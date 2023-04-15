You are here

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Lamb kabsa is a dish popular in the Gulf region. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: This Ramadan, take a stab at a traditional meat-and-rice kabsa with a “no-hassle” recipe from Dubai-based Chef Vanessa Bayma, who inherited her passion for cooking form her fiery Sicilian and Brazilian grandmothers and has worked with multiple members of royal families in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.  

“Preparing meals shouldn't be a hassle, and with this simple pressure cooker lamb kabsa recipe, you can easily cook a healthy meal that's perfect for the whole family,” Bayma told Arab News.   

Servings: 6  

Ingredients:  

Mutton:  

· 500 gm mutton cut and washed  

· 1/4 tsp ground coriander  

· 1/4 tsp ground cumin  

· 1/4 tsp fennel seeds  

· 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds  

· 1/2 tsp dried chili  

· 1/4 tsp cinnamon ground  

· 1/4 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder  

· 4 cloves garlic crushed  

· 1 lime juice only  

· Salt to taste  

Rice:  

· 1/4 cup olive oil  

· 2 large onions sliced  

· 2 medium tomatoes chopped  

· 2 cardamom crushed  

· 1 tsp black peppercorns  

· 1 stick cinnamon  

· 2 bay leaf  

· 3-4 cloves  

· 2 pieces dried lime  

· 2 cups basmati rice rinsed until clear then soaked for 30 minutes and drained  

· 1 beef stock cube  

· 1/2 bunch coriander  

· A pinch of saffron  

· 1 tbsp ghee  

· 1 small can chickpeas drained  

GARNISH  

· Chopped parsley  

· Toasted nut mix  

· Raisins  

Instructions:  

1. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients for the mutton marinade. Add the mutton to the marinade and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.  

2. In a pressure cooker, add the marinated mutton along with one cup of water. Pressure cook for approximately 45 minutes, and switch off the heat.  

3. Drain the mutton and reserve the stock. Measure the stock and add enough water to make it 3 cups.  

4. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry until browned. Reserve half of the fried onion.  

5. Add the drained mutton to the saucepan and toss for a couple of minutes until nicely browned. Set aside and cover.  

6. In a heavy bottomed pot, combine all the ingredients except for the lamb. Add the 3 cups of stock and cook the rice covered for appx 15 minutes.  

7. Immediately plate the rice and place the mutton pieces on top. Garnish with the reserved fried onions, chopped parsley, toasted nuts and raisins.  

DUBAI: British auction house Christie’s Middle East outpost is set to display a 90-carat diamond with a 900-year history in Dubai.

The Briolette of India necklace will be on display from April 28-30 in Dubai International Financial Center.

Heidi Horten (1941-2022) wearing the 90-carat ‘Briolette of India’ diamond necklace. (Christie’s)

The necklace will be displayed as part of The World of Heidi Horten showcase, which will present the jewelry collection of the late Austrian art collector Heidi Horten.

The glorious assemblage comprises more than 700 jewels.

The 90-carat briolette-cut diamond is believed to have been owned by royals Richard the Lionheart and Eleanor of Aquitaine. It was then purchased by US jeweler Harry Winston from an Indian Maharaja in the 1950s.

DUBAI: US pop superstar Taylor Swift this week showed off a floral gown by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab during a concert in Tampa, Florida.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for hits such as “Shake it Off” and “You Belong with Me,” wore a gold embellished gown with floral tulle detailing on a floor-length dress. 

“Taylor Swift performed onstage in Elie Saab haute couture during her ‘Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour’ in Tampa,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the star.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The 33-year-old hitmaker performed to more than 70,000 fans in three-hour show at the Raymond James Stadium, running through hits from her 17-year career, including “Bad Blood,” “Lavender Haze” and “Invisible String.” 

The concert was her first since her reported split from her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Swift joked with the audience. 

It is not the first time Swift has championed an Arab designer during her world tour. Last month, she donned a custom-made gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work.

“@TaylorSwift wore for her Night 2 of The Eras Tour a custom #ZMCouture pink tulle ball gown, with a starburst bodice and cross strap back (sic),” the fashion house posted on Instagram, referring to the look that was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” kicked off on March 17 in Glendale.

The singer has been a fan of Murad’s creations. In November 2021, she appeared on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a white mini-dress from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2022 collection. 

The design featured short sleeves and oversized pockets on the front, with gold embellishments along the neckline, sleeves and pockets.

Swift accessorized the look with matching gold pumps from Christian Louboutin and Nickho Rey earrings.

DUBAI: Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid was named this week as one of “the most influential people in the world” by New York-based magazine Time.

