Three killed amid clashes in Sudan capital as regular army battles paramilitaries

Sounds of heavy weaponry were heard in the vicinity of Sudan’s army command and paramilitary headquarters in central Khartoum. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main paramilitary group said it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt as clashes erupted with the military.

At least three civilians were killed in the clashes, a Sudanese doctors' body said.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking them first, also said they had seized the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.
The Sudanese air force is conducting operations against the RSF, the army said. Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum, but Reuters could not independently confirm the material.
Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.
A Reuters journalist saw cannon and armored vehicles deployed in the streets of the capital, and heard heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.
Doctors said clashes had occurred in residential neighborhoods and civilians had been injured.
Clashes were also taking place at the headquarters of Sudan’s state TV, an anchor who appeared on screen briefly said.
Egypt, one of the most influential Arab states, expressed grave concern over the clashes and called on all parties to exercise restraint, the foreign ministry said.
The US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, said the escalation of tensions to direct fighting was “extremely dangerous” and called urgently on the senior leadership to stop the clashes. Godfrey said he and embassy staff were sheltering in place.
The army said the RSF had tried to attack its troops in several positions after witnesses reported heavy gunfire in multiple parts of the country, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.
The RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, said its forces were attacked first by the army.
Earlier, the RSF, headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said the army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.
Hemedti’s RSF was formed from militias accused of war crimes in the Darfur conflict. In June 2019, security forces led by the RSF raided a Khartoum pro-democracy camp and nearly 130 people died, according to a tally by activist doctors.
A prolonged confrontation between the RSF and the army could significantly worsen the security situation across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.
Hemedti has been deputy leader of the ruling Sovereign Council headed by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan since 2019.
Civilian political parties that had signed an initial power-sharing deal with the army and the RSF called on them to cease hostilities. The Russian embassy also called for an end to the violence.
The hostilities followed days of tension between the army and the RSF, which could undermine long-running efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after power struggles and military coups.
Hemedti, once one of the most feared and ruthless militia leaders in Darfur, had put himself at the forefront of a planned transition toward democracy, unsettling fellow military rulers and triggering a mobilization of troops in the capital Khartoum.
The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements, particularly in Merowe, by the RSF were illegal.
On Saturday there was a heavy exchange of gunfire in Merowe, eyewitnesses told Reuters.
The RSF called the army’s actions a “brute assault” which should be condemned. It said the paramilitary group had informed local and international mediators of developments.
The RSF, which together with the army overthrew long-ruling autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, began redeploying units in Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks last month on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Topics: Sudan

Syria’s foreign minister arrives in Algeria — Syrian state media

Syria’s foreign minister arrives in Algeria — Syrian state media
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Algeria on Saturday for an official visit, Syrian state media reported.
Mekdad’s visit reinforces Damascus’ openness to the Arab world after it was isolated for more than a decade, and the minister will be welcomed by Algerian foreign minister, Ahmed Ataf, Algerian state radio said.

Topics: Syria Algeria

Updated 15 April 2023
AP

  • n the annual ceremony on Saturday, a flame — kindled in some mysterious way in the heart of Jesus’ tomb — is used to light the candles of excited believers in Greek Orthodox communities near and far
  • Christians packing the church were thrilled to celebrate Easter but for the second consecutive year, Israel’s limits on event capacity
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Christian worshippers thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday to celebrate the ceremony of the “Holy Fire,” an ancient, mysterious ritual that has sparked tensions this year with the Israeli police.
In the annual ceremony that has persisted for over a millennium, a flame — kindled in some miraculous way in the heart of Jesus’ tomb — is used to light the candles of fervent believers in Greek Orthodox communities near and far. Little by little, the darkened church is irradiated by tiny patches of light, which eventually illuminate the whole building as the resurrection of Jesus is proclaimed. Chartered planes then ferry the flickering lanterns to Russia, Greece and beyond with great fanfare.
Many trying to get to the church — built on the site where Christian tradition holds that Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected — were thrilled to mark the pre-Easter rite in the city where it all started. But for the second consecutive year, Israel’s limits on event capacity dimmed some of the exuberance.
“It is sad for me that I cannot get to the church, where my heart, my faith, wants me to be,” said 44-year-old Jelena Novakovic from Montenegro.
Israel has capped the ritual — normally an experience of being squeezed among multilingual, suffocating crowds — to just 1,800 people. The Israeli police say they must be strict because they’re responsible for maintaining public safety. In 1834, a stampede at the event claimed hundreds of lives. Two years ago, a crush at a packed Jewish holy site in the country’s north killed 45 people. Authorities say they’re determined to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.


