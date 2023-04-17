You are here

North Korea celebrates building 10,000 modern homes in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending a ceremony to mark completion of the 10,000-unit housing project in Pyongyang. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Kim said the housing plan is a long-awaited project by his party and his country
SEOUL: North Korea held a ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the completion of 10,000 new modern homes in the newly built Hwasong District in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported.
Leader Kim Jong Un took part in the ceremony, the report said, as well as a number of senior government officials including Kim Tok Hun, premier of the cabinet.
The milestone comes two months after Kim broke ground in February on another housing project that has been described as “another luxurious street of socialism full of the people’s happiness” by KCNA.
In 2021, North Korea announced plans to build 50,000 new apartments in the capital over the course of five years.
Since then, North Korea said it has moved forward with a series of construction projects, some of which are still ongoing amid foreign suspicion of food shortages.
Kim said the housing plan is a long-awaited project by his party and his country, and he reaffirmed his idea to make Pyongyang an international city, according to KCNA.

Young US football star among 4 killed in Alabama party shooting

Updated 17 April 2023
Reuters

  • Victims celebrating birthday party at a dance studio when a gunman attacked, injuring 20 others
  • Mass shootings have become commonplace in the US, with more than 163 so far in 2023
DADEVILLE, Alabama: At least four people were killed, including a high school football player, in a shooting that erupted during a birthday party held inside a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, state police and local news media said on Sunday.

A local television station reported on Sunday that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting, about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of the state capital of Montgomery, citing investigators on the scene.
Authorities said the shooting started shortly after 10:30 p.m. CT on Saturday but declined to answer questions or provide further details during a Sunday news conference.
“We’re going to continue to work in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts, and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families,” said Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The Montgomery Advertiser newspaper reported that one of the four people slain during the violence was a high school football player who was among those attending his sister’s “Sweet 16” birthday celebration when a gunman opened fire. Reuters could not independently confirm the information or learn the identities of the other three victims.
The party was being held inside the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, converted from an old bank building located about half a block from city hall in Dadeville, a town of about 3,000 residents.
Officials provided no information about what led to the shooting or whether any suspect had been killed or arrested, but Burkett said there was no longer any threat to the community.
“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden called the rising gun violence in the US “outrageous and unacceptable,” and urged Congress to pass laws that would make firearms manufacturers more liable for gun violence, ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, and require safe storage of firearms and background checks for gun sales.
Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Raymond Porter said at the news conference that counseling would be provided at area schools on Monday, and asked local clergy to help families through the situation.
“We will make every effort to comfort those children and don’t lose sight of the fact that those are the ones most impacted by this situation,” Porter said.
The FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and investigators from the local prosecutor’s office also responded to the scene, according to a release from the state law enforcement agency.
The shooting occurred within weeks of two high-profile deadly mass shootings in the nearby states of Tennessee and Kentucky, which prompted local leaders to call for tighter gun control measures.
Meanwhile, Republicans vying for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination and other prominent party members sought to cast themselves as unwaveringly supportive of gun rights without restrictions in Indiana this weekend at the annual conference of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the country’s largest gun lobby.
A bank employee last week shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky. On March 27, three 9-year-olds and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student.
Mass shootings have become commonplace in the US, with more than 163 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

Oriental pastries in the Paris Mosque’s tea room. (Photo by Anne Ilcinkas)
Oriental pastries in the Paris Mosque’s tea room. (Photo by Anne Ilcinkas)
Updated 16 April 2023
Anne Ilcinkas

  • “People tell us that the pastry shop takes them to Lebanon,” Yara Saber, the shop assistant, told Arab News
  • In recent months, Lebanese pastry shops seem to have taken Paris by storm.
PARIS: Located a short distance from each other, two such establishments — Hallab 1881 and Maison Hallab — have been offering delicious Lebanese sweets and other Mediterranean delicacies to the inhabitants of the French capital.

Both belong to a Lebanese family famous for its food, and are particularly renowned for oriental sweets. During Ramadan, Hallab 1881’s pastry chef, Yasser Jamraoui, originally from Tripoli, makes two traditional sweets that are popular during Ramadan: qatayefs (small pancakes filled with milk cream and pistachios) and kallaj (thin, deep-fried dough filled with cheese or cream, soaked in sugar syrup and garnished with crushed pistachios).

“People tell us that the pastry shop takes them to Lebanon,” Yara Saber, the shop assistant, told Arab News. She estimates that 60 percent of the customers are Lebanese and 40 percent are tourists or French.

"People tell us that pastries take them to Lebanon," Yara Saber tells Arab News in French. Photo Anne Ilcinkas. (Supplied)

“During the day, everything is quiet, but from 5 p.m. onwards, there’s a rush to buy desserts before the iftar,” Saber revealed.

