DUBAI: Streaming platform STARZPLAY launched Egyptian series “Harb” on April 12.
The 10-episode series, starring Egyptian actors Ahmed El Sakka and Mohamed Farrag, follows two national security officers as they hunt down a terrorist planning an attack.
The series shows the challenges that the security forces need to overcome in order to protect the lives of citizens.
“Harb” sees El Sakka and Farrag reunite after previously working together on the film “Al-Maslaha” and the TV drama series “Al Hisan Al Aswad.”
The show is the latest addition to STARZPLAY’s Ramadan lineup that includes programs such as “Seroh Al Bateaa,” “Kashf Mestaagel,” and “Downtown,” along with cookery entertainment like “Chef Bil Bayt,” “Matbakh Manal Al Alem,” and “Khaymat Ramadan.”
Egyptian series ‘Harb’ features on STARZPLAY
https://arab.news/4catn
Egyptian series ‘Harb’ features on STARZPLAY
- 10-episode mini-series aims to engage viewers during remainder of the holy month
DUBAI: Streaming platform STARZPLAY launched Egyptian series “Harb” on April 12.