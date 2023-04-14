Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s new solid-fuel ICBM meant to ’strike horror’ on enemies

You are here

A view of a test launch of a new solid-fuel ICBM Hwasong-18 at an undisclosed location in North Korea on April 14, 2023. (KCNA via REUTERS TV)
A view of a missile and its launcher during a test launch of a new solid-fuel ICBM Hwasong-18 at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (KCNA via REUTERS TV)
Reuters

  • Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for North Korea, as it could help the North deploy missiles faster during a war
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18, to “radically promote” the country’s nuclear counterattack capability, state media reported.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, and warned it would make enemies “experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts.”
North Korea has criticized recent US-South Korean joint military exercises as escalating tensions, and has stepped up weapons tests in recent months.
State media released photos of Kim watching the launch, accompanied by his wife, sister and daughter, and the missile covered in camouflage nets on a mobile launcher.




North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a test launch of a new solid-fuel ICBM Hwasong-18 at an undisclosed location. (KCNA via REUTERS TV)

“The development of the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18 will extensively reform the strategic deterrence components of the DPRK, radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture and bring about a change in the practicality of its offensive military strategy,” KCNA said, using the initials of its official name.
“Pho” means “artillery” in Korean.
Analysts said it is the North’s first use of solid propellants in an intermediate-range or intercontinental ballistic missile.
Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for North Korea, as it could help the North deploy missiles faster during a war.
More tests?
Most of the country’s largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with propellant at their launch site — a time-consuming and dangerous process.
“For any country that operates large-scale, missile based nuclear forces, solid-propellant missiles are incredibly desirable capability because they don’t need to be fueled immediately prior to use,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “These capabilities are much more responsive in a time of crisis.”
North Korea will most keep some liquid-fuel systems, complicating the calculations of the US and its allies during a conflict, Panda said.
Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert who now works with the 38 North project, said solid-fuel missiles are easier and safer to operate, and require less logistical support — making them harder to detect and more survivable than liquids.
North Korea first displayed what could be a new solid-fuel ICBM during a military parade in February after testing a high-thrust solid-fuel engine in December.
Analysts said the US could determine between a solid- or liquid-fueled launch with early warning satellites that can detect differences in the infrared data produced by various missile types.
The latest launch came days after Kim called for strengthening war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by the United States.
The missile, fired from near Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 km (620 miles) before landing in waters east of North Korea, officials said. North Korea said the test posed no threats to its neighboring countries.
A South Korean military official said the missile’s maximum altitude was lower than 6,000 km, the apogee of some of last year’s record-breaking tests.
Chang Young-keun, a missile expert at the Korea Aerospace University, said the apogee appears to have been lower than previous ICBM tests.
“North Korea could have opted to focus on collecting data necessary to check its features at different stages than going full speed at the first launch,” added Kim Dong-yup, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies. “As it was a test that did not demonstrate its normal flight pattern, North Korea will likely conduct some more tests.”

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s northwest coast

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s northwest coast
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s northwest coast

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s northwest coast
  • Cyclone Ilsa crossed the Pilbara coast of Western Australia state as the most severe Category 5 storm, but it quickly weakened to a Category 3 system as it moved inland
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s most powerful tropical cyclone in eight years lashed the nation’s sparsely populated northwest coast with winds gusting to 289 kilometers (180 miles) per hour Friday but was weakening fast and no injuries were immediately reported.

Cyclone Ilsa crossed the Pilbara coast of Western Australia state as the most severe Category 5 storm, but it quickly weakened to a Category 3 system as it moved inland, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.
Damage was still being assessed in the path of Ilsa, which made landfall in the early hours between the iron ore export town of Port Hedland and Wallal Downs Station, a 2,020-square-kilometer (780-square-mile) cattle ranch to the northeast.
The remote Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern, 150 km (93 miles) northeast of Port Hedland, had “extensive damage,” Department of Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Peter Sutton said.
But his department had received no calls for assistance. “It appears the larger populated areas have really escaped the damage,” Sutton said.
Peter McCarthy, who is also a Department of Fire and Emergency Services superintendent, said the roadhouse was in the direct path of the storm. The two owners had remained there overnight and were safe, he said.
“They’ve had a pretty uncomfortable, challenging night and we’re going to get crews out there first thing this morning to check on them,” McCarthy told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Government meteorologist Dean Narramore described Ilsa as a “very intense and dangerous system” and said inland communities could be isolated by flooding.
Port Hedland Mayor Peter Carter said dozens of people stayed in an evacuation center overnight but most of the city’s 16,000 residents stayed in their homes, which were built to withstand cyclones.
“The infrastructure is designed for cyclones, but flying debris, that’s what does all of the damage,” Carter told ABC.
Category 5 cyclones have mean wind speeds exceeding 200 kph (124 mph) with gusts exceeding 280 kph (174 mph). The last Category 5 storm to cross the Australian coast was Cyclone Marcia in 2015. Marcia caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in the east coast state of Queensland.
Category 3 systems have maximum mean wind speeds of 118 kph to 159 kph (73 mph to 99 mph) with gusts between 165 kph and 224 kph (103 mph and 139 mph).
The storm will continue to weaken as its tracks southeast across land, the weather bureau said.
 

US guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

US guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

US guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

US guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
  • Suspect Jack Teixeira, 21, identified as an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland said Teixeira is to be charged with a crime under the US Espionage Act
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was arrested Thursday in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues, an alarming breach that has raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its most sensitive secrets.

The guardsman, an IT specialist identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, was taken into custody without incident after FBI officers converged on his Massachusetts home. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is to be charged with removing or transmitting classified national defense information, a crime under the Espionage Act.
Garland did not reveal a possible motive, but accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.
While Thursday’s arrest was a pivotal moment in an investigation into the highest-profile intelligence leak in years, the military and Justice Department were still scrutinizing how sensitive government secrets shared in a chat room ended up circulating around the world. The emergence of Teixeira as a primary suspect is bound to raise questions about how such a profound breach, one that the Pentagon termed a “very serious risk to national security,” could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member.

“We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. Think about a young combat platoon sergeant, and the responsibility and trust that we put into those individuals to lead troops into combat,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.
Teixeira was a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks, including their cabling and hubs. In that role Teixeira would have had a higher level of security clearance because he would have also been tasked with responsibility for ensuring protection for the networks, a defense official told the Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Hours after the arrest, Rep. Mike Turner, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a statement pledging to “examine why this happened, why it went unnoticed for weeks, and how to prevent future leaks.”
Teixeira, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts at the time heavily armed tactical agents took him into custody, is due to have his initial court appearance in Massachusetts on Friday. He could also face charges in a military court.
It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not returned.
The Biden administration has scrambled to contain the potential diplomatic and military fallout from the leaks since they were first reported last week, moving to assure allies and assess the scope of damage. Pentagon officials have expressed alarm about the breach. President Joe Biden downplayed the lasting impact of the revelations, telling reporters in Ireland earlier Thursday that “there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence.”
The classified documents — which have not been individually authenticated by US officials — range from briefing slides mapping out Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including under what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons.
There’s no clear answer on how many documents were leaked. The Associated Press has viewed approximately 50 documents; some estimates put the total number in the hundreds.
The leak is believed to have started on a site called Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes — and, according to some chatting with him, closely guarded US secrets.

The investigative website Bellingcat and The New York Times first publicly identified Teixeira, minutes before federal officials confirmed he was a subject of interest in the investigation. They reported tracking profiles on other more obscure sites linked to Teixeira.
In previous Associated Press stories, the leaker was identified as “the O.G.” by a member of the online chat group. The person declined to give his name to the AP, citing concerns for his personal safety.
The chat group, called Thug Shaker Central, drew roughly two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favorite types of guns and also shared memes and jokes, some of them racist. The group also held a running discussion on wars that included talk of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In that discussion, “the O.G.” would for months post material that he said was classified — originally typing it out with his own notations, then a few months ago switching to posting images of folded-up papers because he felt his writings weren’t being taken seriously, the person said.
Discord has said it was cooperating with law enforcement.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement issued after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its “intelligence access, accountability and control procedures” to prevent such a leak from happening again.
There are only a few ways the classified information that was leaked could have been accessed. Typically in classified briefings with slides like those that were placed on Discord, the information is shared electronically. That can be done either through secure computer terminals where users gain access based on their credentials or through tablets that are distributed for briefings and collected later.
If the slides need to be printed out instead, they can only be sent to secured printers that are able to handle classified documents — and that keep a digital record of everyone who has requested a printout.
For those with a security clearance, their handling of classified material is based largely on training and trust that they will safeguard the information.
“When you join the military, depending on your position, you may require a security clearance,” Ryder said. “And if you are working in the intelligence community, and you require a security clearance, you’re going to go through the proper vetting.”
Ryder said each service member who obtains a clearance signs a non-disclosure agreement and is trained on the military’s strict guidelines for handling classified material. The leaks were “a deliberate criminal act, a violation of those guidelines.”
 

