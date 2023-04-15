Saudia says aircraft comes under fire at Khartoum airport

RIYADH: State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said one of its Airbus aircrafts “had an accident” and came under gunfire at Sudan’s Khartoum airport before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday.
Saudia also said in a statement that its flights to and from Sudan had been suspended until further notice.
The Airbus A330 bound for Saudi Arabia “was exposed to gunfire damage... with guests and crew on board ahead of its scheduled departure to Riyadh,” Saudia said in a statement.
“It has been confirmed that all members of the aircraft's cabin crew have safely arrived at the Saudi Embassy in Sudan,” the statement said.
“Meanwhile aircraft flying over Sudan have returned and all other flights to and from Sudan have been suspended in order to preserve the safety of the guests and crew.”
According to the statement, Saudia’s Emergency Coordination Center is working with members of the cabin crew, ground staff, and the Saudi embassy in Sudan to get more information about the incident.
Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.
Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir also said it was suspending flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours following military clashes in the Sudanese capital.
Updated 15 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: On the first day of Ramadan, Manal Alshakhs, a Saudi studying in Collierville, Tennessee, opened her door to find her neighbors singing “Happy Ramadan to you,” and offering flowers, fruit and gifts.
“I teared up, you know, how we are used to spending the first day of Ramadan at my parent’s house. I felt so happy, loved and between family. They made my year,” Alshakhs told Arab News.
Surprised and touched by the visit, Alshakhs’ daughter Hadeel recorded the occasion in a video that soon went viral, with over 4.9 million views in just two weeks.
“There are no words to express my gratitude to Susan Mascari, her mom Marge, her sister Jean, her niece Merit, and our neighbor Penny for their lovely surprise,” Alshakhs said.
Alshakhs, who is originally from the village of Al-Qara in Al-Ahsa, was raised in Alkhobar. She moved to Tennessee with her children in August 2017 to complete her Ph.D. studies after receiving a scholarship from Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam, where she worked as a lecturer.
She lives in a small community filled with neighbors who celebrate and embrace each other’s beliefs.
Our religion has taught us that our neighbors always come first. I never knew how important that is until I had to live here away from family and friends.
Manal Alshaks, Saudi student in the US
Mascari, who helped plan the Ramadan celebration, said that as a Catholic she shared a lot of beliefs and moral values with Muslims.
“Being kind to our neighbors and having faith in something good is important to both of us,” she said.
The story behind the video began when Alshakhs’ daughter showed up at Mascari’s house with some food. The visit reminded Mascari that it was Ramadan and she had not seen Alshakhs since earlier that week and wanted to congratulate her on a dissertation.
“I texted a couple of the neighbor ladies — my sister and mother both live in our neighborhood — and asked if they wanted to go see Manal in 30 minutes,” Mascari said. “I told them to just bring whatever they wanted. My mom was at the store and said they had some pretty roses, sister Jean had a bunch of fruit, nurse Penny made a card and had some nuts.
“When we walked up, I said it would be funny if we started singing when they opened the door.”
When Mascari shared the video of the greeting to her TikTok account, it quickly gained wide support, especially from the Muslim community.
Alshakhs posted the video on Snapchat and Facebook to share with her friends and family, who were also forwarding her the viral video they saw on TikTok.
“After less than a day from posting it on my Snapchat, my friends and relatives in Saudi Arabia started to send me the TikTok link and how it became famous,” Alshakhs said.
“All the feedback I got was positive. People were saying how cute my neighbors are and that I live among good people. They also commented on how my neighbors respect and accept me as I am.”
She stressed the importance of building a sense of community and familiarity with those living nearby.
“Our religion has taught us that our neighbors always come first. I never knew how important that is until I had to live here away from family and friends,” she said.
“Having a community is like having a support system. A haven. Eventually, they become family. Our mental and emotional health thrive through having a community.
“I believe that we are ambassadors to our country and religion. Having an interfaith/inter-culture community, allows us to know the ‘real us.’ From my experience, we are pretty much the same.”
