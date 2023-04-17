You are here

  • Home
  • Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, with the championship trophy after a three-hole playoff during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament Sunday in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gv76p

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
  • Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie
  • Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.: Matt Fitzpatrick defeated defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third playoff hole at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, stuffing his approach in close on the par-4 18th at Harbor Town to secure his first victory since the US Open last June.

Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron to within 1 foot on the famed, closing lighthouse hole to set up the winning birdie on the famed Pete Dye layout he played as a child on vacation.

Fitzpatrick had to sweat out a couple of prime chances by Spieth on the first two extra holes. Spieth raised his putter in triumph before watching his 12-foot birdie putt catch the right edge and spin out the first time the pair played the 18th. Then Spieth’s 9-foot birdie attempt ran out of steam on the right edge at the 17th hole.

There was no doubt about the final hole as Fitzpatrick, from 187 yards out, hit the front of the green and watched the ball settle next to the hole. Spieth’s attempt from 26 feet away rolled past and Fitzpatrick tapped in for the victory.

“It’s hard to describe,” Fitzpatrick said. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

Fitzpatrick won $3.6 million from the elevated purse of $20 million in the sixth designated event of the year on the PGA Tour, topping a field that included seven of the world’s top 10 players.

Fitzpatrick trailed Spieth by two with five holes to play, but made birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to tie for the lead at 17-under.

The third-round leader by one shot, Fitzpatrick closed with a 3-under 68 and matched Spieth at 17-under 267. Spieth had his second straight 66.

Patrick Cantlay, grouped with Fitzpatrick and Spieth, was third after a 68 left him at 16-under. Cantlay lost this title in a playoff to Spieth a year ago.

“Another close call here,” Cantlay said.

Xander Schauffele was another stroke behind after a 66. Sahith Theegala shot 65 and Hayden Buckley a 67 to tie for fifth at 14-under.

Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the world, shot 70 and was tied for 11th at 12-under. Masters champion Jon Rahm ended with a 68 and was tied for 15th before taking a well-earned week off.

Fitzpatrick carried a one-shot lead into the final round, but watched as Spieth made four birdies in the opening six holes to share the lead.

Fitzpatrick played a stretch of nine holes in 1 over as Spieth looked ready to pull away. But Spieth made bogey on the par-3 14th while Fitzpatrick answered with consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th.

The pair remained tied until Fitzpatrick’s remarkable approach on the winning hole.

Cantlay, so close a year ago, lost his chance at victory with consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. He missed from inside 2 feet for the first, then saw his chip off the green on the next hole end up wedged next to a wood pylon at the edge of the water.

Cantlay was able to pop it up and complete the most improbable bogey he’s had in a while.

Masters champion Rahm set his sights high on winning the plaid jacket given winners here to go with the green one he brought to Sea Pines Resort. But a 1-over 72 Thursday set him back and he could never get things fully going despite finishing in the 60s the past three rounds.

Rahm played his final 33 holes here at 2-under par and closed with birdie on the last, his approach settling inside 2 feet.

The crowd cheered and chanted as he applauded back them with a huge smile on his face. Rahm will return in two weeks to defend his Mexico Championship title.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect this,” Rahm said of the fans. “I did not expect this in my wildest dreams, the see the kids, the adults and everybody have that reaction just to see me is really very special.”

Topics: Matt Fitzpatrick RBC Heritage Jordan Spieth

Related

Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Sport
Major breakthrough: England’s Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Sport
Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open

Major winner Lexi Thompson confirmed to play Aramco Team Series Florida

Major winner Lexi Thompson confirmed to play Aramco Team Series Florida
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Major winner Lexi Thompson confirmed to play Aramco Team Series Florida

Major winner Lexi Thompson confirmed to play Aramco Team Series Florida
  • Lexi Thompson: ‘This event gives me a chance to compete with the talented players from the Ladies European Tour’
  • Thompson: ‘My victory in New York last year was one of the highlights of my season and I’m looking forward to continuing my success in this series’
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: American star and world number six Lexi Thompson is confirmed to tee it up at the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

The tournament which takes place between Friday 19th and Sunday 21st May 2023 will head to Florida for the first time and will see the best names from the world of professional women’s golf compete for the $1 million prize fund.