Tory peer fears backlash against British Muslims as result of UK home secretary’s ‘racist rhetoric’

Tory peer fears backlash against British Muslims as result of UK home secretary’s ‘racist rhetoric’
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Tory peer fears backlash against British Muslims as result of UK home secretary’s ‘racist rhetoric’

Tory peer fears backlash against British Muslims as result of UK home secretary’s ‘racist rhetoric’
  • Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said she has urged her father not to walk home alone from the mosque because she fears Islamphobic attacks after comments by Suella Braverman
  • The Conservative cabinet minister recently said ‘vulnerable, white English girls’ were being ‘pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men’  
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Conservative peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has expressed concern for the safety of her family, due to fears of a backlash against British Muslims following what she described as “racist rhetoric” from Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

Warsi, the daughter of Pakistani immigrants who was the first Muslim appointed to the UK Cabinet and the first Asian person to serve as chairperson of the Conservative Party, slammed Braverman for her race-based comments about child abuse grooming gangs.

The home secretary recently said groups of “vulnerable, white English girls” were being “pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse networks.”

On another occasion, Braverman said the main perpetrators of gang-based sexual exploitation were British-Pakistani men “who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave.”

Warsi, who was appointed to the House of Lords by the Conservative Party in 2007, told The Guardian she had urged her father not to walk home alone from the mosque, amid her concerns about the potential consequences of Braverman’s comments.

“I’ve had to warn my son that if people start swearing and shouting, to just remove himself from the situation to avoid it escalating into an attack,” she added. “Why should I be having these conversations with my son?

“If you look at the interviews she did, she gave no caveats; Ms. Braverman basically said group sexual exploitation is a British Pakistani problem. At no point in those interviews did she say it was a small minority of British Pakistanis committing these crimes.

“Suella Braverman needs to understand that when she opens her mouth she’s speaking as a home secretary. She can’t use loose language. This kind of ‘shock jock’ language is becoming a pattern with her. It feels like she is more interested in the rhetoric and the noise of creating a culture war than the actual job.”

Warsi called on Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose family is of Punjabi descent, to discourage such race-based comments.

“I do not believe Sunak shares Braverman’s extreme views,” she told the Guardian. “In his own statement on government plans to tackle child sexual exploitation, he did not use the same language as Braverman and looked uncomfortable when questioned about it.

“But as head of the party, the responsibility stops with him. As the first prime minister from an ethnic minority background, he should not want to be remembered for presiding over a government that engaged in racist rhetoric.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “The home secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice. And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain’s towns, who have been failed by authorities over decades.

“As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.

“That’s why we have announced a raft of measures, including a new police task force and mandatory reporting, to ensure this horrific scandal can never happen again, and bring members of grooming gangs to justice for the victims.”

Historians sound alarm over removal of Muslim rulers from Indian schoolbooks

Historians sound alarm over removal of Muslim rulers from Indian schoolbooks
Updated 13 April 2023

