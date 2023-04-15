Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

DUBAI: This Ramadan, take a stab at a traditional meat-and-rice kabsa with a “no-hassle” recipe from Dubai-based Chef Vanessa Bayma, who inherited her passion for cooking form her fiery Sicilian and Brazilian grandmothers and has worked with multiple members of royal families in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Preparing meals shouldn't be a hassle, and with this simple pressure cooker lamb kabsa recipe, you can easily cook a healthy meal that's perfect for the whole family,” Bayma told Arab News.

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

Mutton:

· 500 gm mutton cut and washed

· 1/4 tsp ground coriander

· 1/4 tsp ground cumin

· 1/4 tsp fennel seeds

· 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds

· 1/2 tsp dried chili

· 1/4 tsp cinnamon ground

· 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

· 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

· 4 cloves garlic crushed

· 1 lime juice only

· Salt to taste

Rice:

· 1/4 cup olive oil

· 2 large onions sliced

· 2 medium tomatoes chopped

· 2 cardamom crushed

· 1 tsp black peppercorns

· 1 stick cinnamon

· 2 bay leaf

· 3-4 cloves

· 2 pieces dried lime

· 2 cups basmati rice rinsed until clear then soaked for 30 minutes and drained

· 1 beef stock cube

· 1/2 bunch coriander

· A pinch of saffron

· 1 tbsp ghee

· 1 small can chickpeas drained

GARNISH

· Chopped parsley

· Toasted nut mix

· Raisins

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients for the mutton marinade. Add the mutton to the marinade and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.

2. In a pressure cooker, add the marinated mutton along with one cup of water. Pressure cook for approximately 45 minutes, and switch off the heat.

3. Drain the mutton and reserve the stock. Measure the stock and add enough water to make it 3 cups.

4. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry until browned. Reserve half of the fried onion.

5. Add the drained mutton to the saucepan and toss for a couple of minutes until nicely browned. Set aside and cover.

6. In a heavy bottomed pot, combine all the ingredients except for the lamb. Add the 3 cups of stock and cook the rice covered for appx 15 minutes.

7. Immediately plate the rice and place the mutton pieces on top. Garnish with the reserved fried onions, chopped parsley, toasted nuts and raisins.