The Florida-native Thompson is no stranger to the Aramco Team Series, having previously competed in the inaugural event in London and enjoyed victory in New York at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point last October.

The 28-year-old is relishing the opportunity to add to her impressive record, “I am looking forward to competing in the Aramco Team Series in my home state of Florida.

“I’m a huge fan of the tournament and this event gives me a chance to compete with the talented players from the Ladies European Tour in an innovative format and offers fans and players the opportunity to experience something unique.”

“My victory in New York last year was one of the highlights of my season and I’m looking forward to continuing my success in this series in front of a home crowd.”

The upcoming Florida staging is the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series, following an exciting finale in Singapore in March, where young French star Pauline Roussin-Bouchard shot an outstanding 64, including a run of five birdies in six holes around the turn, to claim her second Ladies European Tour title — holding off World Number One, Lydia Ko.

The elevated Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After kicking off in Singapore, the series moves on to Florida, London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

May’s event consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund.

Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Florida Lexi Thompson Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Related

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Sport
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf
Sport
Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf

Asian Tour to stage Scotland event for first time

Asian Tour to stage Scotland event for first time
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Asian Tour to stage Scotland event for first time

Asian Tour to stage Scotland event for first time
  • The inaugural St. Andrews Bay Championship will have a minimum prize purse of $1.5m and be the sixth stop on the tour’s LIV Golf-supported International Series
  • The International Series is in its second season and also has events this year in Oman, Qatar, Thailand, Vietnam and England
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

SINGAPORE: The Asian Tour golf will stage an event for the first time in Scotland when it tees off at Fairmont St. Andrews on August 24-27, organizers said on Tuesday.
The inaugural St. Andrews Bay Championship will have a minimum prize purse of $1.5 million and be the sixth stop on the tour’s LIV Golf-supported International Series in 2023.
The International Series is in its second season and also has events this year in Oman, Qatar, Thailand, Vietnam and England.
“We are an ambitious initiative that aims to travel and go beyond our traditional borders to help grow the game and there can be no better place to play one of our events than where the game originated,” Rahul Singh, head of the International Series, said.
The International Series offers a pathway to the LIV Golf League.
Saudi-backed LIV is pumping an estimated $300-400 million into the Asian Tour.

Topics: Asian Tour Scotland International Series LIV Golf Fairmont St. Andrews St. Andrews Bay Championship

Related

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Sport
Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Saudi national golf trio to feature in International Series England
Sport
Saudi national golf trio to feature in International Series England

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters
Updated 10 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters

‘Rahmbo’ more lethal than Stallone: 6 things we learned at the 87th Masters
  • Mickelson excels, Tiger defies odds, while McIlroy should not give up on his Augusta dreams
Updated 10 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

AUGUSTA: “No man, no law, no war can stop him.” This was said about Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character Rambo in “First Blood.” It also strangely applies to Spain’s Jon Rahm, lovingly called “Rahmbo” by his fans, who won the 87th Masters on Sunday evening by a massive margin of four shots.

The victory is even more impressive considering he started the tournament with a four-putt double bogey on his very first hole. He later kept pace with Brooks Koepka, the LIV International Jeddah champion and leader going into the final round, despite getting the worst end of the draw as a treacherous cold front moved above Augusta and dumped nearly three inches of rain in two days.

An elite field, a demanding course and filthy weather could not combine to stop Rahm. Quite remarkably, on the birthday anniversary of Spainish legend Seve Ballesteros, the 28-year-old became the fourth man from his country to slip into the Green Jacket, a symbol of supremacy in world golf.

Here are six things we learned from Augusta National Golf Club over the past week.