Alshakhs and Mascari have been neighbors for almost six years now, and their youngest children frquently play together.
“Manal and I had a casual friendship where we would wave and say hi,” Mascari said. “When the quarantine happened in March 2020, we were asked to stay home in our part of the state. The neighbors all started to get together and go for walks around the block every night. We just started to spend more time together.”
Alshakhs said: “When COVID struck, Susan suggested a neighborhood walk and she called it ‘Sip and stroll at six, six feet apart.’ That is when we started to get to know each other better. Then we became friends and life became much easier here.”
Mascari said it was important to her to celebrate with her neighbor, and make her feel as welcome as she could in her community and family.
“Manal is visiting our country and will eventually go back to Saudi Arabia. I want her to go home with happy memories from her time here,” she said.
“I think it was so brave of her to leave behind her family and friends to pursue her education. I think to have a friend you have to be a friend.”
Alshakhs told Arab News that she feels blessed to be a part of an accepting neighborhood.
She described Mascari’s family as the “neighborhood mayors” because of their efforts to unite everyone. “They love bringing people together in a creative, simple and fun way.”
This will be Alshakhs’ final year in Tennessee with their newly created family and community, and she is overwhelmed. “I am graduating in May and it breaks my heart to leave.”
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Nineteen coalition detainees arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday as part of the exchange agreement with the Houthi militia, Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.
Sixteen Saudi and three Sudanese prisoners were part of the swap for the release of 250 Houthi prisoners who left Abha International Airport to Sana’a, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
Upon arriving at King Khalid International Airport, numerous military officials received the returning coalition detainees, including Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili and Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Commander of the Joint Forces Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Al-Azima.
They were joined by leaders of the armed forces branches, the military attache at the Ministry of National Guard Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and the military attache at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Absher.
Al-Maliki said in a statement that the prisoner exchange process is of great interest to the political and military leadership of the coalition to end the prisoner file and return all detainees.
He concluded his statement by praising the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition, as well as the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg, for supporting and making the exchange of prisoners and detainees a success.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed the start of the prisoner exchange process between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, yesterday in Yemen.
Al-Budaiwi praised the agreement, which is set to be the second-largest prisoner exchange of Yemen’s civil war, and an important humanitarian gesture for the return of hundreds of prisoners and detainees to their families during Ramadan.
He said: “This agreement is a new glimmer of hope that gives momentum to efforts aimed at putting the Yemeni crisis on the path to a solution.
“It is an encouraging step that supports peace for Yemen and its brotherly people through a permanent truce and a political solution that outlines the features of stability in Yemen and the region in accordance with the Gulf initiative, its implementation mechanism and the outputs of international security, including Resolutions 2216 and 2624.”
Updated 15 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Islamic University of Madinah is introducing a range of initiatives and carrying out volunteer work to serve students of different nationalities during Ramadan.
Initiatives include distributing iftar and suhoor meals, organizing Umrah trips and supporting fieldwork for visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.
The “Iftar and Suhoor for the Islamic University Students” initiative is one of the biggest Ramadan iftar meals in Madinah. More than 225,000 meals have been distributed to students of different nationalities.
These included 105,000 iftar meals, more than 70,000 suhoor meals for students on campus during Ramadan, and more than 51,000 iftar and suhoor meals distributed to students in housing units outside the university by a group of volunteers from the university’s members and students.
The programs also included “Iftar around the World,” which is being held for the second consecutive year at the university. Students of 170 nationalities participated in learning about iftar meals during Ramadan, including different cultures and customs, types of food, ingredients and preparation. The initiative aims to support connection and communication between university students and members.
Dean of the Shariah faculty at the university, Muslim Al-Jehani, described the international iftar as a beautiful gesture by Prof. Prince Mamdouh bin Saud bin Thunayan, the university’s president.
He said the university’s educational facilities host more than 165 nationalities, and iftar reflects its message and goals as a global scientific beacon.
The university’s strategic goal is to spread the culture of Saudi Arabia and its global message of peace, coexistence, and renunciation of violence and extremism, Al-Jehani said.