But Jerusalem’s Christian minority — mired in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and caught between Jews and Muslims — fear Israel is using the extra security measures to alter their status in the Old City, providing access to Jews while limiting the number of Christian worshippers.
Israeli authorities and church officials have publicly quarreled over the crowd constraints for the past week. The Greek Orthodox patriarchate has lambasted the restrictions as a hindrance of religious freedom and called on all worshippers to flood the church despite Israeli warnings.
As early as 8 a.m., Israeli police were already turning back most worshippers from the gates of the Old City — including foreign tourists who flew from Europe and Palestinian Christians who traveled from across the West Bank — directing them to an overflow area with a livestream.
Angry pilgrims and clergy jostled to get through while police struggled to hold them back, allowing only a trickle of ticketed visitors and local residents near the church. Metal barricades sealed off alleys leading to the Christian Quarter. Over 2,000 police officers swarmed the stone ramparts.
A few Palestinian teenagers from the neighborhood saw a chance to make a buck, promising tourists they’d get them into the church for some 200 shekels ($54) but leading them only to a nearby courtyard before asking for more money.
Ana Dumitrel, a Romanian pilgrim surrounded by police outside the Old City, said she came to pay tribute to her late mother, whose experience witnessing the holy fire in 1987 long inspired her.
“I wanted to tell my family, my children, that I was here as my mom was,” she said, straining to assess whether she had a chance.
The dispute comes as Christians in the Holy Land — including the head of the Roman Catholic church in the region as well as local Palestinians and Armenians — say that Israel’s most right-wing government in history has empowered Jewish extremists who have escalated their vandalism of religious property and harassment of clergy. Israel says it’s committed to ensuring freedom of worship for Jews, Christians and Muslims and portrays itself as an island of tolerance in the Middle East.


The friction over Saturday’s Orthodox Easter ritual has been fueled in part by a rare convergence of holidays in Jerusalem’s bustling Old City. A few hundred meters away from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Muslims fasting for the 24th day of the holy month of Ramadan were gathering for midday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Earlier this week, tens of thousands of Jews flocked to the Western Wall for a mass prayer during the Passover holiday.
Tensions surged last week, when an Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Jerusalem’s most sensitive site, set off unrest in the contested capital and ignited Muslim outrage around the world. The mosque stands on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who revere it as the Temple Mount.
Israel captured the Old City, along with the rest of the city’s eastern half, in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move not internationally recognized. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for state.
In the limestone passageways on Saturday, Christians pushed back by police were trying to cope with their disappointment. Cristina Maria, a 35-year-old who traveled from Romania to see the light kindled from the holy fire, said there was some consolation in the thought that the flame was symbolic, anyway.
“It’s the light of Christ,” she said, standing between an ice cream parlor and a dumpster in the Old City. “We can see it from here, there, anywhere.”

Topics: Easter 2023 Jersusalem

Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap

Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
AFP

Sanaa: Scores of prisoners of war, including Saudis, were freed on Saturday as part of a cross-border exchange between the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
The flights connecting Saudi Arabia and Houthi-held territory in Yemen were part of a multi-day transfer involving nearly 900 detainees that comes amid peace talks which have raised hopes for an end to Yemen’s eight-year-old war.
The first flight of the day took off from the southern Saudi city of Abha before 9 am (0600 GMT), headed for Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa with 120 Houthi militia prisoners, ICRC public affairs and media adviser Jessica Moussan said.
It was followed by a flight from Sanaa carrying 20 former detainees, among them 16 Saudis and three Sudanese.
Sudan is part of the Saudi-led coalition and has provided ground troops for the fighting.
In addition, 100 Houthis were due to be flown on three flights to Sanaa from Mokha on the Red Sea coast, a town held by Yemen’s coalition-backed government.
An AFP journalist in Abha said at least three buses brought the prisoners onto the tarmac at Abha airport, which has previously come under attack from Houthi drones and missiles.
Wheelchairs were positioned near the buses to take some of the prisoners to the plane.
On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported on four flights between government-controlled Aden and Sanaa, reuniting with their families ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.
The total number of prisoners of war on both sides is unknown.