Believe him: Jon Rahm is the best

Six wins and four top 10s from his last 14 starts: That is insane form for anyone who does not answer to the name of Tiger Woods. Since September, Rahm has been saying he is the best golfer in the world and how poorly the official world rankings reflect his status. Not only has the Masters win validated his claim, it also makes him the official world No. 1

Those LIV Golf players can play

At least one debate is settled now. The LIV Golf stars can hold their own against the PGA Tour players. And those who had questioned their determination, skill, ambitions and motivation to play good golf were forced to eat humble Georgian pie.

Phil Mickelson and Koepka tied for second place and Patrick Reed was a shot further behind in a tie for fourth. A total of 12 players from LIV’s roster of 18 made the cut.

Rory: Don’t give up on yourself

Even if the fans seem to be giving up on Rory McIlroy and his ability and resolve to win the Masters and complete his career grand slam, the Northern Irishman absolutely needs to keep the faith. As he said himself before the start of the tournament, all the ingredients are there, it is just a matter of putting it in the pot and letting it stew. Even the spider in that story about Scottish King Robert Bruce fell 17 times before building his web. Next year will only be McIlroy’s 16th visit to Augusta.

Woods continues to defy the odds

The cold, wet and windy conditions were never going to be good for Tiger Woods and the great man had to withdraw from the tournament on Sunday following a recurrence of his painful plantar fasciitis problem. Walking remains a concern for Woods, but he still managed to make his 23rd straight cut as a professional — tying the record held by Gary Player and Fred Couples. It seems stupid to call Tiger a fair weather player, but it would be prudent for the 15-time major champion to pick and choose events where the chances of rain and cold are minimal for at least the next year or so.

For Phil, this is the country for old men

Mickelson has always believed in swimming against the tide. So, as golf gets younger and younger, he is proof that at 52 he can still be competitive on the tour. It was a thrilling final round by the three-time Masters champion, when everyone was doubting his ability. With all that is going on between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the tied second place finish also brings him back into the conversation in a positive manner.

Theegala and Bennett are the future

A side story at the demanding Augusta National is the battle among the first-timers for the best rookie prize. This year it was American Indian Sahith Reddy Theegala. With a sensational 67 on the final day, which included a chip-in on the 16th hole that reminded everyone of Woods’ effort in 2005, Theegala finished ninth and showcased once again why he was the No. 1 college player in the US. Also worth following in the future is college star Sam Bennett, who was the only amateur to make the cut.

Topics: The Masters Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods Sahith Reddy Theegala

Related

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Golf
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland
Golf
Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align

Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
  • Rahm won by four shots over Brooks Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson
  • It was his 4th win this year and he reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking from Scottie Scheffler
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Jon Rahm kept hearing how he was destined to win this Masters because so many Spanish stars were aligned in his favor.