The 26-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to say that she was “proud” to be selected and to join the 2023 list alongside other “talented, hard-working and life-changing people.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“These are human beings challenging government systems, inventing world-changing products, and being a light for many, in a world of darkness,” she said on Instagram to her 59 million followers.

Hadid, who made her runway debut aged 17, opened up about the responsibility she felt after being included in the Time list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“The truth is, to say I am anywhere near as influential as some of these big names, is a huge statement to make, but please know, I can feel the weight and understand my responsibilities within it,” she said. “To be recognized for the work I’ve done, just makes me want to work harder to be a part of the change we want to see in this world. I know my mission is much larger than what I have even touched the surface on now, and I will continue to fight until change has been made.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Hadid, who is the daughter of property developer Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, promised her supporters to continue to advocate for mental health and chronic illness support, spread a message of kindness and shed light on the refugee crisis and “systematic operation.”

She added: “Helping others is my passion and I will never stop, no matter what. It’s important for me to always speak my truth, and be as genuine as I can with you all.” 

DUBAI: Wedding season is here, and celebrity-loved Arab designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad are ready for it!

This week, the Lebanese couturiers presented their latest bridal spring/summer 2024 collections during New York Bridal Fashion Week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Saab’s collection “is an imagined universe of indulgent grace and irridescent serenity suspended somewhere between the heavens and earth,” the designer said in an Instagram post.

Much like the flowering realms of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai, the collection endeavors to capture a contemporary and fleeting moment by a sense of wonder.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The collection features head-turning dresses that are pleated, satin, pearl embellished, figure-hugging and voluminous, offering something for both daring and traditional brides.

Murad’s collection is inspired by traditional moldings and refined handmade tiles. Architectural motifs are embroidered on vaporous tulle dresses unraveling into A-line silhouettes cinched at the waist with a detachable bow.

The collection also features organza dresses, mermaid silhouettes and gowns with voluminous sleeves, plunging necklines and open backs that combine for a charming finish.

The wedding dresses are embellished with floral designs, beaded with shimmery crystals or decorated with lace.

The collection flirts with hues of vanilla, flaunting the epitome of romance.

Zuhair and Murad are not the only Arab designers who presented their bridal collections during New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali unveiled his collection, “White 5,” which features 12 wedding dresses that explore themes of femininity and modernity.

Establishing a collection for the modern-day bride, the designer used his signature aesthetic to deconstruct and reimagine traditional looks.

Traditional, princess-style gowns and voluminous full skirts are met with structured bodices, while elaborate architectural detailing stands out on sleek and sensual silhouettes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @azziandostabridal

Meanwhile, Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta, loved by US superstar Beyonce, singer Becky G and model Jasmine Tookes, announced this week the launch of their first-ever bridal line.

The collection is titled “New Beginnings” and represents the duo’s venture into tailoring pieces also made for the modern bride. The dresses feature puffy tulle, organza, floral beading and embroidered designs.

DUBAI: Saudi doctor-turned-artist Hend Al-Mansour is the eldest of 12 children. Initially, she did not seem destined to make a career in the arts, instead becoming a doctor. But, she says, “I was born with an inclination towards art.”  

She remembers being three years old and watching her mom drawing. “I think my mother was the first one who introduced me to art,” she tells Arab News. “I just continued doing it all my life, even when I was studying medicine. My textbooks were full of drawings.”   

Hend Al-Mansour painting her mural “Faces of Minneapolis,” 2022. (Supplied)

Al-Mansour traveled to Cairo to study medicine when she was just 16, later returning to Saudi Arabia, where she worked as a general practitioner.  

“Both my parents wanted to educate all their daughters,” says Al-Mansour. “They had this idea of educating girls and (that women should have) their own voices. I got that sense of gender equality from my parents.”  

Mihrab- The Pink House of God. (Supplied)

In 1997, aged 40, Al-Mansour accepted a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in America, where she has lived ever since. She is based in St. Paul, Minnesota and last year designed a large, vibrant mural there, in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. Entitled “Faces of Minneapolis,” the theme of the mural was healing. Al-Mansour drew five women of different ethnicities and professions — from an artist to a doctor. They sit within a border decorated with Islamic patterns and the charming flowers of Minnesota.  

The portrayal of women is at the heart of Al-Mansour’s practice, which includes painting, printing, and digital art. “I don’t want to portray women as victims,” she says. “I want to give them their place and voice, especially if I’m talking about historical women.”  

She has previously created intimate chamber-like installations with openings shaped like a mihrab, in which the viewer comes face-to-face with a depicted female. “By having people entering this private space, they are close to these women,” says Al-Mansour. “They know how she feels. She’s human, equal to a man.”  

