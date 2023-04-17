Nile-side Egypt town heralds spring with pungent delicacy

You are here

Fish mongers prepare to salt and barrel mullet fish known in Egypt as "fessikh" at a shop in the town of Nabarah on April 11, 2023, ahead of the traditional secular holiday of Sham el-Nessim. (AFP)
A fish monger packs salted mullet fish known in Egypt as "fessikh" for a customer at a shop in the town of Nabarah on April 11, 2023, ahead of the traditional secular holiday of Sham el-Nessim. (AFP)
Fish mongers prepare to salt and barrel mullet fish known in Egypt as "fessikh" at a shop in the town of Nabarah on April 11, 2023, ahead of the traditional secular holiday of Sham el-Nessim. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

  • The millennia-old delicacy of saltwater fish, buried in salt for weeks at a time, remains a staple as Egyptians celebrate on Monday the ancient spring festival of Sham Al-Nessim
AFP

NABARUH, Egypt: The overwhelming smell may be misleading, but the Egyptian town of Nabaruh, its streets lined with shops selling salty, fermented fish called feseekh, is far from the seaside.
Landlocked in the Nile Delta, “Nabaruh is the capital of feseekh,” boasted 44-year-old Sherif Al-Yamani, owner of one of the town’s famed shops.
The millennia-old delicacy of saltwater fish, buried in salt for weeks at a time, remains a staple as Egyptians celebrate on Monday the ancient spring festival of Sham Al-Nessim.
But it is as acclaimed as it is divisive, pitting those who complain of the pungent odour against others gleefully marrying feseekh with flatbread and spring onion.
The traditional dish dates back more than 4,000 years and has been found in archaeological sites in Egypt, said former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass.
“Ancient Egyptians used to salt fish to extend its shelf life so workers could continue to eat it as they built the pyramids,” he said.
Karim Abdel Gawad drove from a neighboring province, Gharbia, to buy the fish in Nabaruh where “it’s really something else,” he told AFP.
“There’s no room for experimenting with feseekh, you need to get it from somewhere you trust.”
Yamani takes pride in coming from one of a handful of feseekh-making families that began curing fish a century ago, making a name for their town.
“Whether or not it’s the holiday season, we’re always getting customers from all over Egypt,” he told AFP, serving a client who had come from the capital Cairo, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the south.

The ancient craft is delicate. One wrong move — too much moisture in the fish, not enough salt in the barrel — and a bad feseekh might cause botulism, as Egypt’s health ministry annually warns ahead of Sham Al-Nessim.
“It all comes down to how the fish is prepared,” which is why it should never be bought from open-air markets or street vendors, Yamani said.
With a careful eye to catch any error, he supervised his workers as they piled fish into large wooden barrels, each layer separated by a thick coat of coarse salt.
After each barrel is sealed with plastic, a fresh heap of salt is piled on top, locking everything in for the pungent smell to brew for weeks.
The spring festival, celebrated on the Monday after Easter in the Coptic Orthodox calendar, falls this year during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
For those fasting from sunrise to sunset, consuming the salty dish could make them unbearably thirsty the following day. Many got their fill the week before Ramadan, Yamani said.
But love for feseekh seems to transcend hydration concerns, as clients continued to come in and out of the small shop even during the holy month, which is set to end next week.
And even a sharp economic crisis impacting every facet of Egyptian life over the past year — with inflation hitting 33.9 percent in March — has not stopped locals from getting feseekh at a price of about 220-240 pounds ($7-8) per kilo.
“We didn’t imagine we’d be selling this much, but it seems like feseekh purchases haven’t been affected,” the fishmonger said.
 

Topics: Sham Al-Nessim Egypt Nabaruh Nile Delta

Saudi animated short ‘Saleeg’ selected to screen at top French festival

“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
Nada Hameed

“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
  • Named after traditional Hijazi dish, as metaphor for a range of issues
  • Afnan Bawyan’s first production as director was filmed in Amsterdam
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The burgeoning Saudi filmmaking scene has been given another boost with the selection of “Saleeg” for screening at June’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

The annual event is considered the oldest and most important animation festival in the world. Launched in 1960, it brings together hundreds of global animation enthusiasts and experts to celebrate creative animation styles and techniques.

“Saleeg” is 9 minutes, 39 seconds, produced in 2022 using various puppetry techniques and was filmed in Amsterdam, Holland, at 5 A.M. stop-motion animation studios.

Saudi film director Afnan Bawyan. (Supplied)

The film is a family drama with voices in Arabic (Saudi dialect), subtitled in Urdu, Tigrigna and English, and will make its international premiere at the festival.

The production is competing in the Perspectives Short Films category against 18 others from countries including China, Germany, Spain, India, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico and Canada.

In an interview, the Saudi film director Afnan Bawyan told Arab News that she chose filmmaking as a career as part of her search for meaning in life.