Sunday was the birthdate of Seve Ballesteros, his idol and inspiration for playing. This year was the 40-year anniversary of the second Masters title Ballesteros won. If that wasn’t enough, caddie Adam Hayes was assigned white coveralls with No. 49 — April 9.
“I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year,” Rahm said, looking smart as ever in his new green jacket. “And I just didn’t want to buy into it too much.”
His golf was far more valuable than any historical coincidence.
Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory Sunday. The 30-hole marathon finish started with him trailing by four and ended with a walk up to the 18th green that nearly reduced him to tears, and gave him another major that affirmed him as No. 1 in the world.
He closed with a 3-under 69 to pull away from mistake-prone Brooks Koepka. He won by four shots over Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who matched the low score of the tournament with a 65 and became the oldest runner-up in Masters history.
“We all dream of things like this as players, and you try to visualize what it’s going to be like and what it’s going to feel like,” Rahm said. “Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole.
“And a lot of it because of what it means to me, and to Spanish golf,” he said. “It’s Spain’s 10th major, fourth player to win the Masters. It’s pretty incredible.”
It was Mickelson who declared Rahm would be among golf’s biggest stars even before the Spaniard turned pro in 2016. Rahm now has a green jacket to go along with his US Open title he won in 2021 at Torrey Pines.
“It was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college,” said Mickelson, whose younger brother was Rahm’s college coach at Arizona State. “To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody.”
Rahm made up two shots on Koepka over the final 12 holes of the rain-delayed third round and started the final round two shots behind. He seized on Koepka’s collapse and then surged so far ahead that Mickelson’s amazing closing round — it matched the three-time Masters champion’s best final round ever at Augusta National — was never going to be enough.
The finish was vintage Rahm. He pulled his drive into the pine trees and it ricocheted out, short of where the fairway starts. No problem. He hit 4-iron toward the green and lofted a pitch to 3 feet to end his round with only one bogey.
“An unusual par, very much a Seve par, a testament to him, and I know he was pulling for me today,” said Rahm, who finished at 12-under 276. “And it was a great Sunday.”
Rahm embraced his wife and two children, and as he walked toward the scoring room, there was two-time Masters champion José María Olazábal in his green jacket for the strongest hug of all and a few words that included Ballesteros.
“He said he hopes it’s the first of many more,” Rahm said in Butler Cabin. “We both mentioned something about Seve, and if he had given us 10 more seconds, I think we would have both ended up crying.”
Sergio Garcia was the low amateur in 1999 when Olazábal won his second green jacket, and then Garcia won in 2017, the year Rahm made his Masters debut.
Stars aligned, and Rahm played some world-class golf. And to think he began the tournament with a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole.
Rahm won for the fourth time this year — just as Scottie Scheffler did a year ago when he won the Masters — and reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking from Scheffler.
This Masters had a little bit of everything — hot and humid at the start, a cold front with wind that toppled three trees on Friday, putting surfaces saturated from rain on Saturday and a marathon finish Sunday as Rahm and Koepka went 30 holes.
Koepka had one miscue after another, losing the lead for the first time since Thursday afternoon when he chipped 20 feet past the hole from behind the par-3 sixth and made his second bogey. More would follow.
“Just some days you have it, some days you don’t, and today wasn’t one of those,” Koepka said. “But I feel good, and I expect to be there the other three (majors).”
Koepka went 22 consecutive holes Sunday without a birdie — from the par-5 eighth hole in the morning of the third round until the par-5 13th in final round. By then, he was three shots behind and Rahm all but sealed it with his next shot.
He hit a low cut with an 8-iron from 141 yards around a tree from right of the 14th fairway, and it caught a slope on the green at just the right spot to feed down to 3 feet for birdie. When Koepka three-putted for bogey, it was a matter of finishing.
The leaderboard was littered with major champions and a tinge of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson and Koepka both are part of the rival circuit. Former Masters champion Patrick Reed, another player who defected to LIV, closed with a 68 and tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth (66) and Russell Henley.
Tiger Woods wasn’t around for the finish. He withdrew Sunday morning before the third round resumed, saying plantar fasciitis in his foot was aggravating him. Woods also withdrew after three rounds of the PGA Championship last year in similarly cold, windy conditions at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mickelson barely contends over 54 holes in the 48-man LIV Golf league. And then he played like the six-time major champion who two years ago became the oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA Championship.
He stuffed his tee shot on the par-3 sixth, birdied the seventh and then finished in style. His approach to the 17th came within inches of going in for an eagle, and he pumped his fist when his 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th dropped for a 65.
It matched his lowest score ever at Augusta National — he shot 65 in the opening round in the 1996 Masters and was at his Sunday best.
“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough, but it was really a lot of fun for me to play at this level again, and it’s encouraging for me going forward the rest of the year,” Mickelson said.
Rahm called it an incredible day, especially with his father coming over from Spain. He concluded his remarks at the trophy presentation on the 18th green by saying, “Happy Easter. And rest in peace, Seve.”
He then made the sign of the cross, kissed his finger and pointed to the sky, the clearest it had been all week.
 