 


The ongoing exchange is a confidence-building measure coinciding with an intense diplomatic push to end Yemen’s war, which has left hundreds of thousands dead from the fighting as well as knock-on effects like food insecurity and lack of access to health care.
The Saudi exit strategy appears to have taken new impetus from a landmark rapprochement deal announced with Iran last month.
The China-brokered agreement calls for the Middle East heavyweights to fully restore diplomatic ties following a seven-year rupture, and has the potential to remake regional ties.
Saudi Arabia is also pushing for the reintegration into the Arab League of Iran ally Syria, more than a decade after its suspension over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
On Friday, the kingdom hosted top diplomats from eight other Arab countries in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for talks on Syria, then issued a statement highlighting the “importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis.”
In Yemen, active combat has reduced over the past year following a UN-brokered truce that officially lapsed in October but has largely held.
A week ago, a Saudi delegation traveled to Sanaa, held by the Houthis since 2014, for talks aimed at reviving the truce and laying the groundwork for a more durable cease-fire.
The delegation, led by ambassador Mohammed Al-Jaber, left Sanaa late on Thursday without a finalized truce but with plans for more talks, according to Houthi and Yemeni government sources.

 

Topics: Yemen prisoner swap Saudi Arabia

Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Massive Israel security presence on streets of Jerusalem to police key date in Islamic calendar
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A massive Israeli security presence lined the streets of Jerusalem as up to 250,000 Palestinian Muslims performed the fourth and probably final Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

More than 3,200 police, border police and Shin Bet security agents were deployed on roads leading to the mosque.

Authorities allowed women of all ages, men over the age of 55 and children under 12 to enter Jerusalem from the West Bank without permits to perform Friday prayers.

Ramadan is a rare chance for many Palestinians to visit Jerusalem and pray at Al-Aqsa. For many, this was their first time in the city.

Ahmed Khassib, 51, from Ramallah, told Arab News: “I am delighted to be able to perform the fourth Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I cannot obtain a permit to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque except on Fridays during Ramadan, so I wait for this opportunity throughout the year.”

Praying at the mosque, Khasib said, “carries a message that Al-Aqsa is for Muslims.”

During his Friday sermon, Sheikh Ekrimeh Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told worshippers: “You who came to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from all parts of holy Palestine, you who have crossed the unjust military checkpoints, your march to the blessed Aqsa for the evening prayer and Taraweeh prayers is to remind the 2 billion Muslims of the world of the captive Al-Aqsa.”

Abd Al-Salam Abu Askar, a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip who lives in Ramallah, told Arab News that inflammatory comments about Al-Aqsa by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had made Palestinians more determined to challenge Israeli restrictions on worshipping there.

When they felt the mosque was in danger, he said, they flocked to it during Ramadan, especially on Fridays.

“If the military checkpoints surrounding the city of Jerusalem allowed all citizens of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to visit Al-Aqsa, the number of worshippers would exceed half a million today,” Abu Askar said.

Topics: Paletine Al-Aqsa Al Aqsa Al Aqsa Mosque Aqsa mosque Jerusalem

Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Gulf Arab foreign ministers and their counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Jordan on Saturday exchanged views on the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers also stressed the importance of an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis, according to the statement issued at the conclusion of an informal consultative meeting of the foreign ministers, hosted in Jeddah by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

They called for setting up the necessary mechanisms for this role, and intensifying consultations among Arab countries to ensure the success of these efforts.”

Syria’s possible return to the Arab fold was also discussed, according to the statement.

Syria's membership was suspended from the 22-nation Arab League following President Bashar Assad's bloody crackdown that sparked a multi-sided war that has devastated the nation and displaced millions of people.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in the war, which drew in numerous foreign powers and splintered the country.

While Some Arab states have mended ties with Damascus, Syria’s broader normalization with the Arab world remains a sensitive issue for several countries.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said the original basis for the 2011 suspension of Syria’s membership in the Arab League still stands.

Abu Dhabi and Oman also received Assad as normalization gathered momentum elsewhere in the region following a devastating quake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia said after a rapprochement with Iran, Syria’s key regional ally, that a new approach was needed with Damascus. Both countries agreed to reopen embassies soon.

In a meeting last week between Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah, the two diplomats announced the need to explore a political solution to Syria's crisis.

During's Saturday's consultative meeting, the foreign ministers said it was crucial to find a political solution that would "preserve Syria's unity, security, stability, territory and Arab identity."

They also agreed on the importance of resolving the humanitarian crisis, providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, the statement said.

They further stressed the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and organizations, combat drug smuggling and trafficking, and for state institutions "to preserve Syria's sovereignty over its lands to end the presence of armed militias there, and external interference in Syrian internal affairs.”

(With Reuters)

Topics: syria crisis GCC