Ahmed Khader Abu Sultan, a student from Palestine, said that the international iftar table reflects Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity.
The Islamic University is known as a pioneer in the field of cultural convergence for all Muslims, he added.
“I don’t think there is anything like it in terms of cultural diversity. Each student prepared some dishes with the support of the student fund from the Islamic University. Over 20 countries participated in this event, and each country provided approximately five different dishes to feed over 400 attendees,” Abu Sultan said.
Postgraduate student Abdelwahhab Mohammed Badi, who specializes in curricula and teaching methods, said that the university is home to numerous cultures from different countries, in which customs and traditions vary.
“This international iftar initiative targeted students, attendees and visitors to the city to learn more about each person’s cultural background, as well as discover dishes from different countries, to find out what makes each country unique.”
Badi said that the university is a pioneer in launching, embracing and supporting these initiatives, as the iftar table was filled with diverse dishes, allowing attendees to enjoy flavors from different countries without traveling abroad.
“We are eagerly awaiting the Festival of Cultures and Peoples, which will be held in about two weeks at the university,” he added.
Fahmy Hassan Al-Nimri, a Tunisian student at the Dawah faculty, said that the Islamic University succeeded for the second year in a row in making this initiative a hit, which reflects a high sense of awareness among its officials and students of the importance of bringing people together.
He added that no other country unites people from different nationalities and cultures in harmony, love and brotherhood during Ramadan; the university is thus providing the most wonderful examples of unity and solidarity.
Wael Rafeeq, a journalist from Madinah who was invited to the international iftar, said: “The Islamic University has always impressed us with such creative initiatives. It has restored this creative glow with its activities, which are perfectly organized and extremely welcoming.”
Rafeeq said that this reflects the university’s sophistication and broad experience in bringing together creators, thinkers and intellectuals, allowing attendees to learn about the cultures of different peoples while enjoying delicious and varied Ramadan meals.
The university organized Umrah trips that benefited 4,977 students from 85 nationalities with 102 trips to the Grand Mosque via bus in the past few days. The initiative aimed to enable students to perform Umrah rituals with facilitated services provided by the university.
There are 300 students volunteering to offer services and support the work provided for the Prophet’s Mosque visitors, in coordination with authorities concerned with serving visitors during Ramadan.
Arab News
Alzahra Hamideddin is the senior marketing manager at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship in King Abdullah Economic City.
By designing, launching and managing the college’s communications strategies, Hamideddin has used her more than 15 years of experience to help connect more men and women across Saudi Arabia with a leading academic program.
Since joining the college in November 2021, Hamideddin has activated and led digital marketing campaigns to enhance the college’s digital presence.
Before her appointment at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College, Hamideddin was the marketing and communications director for Dar Al-Hekma University.
She also has experience in the FMCG sector, having worked as a brand manager at Unilever where she helped develop branding plans for businesses within the Saudi market.
Hamideddin earned her Bachelor of Arts in marketing and Master of Arts in international commerce and policy from George Mason University in Virginia, America.
She also completed the Accelerated Marketing Leadership Program at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 2022.
She has also received certification as a digital marketing professional from the Digital Marketing Institute.
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
BEQAA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has distributed 253.5 tons of food baskets to the neediest Syrian refugees in several Lebanese areas, as part of a project to support food security in Lebanon during Ramadan.
Elsewhere, the center recently inaugurated the 2nd phase of a project to provide food assistance to those affected by the floods and to the neediest families in Afghanistan. This was in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. also known as the OIC.
The relief aid was delivered in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al-Ayyash, director of the OIC Mission in Afghanistan, and Mohammad Saleh Akhundzada, head of the emergency department at the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
The OIC official underlined the importance of the Saudi relief project in alleviating the suffering of the Afghan people, adding that the project aims to distribute 11,000 food baskets, benefiting 11,000 families in various states of Afghanistan.
Akhundzada expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom for providing this assistance, which will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Afghan people.