Topics: Jon Rahm Masters Augusta National Brooks Koepka Phil Michelson

Related

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play
Golf
Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters
Golf
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play

Koepka extends Masters lead to four shots before rain stops play
  • A total of 39 players, Rahm among them, had returned Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, interrupted by stormy weather on Friday
  • The weather forecast for Sunday is positive, with temperatures expected to rise to above 60 degrees F (15.5 C) and much less chance of rain
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Brooks Koepka extended his lead at the Masters to four shots over Spain’s world No. 3 Jon Rahm on Saturday before third-round play at soggy Augusta National was suspended for the day due to heavy rain.

With puddles forming on the greens and players battling hard against weather more akin to a British Open, organizers decided to leave the remainder of the contest for Sunday.

In wet, cold and windy conditions, players huddled under umbrellas in between shots and Tiger Woods wore a woollen hat over the top of his baseball cap.

“It’s obviously super difficult. Ball’s not going anywhere,” said Koepka, who played his six holes of round three at 1-under.

“You’ve got rain to deal with, and it’s freezing cold. It doesn’t make it easy. You’ve got to make some pressure putts. You know it was going to be a difficult day. You’ve just got to grind through it and try to salvage something.”

The weather forecast for Sunday is positive, however, with temperatures expected to rise to above 60 degrees F (15.5 C) and much less chance of rain.

The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with the final round expected to begin four hours later off the first and 10th tees in pairings.

That will make for a packed day of action with the leaders set to play 30 holes.

A total of 39 players, Rahm among them, had returned Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, interrupted by stormy weather on Friday. The Spaniard cut Koepka’s lead down to two strokes before third-round play got under way.

In round three, Rahm and Koepka both made birdies on the par-5 second but bogeys on the par-3 fourth and par-4 fifth from the Spaniard left Koepka with his four-shot gap.

Koepka, at 13-under par, was on the green at the seventh hole with an 11-foot par putt when play was halted while Rahm, on 9-under, had a nine-foot birdie putt.

Koepka plays in the breakaway LIV Golf League and with his performances on that tour, including his win at Orlando last week, not counting toward the Official World Golf Rankings, he is placed at 118th in the world.

Koepka is a four-time major winner but his formal ranking would make him the lowest-ranked player to win the Masters since the rankings system was introduced in 1986.

The current holder of that distinction is Angel Cabrera of Argentina, who was ranked 69th when he won the green jacket in 2009.

Amateur Sam Bennett was in third place on the leaderboard, having bogeyed the par-5 second, seven strokes behind US countryman Koepka as he bids to become the first amateur to win the Masters.

Patrick Cantlay handled the challenging conditions well as he rose up the leaderboard with three straight birdies from the second hole and he was 5-under overall through the 13th hole.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the reigning US Open champion, was one of three players level with Cantlay on five under after making three birdies before play was stopped.

Veteran Phil Mickelson, also on the LIV tour, produced a superb long, curling putt on the par-3 sixth for his second birdie of the day to briefly reach 6-under but followed that with successive bogeys.

Tiger Woods had to battle to avoid the cut but the 15-time major winner may have wished he had failed after a nightmare start to his third round.

Woods, starting on the 10th hole, made two bogeys before double bogeys on the par-5 15th and par-3 16th left him bottom of the leaderboard on six-over overall.

By making the cut, Woods matched the record of Fred Couples and Gary Player with 23 consecutive made cuts at the Masters.

Woods hasn’t missed a Masters cut since 1996 when he was playing as an amateur.

Topics: Augusta National Brooks Koepka LIV Golf PGA Tour Masters Tournament

Related

Saudi success kick-started Koepka recovery toward Masters lead
Golf
Saudi success kick-started Koepka recovery toward Masters lead
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters
Golf
LIV’s Brooks Koepka grabs big lead at storm-halted Masters

follow us

Latest updates

Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92
US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
North Korea celebrates building 10,000 modern homes in Pyongyang
North Korea celebrates building 10,000 modern homes in Pyongyang
Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0
Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.