impact of reverse osmosis technology in action, according to Al-Quraishi.  

The plant is also projected to boost the capacity in the Rabigh area by 100 percent. 

“These agreements will achieve the goals for water production projects in partnership with the private sector that supplies industries, communities, and people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, in a statement. 

“We expect that Rabigh 4 will directly serve pilgrims from around the world in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and serve households in the wider region,” Al-Fadhli added. 

ACWA Power said its mission is to ensure the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the private sector and make available electricity and desalinated water in a reliable and responsible manner to support the social development and economic growth of nations. 

OPEC keeps outlook for 2023 world oil demand unchanged

OPEC keeps outlook for 2023 world oil demand unchanged
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

OPEC keeps outlook for 2023 world oil demand unchanged

OPEC keeps outlook for 2023 world oil demand unchanged
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Keeping its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged at 2.3 million barrels per day or 2.3 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries flagged downside risks to summer oil demand in its monthly report issued on Thursday.

The oil producers warned the outlook “is subject to many uncertainties, including the trend and pace of economic activity in both OECD and non-OECD countries.”

OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, surprised the oil market on April 2 with an announcement of adding to curbs already in place.

OPEC said the usual US seasonal demand uptick could take a hit from any economic weakness due to interest rate hikes, and the reopening of China had yet to stop a decline in global refining intake of crude.

“It should be noted that potential challenges to global economic development include high inflation, monetary tightening, stability of financial markets and high sovereign, corporate and private debt levels,” OPEC said.

“The impact of the recent reopening of China has still not been sufficient to reverse the declining trend in global refinery intakes,” OPEC added.

The report also showed OPEC’s oil production fell in March, reflecting the impact of earlier output cuts pledged by OPEC+ to support the market as well as some unplanned outages.

OPEC said its March output fell by 86,000 bpd to 28.8 million bpd.