“We decided to bring Lebanese pastry to France, to Paris,” said manager Hassan Obeid, who met his partner, Magid Hallab, at a Parisian hospital where they were both working on a medical research project.

FASTFACT

Located a short distance from each other, two Lebanese establishments — Hallab 1881 and Maison Hallab — have been offering delicious Lebanese sweets and other Mediterranean delicacies to the inhabitants of the French capital.

“During Ramadan, the daily turnover is multiplied by three,” said Obeid, who plans to open a second Hallab 1881 shop in  Saint-Michel district. “I spent 15 Ramadans in Paris and I never had the chance to eat Ramadan desserts like in Lebanon. It reminds me of my childhood back home and it brings me a bit of the Ramadan atmosphere here in Paris.”

 Karim el Mir and Mazen Jaber, two partners of Maison Hallab. Photo Anne Ilcinkas. (Supplied)

At Maison Hallab in the nearby Opera district, the trays are covered with oriental pastries, a pleasure for the eyes as well as the palate. Opened in October 2022, the shop is manager Hassan Hallab’s dream, who, like the rest of his family “has pastry in his veins.”

Karim El-Mir, who, after 15 years working in TV production in Qatar, has come to Paris help his cousin Hallab, said: “Ramadan is about generosity and family solidarity.”

He added: “When we fast, we dream of pastries, anything made with fresh milk cream.”

Kalb el louz from the Laouz pastry shop. Photo Anne Ilcinkas. (Supplied)

Basboussa, or kalb el louz, and zlabia are the queens of Ramadan sweets in Algeria and Tunisia. They can be found all year round in the restaurant of the Paris Mosque, which also serves as a hammam and tea room.

“We work during the day with French and tourist customers,” Zaidi Lalioui, the owner of the place for the past 30 years, explains to Arab News, “but at night we have Muslim customers. They come after prayer, for iftar, to drink tea and eat cakes, until 2 a.m.

“Ramadan is the month of conviviality; it is the time when the rich and the poor meet. There is a special atmosphere, even here in Paris,” explains Lalioui.

Hallab 1881's katayefs. (Photo Anne Ilcinkas)

A few hundred meters away, in Rue Mouffetard, it is the same story. Serina offers zlabia (Tunisian-style) in the Algerian pastry shop where she has been working for three months. “The kalb el louz, a mixture of semolina and roasted almonds flavored with orange blossom, sells very well,” she said before sharing her memories of Ramadan in Algeria in her grandmother’s small village.

“It’s a magical month. It’s quiet all day, but after the iftar, it’s another world, everyone would meet in the village square, talking and eating kalb el louz.”

 

 

Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India.
Updated 16 April 2023

  • Atiq Ahmed, 60, had been state lawmaker four times, was facing murder, assault charges
  • High-level judicial probe formed to investigate killings, report expected in two months
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping was shot dead, along with his brother, while being escorted by police in northern India on Saturday.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were under police escort for a medical check-up at a hospital on Saturday night when three men shot them from close range as they were speaking to reporters in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state.

Multiple videos of the shooting were shared widely across social media after it was initially broadcast live on local TV channels. The footage shows the brothers in handcuffs before a man pulled a gun close to Atiq’s head, with Ashraf also shot a split second later.

“According to the initial information, three people came in the guise of media persons and they tried to take (sound) bites,” Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

“At that time they fired, and we have arrested three people, and Atiq and Ashraf died.”

The government of Uttar Pradesh, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, formed a three-member judicial commission on Sunday to investigate the killings and submit a report in two months.

“Today there is a complete shutdown in Prayagraj and people are in a deep sense of fear,” social activist Irshad Ullah, who is based in the city, told Arab News.

Internet services and gatherings of more than four people were barred across the state after the attack.

“No one is safe now. If the state does not like you it can kill you at will — this is the message from this incident.”

Atiq Ahmed, 60, had a long stint both in politics and in the criminal world. He was a state lawmaker four times and had dozens of cases, including kidnapping, murder, and extortion, registered against him over the past two decades.

Ahmed had petitioned the Indian Supreme Court for protection two weeks earlier, saying there was a threat to his life from the police. His teenage son was shot dead by police on Thursday in what was described as a shootout.

“Crime has reached its peak in UP (Uttar Pradesh) and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this, an ambience of fear is being created among the public,” Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the opposition Samajwadi Party, said in a tweet.

Rakesh Tripathi, BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, said an investigation was underway.

“The incident in Prayagraj is unfortunate and police are investigating the matter. The accused are in police custody and we are investigating the whole affair,” Tripathi told Arab News.

Saturday’s killings have sparked concerns over India’s rule of law among human rights activists and members of civil society.

“Over a dozen bullets fired to kill gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in the presence of the police and camera persons without any retaliatory fire from the police personnel present points to the worrying truth that justice by the judiciary has been done away with,” Suhas Chakma, director of Delhi-based Rights & Risks Analysis Group, told Arab News.