“I found out that films are an expressive language that combines several languages in one medium such as storytelling, drawing in colors, making characters, writing dialogues, creating time and space, and engineering life concepts.”

Bawyan is originally from Makkah and gained her bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She is mostly self-taught but has attended various workshops provided by the Saudi Film Commission which have featured international experts.

“Writing the script took time, intermittently from 2019 to 2021, during which I developed 20 drafts, but the production took us around 10 months,” she said.

Stop-motion films usually take more time than other productions because they rely on the building of miniature locations and buildings, as well as the design and manufacture of special puppets that can be controlled effectively, she explained.

“We … take a photo for every tiny move we apply to the puppets, and so on until we have 24 frames per second of the movie, to have a smooth movement that makes us feel that the scene is happening naturally,” Bawyan said.

She said “Saleeg” was filmed over 65 days, longer than most other Saudi feature films that normally take between 17 and 45 days.

The name of the movie is inspired by the traditional Saudi Hijazi dish from Taif City in the Makkah region.

“I found that this name is very accurate, just like the well-known animation ‘Ratatouille,’ we do not know what the ingredients are, yet we (feel) we may want to try it,” Bawyan said.

The film discusses various issues in Saudi society including rapid urbanization, and the tension between traditional and contemporary ways of living, particularly how the elderly is affected.

Bawyan said she drew on her personal life and circumstances to create the characters and setting. Her main character is Hajar, named after her mother, who faces several challenges that forces her to adapt, but it is a story that has a “beautiful ending.”

She hopes that the festival would help her get a wide audience for the film, learn more about animation and highlight the Kingdom’s culture.

“This film will allow me to share an original Saudi story with an international audience so that they can learn about our local stories.”

“Saleeg” is Bawyan’s first film to be fully written and directed by her, but she previously worked as a script supervisor on seven Saudi feature films.

Moreover, she has participated in the Red Sea Film Labs, a platform for filmmakers, writers and industry professionals, with multiple programs to help them achieve their vision and projects. And she won the Lab Award in 2021 during the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

“Saleeg” is a joint production between Bawyan and filmmaker Maryam Khayat. “Khayat has developed a special strategy to present the film at several international and local festivals,” she said.

“Every time ‘Saleeg’ receives a nomination, a mention, or an award, I become very astonished. This is my first short script and my first directing work, and I did not expect anything at all. All I did was developing, thinking, thinking again about the story and the directing vision.”

The film will also be screened at the ninth edition of the Saudi Film Festival in May.

The Saudi Film Commission Tweeted: “We are pleased to have the film (Saleeg) — the winner of #Daw’_Film_Competition premiering at the #Annecy_International_Animation_Film_Festival, competing for the Best Animated Short Award in the (Perspectives) category. We wish you all the best! #Film_Commission.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saleeg Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: A four-part documentary executive produced by US actress Jada Pinkett Smith for Netflix is coming under fire on social media over its portrayal of Cleopatra by a Black actress.

Detractors on TikTok and Twitter are decrying the upcoming documentary, set to premiere on May 10, which features actress Adele James in the role of the queen of Egypt.

In the trailer for the documentary, one commentator says: “I don’t care what they tell you in school. Cleopatra was black.”

Cleopatra VII Philopathor was the ruler of Egypt prior to Roman rule. According to historians, she is a descendant of Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian Greek general, who ruled over Egypt when it was part of Alexander the Great’s empire.

Cleopatra’s Greek Macedonian background forms the crux of the argument many on social media have been making over the weekend, with a number of Egyptian, African American and international critics slamming the decision to portray the ruler as Black.

“This is not the Black representation I wanted or needed,” TikTok user Jianna Ewuresi said in a video, adding: “They cast a Black woman to play Queen Cleopatra, the problem is she wasn’t Black.”

Other users have slammed the documentary as problematic due to the Macedonians’ role as invaders of Egypt.

Many on social media offered up other historical figures who could have been played by the actress due to historians widely agreeing on their skin tone, including Ahhotep, Hatshepsut and Nefertiti.

“Everytime something like this happens, we are taking away the opportunity to tell a real Black story from real Black history,” TikTok user Dennis stated.

Duane W. Roller, an American archaeologist, author, and professor emeritus of classics, Greek and Latin at the Ohio State University, agreed in a previous post on the subject, published in 2010, saying: “It has been suggested – although generally not by credible scholarly sources – that Cleopatra was racially black African. To be blunt, there is absolutely no evidence for this, yet it is one of those issues that seems to take on a life of its own despite all indication to the contrary.”

However, the team behind the Netflix documentary is moving forward with the series. 

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens,” Smith, who is married to Oscar-winner Will Smith, shared in a statement. “And that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!”

“Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth,” Smith added. “She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”

Topics: Netflix Cleopatra

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna becomes first artist to perform full set in Arabic at Coachella

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna has become the first Palestinian artist to perform at Coachella, the popular music festival that is held annually in Indio, California.  She also set a precedent as the first Arabic-language artist to perform at the event.

Elyanna, who is famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale,” hit the Gobi Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend and in doing so became the first-ever artist to perform an entire set in Arabic at the festival.

“Tomorrow on stage at 2:30!!! ❤️ I can’t wait! I put my heart into this show! I love you,” she posted before the show, which took place on Friday.

The Los Angeles-based music sensation, who has been taking the music industry by storm, was spotted in Saudi Arabia in November where she hosted a one-on-one session, called “Pro Xperience,” at XP Music Futures to discuss her professional career.

“Growing up, I was inspired by a lot of genres such as jazz; it was all I would sing as a young girl,” she previously told Arab News. “When I moved to the US, I felt an immediate connection with Arabic music and my culture. It gave me another perspective on the type of music I wanted to create.”

Elyanna also explained more about her musical process.

“Each of my projects have a different source of inspiration and I still have a lot to achieve and learn from,” she said. “I work on always improving my music from lyrics to melody and production but also the overall purpose behind my music.”

Topics: Coachella 2023 Coachella Elyanna

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

Hams Saleh

  • The Lebanese stylist recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses
  • The stylist has also worked with US Iraqi beauty moguls Huda and Mona Kattan, as well as Chanel ambassador Tara Emad
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Kaftans with embroidery, lacework and gemstones are always a hot trend when it comes to Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr gatherings. However, styling the traditional attire with its typically breezy silhouettes can be tricky — especially for fashion lovers who want to stay on top of seasonal trends.   

Lebanese stylist Nour Bou Ezz, who recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses, shared her tips on styling kaftans and abayas for the festive season with Arab News.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amara Lenses (@amaralenses)

 

“You can easily impress and turn heads regardless of the occasion. They are comfortable, stylish, and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion, not necessarily during Ramadan,” Bou Ezz said.  

Daring shades  

You can never go wrong with a neutral palette, like cream or white, for kaftans. They are “super chic” Bou Ezz said. But why not opt for daring colors?  

“Bold shades are big this season. We have seen it on the biggest runways, red in Ferragamo, AMQ and Alaia; violet in Valentino and Victoria Beckham and lime green in Fendi and Etro,” the stylist said.  

Monochrome looks  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOLLAB (@dollab.line)

 

“Uplift your look with a full monotone outfit by matching the under-layer with the abaya. I’m not fan of mixing colors, it’s more sophisticated to pull one shade head to toe,” she added. 

Add some shine 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HOMAQ (@homaqofficial)

 

The stylist said metallic shades are trending this season.  

“Go for a gold or silver kaftan and pair it with a basic denim pants a white t-shirt for your daily outings. It is stylish but yet not overdressed,” she explained.  

Embrace your own style  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOLLAB (@dollab.line)

 

“My tip is to always avoid colors and cuts that do not suit your personality or proportions. Even if you’re seeing it everywhere, don’t follow the rule as your outfit shall reflect and compliment your character,” Bou Ezz said. “Also select the right kaftan length for your height as it can ruin the complete look.”  

Heels or flats?  

Bou Ezz said kaftans look good with both heels and flats, but it depends on the occasion and the dress code.  

“I’m a big sneakers girl; chunky is my style so make sure you always have a white pair to go with everything,” the stylist said. “When wearing heels, keep in mind that platforms effectively lessen the overall impact of the appearance while open toe heels work for both casual and elegant outfit combinations and stilettos were made for beauty and elegance but not comfort. 

“Let me propose the biker boots, a new addition to the above,” she added. “Wear it with skinny jeans or any maxi skirt or abaya to add edge and modernity to your look.”  

Accessorize your looks  

 

 

Because kaftans and abayas are flowy and oversized, the stylist recommends balancing out the looks and opting for smaller purses. “A cross body bag for the day and definitely clutches for formal evening occasions,” she said. 

For the accessories, she suggests you amp up your style and wear statement jewelry pieces — like bold earrings, long necklace and cuffs.  

“However, if your kaftan already has shiny embellishment then avoid it,” she cautioned.  

Bou Ezz has worked with international stars like Rodriguez and renowned celebrities in the region including Nancy Ajram, Maya Diab, Huda and Mona Kattan, Tara Emad, Cynthia Samuel and more.  

Topics: Nour Bou Ezz

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, unveiled the poster for Hollywood star Johnny Deep’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Saudi festival, on Saturday. 

The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama — the first time the foundation has co-produced a French movie. 

Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV. 

Al-Turki shared two posters: an over the shoulder picture of each of the stars standing opposite each other. 

The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, Al-Turki said in his Instagram post. 

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa. 

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Jeanne du Barry Johnny Depp