Historians sound alarm over removal of Muslim rulers from Indian schoolbooks

Historians sound alarm over removal of Muslim rulers from Indian schoolbooks
  • New schoolbooks on history and politics were released in early April
  • They come with reduced references to India’s Muslim rulers
Updated 13 April 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The recent removal of passages referring to the Mughal Empire from Indian schoolbooks has sparked outrage among academics, who fear the move aims to erase from memory the significant role Muslims have played in the history of India.
The new textbooks on history and politics, especially for grade 12, or students aged 17-18, were released in early April, following last year’s decision by the National Council of Educational Research and Training to reduce the workload for students in over 20,000 public and private schools it oversees across the country.
The changes come with scrapped content on the Mughal dynasty, which ruled the subcontinent between the 16th and 19th centuries, marking the global revival of Islamic culture.
They also skip the 2002 riots in Gujarat that left hundreds of Muslims dead when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in charge of the state and remove links between Hindu extremism and the assassination of India’s most revered independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.
The Indian History Congress, the largest association of historians in South Asia, which has over 35,000 members, denounced the revisions earlier this week, saying they had introduced a “plainly prejudiced and irrational perception” of India’s past.
“It is an attempt to tailor the history as per wishes of the Hindu majoritarian agenda,” Prof. Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, secretary of the congress, told Arab News.
Farhat Hasan, professor of medieval and early modern South Asian history at the University of Delhi, saw the textbook change as an attempt “to obliterate the cultural memory of the Mughals.”
A campaign to change the names of streets and cities of Mughal origin has already been underway since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.
“The effort is to rewrite the history of India,” Hasan said, adding that it would undermine its syncretic character, in which Hindus, Muslims and members of other faiths have played significant roles.
“The Mughal heritage is immense and has shaped our culture in more ways than we recognize today. Our music, dance, architecture, culinary tastes and literature have been crucially shaped by the Mughals. They shaped the political culture of South Asia for more than four centuries,” Hasan said.
Aditya Mukherjee, professor of contemporary Indian history at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, said the textbook change was setting a “dangerous trend” and constituted an “attempt to erase the names of Muslims, erase their achievements, demonize and ghettoize them.”
With over 200 million Indians professing Islam, Hindu-majority India has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population. As Muslim achievements are being undermined, dark pages of Indian history related to the Hindu majority are being whitewashed.
“They are hiding the role of Hindu fanatics and communalists. They are hiding the links the RSS (right-wing paramilitary group) and other Hindu fanatic organizations have with Mahatma Gandhi’s killer,” Mukherjee said.
“This is very dangerous for a multi-religious country like ours.”
Dr. Archana Ojha, associate professor of history at Jawaharlal Nehru University, warned that the way in which textbooks have been abridged is unscientific and the harm that has been done in the process would affect the younger generation.
“History is narration and critical evaluation of past events based on gathered scientific evidence. The revision in history comes when new sources are analyzed, evaluated and corroborated by scholars,” she said.
“Deletions in history will only leave glaring gaps that students will find difficult to comprehend. We need to speak up, reason with those in power, make the sane voices heard in public and educate the masses before more harm is done.”
 

Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK govt to help former Afghan personnel

Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK govt to help former Afghan personnel
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK govt to help former Afghan personnel

Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK govt to help former Afghan personnel
  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith: More ‘flexibility’ needed for military asylum applications
  • Move comes after case of Afghan pilot threatened with deportation raised with PM Sunak
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A former leader of the governing Conservative Party has joined a campaign urging UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to do more to help former Afghan servicemen seeking refuge in Britain.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith said there needs to be greater “flexibility” in letting people apply for the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, following news that a former Afghan Air Force pilot, described as a “patriot” by coalition colleagues, had been threatened with deportation to Rwanda for entering the UK illegally.
He added that the UK has a “moral obligation” to people who had served alongside British forces in Afghanistan, including the pilot, who claims to have been “forgotten” by the West.
The pilot, whose identity has been kept secret to protect him and his family, has written to Sunak asking for assistance.
Last week, Sunak told MPs that he would “make sure the Home Office has a look” at the case.
“With all schemes there needs to be flexibility,” Sir Iain told The Independent, the newspaper running the campaign. “It’s smart always to be flexible on these things. We have established a safe route with the (ARAP) Afghan scheme, so it shouldn’t take too much to move him across to the scheme.
“If there is evidence he (the pilot) is what he claims to be, then I assume the government can look at it under the existing safe routes, and act accordingly.”
ARAP has come under intense scrutiny since the pilot’s case emerged, with criticism that its criteria are too strict to allow people who did not work directly for the UK government to use it.
Just 3,399 applications to seek refuge in the UK by Afghans have been deemed eligible under the scheme, with 18,946 people rejected.
Several politicians with military backgrounds have spoken in favor of making it easier for former Afghan military personnel to travel to the UK.
Labour MP Clive Lewis, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan, said the pilot’s potential deportation is “overwhelming(ly) wrong because it’s someone who has risked their life alongside British forces, and then gets thrown to the wolves.”
He added: “The very narrow parameters of the Afghan resettlement scheme highlights that the government’s rhetoric doesn’t match up with reality.
“There are thousands of others fleeing persecution who still deserve to be given refuge in this country.”
Tobias Ellwood MP, an army reservist and the chair of the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, warned that there is “no functioning process that allows Afghans to apply for asylum from abroad.”
Conservative MP Julian Lewis, former chair of the committee and a former naval reservist, told The Independent that “special consideration should also be given to genuine former military personnel who were our allies in the fight against Islamist extremists.”
His Conservative colleague Flick Drummond, who served in the British Army Intelligence Corps, said: “We need to look at every case on its merits and provide sanctuary to those that need our help.”