“How the police can be so lax knowing well that he was a high-profile convict? How can some three people come and kill him despite such a huge police presence?” Prof. Roop Rekha Verma, social activist and former professor at Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University, told Arab News.

“My question is on the intention of the police and the government,” she added.

The killings, according to senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hedge, are “a total negation of the rule of law.

“The judiciary cannot look away or be seen as complicit in a cover-up. It must take a more proactive stance, asking the right questions and eliciting answers,” Hedge told Arab News.

Delhi-based political analyst Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, said the incident was a challenge for Indian democracy.

“This is an ominous sign for Indian democracy,” Jha told Arab News. “Atiq Ahmed approached the supreme court for protection. So now we will wait to see whether the apex court takes the suo moto cognizance of these killings and makes the Uttar Pradesh government accountable.”

Philippines says no intention of interfering in Taiwan issue as regional tension grows

The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 April 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Manila recently gave Washington access to 4 more military bases under 2014 defense agreement
  • Increased security cooperation aimed at developing Philippine army, official says
MANILA: The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said, after Beijing’s ambassador to Manila accused the Southeast Asian nation of fueling regional tensions by expanding military base access to the US.

Manila recently granted the US entry to four more locations in strategic areas of the Philippines, with three of the new sites facing north toward Taiwan and one near an island in the disputed South China Sea.

Under its 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, Washington now has access to a total of nine military sites in the country.

The development comes at a time of growing geopolitical tension over self-ruled Taiwan and concerns over China’s conduct in the resource-rich waterway Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

“The National Security Council wishes to clarify that the Philippines has no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue and will not allow itself to be used by other countries to interfere in the said issue,” NSC spokesperson, assistant director-general Jonathan Malaya, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Increased security cooperation between Manila and Washington was “meant to develop the capabilities” of the Philippine military, Malaya said.

“We observe the One China policy and subscribe to the ASEAN principle of non-interference in approaching regional issues,” he added.

“Our primary concern in Taiwan is the safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island, and we take grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fearmonger and intimidate us.”

The statement came a day after Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said Manila was fueling geopolitical tension in the Asia-Pacific.

“Obviously, the US intends to take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait to serve its geopolitical goals,” Huang said on Friday while addressing a forum in Manila.

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs [Overseas Filipino Workers].”

The Philippines’ Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Huang’s statement also sparked anger among Filipinos, with lawmakers chiding the envoy on Sunday.

“These are truly disgraceful statements from Ambassador Huang Xilian. How dare he threaten us,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a statement.

“Our OFWs in Taiwan will continue to work where they work. End of story. Filipinos will thrive and make a living according to our wishes.

“He, along with his country’s ships and artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea, should pack up and leave,” Hontiveros added, in reference to the Philippine part of the South China Sea.

Akbayan, one of the most prominent progressive political parties in the Philippines, has urged the government to expel the Chinese diplomat.

“How dare [Huang] barter with our people’s lives to promote Beijing’s hegemonic agenda in the region,” the party said in a statement.

“He has no right to threaten our citizens while enjoying our country’s hospitality.”

After 18 years, Europe's largest nuclear reactor starts regular output

Updated 16 April 2023
Reuters

  • Construction of Finland’s OL3 reactor began in 2005
  • Reactor is expected to produce for 60 years or more
HELSINKI: Finland’s much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe’s largest, began regular output early on Sunday, its operator said, boosting energy security in a region to which Russia has cut gas and power supplies.

Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, primarily due to safety concerns, and news of OL3’s start-up comes as Germany on Saturday switched off its last three remaining reactors, while Sweden, France, Britain and others plan new developments.

OL3’s operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which is owned by Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium of energy and industrial companies, has said the unit is expected to meet around 14 percent of Finland’s electricity demand, reducing the need for imports from Sweden and Norway.
The new reactor is expected to produce for at least 60 years, TVO said in a statement on Sunday after completing the transition from testing to regular output.
“The production of Olkiluoto 3 stabilizes the price of electricity and plays an important role in the Finnish green transition,” TVO Chief Executive Jarmo Tanhua said in the statement.
Construction of the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor, Finland’s first new nuclear plant in more than four decades and Europe’s first in 16 years, began in 2005. The plant was originally due to open four years later, but was plagued by technical issues.
OL3 first supplied test production to Finland’s national power grid in March last year and was expected at the time to begin regular output four months later, but instead suffered a string of breakdowns and outages that took months to fix.
Russia’s power exports to Finland ended last May when Russian utility Inter RAO said it had not been paid for the energy it sold, a consequence of the widening gulf between Moscow and Europe over the war in Ukraine.
Russian state export monopoly Gazprom shortly after ended shipments of natural gas to the Nordic nation.

